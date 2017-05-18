Philadelphia 76ers

Don't give Lonzo Ball to Lakers just yet; he's perfect fit for Sixers

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 6:20 PM

So you think Lonzo Ball is going to the Lakers, right?

Search for a mock draft, and chances are Ball is going second.

You're not even picturing Ball in a Sixers uniform. You're thinking about De'Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson and Malik Monk. Maybe Jayson Tatum or Jonathan Isaac.

You've been dreaming about getting Markelle Fultz in a stunning trade with the Celtics that somehow involves Jahlil Okafor. 

Anybody but Ball. That's certainly what Ben Simmons' sister is thinking.

But it's not even June yet.

So for a minute, consider that maybe Ball won't remain in L.A. 

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who has talked to a bunch of basketball people (i.e. executives, scouts and video coordinators), "not everyone is on the same page" and now "the Lakers have wondering eyes."

They should have wondering eyes. Especially with the No. 2 pick. There's no LeBron in this draft, so nothing is certain. Magic Johnson said he won't commit to Ball.

Per Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress, the Lakers also will take "a long hard look at De'Aaron Fox too."

Why?

Because, as The Ringer's Jonathan Tjarks asserts, Ball's fit with D'Angelo Russell is questionable. The Lakers' backcourt would "get killed" on D, and Russell might have to go.

Which brings us to the 76ers.

Ball's fit on the Sixers is "perfect," says Tjarks. 

The combination of Ball, Simmons and Joel Embiid?

"That team would be amazing," Tjarks writes.

"If I was Philly, I'd be moving heaven and earth to acquire Lonzo because he's a much better fit with the team's core than anyone it could get at No. 3."

Simmons is slated to play the point, but with Ball, would he have to? Either one of them seemingly could run the offense. Then again, maybe Ball can fill the Sixers' need for a shooting guard. Tjarks also asserts Ball "is more of a shooting guard who can stretch a defense out to 28-plus feet, grab boards, push the pace himself, and then take advantage of ball movement created by another point guard."

Or point forward.

Regardless, Sixers at times moved the ball extremely well last season, and imagine how entertaining their offense would be with Ball and Simmons on the court. 

And maybe even J.J. Redick.

Drafting Ball would give Brett Brown tremendous flexibility. Of course, LaVar could give Brown tremendous headaches.  

Ball to the Sixers? Eh, probably not.

Remember, Magic isn't worried about those headaches.

NBA Notes: LeBron James, James Harden highlight all-NBA teams

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:45 PM

NEW YORK -- For Cleveland's LeBron James, there was history.

For Houston's James Harden, there was affirmation.

And for Indiana's Paul George and Utah's Gordon Hayward, a chance at signing contracts exceeding $200 million this summer is gone.

James and Harden headlined the All-NBA first team that was unveiled by the league on Thursday. James made the first team for a record-tying 11th time, matching the mark set by Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone. And Harden was the only player to be unanimously selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters as a first-teamer this year, returning to that group for the third time in the last four seasons.

Joining James and Harden on the first team were Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans' Anthony Davis. Westbrook, Leonard and Davis all are first-teamers for the second time.

Harden was not an All-NBA team pick last season, after averaging 29 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists, which prompted Rockets general manager Daryl Morey to tweet his reaction.

"Happy (at)James Harden was able to bounce back from his tough 29/8/6 performance last season to prove again he is one of the 15 best NBA players," Morey wrote.

James and Westbrook were on 99 first-team ballots, and second-team on the lone other. Leonard was a first-teamer on 96 ballots, second-team on three and third-team on one (see full story).

Jazz: GM focused on retaining own players 
SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz took the long stride from lottery team to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs this season but general manager Dennis Lindsey knows significant hurdles remain before the team becomes a true contender.

His first priority is making sure the Jazz are able to retain key players.

"Player retention would be the next step," Lindsey said Thursday. "Player development. A strategic add that can complement the group where there's just a really good fit. Whether that fit is mentality, experience or skill-set."

The Jazz rose to this moment with a patient rebuild that included allowing a young core to develop and not adding outside pieces too soon that would stunt that growth. This is a draft and develop program and that is most visible in Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert.

Hayward was named a first-time All-Star and had the best season of his career while Gobert has gone from the Development League to second-team All-NBA. Gobert signed a four-year, $102 million extension in the fall.

The addition of George Hill, Joe Johnson and Boris Diaw helped get the Jazz get over the playoff hump, but internal growth was the biggest difference and Lindsey is banking on more of the same.

And when the Jazz talk retention, Hayward is at the top of that list (see full story).

Magic: 7-foot-6 Fall works out for team
ORLANDO, Fla. -- The deadline for Tacko Fall to make his NBA decision is fast approaching and the UCF center still isn't sure what he is going to do.

The 7-foot-6 post player has not hired an agent and has until next Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the NBA draft or return to the Knights for his junior season. Fall is going through pre-draft workouts and interviews for several teams, and the nearby Orlando Magic was his latest stop Thursday.

"It has been really stressful just really thinking about it," Fall said following his workout at the Magic's practice facility. "It's a great decision, the most important decision I've ever since I chose a college really."

There have been indications during this process that the Senegal native should return to school and continue to grow under UCF coach Johnny Dawkins and his staff. Fall arrived at UCF two years ago as a raw player who had only played three years of organized basketball in the United States.

He made impressive strides as a sophomore, averaging 10.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots while earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. But in the NBA where the trend now favors smaller line up with quick centers who can also play on the perimeter, Fall isn't the commodity he once might have been.

Fall said he was "kind of" invited to last week's NBA Combine in Chicago, but he did not attend, instead opting for the team workouts and interviews like Thursday's Orlando session.

Duke's Jeff Capel: Sixers need shooting and 'shot-maker' Jayson Tatum can do that

By Tom Dougherty | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 4:08 PM

After netting the No. 3 overall pick Tuesday night — their fourth straight top-three pick — the Sixers’ focus now turns to who that selection will be on June 22.

Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo left all options open Wednesday, keeping the door open for either drafting a player at No. 3 or trading the pick.

With the top two picks projected to be Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, the Sixers have to decide to draft for either the best fit or best player available.

One of those prospects is Duke forward Jayson Tatum. Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel spoke Thursday with 97.5 The Fanatic about Tatum and how he would fit with the Sixers.

“One of the things I think in watching Philly, you need shooting,” Capel said. “When you look at the NBA right now, everyone is going to spread the floor, it’s more of an open floor and you need shooting. And there are some guys in this draft — obviously Jayson.

“That’s something he can do. He’s a shot-maker. He can do that.”

Tatum is a projected top-five pick, and he will be in consideration for the Sixers at No. 3. CSNPhilly.com’s Sean Kane has the Sixers considering Tatum but ultimately deciding to draft Kansas forward Josh Jackson. Kentucky guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox (who would be Amy Fadool's pick) are other names to watch.

In his lone season at Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range in 29 games. He averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks. He had just three games under 10 points with a career-high of 29. He missed the first eight games of the season because of a foot injury, which Capel said credited for his slow start, as he was finding his legs without much practice time.

“He’s one of the most talented, most gifted offensive guys that I’ve ever seen,” Capel said. “With his footwork, with his shot-making ability, you’re talking about a guy who’s close to 6-9, has a 7-foot wingspan and has a very advanced offensive repertoire. He’s a really competitive guy and you look around the country, and all everyone’s talking about is Fultz, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Lonzo Ball and in Jayson’s mind, he thinks he’s better than those guys.

"Maybe you try to do a little bit too much right away, but certainly the second part of the season, we felt Jayson was as good as anyone in the country. One of the things that's interesting about him is that you can coach him really hard. He wants to be great. He has the talent where he has a chance to do that."

On Kansas' Josh Jackson
Capel recalled the Blue Devils' matchup with the Jayhawks on Nov. 15, a 77-75 Kansas win. Jackson scored 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and one three in 18 minutes against Duke. 

"I love Josh. I love him as a competitor, as a player," Capel said. "He's incredibly talented, seems like a really good kid. Comes from a good family.

"He's a dog, man — that's the best way to describe him. He's as competitive as a young guy as I've seen in a really long time."

On N.C. State's Dennis Smith
Another prospect Capel is high on is Smith, a freshman point guard from Capel's hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina. Smith averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 assists in his lone season playing for the Wolfpack.

"I honestly think he's as gifted as any of the guards in this draft," Capel said. "I think the other ones went to programs that were higher profile but he's as talented as any of them. Incredibly explosive and you're talking about a guy that still has that explosion coming off an ACL injury. … I'm a big fan of his and I think whoever drafts him is going to get one of the more talented players in this draft."

On Ben Simmons
It's no secret the Sixers and Brett Brown's plan is to start Simmons out as the team's point guard next season. How that will work out remains to be seen. Simmons missed what would have been his rookie season last year with a Jones fracture. A highly-gifted passer, Simmons was considered to be a point-forward prospect.

But the Sixers do plan on actually playing him at point guard, an idea Capel wasn't so sure can work in the NBA.

"I'm a big believer — this is just me, though I certainly do not have all the answers — it's hard to make a guy a point guard," Capel said. "I think Ben obviously can really pass and he has a great feel for the game. The NBA level is very different than college, certainly from high school. The game is completely different.

"Can it work? Certainly, it can because he's talented. Obviously, Brett would know that better because he sees him every day and he knows his team. I just think he's going to be an outstanding player for the Sixers."

Check out Capel's full interview here, where he discussed Jackson and Smith more in depth, Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid.

