Top draft prospects make cases for how they'd fit with Sixers

The Sixers got to know numerous prospects last week at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Guards, wings and big men alike met with the Sixers as the team assesses potential fits with its bevy of picks, which could include two first- and four second-rounders.

Here's how those players see themselves fitting with the Sixers and their impressions from interviewing with the team:

De'Aaron Fox, guard, Kentucky

The Sixers asked the projected top-10 pick how he would play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Fox, a point guard, would be comfortable playing off the ball with Simmons and taking advantage of shot opportunities created by Embiid.

"I feel like I'm shooting it a lot better," Fox said. "Once I'm getting back to how I shot it in high school, I feel like I could really fit with Ben. He's fast. I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."

Fox said of Embiid, "Playing with any good big, it's a positive. It kind of takes the pressure off of you. You throw it in there and they're going to double-team and do whatever they can to stop him. It's going to get me open looks, and I just have to show that I can knock them down."

Justin Jackson, forward, North Carolina

The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan sees himself spreading the floor and being a versatile defender in the NBA.

"It was a great meeting," Jackson said. "A lot of times for these meetings, they call it speed dating. ... I'm having to kind of switch gears from watching as a fan to watching as somebody who might be playing in it one day. I think overall, for any team, it's kind of that whole spacing, being able to shoot, giving them a longer wing that can defend one or two positions."

Ivan Rabb, forward, California

At 20 years old, Rabb related to the youth of the Sixers. He viewed them as a team he would like to grow with as they develop their roster.

"I love what they’re doing. They kept talking about they feel like they’re a piece or two from turning the corner," Rabb said. "They’re playing a lot of young, talented guys. As a young guy coming in, you want a shot to play. I think they’re doing a good job of trying to find out their culture and who they are."

Justin Patton, center, Creighton

The Sixers are overloaded with size in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 Patton could envision himself playing alongside other bigs and would welcome advice from more experienced teammates, which the Sixers are looking to add this offseason.

"The only way you stay on the court in the NBA late in the game is playing defense," Patton said. "I think I complement [bigs] well with passing in general. I’ve got a good IQ for the game. I know the game really well. I’ve been studying it. It depends on who my veteran is on the team. I will continue to soak everything in."

P.J. Dozier, guard, South Carolina

The athletic shooting guard liked the vibe of his interview with the Sixers and believes he could add to their backcourt.

"They're really cool people, really down-to-earth," Dozier said. "Their record doesn't really reflect how good their team is. They battled some injuries. It was good seeing Embiid get back out there, and of course everybody's waiting for Ben. They have a lot of talent. It's just in due time, they'll come around. ... I definitely see myself in their system. They have a great team. Their guard play is really good, but I definitely feel like I can come in and definitely provide for them as well."