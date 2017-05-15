Philadelphia 76ers

Top draft prospects make cases for how they'd fit with Sixers

Top draft prospects make cases for how they'd fit with Sixers

By Jessica Camerato | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 2:50 PM

The Sixers got to know numerous prospects last week at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Guards, wings and big men alike met with the Sixers as the team assesses potential fits with its bevy of picks, which could include two first- and four second-rounders. 

Here's how those players see themselves fitting with the Sixers and their impressions from interviewing with the team:

De'Aaron Fox, guard, Kentucky
The Sixers asked the projected top-10 pick how he would play alongside Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Fox, a point guard, would be comfortable playing off the ball with Simmons and taking advantage of shot opportunities created by Embiid.

"I feel like I'm shooting it a lot better," Fox said. "Once I'm getting back to how I shot it in high school, I feel like I could really fit with Ben. He's fast. I feel like the position he plays, not many people can grab a rebound and push it with the speed and vision that he has."

Fox said of Embiid, "Playing with any good big, it's a positive. It kind of takes the pressure off of you. You throw it in there and they're going to double-team and do whatever they can to stop him. It's going to get me open looks, and I just have to show that I can knock them down."

Justin Jackson, forward, North Carolina
The 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan sees himself spreading the floor and being a versatile defender in the NBA.

"It was a great meeting," Jackson said. "A lot of times for these meetings, they call it speed dating. ... I'm having to kind of switch gears from watching as a fan to watching as somebody who might be playing in it one day. I think overall, for any team, it's kind of that whole spacing, being able to shoot, giving them a longer wing that can defend one or two positions."

Ivan Rabb, forward, California 
At 20 years old, Rabb related to the youth of the Sixers. He viewed them as a team he would like to grow with as they develop their roster.

"I love what they’re doing. They kept talking about they feel like they’re a piece or two from turning the corner," Rabb said. "They’re playing a lot of young, talented guys. As a young guy coming in, you want a shot to play. I think they’re doing a good job of trying to find out their culture and who they are."

Justin Patton, center, Creighton
The Sixers are overloaded with size in the frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 Patton could envision himself playing alongside other bigs and would welcome advice from more experienced teammates, which the Sixers are looking to add this offseason.

"The only way you stay on the court in the NBA late in the game is playing defense," Patton said. "I think I complement [bigs] well with passing in general. I’ve got a good IQ for the game. I know the game really well. I’ve been studying it. It depends on who my veteran is on the team. I will continue to soak everything in."

P.J. Dozier, guard, South Carolina
The athletic shooting guard liked the vibe of his interview with the Sixers and believes he could add to their backcourt.

"They're really cool people, really down-to-earth," Dozier said. "Their record doesn't really reflect how good their team is. They battled some injuries. It was good seeing Embiid get back out there, and of course everybody's waiting for Ben. They have a lot of talent. It's just in due time, they'll come around. ... I definitely see myself in their system. They have a great team. Their guard play is really good, but I definitely feel like I can come in and definitely provide for them as well."

NBA Playoffs: Celtics use late surge to push past Wizards in Game 7

NBA Playoffs: Celtics use late surge to push past Wizards in Game 7

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 11:09 PM

BOX SCORE

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas said he didn't feel any pressure entering the first Game 7 of his career.

His play backed up his confidence and with the help of Kelly Olynyk and the Boston Celtics bench, Thomas earned the biggest win of his career.

Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night.

"I knew it would be a big time game tonight. I knew it wouldn't be easy at all," Thomas said. "And we came out on top."

Led by Olynyk the Celtics got a huge lift from their bench, outscoring their Wizards' counterparts 48-5. Boston also connected on 11 3-pointers, including 8 of 13 in the second half.

"We needed it," Olynyk said. "That's a tough team that we played seven tough games against and they can score. We needed to help out the starters, help out Isaiah."

Boston advances to the Eastern Conference finals, where it will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Wednesday. It's the Celtics first appearance in the conference finals since 2012.

"What a special opportunity to get a chance to compete against them," Boston coach Brad Stevens said.

For Thomas it serves as the ultimate validation for a team that many felt was unworthy of the conference's top seed. It also marked the latest big performance by Thomas, in a playoff run that began in the haze of his younger sister's death in a car accident. The 28-year-old All-Star has called the basketball court his sanctuary, and he continues to credit his teammates for giving him the strength to perform at a high level.

"That says a lot about the team we are and we believe in each other," Thomas said. "The game wasn't always what we wanted it to be and it wasn't a perfect game. But we kept going and stayed the course."

Bradley Beal led the Wizards -- which was playing it its first Game 7 since 1979 -- with 38 points, including 24 in the second half.

"I don't care how well I played," Beal said afterward. "I don't care if I played bad. The end result...The only thing that matters is getting a win."

Otto Porter added 20 points. John Wall and Markieff Morris each finished with 18. But Washington also had 15 turnovers, leading to 17 Celtics' points.

Boston trailed 76-72 late in the third quarter before ending the period on a 13-3 spurt . The run grew to 22-5 in the opening minutes of the fourth as the Celtics' lead became 94-81.

But Washington quickly responded, scoring seven straight in just 51 seconds to get back within six.

Washington stayed close as Beal continued to score, including a four-point play . But Olynyk then took over. He scored 11 of 13 points for Boston as the Celtics stretched their advantage to 110-100.

"He just made shots," Marcin Gortat said of Olynyk. "He was the difference today -- a huge difference."

Brooks played Beal and Wall 46 and 45 minutes, respectively, but said it was necessary to try to stay in the game.

"I knew it would come down to the last six minutes of the game," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "They had that little run at the start of the fourth quarter."

The Celtics had the largest lead of the first half at 10-2, but that gap was quickly erased by Washington as Boston started to accumulate fouls.

Marcus Smart, Amir Johnson and Olynyk all were whistled for three fouls in the opening 24 minutes, though Smart did inject some life into a second unit that outscored their Wizards' counterparts 19-5.

Wall and Beal each were beneficiaries scoring eight and nine points, respectively in the second quarter to help the Wizards take a two-point lead into halftime.

"It's tough. We came out here Game 7 and gave everything we had. Just came up short," Wall said. "Our goal was to get to Eastern Conference finals and we came up one game short. So it's a not a satisfied season to me."

Tip-ins
Wizards: Dropped to 6-4 all-time in Game 7s. ... Still have not reached a conference final since 1979. ... Outrebounded the Celtics 43-31.

Celtics: Improved to 22-8 all-time in Game 7s and 19-4 all-time at home. ...Outscored the Wizards 58-40 in the paint. ... Lost season series to Cleveland 3-1.

Home-court dominance
The Wizards came up short of becoming the first team in this matchup to win on the opponent's home floor in 2016-17. All 11 meetings this season (four in regular-season and seven postseason) were claimed by the home team.

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs. Warriors

Spurs star Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs. Warriors

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:49 PM

SAN FRANCISCO — Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has ruled Kawhi Leonard out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with a sprained left ankle after what Popovich described as a "dangerous" and "unsportsmanlike" closeout by Golden State's Zaza Pachulia.

Leonard had an MRI on Monday and Popovich had no timetable on when he'd be able to return to action.

"We'll see what the MRI says, but obviously he won't play tomorrow," Popovich said.

Leonard left Game 1 on Sunday after re-injuring his tender left ankle in the third quarter when Pachulia's foot slid under Leonard's following a jumper by the All-Star forward.

The play happened in front of the Spurs bench and Popovich was angry at the time and even more upset a day after San Antonio's 113-111 loss to the Warriors.

"A two-step, lead-with-your-foot closeout is not appropriate," he said." "It's dangerous, it's unsportsmanlike. It's just not what anybody does to anybody else. And this particular individual has a history with that kind of action."

Popovich pointed to a history of borderline plays by Pachulia during his time with Dallas against the Spurs, including a flagrant foul against Patty Mills, a play where he locked arms with Mills in a way that "could have broken his arm," according to Popovich, and run-ins with David West.

Pachulia denied any intent to injure Leonard after the game and his teammates came to his defense. But Popovich was concerned only with the result not the intent.

"Because he has this history, it can't just be, 'Oh, it's inadvertent. He didn't have intent,'" Popovich said. "Who gives a damn about what his intent was. You ever hear of manslaughter? You still go to jail, I think, when you're texting and you end up killing somebody but you might not have intended to do that. All I care about is what I saw. All I care about is what happened and the history there exacerbates the whole situation and makes me very, very angry."

Leonard didn't return, giving Golden State an opening for an 18-0 run that keyed the comeback win.

Leonard scored 26 points on 7-of-13 shooting in nearly 24 minutes to go with eight rebounds and three assists. He made all 11 of his free throws.

"If he would have played and they ended up winning, I'd go get dinner, have a glass of wine and wake up the next day and go to practice and move on," Popovich said "But this is crap."

Load more