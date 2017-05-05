Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric reflects on how far he came during rookie season

Dario Saric reflects on how far he came during rookie season

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 2:48 PM

Dario Saric concluded this season as a Rookie of the Year candidate and starting NBA power forward. He put the Sixers on his shoulders after the All-Star break, establishing himself as a core piece for their future.

His stats and Rookie of the Month awards stood out on their own. Realizing how far he had come from his first days in Philadelphia made them even more impressive.

Saric remembers boarding the plane to the United States last summer. The wait was over after two years. His life was about to begin with the Sixers.

“I was nervous,” Saric said last month. “I feel like I am coming in NBA, this is it now. I cannot go back anymore.”

Saric left his home in Croatia with four bags and a mix of excitement and uncertainty. The Sixers had acquired him in the 2014 draft, and he was keeping his promise to play in the NBA for the 2016-17 season.

What would happen, he wondered, when he got there?

“It was hard because I was alone,” Saric said. “Most time [on the plane] I think, ‘I am going to a new area and now I need to meet new people and I don't know what kind of situation is there.’”

New city. New league. New team. New language. Saric tried to get acclimated with his surroundings.

For the first few weeks, Saric lived in a hotel located a short distance from the Sixers’ now-former practice facility. He walked there each day. Sometimes he made his way to the nearby Starbucks with his new teammates and coaches.

Saric spent a lot of his time trying to stay connected to his life back in Europe. He called friends and family back home and watched soccer games on his computer in his hotel room when he could.

Even though he barely had a break from international competition and the Olympics, Saric threw himself into basketball. If he was in Philadelphia, he wanted to get on the court. Saric quickly felt the effects of his continuous play.

“I didn't have time maybe to practice, to work on myself, to come here, to improve maybe my game to be ready,” Saric said. “I was scared. I was scared (a) little bit that because I didn't work. I got enough games, but sometimes you just need to work and practice. I was scared. The first moment I started practice, everything was so fast. Everything was faster than me. I was tired from Olympics. I didn't catch the timing. I feel like it would be hard.”

The arrival of Saric’s girlfriend and friend a few weeks later alleviated his nerves. The pieces of home made him feel more comfortable, and it transferred to the time he was spending with the Sixers.

“After that everything was easy,” he said. “I start to not be afraid to make mistakes to talk English with the people who work here, with my teammates.”

Saric became more at ease with his new team. Veteran Sergio Rodriguez took him under his wing to share his experiences coming from overseas. Ersan Ilyasova did the same. The rest of the team embraced Saric, appreciating his competitive passion and sense of humor (see story).

While coaches and teammates were supportive, Saric was his own toughest critic. He didn’t hide his emotions when he became frustrated or disappointed in himself.

Saric had to make yet another adjustment: accepting the ups and downs that come with an 82-game season. He adapted his mindset to grind through the learning curves and obstacles of a rookie year.

“Mentally you need to be like ready,” he said. “If you don't play a couple games, if you play less minutes, I tried to talk to myself: ‘You cannot go back. You cannot say I'm going back. This is it. You cannot. I come here, I've got a contract and I need to go out and play.’ 

“Because everybody says, Allen Iverson talked, everybody says it's not how many times I fall down, it's like how many times I go up after I fall down. I know in my career I will go down. If you have bad games, everything will go up. I try to talk [about] those things to myself.”

Saric finished his rookie season averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. After the All-Star break, his numbers jumped to 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists as he became the offensive focus in place of an injured Joel Embiid. He will compete once again on the Croatian national team this summer.

“It was long season, it was like a marathon,” Saric said. “I'm happy not just because of basketball because I played good. I'm happy because I met people, maybe I meet here 60, 70 people. I know everybody is a nice person. I never had a problem with somebody. … I have really, really good group of people and I enjoy [working] with them.”

NBA Playoffs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs take 2-1 series lead on Rockets

NBA Playoffs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs take 2-1 series lead on Rockets

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 12:30 AM

HOUSTON -- Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Aldridge had managed just 19 points combined in the first two games, but stepped up in the wake of Parker's season-ending leg injury, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Houston.

James Harden led the Rockets with 43 points after scoring just 13 in Game 2. But he had just five assists and complained about the officiating all night long.

The Spurs were playing in the postseason without Parker for the first time since 2001, ending an NBA record of 221 straight playoff appearances for the Frenchman. The 34-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2 (see full recap).

LeBron leads Cavaliers to 3-0 series lead over Raptors
TORONTO -- Last year, LeBron James and the Cavaliers had their postseason win streak end in Canada.

This time, Cleveland came across the border and kept right on rolling.

James scored 35 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

"We knew we were coming to a hostile environment, we knew they were going to give us everything they had, no matter who was in the lineup," James said. "We just had to weather the storm."

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry. They trailed by only two after three quarters before the Cavaliers quickly blew open the game.

Game 4 is Sunday in Toronto (see full recap).

Markelle Fultz, De'Aaron Fox among those attending NBA draft combine

Markelle Fultz, De'Aaron Fox among those attending NBA draft combine

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 3:30 PM

The NBA has announced the 67 players expected to attend the NBA draft combine next week in Chicago.

It is common for projected top picks to opt not to go to the combine. Washington guard Markelle Fultz and Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox, however, are on the list. 

Fox's teammate Malik Monk is not. Neither is Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Josh Jackson (Kansas), Jayson Tatum (Duke) nor Dennis Smith (NC State).

Villanova guard Josh Hart is also among those expected to attend. Kris Jenkins is not on the list.

The combine will include strength and agility drills and five-on-five games from May 11-12. Teams will get a look at prospects less than a week before they learn their draft order at the lottery on May 16 in New York.

The Sixers have an 11.9 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick (see our lottery simulator). They also have 53.1 percent chance of getting the Lakers’ top-three protected pick and pick swap rights with the Kings.

Here's the full list of attendees: 

Adebayo, Edrice — Kentucky
Alkins, Rawle — Arizona
Allen, Jarrett — Texas
Allen, Kadeem — Arizona
Anigbogu, Ike — UCLA
Anunoby, OG — Indiana
Artis, Jamel — Pittsburgh
Bacon, Dwayne — Florida State
Beachem, V.J. — Notre Dame
Bell, Jordan — Oregon
Blossomgame, Jaron — Clemson
Boucher, Chris — Oregon
Bradley, Tony — North Carolina
Briscoe, Isaiah — Kentucky
Brooks, Dillon — Oregon
Bryant, Thomas — Indiana
Collins, John — Wake Forest
Collins, Zach — Gonzaga
Diallo, Hamidou — Kentucky
Dorsey, Tyler — Oregon
Dotson, Damyean — Houston
Dozier, PJ — South Carolina
Evans, Jawun — Oklahoma State
Ferguson, Terrance — Adelaide (AUS)
Fox, De’Aaron — Kentucky
Fultz, Markelle —Washington
Giles, Harry — Duke
Hart, Josh — Villanova
Hayes, Nigel — Wisconsin
Hicks, Isaiah — North Carolina
Iwundu, Wesley — Kansas State
Jackson, Frank — Duke
Jackson, Justin — North Carolina
Jackson, Justin — Maryland
Jeanne, Jonathan — Nancy (France)
Jok, Peter — Iowa
Jones, Andrew —Texas
Kennard, Luke — Duke
Kuzma, Kyle — Utah
Leaf, TJ — UCLA
Lydon, Tyler — Syracuse
Mason III, Frank — Kansas
Meeks, Kennedy — North Carolina
Mika, Eric — BYU
Mitchell, Donovan — Louisville
Morris, Monte — Iowa State
Motley, Johnathan — Baylor
Mykhailiuk, Svi — Kansas
Ojeleye, Semi – SMU
Oliver, Cameron – Nevada
Patton, Justin – Creighton
Peters, Alec – Valparaiso
Rabb, Ivan – California
Reed, Davon – Miami (FL)  
Robinson, Devin – Florida
Simmons, Kobi – Arizona
Sumner, Edmond – Xavier
Swanigan, Caleb – Purdue
Thornwell, Sindarius – South Carolina
Trimble, Melo – Maryland
Wagner, Moritz – Michigan
Walton Jr., Derrick – Michigan
Welsh, Thomas – UCLA
White, Derrick – Colorado
Williams-Goss, Nigel – Gonzaga
Wilson, D.J. – Michigan
Yurtseven, Omer – North Carolina St.

Load more