After losing their center, could Saints trade for Jason Kelce?

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 08, 2017 10:52 AM

The New Orleans Saints now have a need at center. And the Eagles just so happen to have a few extra centers laying around. 

On Monday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Saints starting center Max Unger suffered a foot injury and is likely to start the 2017 season on the PUP. 

That's a big loss for a team whose success probably hinges around protecting its 38-year-old star quarterback. If Unger is on the PUP, he'll be out for at least six weeks. 

So maybe it's time for Howie Roseman to sit by the phone. Because if there's one team in the league with exceptional depth on the interior of its offensive line, it's the Eagles. 

Jason Kelce, coming off a Pro Bowl season, is still on the roster and will be the starter if he's back. But the team also re-signed Steven Wisniewski to a three-year deal this offseason and Isaac Seumalo, last year's third-round pick, returns for his second season. Those are three viable options for a starting center. 

And Kelce, 29, has been the focal point of plenty of trade reports this offseason. Trading him would save $3.8 million in cap space. 

After the conclusion of the 2017 draft, Roseman was asked about Kelce and Mychal Kendricks, two players who seem the most likely to be dealt. 

"Yes, they are here, and we fully anticipate that they're going to be here going forward," Roseman said. 

But things can change as we've seen in the past. Just last year, the Eagles planned on starting Sam Bradford at quarterback until Teddy Bridgewater went down in Minnesota. Then, they were opportunistic and traded him to the Vikings. 

It seems possible the same thing could happen here. 

Now, what could Kelce bring back to the Eagles? The obvious answer and one plenty of fans have likely already put together is Mark Ingram. 

The 27-year-old running back was a first-round pick in 2011 and is coming off his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2016. But he seems expendable after the Saints signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Alvin Kamara in the third round of the draft. 

Ingram is just the type of hard-nosed runner the Eagles seem to lack right now. They could really use him to fill out a running back room that includes Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey. 

Eagles Mailbag: Short leashes, extending Alshon Jeffery, trade for RB?

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 07, 2017 9:18 AM

We kicked off the weekend by answering your questions about three Eagles rookies (see story), but there are plenty of questions left. 

Let's hop into the next mailbag: 

If the Eagles go 8-8, I think everyone will be back. Even though 8-8 might be disappointing to fans, it would be an improvement by a game from 2016. The way Howie Roseman, and even Jeff Lurie, have talked this offseason makes it seem like the leash is decently long. 

Lurie preached patience. Firing a head coach after a one-game improvement wouldn't line up with that. 

But let's say the Eagles lose more than nine games or if Carson Wentz takes a step in the wrong direction. Then, maybe the Eagles think about making a switch. After all, Wentz and Pederson are tied and if Pederson can't help Wentz reach his potential, what good is he? 

If Jeffery is healthy and has a big season, I think he'll be back for the 2018 season. Because if he has a big year it's because he and Wentz worked well together and the Eagles won't be able to let him go. 

And they won't have to. 

Even if the Eagles can't work out a long-term deal with Jeffery, they'd be able to slap the franchise tag on him. 

But, assuming everything goes to plan, the Eagles will want to sign him to a long-term deal. They'll have exclusive negotiating rights with Jeffery, which is a big deal. Remember, Jeffery could have gone elsewhere for this year, but he decided to come to Philly and play with Wentz. That might give the Eagles an advantage. 

This isn't a bad possibility, especially when looking at the crop of unsigned running backs; it's not good. 

But what would the Eagles have to give up to get one of these backs? If they give up a player they've been trying to trade, then fine. But giving up a draft pick for a player who isn't a long-term answer could be counterproductive.

But these two guys aren't bad names. Anderson is still just 26 and the Broncos brought in Jamaal Charles and drafted De'Angelo Henderson. And in Cincinnati, the Bengals drafted Joe Mixon in the second round.

Probably worth a call, but I'm not expecting either one of these players to end up with the Eagles … at least not right now.  

London?

Eagles director of college scouting interviews for Bills GM job

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 06, 2017 6:20 PM

Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown interviewed for the Bills' vacant general manager position on Saturday, the Bills announced. 

Brown, 32, has been a quick riser in the scouting community. He was named the Eagles' director of college scouting last May after holding the assistant director of college scouting title for one season. He started his time with the Eagles as a West Coast scout in 2013-14. 

Brown is the third candidate the Bills have announced so far in their search to replace the recently fired Doug Whaley. The other two are Brian Gaine (Texans) and Brandon Beane (Panthers). 

Brown's scouting career began with the Patriots in 2010 as a scouting assistant. He played cornerback at UCLA and was signed by the Bears as an undrafted rookie in 2008. While he didn't make the Bears' roster, he spent 2009 with the New York Sentinels of the UFL. 

In the last week, the Eagles' scouting department has reportedly been getting shaken up. According to 97.5 The Fanatic's Geoff Mosher, the team fired Chris Shea and David Hinson and according to Neil Stratton of Inside The League, the team parted ways with senior scout Marty Barrett.

With Joe Douglas in control of the personnel department, those changes aren't very surprising. But now it looks like the Eagles could lose another big piece of their scouting department whether they want to or not. 

