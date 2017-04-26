2017 NFL draft positional breakdown: Wide receivers

Live draft coverage begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with Philly Sports Talk and continues until midnight on CSN, CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App.

We continue our positional breakdown leading up to the 2017 NFL draft with a look at wide receivers. Instead of a top five, we'll highlight players at these positions who fit the Eagles and have a chance to be available when the team picks.

At No. 14

Corey Davis, Western Michigan

Davis is one of the most prolific college receivers ever. He recorded more receiving yards than anyone in NCAA history (5,278). And he helped Western Michigan get ranked for the first time in the school's history.

Davis might be the most polished route runner ever to enter the NFL draft. His feet are so quick and he understands how to change speeds and beat coverage. He's big, he's strong and while he's not a burner, he has enough speed. If the Eagles go receiver with this pick, Davis would be the guy for me. I'd look to trade Jordan Matthews and line Davis up in the slot. With his strength and physical nature, he'd thrive.

Mike Williams, Clemson

Williams came back from a serious neck injury to have a monster redshirt junior season (98 catches, 1,361 yards). He shined in the National Championship Game against Alabama and highly-touted corner Marlon Humphrey.

Williams has size and his balls skills are by far the best in this draft. His route running has been the biggest knock and it's a fair criticism. He did, however, show flashes in college that he's capable of running better routes. Remember, this was a knock on Alshon Jeffery when he came out of South Carolina. Jeffery still isn't the greatest route runner, but if you throw the ball up to either of these guys, there's a good chance they're coming down with it. I love the idea of surrounding Carson Wentz -- with his propensity to miss throws high -- with a couple big targets.

John Ross

Speed, speed and more speed. Ross' reputation went to another level when he ran a blistering 4.22 40-yard dash at the combine. But Ross is more than just a burner. He caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns during his redshirt junior season.

Ross isn't the type of receiver you just make run a bunch of nine routes. He's actually an excellent route runner and can do damage after the catch. The biggest issues with Ross will be his size and durability. He suffered a slew of injuries in high school and college. He was lit up early on in Washington's CFP game against Alabama and was a non-factor in his biggest game of the season.

In the middle

Carlos Henderson, Louisiana Tech

Henderson had a breakout junior season, putting up 82 catches for 1,535 yards and 19 (!) touchdowns. He also took three kick returns to the house in his college career. He was the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

The biggest concern with Henderson will be his lack of competition, but he was almost impossible to tackle on his level. He rightfully dominated. He also showed traits that should translate to the NFL like his ability to track the football and his quickness in and out of his breaks.

K.D. Cannon, Baylor

Cannon is another explosive receiver. Cannon had an outstanding college career which culminated in him leading the Big 12 in receptions this season (87). He averaged 16 yards a catch and scored 27 receiving touchdowns.

Cannon ran a 4.41 40 and would add some much-needed speed to the Eagles' receiving corps. He also did well after the catch, running a lot of bubble screens and quick hitters in Baylor's spread, uptempo offense.

Late-round sleeper(s)

Chad Williams, Grambling State

Williams may not have gotten national notoriety playing for Grambling State, but he put up serious numbers (90 catches for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns) during his senior season.

Williams impressed at the Senior Bowl and also showed a little bit of a mean streak. He's a small-school receiver with a chip on his shoulder. He's not particularly big or a great route runner, but he ran a 4.43 40 and you know he'll compete every day.