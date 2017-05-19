Bills sign 2nd-round pick, Temple product Dion Dawkins

It has sort of become a rite of passage. Become a Philadelphia Eagle and praise Carson Wentz.
It's become as much of a ritual as Wentz's welcoming said new player to the team via Twitter.
So as LeGarrette Blount was introduced to Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, he of course, had nothing but glowing reviews about the Eagles' young quarterback.
But if anyone knows something about great quarterback play, it ought to be Blount, who has won two Super Bowl titles taking handoffs from Tom Brady. No, Blount didn't compare Wentz to Brady; that would be a little much. But he does think Wentz has a bright future.
"Obviously, he's one of the better quarterbacks of his draft class and his generation," Blount said. "I think he has the potential to be a really special player. He has all the tools that is needed and the grind that is needed and the mindset to maximize his abilities if he just continues to work hard."
In Year 2, Wentz already has way more weapons than he had as a rookie. First, the team added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency, then drafted Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson and Donnel Pumphrey.
Now, the team added Blount, who should fit the role of the big back the Eagles seemed to be missing.
As a rookie, Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, the fourth-most in team history, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In his second year, with more weapons, it's realistic to expect a big jump from the franchise quarterback.
"Physically, he's ideal," Blount said to CSN's Derrick Gunn. "That's exactly the size of a quarterback you would want (Wentz is 6-5, 237). He's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's mobile and he can throw the ball. And he's a smart guy; he's really smart. He doesn't turn the ball over a lot, so up and coming is right. I feel like he's probably the best quarterback in his draft class, so the Eagles got one of the better guys in the draft with him."