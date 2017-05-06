Sixers Mailbag: Jahlil Okafor, trading for a star, Markelle Fultz No. 1?

You had questions, we have answers. Take a look at the Sixers' offseason with these questions for the mailbag. Thank you to those who submitted questions on Twitter.

@JCameratoCSN #CSNSixersMailbag have any indication on what they plan to do with jahlil?? — Winston Bishop (@MindOfJB24) May 5, 2017

The uncertainty surrounding Jahlil Okafor’s future with the Sixers continue into the offseason. The team still is open to trading Okafor, but the deal has to be a fit for both the Sixers and the big man.

"If a deal comes along that makes sense for both of us, then we'll go ahead and make the deal. But we're not in a race to make any decisions,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said at the end of the season.

In the meantime, the Sixers are focused on getting Okafor healthy again. His season was cut short because of lingering right knee soreness. Okafor plans to rehab and receive treatment at the Sixers' training complex this summer. Last month, Okafor said he had not discussed surgery.

@JCameratoCSN @CSNPhilly Will the Sixers be active on a big Free agent this summer? #CSNSixersMailbag — Cri (@CriTheGod) May 4, 2017

The Sixers will be active in the free agent market this offseason but not rushed to make a big signing. They have cap space to spend. At the same time, they have a lot of questions to sort out the look of the team before investing huge money in one player.

Who will they select in the draft? How will they utilize Ben Simmons? What is the status of Joel Embiid’s health? If Simmons and Embiid had played together this season, it would have been easier to see what kind of players would complement them and go after them in free agency.

The Sixers have a list of needs to address this offseason, including shooters, veterans, a two-guard to play alongside Simmons, and a power forward to stretch the floor. (Earlier this week I identified possible fits currently in the playoffs.) They don’t have to dish out a max deal to fit those needs.

@JCameratoCSN Any chance we can trade our #1 draft picks with Okafor for players like Paul George or Klay Thompson ? #CSNSixersMailbag — Steve Cianciola (@scianc33) May 4, 2017

A package of a player and a pick could be a strong possibility depending on how the draft lottery shakes out. If the Sixers get both their pick and the Lakers’ top-three protected pick, they will have massive trade assets on their hands.

Klay Thompson is a popular name among Sixers’ fans, and understandably so. The knockdown shooter is averaging 17.0 points while hitting 40 percent of his treys in the postseason thus far. The fact he has two years remaining on his contract after this season is appealing. A team would have to come up with a very enticing offer to pull Thompson away from the Warriors, especially considering how they are dominating this postseason.

Paul George is another name that will come up a lot this offseason. The Pacers are in need of a change after being swept by the Cavaliers in the first round. George is their biggest piece of trade bait. He has one year left on his deal and a player option for the 2018-19 season. Acquiring a player with just one season on his contract is always a big risk. The Sixers are not at the place where George would boost them into title contention if he only was on the team for one year.

@JCameratoCSN If the Sixers luck out and get the # 1 pick in the upcoming draft, who would you select with that pick and why? #CSNSixersMailbag — Dan May (@dannmaal) May 4, 2017

The Sixers have an 11.9 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. If they receive that top selection, I would go with Markelle Fultz.

The 6-foot-4 Washington guard averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks this past season as a freshman. He also has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, according to DraftExpress.

It is hard to find a team where Fultz wouldn’t fit. The Sixers, in particular, are in need of versatile backcourt players who can shoot. Fultz scored 30 points in five games and shot 41.3 percent from three on the season. He also uses his strength to get to the rim.

Will Fultz be available to the Sixers? The luck of the lottery balls would have to be on their side.