Best-case scenario for Sixers? No. 1 pick and nothing else

By Paul Hudrick | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 3:08 PM

The Sixers may finally see the result of Sam Hinkie's trade of former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams.

If the Lakers' pick falls outside of the top three on Tuesday, it will convey to the Sixers. So, obviously, Philly fans should want the Sixers (or the Kings) to land the No. 1 overall pick and for L.A. to fall outside the top three, right?

Maybe not.

There's no doubt this is a deep draft class. Washington guard Markelle Fultz seems well on his way to being the No. 1 overall pick. He'll be followed by UCLA's Lonzo Ball, who's as electrifying as his dad LaVar is ridiculous. Then there's Kansas' athletic swingman Josh Jackson, Kentucky's dynamic guard duo of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, and don't forget about polished Duke forward Jayson Tatum.

If the Sixers were to land any two of these players, they'd be in pretty good shape. They certainly wouldn't complain. But it's not the team's best case scenario.

Landing Fultz and having the Lakers' pick not convey would be ideal. In this scenario, they land Fultz, who would fit the current roster perfectly. Fultz is a point guard by trade, but could easily play off the ball. He shot 41 percent from three (52 of 126) and 38 percent on his catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Fultz's ability as a ball handler could also be a huge help for Ben Simmons as he attempts to play point guard next season. If Fultz and Simmons were to share that load, it could help both players as they transition into the NBA. It could also be a whole lot of fun to watch. And imagine a pick-and-roll with Fultz and Joel Embiid. How do opposing teams defend that?

The Lakers have been dreadful the last two seasons. Dreadful enough to hold on to their pick last season and perhaps again this year. But next year, that pick becomes unprotected. Meaning if the Lakers win the draft lottery next season, the Sixers will have the No. 1 pick.

There has been plenty of speculation that the Lakers and Pacers swingman Paul George have a mutual interest. There's a fear the Lakers will improve too much with the addition of George and the pick the Sixers would obtain will not be as valuable.

But how much better will they really be? 

To acquire George, they'll have to pay. There's a chance the Pacers could ask for whatever pick the Lakers get Tuesday night. The Lakers may also have to give up some of their valuable young pieces like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell or Brandon Ingram. Couple that with the Lakers' cap situation (they signed Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng to horrendous contracts last offseason) and what kind of team surrounds George?

So if the Sixers get the No. 1 pick this season and land Fultz, they could then be in a position to land young phenom Michael Porter or Spanish shooting guard Luka Doncic next year. Having the Lakers' pick still in their back pocket also gives Bryan Colangelo more ammo to pull the trigger on a possible trade. After (hopefully) seeing Embiid, Simmons and this year's pick on the court together, the team will be in a better position to see where a talented veteran could fit into the nucleus.

It would be instant gratification to have the Lakers' pick convey Tuesday night. But it's better for the team long term to have more ping pong balls in 2018.

Top draft prospects make cases for how they'd fit with Sixers

Top draft prospects make cases for how they'd fit with Sixers

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 2:50 PM

The Sixers got to know numerous prospects last week at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Guards, wings and big men alike met with the Sixers as the team assesses potential fits with its bevy of picks, which could include two first- and four second-rounders. 

Here's how those players see themselves fitting with the Sixers and their impressions from interviewing with the team:

De'Aaron Fox, guard, Kentucky
The Sixers asked the projected top-10 pick how he would play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Fox, a point guard, would be comfortable playing off the ball with Simmons and taking advantage of shot opportunities created by Embiid.

"I feel like I'm shooting it a lot better," Fox said. "Once I'm getting back to how I shot it in high school, I feel like I could really fit with Ben. He's fast. I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."

Fox said of Embiid, "Playing with any good big, it's a positive. It kind of takes the pressure off of you. You throw it in there and they're going to double-team and do whatever they can to stop him. It's going to get me open looks, and I just have to show that I can knock them down."

Justin Jackson, forward, North Carolina
The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan sees himself spreading the floor and being a versatile defender in the NBA.

"It was a great meeting," Jackson said. "A lot of times for these meetings, they call it speed dating. ... I'm having to kind of switch gears from watching as a fan to watching as somebody who might be playing in it one day. I think overall, for any team, it's kind of that whole spacing, being able to shoot, giving them a longer wing that can defend one or two positions."

Ivan Rabb, forward, California 
At 20 years old, Rabb related to the youth of the Sixers. He viewed them as a team he would like to grow with as they develop their roster.

"I love what they’re doing. They kept talking about they feel like they’re a piece or two from turning the corner," Rabb said. "They’re playing a lot of young, talented guys. As a young guy coming in, you want a shot to play. I think they’re doing a good job of trying to find out their culture and who they are."

Justin Patton, center, Creighton
The Sixers are overloaded with size in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 Patton could envision himself playing alongside other bigs and would welcome advice from more experienced teammates, which the Sixers are looking to add this offseason.

"The only way you stay on the court in the NBA late in the game is playing defense," Patton said. "I think I complement [bigs] well with passing in general. I’ve got a good IQ for the game. I know the game really well. I’ve been studying it. It depends on who my veteran is on the team. I will continue to soak everything in."

P.J. Dozier, guard, South Carolina
The athletic shooting guard liked the vibe of his interview with the Sixers and believes he could add to their backcourt.

"They're really cool people, really down-to-earth," Dozier said. "Their record doesn't really reflect how good their team is. They battled some injuries. It was good seeing Embiid get back out there, and of course everybody's waiting for Ben. They have a lot of talent. It's just in due time, they'll come around. ... I definitely see myself in their system. They have a great team. Their guard play is really good, but I definitely feel like I can come in and definitely provide for them as well."

