Sixers Mailbag: Jahlil Okafor, trading for a star, Markelle Fultz No. 1?

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 06, 2017 3:15 PM

You had questions, we have answers. Take a look at the Sixers' offseason with these questions for the mailbag. Thank you to those who submitted questions on Twitter. 

The uncertainty surrounding Jahlil Okafor’s future with the Sixers continue into the offseason. The team still is open to trading Okafor, but the deal has to be a fit for both the Sixers and the big man. 

"If a deal comes along that makes sense for both of us, then we'll go ahead and make the deal. But we're not in a race to make any decisions,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said at the end of the season. 

In the meantime, the Sixers are focused on getting Okafor healthy again. His season was cut short because of lingering right knee soreness. Okafor plans to rehab and receive treatment at the Sixers' training complex this summer. Last month, Okafor said he had not discussed surgery. 

The Sixers will be active in the free agent market this offseason but not rushed to make a big signing. They have cap space to spend. At the same time, they have a lot of questions to sort out the look of the team before investing huge money in one player. 

Who will they select in the draft? How will they utilize Ben Simmons? What is the status of Joel Embiid’s health? If Simmons and Embiid had played together this season, it would have been easier to see what kind of players would complement them and go after them in free agency. 

The Sixers have a list of needs to address this offseason, including shooters, veterans, a two-guard to play alongside Simmons, and a power forward to stretch the floor. (Earlier this week I identified possible fits currently in the playoffs.) They don’t have to dish out a max deal to fit those needs. 

A package of a player and a pick could be a strong possibility depending on how the draft lottery shakes out. If the Sixers get both their pick and the Lakers’ top-three protected pick, they will have massive trade assets on their hands. 

Klay Thompson is a popular name among Sixers’ fans, and understandably so. The knockdown shooter is averaging 17.0 points while hitting 40 percent of his treys in the postseason thus far. The fact he has two years remaining on his contract after this season is appealing. A team would have to come up with a very enticing offer to pull Thompson away from the Warriors, especially considering how they are dominating this postseason. 

Paul George is another name that will come up a lot this offseason. The Pacers are in need of a change after being swept by the Cavaliers in the first round. George is their biggest piece of trade bait. He has one year left on his deal and a player option for the 2018-19 season. Acquiring a player with just one season on his contract is always a big risk. The Sixers are not at the place where George would boost them into title contention if he only was on the team for one year. 

The Sixers have an 11.9 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. If they receive that top selection, I would go with Markelle Fultz. 

The 6-foot-4 Washington guard averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks this past season as a freshman. He also has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, according to DraftExpress.

It is hard to find a team where Fultz wouldn’t fit. The Sixers, in particular, are in need of versatile backcourt players who can shoot. Fultz scored 30 points in five games and shot 41.3 percent from three on the season. He also uses his strength to get to the rim. 

Will Fultz be available to the Sixers? The luck of the lottery balls would have to be on their side. 

NBA Playoffs: Kevin Durant leads Warriors to 3-0 series lead over Jazz

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 11:22 PM

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kevin Durant had 38 points and 13 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 102-91 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were a combined 7 for 29 from the field and 3 for 15 from 3-point range, leaving Durant to lead the Warriors.

The Jazz led 75-74 early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors went on a 10-4 run and never trailed again. Curry and Durant hit back to back 3ss to give Golden State a 92-84 lead with 3:04 left.

Curry finished with 23 points on 6-for-20 shooting.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 29 points. Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Game 4 is Monday night in Utah.

The Warriors got out to a quick start, again, and led by 10 after the first quarter.

Utah survived the first-half onslaught by Durant, who had 22 points and six rebounds at the break. There wasn't much the Jazz could do to contend a flurry of turnaround fadeaways, drives to the basket and a pair of 3s. Golden State, however, didn't get much help otherwise and Draymond Green dealt with foul trouble.

The Jazz took a 50-49 lead into halftime after closing the second quarter on a 12-5 run highlighted by Rodney Hood's 3-pointer triple that gave the Jazz their first lead of the series at 48-47.

Green picked up a technical arguing from the bench late in the second quarter after being whistled for his third foul of the half. As the crowd roared, he gave a 2-0 hand gesture to indicate the series record.

The Jazz led by nine in the third quarter, but Curry began to warm up and hit his first 3-pointer of the game on a pull-up in transition. Golden State closed the quarter on a 19-8 stretch to take a 72-70 lead.

Tip-ins
Warriors: Andre Iguodala played his 100th playoff game. ... Curry is alone at No. 8 on the career playoff 3-pointers list (270), surpassing Chauncey Billups. He has hit at least one 3 in all 65 playoff games he's played.

Jazz: Utah continued to have slow starts and shot just 28.6 percent and trailed by 10 at the end of the first quarter. ... The Jazz' first lead of the series came with 1:01 left in the second quarter, nearly 119 minutes. ... Golden State was held under 106 points for the first time this postseason.

Hill out
Jazz starting point guard George Hill missed his second consecutive game with a big toe injury. Utah hoped the extra rest would have him ready for Game 3, but he didn't progress enough. Shelvin Mack started in his place.

"It is really just a question of his effectiveness," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "There are situations in the game where he lands on it and pushes off and it just aggravates it. It aggravates it to a point where he's just not able to be effective."

Kerr out
Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not travel with the team as he continues to deal with back issues. He was at Duke University on Friday seeing a specialist.

"He's had a ton of input," acting coach Mike Brown said. "His imprints are all over everything we do. He and I talk a couple times a day.

"There have been a couple of times he has come in to our coaches meetings for an hour or so. But for the most part, we're in constant communication on the phone."

NBA Playoffs: Kelly Oubre Jr. suspended for Game 4 after shoving Celtics' Olynyk

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 4:10 PM

WASHINGTON -- Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk in Game 3.

The NBA on Saturday announced Oubre's suspension without pay for "charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact." Game 4 is Sunday evening in Washington.

Oubre called the suspension a consequence of his actions.

"I'm not surprised," Oubre said after practice Saturday. "The league has to do what they have to do. They have to handle that situation."

Oubre's outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Olynyk knocked him to the ground on an illegal screen, and Oubre leapt to his feet, sprinted at him and bowled him over.

The 21-year-old said he apologized to referee Monty McCutchen, who was talking to Olynyk at the time of the incident. Oubre said he did not reach out to apologize to Olynyk.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said he respects the league's decision and figured a suspension could be coming. Now he must decide how to approach Game 4 as his team trails Boston 2-1 in the second-round series.

"We've had a next man up mentality all year," Brooks said. "We've got options, we can move some people around. But not having him, it's not ideal, but it is what it is. You just go forward and play the game. You can't worry about who's not playing."

Brooks could find more minutes for Bojan Bogdanovic after the sharp-shooting forward scored 19 points in the Wizards' 116-89 victory in Game 3. Or he could plug another player into the rotation like Jason Smith (see full story).

Raptors: Kyle Lowry says he's 'doubtful' for Sunday
TORONTO -- All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he's doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry has a sprained left ankle. He attempted to warm up before Game 3 on Friday before the determination was made that he could not play.

Lowry said trying to play likely made the ankle worse.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit.

"Hopefully some things change, but right now I don't think I'll be able to play," Lowry said.

Lowry was getting more treatment Saturday, adding that he's not "giving up hope" of being ready to attempt playing in Game 4 (see full story).

