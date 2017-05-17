Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers open to all options — including trade — with 3rd pick

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 3:05 PM

CAMDEN, N.J. — In addition to wondering who the Sixers will draft with the third pick, it's fair to wonder if the Sixers will use the selection at all. 

“It’s good to be at three,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Wednesday. “We’re excited about the pick. We think we’re going to add a great player or we’re going to have some leverage in discussions with other teams about certain situations that we might entertain.”

Draft picks are another form of trade bait. Each year there are teams around the league looking to move up the board, and the third overall pick is enticing.

Just as teams amp up their discussions at the trade deadline, the draft is another opportunity to have conversations about moving players and picks. Exploring who could be interested in a team’s pieces is part of the business.

“I’m not saying I will (trade the pick),” Colangelo said. “What we say all the time is, we leave all our options open and we’ll look at all the scenarios that can play out with respect to the value of that draft asset.”

The Sixers already are stacked with young pieces, including three top-three picks in Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor. This is the time to see if they could acquire a more established player with the third pick or a combination of the third, additional picks (the Sixers have four second-rounders) or even someone currently on the roster.

The player that jumps out as a candidate for a trade package is Jahlil Okafor. The Sixers attempted to move him at this past trade deadline. They remain open to the possibility of trading him.  

“I want to find a situation that’s great for us and great for Jahlil, and if that means him staying here then that’s great,” Colangelo said. “He’s a great kid and a great player and we’re going to see how he fits with this group.”

Fit is a factor when the Sixers look at No. 3. They plan to implement a unique system with the 6-foot-10 Simmons at point guard when he makes his NBA debut next season. He has recently been playing 3-on-3 and Colangelo said he is “doing very well.”

How Simmons’ role will impact the Sixers’ decision remains to be seen as they weigh their options at different positions.

“Being in the third spot here in this draft, we can talk probably about a scenario where we address both: the best talent and the best fit for the organization,” Colangelo said. “We’re going to look at everything as we make a decision, but both things will be strongly considered …

“I think any of the guards on the board could complement Ben Simmons, regardless of where he plays.”

The Sixers will hold workouts leading up to the draft and prepare to make the third selection, whether they end up keeping it or not. 

“We feel we’re going to get a very good pick at No. 3," Colangelo said, "and we’re confident in our ability to do that."

Duke's Jeff Capel: Sixers need shooting and 'shot-maker' Jayson Tatum can do that

By Tom Dougherty | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 4:08 PM

After netting the No. 3 overall pick Tuesday night — their fourth straight top-three pick — the Sixers’ focus now turns to who that selection will be on June 22.

Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo left all options open Wednesday, keeping the door open for either drafting a player at No. 3 or trading the pick.

With the top two picks projected to be Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, the Sixers have to decide to draft for either the best fit or best player available.

One of those prospects is Duke forward Jayson Tatum. Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel spoke Thursday with 97.5 The Fanatic about Tatum and how he would fit with the Sixers.

“One of the things I think in watching Philly, you need shooting,” Capel said. “When you look at the NBA right now, everyone is going to spread the floor, it’s more of an open floor and you need shooting. And there are some guys in this draft — obviously Jayson.

“That’s something he can do. He’s a shot-maker. He can do that.”

Tatum is a projected top-five pick, and he will be in consideration for the Sixers at No. 3. CSNPhilly.com’s Sean Kane has the Sixers considering Tatum but ultimately deciding to draft Kansas forward Josh Jackson. Kentucky guards Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox (who would be Amy Fadool's pick) are other names to watch.

In his lone season at Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 34.2 percent from three-point range in 29 games. He averaged 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks. He had just three games under 10 points with a career-high of 29. He missed the first eight games of the season because of a foot injury, which Capel said credited for his slow start, as he was finding his legs without much practice time.

“He’s one of the most talented, most gifted offensive guys that I’ve ever seen,” Capel said. “With his footwork, with his shot-making ability, you’re talking about a guy who’s close to 6-9, has a 7-foot wingspan and has a very advanced offensive repertoire. He’s a really competitive guy and you look around the country, and all everyone’s talking about is Fultz, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Lonzo Ball and in Jayson’s mind, he thinks he’s better than those guys.

"Maybe you try to do a little bit too much right away, but certainly the second part of the season, we felt Jayson was as good as anyone in the country. One of the things that's interesting about him is that you can coach him really hard. He wants to be great. He has the talent where he has a chance to do that."

On Kansas' Josh Jackson
Capel recalled the Blue Devils' matchup with the Jayhawks on Nov. 15, a 77-75 Kansas win. Jackson scored 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting and one three in 18 minutes against Duke. 

"I love Josh. I love him as a competitor, as a player," Capel said. "He's incredibly talented, seems like a really good kid. Comes from a good family.

"He's a dog, man — that's the best way to describe him. He's as competitive as a young guy as I've seen in a really long time."

On N.C. State's Dennis Smith
Another prospect Capel is high on is Smith, a freshman point guard from Capel's hometown Fayetteville, North Carolina. Smith averaged 18.1 points and 6.2 assists in his lone season playing for the Wolfpack.

"I honestly think he's as gifted as any of the guards in this draft," Capel said. "I think the other ones went to programs that were higher profile but he's as talented as any of them. Incredibly explosive and you're talking about a guy that still has that explosion coming off an ACL injury. … I'm a big fan of his and I think whoever drafts him is going to get one of the more talented players in this draft."

On Ben Simmons
It's no secret the Sixers and Brett Brown's plan is to start Simmons out as the team's point guard next season. How that will work out remains to be seen. Simmons missed what would have been his rookie season last year with a Jones fracture. A highly-gifted passer, Simmons was considered to be a point-forward prospect.

But the Sixers do plan on actually playing him at point guard, an idea Capel wasn't so sure can work in the NBA.

"I'm a big believer — this is just me, though I certainly do not have all the answers — it's hard to make a guy a point guard," Capel said. "I think Ben obviously can really pass and he has a great feel for the game. The NBA level is very different than college, certainly from high school. The game is completely different.

"Can it work? Certainly, it can because he's talented. Obviously, Brett would know that better because he sees him every day and he knows his team. I just think he's going to be an outstanding player for the Sixers."

Check out Capel's full interview here, where he discussed Jackson and Smith more in depth, Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embiid.

Furkan Korkmaz has 'desire' to play for Sixers, but will it happen next year?

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 18, 2017 1:32 PM

As the Sixers prepare for the 2017 NBA draft, there still are questions surrounding a player from last year’s class.

The Sixers selected Furkan Korkmaz with the 26th pick in 2016. The Turkish shooting guard remained overseas this past season because of the $2 million buyout in his contract with Anadolu Efes. 

“I believe he’s got a desire to come,” Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Wednesday. 

While it seems like the 19-year-old would like to play in the NBA next season, that may not happen. Korkmaz still has a buyout on his contract and the Sixers would have had to find room for him on the roster. In addition to their guaranteed deals on the roster (eight guaranteed, four non-guaranteed, one team option), the Sixers have the third-overall pick and four second-round picks in the 2017 draft. 

“We’re debating whether it’s the best thing or not,” Colangelo said. “Some of it will come down to the financial concerns on his part. There’s a draft salary swap, as you know, for rookie scale contracts. That No. 26 pick in last year’s draft would move forward to this year’s scale, but it’s also ratcheted up a little bit with the new CBA so it’s made it, perhaps, a little bit more palatable. But he’s got a fairly significant buyout and that’s going to be factored into his thinking as he’s going through this.”

Like the Sixers did when Dario Saric was playing overseas, they have stayed involved with Korkmaz. Colangelo and vice president of player personnel Marc Eversley traveled to Europe this month to watch Korkmaz play. Colangelo spoke to his agent Tuesday. 

“I think he’s emotionally ready. I think physically he’s got a ways to go,” Colangelo said. “He’s actually really long and he’s growing. He might be 6-7, 6-8 now and with ball skills, good decision-maker, shot-maker, does a lot of good things. Very interesting player.”

Those who have played with Korkmaz echoed that description. N.C. State center Omer Yurtseven was teammates with Korkmaz in Turkey. 

“You never really see him doing bad stuff, talking bad about other people, he’s like perfect in character,” Yurtseven said at the NBA Draft Combine last week. “He’s a great, great shooter. He’s athletic. If he puts on some weight, he’s going to be trouble.”

Korkmaz was on loan from Anadolu Efes to Banvit to get more playing time. He won Best Young Player honors at the Basketball Champions League (BCL). Korkmaz averaged 10.4 points (48.8 percent from three), 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in BCL play.

