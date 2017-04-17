Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz: Working with private QB coach was 'beneficial'

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 17, 2017 3:45 PM

During his rookie season in 2016, Carson Wentz seemed to disagree with head coach Doug Pederson's assessment of some mechanical flaws in his game. 

After a December loss to the Bengals in Cincinnati, Pederson attributed his young quarterback's struggles with correctable mechanical issues. But Wentz disagreed

"I don't think it's the mechanics," Wentz said in early December. "You make mistakes. Things happen, and that's just the bottom line."

Well, it turns out, Wentz changed his mind -- at least a little bit. Wentz, going into his second NFL season, ended up using some time this offseason to fine-tune his mechanics with QB guru Adam Dedeaux in California. 

Did Wentz go back and see issues on film that he hadn't seen before? 

"Not really," Wentz said on Monday afternoon, meeting with reporters on the first day of the Eagles' offseason program. "There's things here and there at times, but nothing that was really big and evident that stuck out. I think it was just little things here and there. I think a lot of it might have been footwork and stuff and just being confident in the timing in routes and things like that. But nothing really jumped out at me." 

Wentz didn't get into many specifics of what he and Dedeaux worked on, but said there were "simple things," including footwork. He said he just wanted to make "everything efficient and smooth." 

Wentz claimed, however, he did not change anything about his throwing motion. 

"I think it was beneficial," Wentz said. "I don't think there was anything real specific, but just overall to help me fine-tune some things and just keep working at some things and make myself more efficient. I thought it was a productive visit down there."

While Pederson highlighted some of Wentz's mechanical issues throughout the season and said they were correctable, it would be understandable if he and the rest of the coaches and front office members in the organization weren't thrilled about Wentz's working with an outside coach. After all, the Eagles already have three high-level quarterback coaches in the building who have all been molding Wentz since the team drafted him. 

"There was never really any resistance (from the team)," Wentz said on Monday. 

But there also wouldn't have been much of a chance for resistance. While in Mobile, Alabama, for the Senior Bowl, the Eagles found out through a media report that Wentz was going to work out with Dedeaux. At that point in the offseason, coaches weren't permitted to talk to players about football. 

"It'll be interesting when we finally get him in here to talk to him and just see how he felt about (working with Dedeaux)," Pederson said at the owners meetings last month. "We just can't wait to get our hands on him, too, to begin and continue to work."

Pederson said while he didn't specifically speak with or instruct Wentz to work with an outside coach, he said he always encourages his players to "develop their talent." 

And Pederson also said he wasn't worried about Dedeaux undoing any of the work he and his coaching staff have done. 

"I'm not concerned with that at all," Pederson said. "I know Carson. I know his confidence, his makeup. He's got a lot of confidence in Coach (John) DeFelippo and Frank (Reich), so I'm not concerned about that."

On Monday, which marked the beginning of Phase One of the Eagles' offseason program, Wentz said his body felt great. He even denied a report that he suffered from elbow soreness at the end of his rookie season. 

"It was usual general soreness, but nothing of concern ever came up," he said. "Arm's feeling great, arm's felt great all season."

Confident on left or right, Brandon Graham ready to pile up sacks

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 3:57 PM

On his way out of town earlier this offseason, Connor Barwin talked plenty about his drop in production and said the biggest reason for it was his switch from the left side of the line to the right. 

On the left side for his first three years in Philly, Barwin faced right tackles. On the right in 2016, he was forced to face left tackles, normally where teams place their better player. 

Big deal, right? 

But two of the best left tackles in football -- Dallas' Tyron Smith and Washington's Trent Williams -- reside in the NFC East, which means whichever Eagle plays the right defensive end position spends a quarter of their season (four of 16 games) facing an All Pro. 

Still, if the Eagles ask Brandon Graham to take that role this year, the veteran says he's ready for the challenge. 

"We in this business to compete and running away from competition is not me," Graham said on Tuesday, the day after the Eagles began their offseason program at the NovaCare Complex. "And it's never going to be me while I'm playing. I think wherever they want to put me, I'm going to go out there and make plays and help this team win." 

Graham, it's worth noting, is an eternal optimist. Before the 2015 season, he said his goal was to pick up two sacks per game, which would give him 32 for the season, thus shattering the single-season record. He finished with 6 1/2. 

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old said he has been working on both sides of the line this offseason after playing predominantly on the left in 2016. Last year, Barwin was shifted to the right side after Vinny Curry was penciled in as the starter on the left. Graham then clearly outplayed Curry in the summer and took the starting gig. Then, he and Barwin stayed on their respective sides. 

"It's either what Vinny wants or Chris (Long) wants. Whatever," Graham said. "Whoever wants to switch sides, it don't matter. I gotta play both. I feel like I've done well on both sides. It's just all about getting the reps and making sure I get comfortable again with the other side."

In his place on the left last year, Graham thrived, putting together the best season of his seven-year career. 

Graham was named a second-team All Pro and was a first-alternate for the Pro Bowl team after a season in which he forced constant pressure. He was third in the league with 60 quarterback hurries and second in quarterback hits with 17, according to ProFootballFocus. 

The constant pressure was there but the sacks were not. Graham too often in 2016 couldn't finish the job. He had just 5 1/2 sacks. Forty-seven players had more sacks than him, and there clearly weren't 47 better pass-rushers. 

For Graham, who has 29 sacks in seven years in the NFL, 2017 is all about finishing. 

"My next step is to make sure I get the quarterback down," he said. "I think I missed a lot of sacks last year and I think for me, it's just making sure I'm making my technique a lot better. 

"Because when I look back at it, sometimes when I missed it's just because I wasn't as violent as I should have been in certain times. And I think just critiquing myself, working on my technique and doing what I'm supposed to. Because I think the effort is there. It's really just taking that next step of being a technician." 

Graham was taken with the 13th pick in the 2010 draft and is the longest-tenured defensive player on the team, so it might be obvious that he should be a leader of the defense. But the veteran said he didn't really realize his teammates looked at him in that role until last season. 

This year, especially after the team cut Barwin in March, Graham is making a concerted effort to grow into more of a leader. 

"I need to make sure I step up this year, make sure I be more vocal, especially off the field," he said. "On the field, I do talk a lot and I do have fun with it and I think I'm going to have that same approach off the field and kind of have those guys coming in try to feel at home, because that's what it's all about."

Report: Brent Celek takes $1 million pay cut

By CSNPhilly.com Staff April 18, 2017 2:06 PM

Eagles veteran tight end Brent Celek has taken another pay cut.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Celek will now earn $3 million this year instead of $4 million.

The Eagles restructured his deal last year, reducing his 2016 cap figure and extending it two years. The deal was worth a total of $13 million, with $6 million guaranteed.

Celek has been in Philadelphia since 2007, when the Eagles drafted him in the fifth round. He had 14 catches for 155 yards and no touchdowns last season -- all career-lows -- while Zach Ertz started and Trey Burton emerged as an offensive weapon.

A solid blocker and clubhouse leader, Celek was on the field for just 38.7 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps, beating out Burton 439-331. He is the only position player who was on the team for its last playoff victory (2008).

