Philadelphia 76ers

Brett Brown: Next season about 'earning stripes' to lure top free agents

Brett Brown: Next season about 'earning stripes' to lure top free agents

By Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 12:05 PM

We won't know the true ceiling of the Sixers' offseason plans until about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when the NBA draft lottery plays out, but in any case, Brett Brown sees the 2017-18 season as the key year in their journey from the bottom to the top.

Barring another disastrous injury, they'll finally be in position to show the rest of the league — most notably impending free agents — how quickly they can rise from lottery team to contender. 

They'll hopefully have Ben Simmons running the show, Joel Embiid and Dario Saric building upon dynamic rookie seasons, continued improvement from role players and the possible addition of two top-five draft picks.

"I think that we're going to have to earn our stripes this year on the court to [lure future free agents], and I believe we're going to do it," Brown told Anthony Gargano Friday morning on 97.5 The Fanatic.

"People think they know, they think the league saw enough of Joel. ... There are so many uncertainties that big free agents — and let's talk about the varsity game, the big free agents — at the moment for somebody to look at and feel 100 percent certain. I think everybody looks at it and sees what we all feel: We are so well-positioned to jump into this in a big way."

In the interview, Brown focused heavily on Simmons and his ability to get the Sixers ahead of the curve. In Simmons, Brown sees a player ideally equipped to run a modern NBA offense with pace and space and one who could entice big names to come here.

"Our strength is going to be with Ben. At 6-foot-10, his ability to get up and down the floor is A-plus," Brown said. "We want to play fast, we want to find ways to embrace the three-point line. We've got Joel Embiid, who's got to get his touches. 

"But the speed of the game is not getting slower. And athletes aren't getting less athletic. The evolution of our game is quite clear. And so that's how we want to play — we want to get ahead of the story and run our team like that. 

"I think Ben is the leading candidate to help facilitate all of that."

It's unclear whether Simmons will play in the summer league but the expectation is he won't. Still, Brown is very encouraged by the work he's seen Simmons and others put in already this spring at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden. It sounded to some like a ridiculous proposition a few years ago that a new practice facility could have a real bearing on the Sixers' progression, but Brown is watching it happen.

"People could walk into our gym even now and see the attendance of our players," Brown said. "I've lived it, I've seen it first-hand with the Spurs in 2011 when we opened our new facility, that Field of Dreams stuff, 'If you build it they will come,' and come they have. 

"People are loving coming to our new facility to put in work. I think we'll see the rewards of our new practice facility be shown through more individual improvement.

"Summer league or not (for Simmons), I think people should feel very confident that the body of work that is being put in over the offseason is going to be very strong."

And on Tuesday at the lottery, we'll finally know just how strong this summer could be for the Sixers.

"It's been well-documented, our desire to look at [Simmons] at point guard. I'm feeling very strong that's where he can impact the game the most is give him the ball," Brown said. "And the ripple effects behind that, there are some challenges with guarding the other point guard, what's going to happen there. 

"Somebody obviously playing off of Ben, we understand the skill package that guy should have, especially as it relates to making shots. 

"We've gone through this now four years in a row. And again, it's ping-pong ball night. Joel's going to New York and it'll play out as it plays out. But in some ways, fate is determined a little bit. I still like what's happened no matter what's going on. 

"But we're gonna learn a lot more about where we fit at 8:30 or whatever [time] it is on Tuesday night. If we can get to the commercial, we're in the top three."

Josh Hart takes Philly pride into NBA Draft Combine

Josh Hart takes Philly pride into NBA Draft Combine

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 10:40 AM

CHICAGO — Josh Hart is fighting to earn a place in the NBA, and he's doing it with the encouragement of Villanova and Philadelphia fans behind him. 

“Anyone that knows Philly, that's a blue-collar city that has that grit, that toughness to it,” Hart said Thursday. “Playing there for four years, that's kind of what I am. Having that support from them has been amazing the last four years and even still now, now that I'm gone. It's been great. Obviously, I'm from Maryland, I'm a Silver Spring kid, but Philly's always got a place in my heart.”

The Wildcats' guard is at the draft combine this week in Chicago, where he is going through tests, drills and meetings with teams to make an impression ahead of next month's draft. 

As of Thursday, he had met with the Heat, Lakers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Pistons, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. He will meet with the Suns on Friday. He is not scheduled to meet or work out with the Sixers. 

“People have been tweeting about that all the time, me and the Sixers, but right now I haven’t really heard anything about that,” he said. 

Hart, who is listed as a shooting guard-small forward at the combine, does not want to pigeonhole himself in just one role. He noted he can play and defend four positions. He would rather define himself with this mindset. 

“Someone who's a winner,” he said. “Anyone that knows me, knows where I come from with definitely Villanova, knows I'm about winning. It's not about individual. It's not about ego. I'm a team player.”

Hart won the 2016 NCAA championship during his junior year with the Wildcats. He returned for his senior season and averaged 18.7 points (40.4 percent from three), 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Hart received the Julius Erving Award for the nation’s top small forward and was named a first-team All-American, among other accolades.

“I’m mature, mentally and physically,” Hart said. “I’m a senior, I’m a four-year guy, I guess I’m an old-head compared to some of these guys. But I think I’m able to come in and make an impact right away. Coming from that culture, coming from Coach (Jay) Wright being polished as a professional, and that’s not just on the court, I think that kind of gives me a step up.” 

NBA Playoffs: Spurs steamroll Rockets to advance to Western Conference finals

NBA Playoffs: Spurs steamroll Rockets to advance to Western Conference finals

By The Associated Press May 11, 2017 10:55 PM

HOUSTON -- San Antonio is heading to the Western Conference finals for the 13th time thanks to a player who has never been there.

The Spurs eliminated the sluggish James Harden and Houston Rockets with a 114-75 victory in Game 6 on Thursday night behind a season-high 34 points from LaMarcus Aldridge in a game they played without All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

Aldridge, who is in his 11th season and second in San Antonio, had failed to get out of the second round in his previous six postseason trips. He added 12 rebounds in his second big game of the Western Conference semifinal series to pick up the scoring slack with Leonard out after rolling his ankle in San Antonio's overtime victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

"He's really turned it on," coach Gregg Popovich said. "Demanded the ball, got in good position ... he was wonderful on the boards and of course he passes it really, really well and gets it moving for us."

Aldridge became the first Spur to score 34 points with 12 rebounds in a playoff game since Tim Duncan against Phoenix in 2008.

"I just touched it a little bit more tonight so I had a chance to figure it out," Aldridge said. "I was trying to be more dominant down there. So I was willing to take some contested shots tonight and I got into my rhythm early and after that I was good to go."

The Spurs were up by 19 by halftime in a game that was over quickly, and didn't let up to reach the Western Conference finals for the first time since winning the title in 2014. The 4-2 series win sends them to conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Trevor Ariza led Houston with 20 points on a night when MVP hopeful Harden capped his stellar season by tying a season low with 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting before fouling out with 3:15 left.

A somber Harden was clear about who was to blame for the loss.

"Everything falls on my shoulders," he said. "I take responsibility for it, both ends of the floor. It's tough, especially the way we lost at home for Game 6. But it happened and we move forward."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni wasn't sure if the disappointment of losing a winnable Game 5 could have lingered with his team and contributed to this embarrassing blowout.

"It could, "he said. "I've been on both sides of this thing. Sometimes life hits you in the face. No matter what it was, we just didn't have it tonight."

Jonathon Simmons filled in nicely for Leonard, scoring 18 points and hounding the Rockets on defense.

San Antonio was up by 23 after the third quarter and scored the first seven points of the fourth to make it 94-64 and send many of the home fans streaming to the exits.

Already without veteran Tony Parker, who suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Game 2, the Spurs looked to be the underdog entering this one without Leonard's scoring and defense.

Instead, things went wrong early for the Rockets with Aldridge scoring 10 points in the first quarter as San Antonio dashed out to a 31-24. Houston was already down 50-29 when Harden took his first shot midway through the second quarter. He made that 3-pointer to whittle the lead a bit, but it didn't get the Rockets going.

The Spurs opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run, with six points from Aldridge, to extend their already big lead to 69-43 with about 9 1/2 minutes left.

The Rockets used a 7-2 spurt after that with 3-pointers from Ariza and Eric Gordon to cut the lead to 71-50 with about seven minutes remaining in the third.

A 3-pointer by Harden not long after that got Houston within 20, but San Antonio scored the next four points to make it 77-53 a couple of minutes later.

Houston, which relied on its 3-point shooting to get this far, couldn't make shots from long-range going 13 of 40. But the Rockets also had trouble scoring in general, making just 28.6 percent (22 of 77) of their shots overall.

Tip-ins
Spurs: Danny Green got a technical in the third quarter for a scuffle with Ariza. ... Patty Mills had 14 points and seven assists, and Pau Gasol added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rockets: Ariza received a technical in the third for the scuffle with Ariza. ... Coach Mike D'Antoni added Sam Dekker to the rotation after being criticized for not adding anyone to the rotation Tuesday in the first game since Nene suffered a season-ending thigh injury. Dekker had six points ... Clint Capela finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Stingy defense
The Spurs held the Rockets to less than 100 points for the third time in this series after they been limited to less than 100 points just five times in the regular season. The 75 points Houston scored on Thursday night was a season low and the fewest points the franchise had scored in a playoff game since managing just 70 against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 17, 2009.

They said it
Gasol on the lopsided win: "No one expected a Game 6 ... win like this, but we just played hard."

Up next
Game 1 of the conference finals is Sunday at Golden State.

Load more