Philadelphia Eagles

Bills sign 2nd-round pick, Temple product Dion Dawkins

Bills sign 2nd-round pick, Temple product Dion Dawkins

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 6:38 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills have signed offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, the second of Buffalo's two second-round draft picks.

The 23-year-old out of Temple is listed at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds and was selected 63rd overall. Dawkins was a three-year starter mostly at left tackle, but has experience to play various positions.

He started 40 games in college and last season helped the Owls to a 10-4 finish and win the AAC title.

The Bills will give Dawkins a chance to compete for a starting job at right tackle on a line that helped Buffalo lead the NFL in yards rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Buffalo has now signed five of its six draft selections, leaving fifth-round pick, quarterback Nathan Peterman, not yet under contract.

Buccaneers OC challenges DeSean Jackson to live up to contract

Buccaneers OC challenges DeSean Jackson to live up to contract

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 12:22 PM

DeSean Jackson said he signed with Tampa to play with Jameis Winston.

Jackson, a California native, said he signed with Tampa so he could take advantage of the nice weather.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator/receivers coach Todd Monken doesn't want to hear any of that.

Tampa showed DeSean the money — a three-year, $33.5 million deal with $20 million guaranteed — and that, Monken insists, is why Jackson signed with the Bucs.

And he's made sure Jackson knows it.

“You came here because of the money," Monken told the Tampa Bay Times. "Don’t give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis. No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. He gets that. He’s smart enough to understand that.’’ 

More importantly, however, Monken points out that this contract wasn't a reward for past performance. 

“I’ve told him that, ‘we have paid you a hell of a lot of money to be a damn good player. We’re not paying you a lot of money, this is a contract where we’re paying you for what you’ve done for us … we’re not paying like (Derek) Jeter the last three years … we don’t have any old street cred that we’re paying you. No. We need you to be a great player now. OK? That’s why we gave you the money.’’
 
Of course it came down to money. But for the 30-year-old Jackson, the chance to play with a pair of young stars in Winston and receiver Mike Evans shouldn't be dismissed.

Plus, Jackson, who now will be joined by highly-touted tight end O.J. Howard, the Bucs' first-round pick, says he's prepared to be more than just a great player on the field. He's ready to serve the same mentor role a few Eagles legends played for him while he grew up in Philadelphia. 

“I remember being in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins and kind of picking their brains and leaning on them and then going to Washington and being that guy that’s a little older and (that’s) expecting other players to be at their best and expecting to get the best out of (them),’’ Jackson told ESPN in March (via Floridafootballinsiders.com). “It’s really just a mentality that you have to have to where you accept nothing but greatness, because we’ll put in the work and hopefully it will pay off.’’

LeGarrette Blount thinks Carson Wentz can be 'special'

LeGarrette Blount thinks Carson Wentz can be 'special'

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 11:24 AM

It has sort of become a rite of passage. Become a Philadelphia Eagle and praise Carson Wentz. 

It's become as much of a ritual as Wentz's welcoming said new player to the team via Twitter. 

So as LeGarrette Blount was introduced to Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, he of course, had nothing but glowing reviews about the Eagles' young quarterback. 

But if anyone knows something about great quarterback play, it ought to be Blount, who has won two Super Bowl titles taking handoffs from Tom Brady. No, Blount didn't compare Wentz to Brady; that would be a little much. But he does think Wentz has a bright future. 

"Obviously, he's one of the better quarterbacks of his draft class and his generation," Blount said. "I think he has the potential to be a really special player. He has all the tools that is needed and the grind that is needed and the mindset to maximize his abilities if he just continues to work hard."

In Year 2, Wentz already has way more weapons than he had as a rookie. First, the team added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency, then drafted Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson and Donnel Pumphrey. 

Now, the team added Blount, who should fit the role of the big back the Eagles seemed to be missing. 

As a rookie, Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, the fourth-most in team history, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In his second year, with more weapons, it's realistic to expect a big jump from the franchise quarterback. 

"Physically, he's ideal," Blount said to CSN's Derrick Gunn. "That's exactly the size of a quarterback you would want (Wentz is 6-5, 237). He's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's mobile and he can throw the ball. And he's a smart guy; he's really smart. He doesn't turn the ball over a lot, so up and coming is right. I feel like he's probably the best quarterback in his draft class, so the Eagles got one of the better guys in the draft with him." 

Load more