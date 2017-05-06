Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Mailbag: Okafor, trading for a star, Fultz No. 1?

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 06, 2017 3:15 PM

You had questions, we have answers. Take a look at the Sixers' offseason with these questions for the mailbag. Thank you to those who submitted questions on Twitter. 

The uncertainty surrounding Jahlil Okafor’s future with the Sixers continue into the offseason. The team still is open to trading Okafor, but the deal has to be a fit for both the Sixers and the big man. 

"If a deal comes along that makes sense for both of us, then we'll go ahead and make the deal. But we're not in a race to make any decisions,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said at the end of the season. 

In the meantime, the Sixers are focused on getting Okafor healthy again. His season was cut short because of lingering right knee soreness. Okafor plans to rehab and receive treatment at the Sixers' training complex this summer. Last month, Okafor said he had not discussed surgery. 

The Sixers will be active in the free agent market this offseason but not rushed to make a big signing. They have cap space to spend. At the same time, they have a lot of questions to sort out the look of the team before investing huge money in one player. 

Who will they select in the draft? How will they utilize Ben Simmons? What is the status of Joel Embiid’s health? If Simmons and Embiid had played together this season, it would have been easier to see what kind of players would complement them and go after them in free agency. 

The Sixers have a list of needs to address this offseason, including shooters, veterans, a two-guard to play alongside Simmons, and a power forward to stretch the floor. (Earlier this week I identified possible fits currently in the playoffs.) They don’t have to dish out a max deal to fit those needs. 

A package of a player and a pick could be a strong possibility depending on how the draft lottery shakes out. If the Sixers get both their pick and the Lakers’ top-three protected pick, they will have massive trade assets on their hands. 

Klay Thompson is a popular name among Sixers’ fans, and understandably so. The knockdown shooter is averaging 17.0 points while hitting 40 percent of his treys in the postseason thus far. The fact he has two years remaining on his contract after this season is appealing. A team would have to come up with a very enticing offer to pull Thompson away from the Warriors, especially considering how they are dominating this postseason. 

Paul George is another name that will come up a lot this offseason. The Pacers are in need of a change after being swept by the Cavaliers in the first round. George is their biggest piece of trade bait. He has one year left on his deal and a player option for the 2018-19 season. Acquiring a player with just one season on his contract is always a big risk. The Sixers are not at the place where George would boost them into title contention if he only was on the team for one year. 

The Sixers have an 11.9 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. If they receive that top selection, I would go with Markelle Fultz. 

The 6-foot-4 Washington guard averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks this past season as a freshman. He also has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, according to DraftExpress.

It is hard to find a team where Fultz wouldn’t fit. The Sixers, in particular, are in need of versatile backcourt players who can shoot. Fultz scored 30 points in five games and shot 41.3 percent from three on the season. He also uses his strength to get to the rim. 

Will Fultz be available to the Sixers? The luck of the lottery balls would have to be on their side. 

NBA Playoffs: Kelly Oubre Jr. suspended for Game 4 after shoving Celtics' Olynyk

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 4:10 PM

WASHINGTON -- Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was suspended for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after charging and knocking over Kelly Olynyk in Game 3.

The NBA on Saturday announced Oubre's suspension without pay for "charging and making forceful and unwarranted contact." Game 4 is Sunday evening in Washington.

Oubre called the suspension a consequence of his actions.

"I'm not surprised," Oubre said after practice Saturday. "The league has to do what they have to do. They have to handle that situation."

Oubre's outburst in the second quarter of Game 3 on Thursday resulted in a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection. Olynyk knocked him to the ground on an illegal screen, and Oubre leapt to his feet, sprinted at him and bowled him over.

The 21-year-old said he apologized to referee Monty McCutchen, who was talking to Olynyk at the time of the incident. Oubre said he did not reach out to apologize to Olynyk.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said he respects the league's decision and figured a suspension could be coming. Now he must decide how to approach Game 4 as his team trails Boston 2-1 in the second-round series.

"We've had a next man up mentality all year," Brooks said. "We've got options, we can move some people around. But not having him, it's not ideal, but it is what it is. You just go forward and play the game. You can't worry about who's not playing."

Brooks could find more minutes for Bojan Bogdanovic after the sharp-shooting forward scored 19 points in the Wizards' 116-89 victory in Game 3. Or he could plug another player into the rotation like Jason Smith (see full story).

Raptors: Kyle Lowry says he's 'doubtful' for Sunday
TORONTO -- All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry says he's doubtful to play for Toronto on Sunday in Game 4 of the Raptors' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lowry has a sprained left ankle. He attempted to warm up before Game 3 on Friday before the determination was made that he could not play.

Lowry said trying to play likely made the ankle worse.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit.

"Hopefully some things change, but right now I don't think I'll be able to play," Lowry said.

Lowry was getting more treatment Saturday, adding that he's not "giving up hope" of being ready to attempt playing in Game 4 (see full story).

NBA Playoffs: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs take 2-1 series lead on Rockets

By The Associated Press May 06, 2017 12:30 AM

HOUSTON -- Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Aldridge had managed just 19 points combined in the first two games, but stepped up in the wake of Parker's season-ending leg injury, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Houston.

James Harden led the Rockets with 43 points after scoring just 13 in Game 2. But he had just five assists and complained about the officiating all night long.

The Spurs were playing in the postseason without Parker for the first time since 2001, ending an NBA record of 221 straight playoff appearances for the Frenchman. The 34-year-old was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 2 (see full recap).

LeBron leads Cavaliers to 3-0 series lead over Raptors
TORONTO -- Last year, LeBron James and the Cavaliers had their postseason win streak end in Canada.

This time, Cleveland came across the border and kept right on rolling.

James scored 35 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 115-94 on Friday night and take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

"We knew we were coming to a hostile environment, we knew they were going to give us everything they had, no matter who was in the lineup," James said. "We just had to weather the storm."

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 19 for the Raptors, who were without three-time All-Star Kyle Lowry. They trailed by only two after three quarters before the Cavaliers quickly blew open the game.

Game 4 is Sunday in Toronto (see full recap).

