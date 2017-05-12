Philadelphia 76ers

De'Aaron Fox believes his guard versatility fits Ben Simmons, Sixers

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 12, 2017 9:30 PM

CHICAGO — The Sixers plan to start Ben Simmons at point guard next season, but that doesn't rule out drafting a player at the same position in June. 

De'Aaron Fox thinks there's room for two point guards on the Sixers and that he, as he sees it, is the top candidate in the draft.

"I feel like I'm the best," Fox said Friday of the point guards in his class.

Fox is a projected top-five prospect and a legitimate possibility for the Sixers with their first-round pick or picks, depending on how the ping-pong balls fall Tuesday. 

Fox met with the Sixers, along with seven other teams, at the NBA Draft Combine this week. The Sixers also interviewed projected top pick, Markelle Fultz. Lonzo Ball, the projected second overall pick, did not attend the event. 

Fox sees a place for himself on a young team like the Sixers that has been in search of a consistent point guard. 

"Talking to them, they wanted to see how I fit with Ben (Simmons) and Joel (Embiid)," Fox said. "I liked it. They have a lot of young pieces … they haven't really had a point guard in a few years. That could be the missing piece to what they need."

He added: "I feel like they have a bright future."

So how would a backcourt duo with Simmons work? Fox has an idea. He is friends with Simmons and already familiar with his game after the pair played in the same basketball circuit for two years in high school.

"They asked me about it, Ben being able to bring the ball up the court and being a facilitator," Fox said. "I feel like I'm shooting it a lot better. Once I'm getting back to how I shot it in high school, I feel like I could really fit with Ben. He's fast. I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."

Being paired with Simmons would mean playing without the ball in his hands. Fox wants to prove he is more able to do that than his 24.6 percent three-point shooting demonstrated last season as a freshman at Kentucky.

"I am comfortable moving off the ball, but I have to show people that I can do it," he said. "No one really thinks I can do it because I struggled shooting it in college. I started shooting it well at the end of the year and I feel like if I'm knocking down shots, I'm very comfortable off the ball."

When it comes to Embiid, 31 games was enough for Fox to envision how he could complement him. 

"Playing with any good big, it's a positive," Fox said. "It kind of takes the pressure off of you. You throw it in there and they're going to double team and do whatever they can to stop him. It's going to get me open looks, and I just have to show that I can knock them down."

Fox is confident in his talents and ability to enhance the areas where he needs work. He wants to improve his strength (he weighed in at 169.6 pounds and the fourth-lowest body fat, 4.5 percent, of all players measured at the combine), shot and get adjusted to the pace of the NBA. He considers his speed and ability to finish at the basket to be his most NBA-ready skills, which have earned him comparisons to John Wall. 

"I've been able to finish over bigger guys my whole life," he said. "Now you're going to have guys like D.J. (DeAndre Jordan) … he's putting his shoulders at the top of the glass, so it's going to be tough but I know it's something I'll be able to work through."

Fox made the unconventional decision to attend the combine as a top prospect. He always has wanted to experience the pre-draft process. Fox also believes the face-to-face interaction could make a difference in a team's decision-making. 

"Getting these 30 minutes with teams could change some minds," he said. "I wanted them to learn more about my personality than they already knew."

Fox was not swayed by Kevin Durant's recent comments in which the former No. 2 pick spoke out against his experiences in 2007

"That's his opinion. Everybody has their own opinion," Fox said. "K.D. said it's a waste of time, but then you have other players say that the combine really helped them. It's all about your perspective. Everybody's going to have a different perspective."

Fox hopes talking with NBA teams in Chicago will give them a better perspective of him on draft night.

Potential Sixers target Malik Monk highly praised by former teammate De'Aaron Fox

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 13, 2017 4:30 PM

CHICAGO -- De’Aaron Fox isn’t the only Kentucky Wildcat who could be on the Sixers’ radar in the first round.

Shooting guard Malik Monk is also a projected high lottery pick. Monk did not attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week. Fox did, though, and spoke of his former teammate’s NBA potential.

“First, don’t let him get hot,” Fox said. “If he gets hot, it’s over. [He’s] extremely athletic.”

Finding shooters is on the Sixers’ to-do list this summer. They ranked 27th overall in field goal shooting (44.2 percent) and tied with the Bulls for 24th in three-point shooting (34.0 percent). Two guards Nik Stauskas and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are under contract for next season. Gerald Henderson’s deal is non-guaranteed. 

Monk averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his lone season at Kentucky. He shot 45.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from long range. Monk scored over 20 points in a half six times last season and set the mark for most field goals made by a freshman (251) in Wildcats’ history. 

Monk was named SEC Freshman of the Year, AP Newcomer of the Year and the winner of the Jerry West Award for the nation’s top shooting guard, among numerous other accolades. 

One of the critiques against Monk is his height. Last season, he measured in at 6-foot-3 with a wingspan of 6-3-and-a-half. Fox believes Monk will play beyond his size in the NBA. 

“One guy I always use is (Celtics guard) Avery Bradley,” Fox said. “He locks down twos. I don’t think Malik will have a problem with playing the two or playing off ball. He can play on ball, but he’s probably best off the ball.”

The Sixers will learn where they are drafting in the first round at the lottery Tuesday. They have a 14.7 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, between their own pick (11.9 percent) and rights to swap with the Kings (2.8 percent). The Sixers also will receive the Lakers’ pick if it falls out of the top three.

NBA Playoffs: Angry John Wall hits late 3 to help Wizards force Game 7 vs. Celtics

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 12:57 AM

BOX SCORE

WASHINGTON -- John Wall stood atop the scorer's table, popping his jersey, yelling and celebrating his 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left for the go-ahead basket that put his Washington Wizards into a Game 7 against the Boston Celtics.

After Washington's 92-91 victory extended the Eastern Conference semifinal, Wall offered his thoughts on Boston's failure to back up its fashion statement of wearing all black clothing to the arena Friday night.

"It was just funny to me. It was kind of copy-catting what we did," said Wall, whose Wizards donned dark outfits before a regular-season game between these teams that are building a rivalry. "It was in my mind throughout the game that I didn't want them to come here, wear all black, and basically call it a funeral."

Thanks to him and backcourt mate Bradley Beal, Washington's season will last at least one more game. Wall finished with 26 points, Beal scored a game-high 33, and they combined for 23 of Washington's 26 points in the back-and-forth fourth quarter.

"All we asked for was one more game," Wall said, "and we got it."

Game 7 is at Boston on Monday night. The winner will face LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East finals starting Wednesday.

The host has won all 10 games between the Wizards and Celtics this season -- four in the regular season and six in the playoffs.

"Two best words in playoffs is `Game 7,'" Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "Seems like it was meant to be."

Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley each scored 27 points for Boston, the conference's No. 1 seed.

But Bradley could do nothing defensively to stop Wall on the winning shot, coming off an inbound play that was designed to get Beal the ball. And Thomas' heave at the buzzer clanked off the rim.

"I thought it was going in," Thomas said. "Honestly I did."

Like the rest of his teammates, he was left to get back into his dark outfit afterward. Wearing a black shirt, he scoffed at the idea Wall and the Wizards derived some boost from knowing about the Celtics' choice of attire.

"Their season was on the line," he said. "They should have been motivated by everything else."

Boston, which won Game 5 at home by 22 points, led Game 6 by 69-66 entering the fourth quarter, when a relatively blah game became much more compelling. The final period was tight throughout, featuring six ties and nine lead changes.

Boston was up 87-82, but did not hold on.

"We put ourselves in position to win the game," said Al Horford, whose 16-foot baseline bank shot with 7.7 seconds left gave Boston its last lead at 91-89. "Couldn't finish it. ... We can't dwell on this."

Wall and Beal both shook off slow starts.

Beal was 0 for 7 on 3s before making his only one of the game with 69 seconds left. The Wizards as a whole started 1 for 15 from beyond the arc. And Wall started 1 for 12 overall before closing by making 8 of 13.

"If I go 1 for 30," he shrugged, "that's the way I go out."

Not since 1979 have the Wizards reached the conference finals, and Wall has made clear he'll consider this season -- Brooks' first as the team's coach -- a waste of time if they don't get there this time.

"We don't win Game 7," Wall said, "we feel like it was a failure."

Tip-ins
Celtics: Their 42-41 halftime lead was the visitors' first since edge since 2-0 on Horford's basket. ... Trying to reach the East finals for the first time since 2012.

Wizards: Had lost seven consecutive elimination games at home. ... Last reached the Eastern Conference finals in 1979. ... This was the first win by a home team facing elimination on its court in these NBA playoffs; hosts had been 0-10 in that situation until Friday. ... F Otto Porter Jr. had zero points.

Back in black
Some Celtics said it was purely coincidence that they showed up wearing black, the way the Wizards did for what became known as the "Funeral Game," won by Washington in January. Joked Brooks: "I'm going to talk to my lawyers. I think we have that trademarked, right? That's our thing."

