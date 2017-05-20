Philadelphia 76ers

2017 NBA mock draft roundup: Malik Monk or a wing at No. 3?

By Steven Tydings | CSNPhilly.com May 20, 2017 5:55 PM

With the NBA draft lottery in the rearview mirror, we are now in the thick of the mock draft season. CSNPhilly.com's own Sean Kane put together his mock draft 1.0 and he's not alone in the basketball world. Most drafts have Washington's Markelle Fultz going No. 1 to the Celtics and UCLA's Lonzo Ball heading to the Lakers at No. 2. Where the Sixers go at No. 3 is where many experts tend to diverge.

Here's a roundup of who NBA draft experts have the Sixers drafting at No. 3:

Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

Woo's take: "While Sixers fans rejoiced over this pick swap from the Kings conveying, the brain trust will have a difficult choice at No. 3. With a glut of big men in the fold and Ben Simmons set to take over ballhandling duties next season, Tatum will be able to handle some minutes early on and offer the team much-needed scoring help on the wing. His potential to become a quality jump shooter and perhaps a multi-positional defender makes him a great fit with what the Sixers are building. His fit alongside Simmons stands out from the pack in that regard."

Analysis: Woo probably won't be the first person to link Tatum to the Sixers and he's an interesting fit. The Sixers would probably prefer adding Fultz at No. 1 but assuming the dynamic PG is off the board at No. 3 or the Sixers don't trade up, there will likely be a pair of wings, Tatum and Kansas' Josh Jackson, there for the taking. Tatum has a lot of polish to his game already with his jump shot and offensive abilities, but I'm unsure exactly how he'll fit around Simmons, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid.

ESPN's Chad Ford and Fox Sports' Andrew Lynch: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

Ford's take: "The Sixers wanted either Fultz or Ball. Now the choice is tougher … Coach Brett Brown plans to put the ball in Ben Simmons' hands next season, so right now Monk looks more likely. But Fox has a lot of fans in the Sixers' front office, and Brown loves gritty players."

Lynch's take: "Monk is far and away the best pure scorer on the board, and the Sixers certainly need help on that front. He's slightly small for an NBA shooting guard; ideally, Philadelphia will find a bigger point guard to play next to Monk in the backcourt, allowing the two to switch back and forth depending on matchups."

Analysis: Monk is probably the most popular name to be linked with the Sixers (The Ringer also has Monk going No. 3) and it's because he can shoot the lights out. His shot made waves while he was at Kentucky and he seems like a perfect catch-and-shoot partner for Simmons next season. There are questions about his defense due to his size, but his offensive game should certainly translate to the next level. His athleticism should help him on the defensive end.

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

Parrish's take: "Jackson didn't get the attention that some of the other freshmen got this season -- and he wasn't even the best player on his team. (That was Frank Mason.) But the 6-8 wing was tremendous while averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his lone year of college. He projects as a high-level contributor on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. He'll make the Sixers more athletic, right from the jump."

Analysis: Jackson could fit most any team right away because he can defend multiple positions. He's a menace for opposing wings and could be a two-way talent that makes the Sixers an extremely long squad in their starting lineup. His offense needs some work, but he improved his jump shot as his lone college season went on and there's no reason to think that he won't progress on the offensive end with more reps. The Ringer compared him to Andre Iguodala in his best-case scenario and that doesn't seem too absurd.

CBS Sports' Reid Forgrave: Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

Forgrave's take: "Fultz is one of the most dynamic offensive point guards to come out of college in a while. The prospect of Fultz and Ben Simmons trading off point guard duties is scintillating. I have my concerns about Fultz — namely, his defensive focus — but it's difficult to differentiate between what had to do with him and what had to do with his dysfunctional nine-win college team. But there's no doubting his highlight-reel talent, especially on offense."

Analysis: This seems ludicrous as Forgrave has Tatum going No. 1 to the Celtics. I sincerely doubt the Celtics would take Tatum at first overall; they'd likely trade down and take Tatum or a wing later in the draft rather than reach at No. 1. Even if they did, the Lakers would then have to consider passing on Ball — who's been linked non-stop to the Lakers for a while now — to take the Washington PG. If Fultz fell into the Sixers' hands, of course, they'd select him. He'd be the perfect backcourt mate for their young frontcourt and, as most mock drafts indicate, he's a surefire No. 1 talent. 

NBA Playoffs: Stephen Curry, Warriors go up 3-0 on injured Spurs

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 11:45 PM

BOX SCORE

SAN ANTONIO -- Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has a chance to complete its third straight series sweep in Game 4 on Monday night. The Warriors are the third team in NBA history to win their first 11 playoff games. Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and became the franchise leader in postseason points, passing Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

Already without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker, the Spurs lost David Lee to a left knee injury in the opening quarter.

Lee left with 2:57 remaining in the first, unable to put any weight on his left leg after Draymond Green kneed him in the back of the leg on a drive. Joel Anthony had to take a free throw in place of Lee, who was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Lee's status is unknown.

San Antonio still managed to match a postseason high with 33 points in the opening quarter and lead by as many as six points in the first half.

The Spurs played on emotion, but eventually succumbed to the Warriors' firepower.

Durant had 19 points in the third quarter.

Golden State shot 55 percent from the field and was 11 for 27 on 3-pointers.

Klay Thompson had 17 points, and Javale McGee added 11 points, including 11 in the opening quarter for the Warriors.

Manu Ginobili led the Spurs with 21 points, joining Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players 39-years-old or older to score 20-plus points in a conference final.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting after stressing it was imperative for him to score following Leonard's injury.

San Antonio has been outscored by 73 points since Leonard left Game 1 with 7:52 remaining and the Spurs leading 78-55.

Tip-ins
Warriors: Curry has 1,774 career postseason points in 69 games to set the franchise record. Barry previously held the franchise record with 1,776 points in 66 games. ... Zaza Pachulia missed the game and was not on the bench after bruising his right heel during the first quarter of Game 2. ... Andre Iguodala had two points in 19 minutes after sitting out Game 2 because of a sore left knee. ... Kevon Looney (left hip strain) has not played in the postseason. Looney played 53 games in the regular season, including four starts.

Spurs: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich opted to sit Leonard after conferring with the team's medical staff, but it wasn't a decision his All-Star forward agreed with. "In the end, I guess it's my decision," Popovich said. "He's not thrilled he's not playing, but he's not ready." ... The Spurs are 1-2 in the postseason without Leonard and were 7-1 in the regular season without their leading scorer.

NBA Playoff Notes: Celtics' Thomas out for playoffs; Spurs' Leonard to miss Game 3

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 2:32 PM

Updated: 7:20 p.m.

BOSTON -- Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas will miss the rest of the playoffs because of a hip injury, further damaging -- if not outright dooming -- the team's chances in the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland.

The Celtics made the announcement Saturday, a day after Thomas left Game 2 at halftime. The Cavaliers already led by an NBA-record 41 points at that point, and they went on to a 130-86 victory that gave them a 2-0 lead over the top-seeded Celtics in the best-of-seven series.

The Celtics said Thomas injured the hip in March and aggravated it in Game 6 of the East semifinals against Washington. The swelling increased during the first two games against Cleveland, team doctor Brian McKeon said, and Thomas was limping on the court just before halftime on Friday night.

"Isaiah has worked tirelessly to manage this injury since it first occurred," McKeon said. "In order to avoid more significant long-term damage to his hip, we could no longer allow him to continue."

Thomas did not travel with the team to Cleveland for Game 3 on Sunday. The Cavaliers could finish off the sweep with victories in Cleveland.

"He was pretty despondent not to be able to play," Boston coach Brad Stevens said Friday night. "He's a tough guy, and for him to have to sit is really hard."

A 5-foot-8 guard who was the last selection in the 2011 NBA draft, Thomas emerged as a star this season, averaging nearly 29 points and leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

Last week, he earned All-NBA second team honors, the first Celtics player to be selected to the All-NBA first or second team since Paul Pierce in 2009.

He was scoring 23.3 points per game in the playoffs -- including a 53-point game vs. Washington that was one shy of John Havlicek's franchise postseason record (see full story).

Spurs: Leonard (ankle) out for Game 3 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will not play against Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals because of a sprained left ankle.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said Leonard was not happy being told he will sit out with the Warriors leading the series 2-0.

"Kawhi is out," Popovich said. "I spoke to Kawhi, we spoke to everybody, we all speak about it," Popovich said. "In the end, I guess it's my decision. He's not thrilled he's not playing, but he's not ready."

Leonard, who was selected to the All-NBA first team on Friday, has not played since aggravating the injury in the third quarter of Game 1 and has not participated in practice other than light shooting.

He initially injured the ankle against Houston in Game 5 of their second-round series on May 9 after inadvertently stepping on James Harden's foot while in transition.

Leonard aggravated the injury twice in the third quarter of Game 1 against the Warriors on May 14, including a controversial close-out by Zaza Pachulia that Popovich called "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike."

Pachulia, who suffered a bruised right heel in Game 2, will also not play in Game 3.

Leonard returned to Game 1 against Golden State after stepping on the foot of teammate David Lee, who was sitting on the bench. But shortly after returning, Leonard landed on Pachulia's foot while attempting a 3-pointer and had to be helped off the court.

The Warriors were expecting Leonard to play despite the injury, with Kevin Durant stating he was "100 percent" certain the All-Star forward would start Game 3.

The news also took the Spurs by surprise.

"No Kawhi?" Danny Green asked incredulously during Saturday morning's shootaround when asked about playing without Leonard.

"Still hope. I'm still going to hope until tipoff that he's going to show up with a cape."

The Warriors have outscored the Spurs by 61 points since Leonard exited Game 1 with 7:52 remaining in the third quarter. San Antonio was leading 78-55 when Leonard exited, but Golden State went on a 16-0 run and has not looked back since the series-altering injury.

