Carson Wentz-Zach Ertz connection continues to grow on and off field for Eagles

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com August 27, 2017 12:40 PM

As they were running off the field following Carson Wentz's 50-yard touchdown pass to Torrey Smith Thursday night against the Dolphins, Zach Ertz yelled something over to Wentz.

"He’s like, 'I love that, I love that!’" Wentz said with a laugh.

They know. They know that the more the Eagles can establish a deep game -- something absent from the offense last year -- the more the middle of the field will be open for Ertz.

Ertz and Wentz had a pretty good connection last year. Ertz ranked fourth among all NFL tight ends last season with 58 receiving yards per game, and his 5.6 catches per game led all tight ends.

But judging from the last month of practice and from the starting offense's brief preseason appearances, they look to be on another level this year.

“I think we’ve definitely taken a big step," Ertz said. "We’re seeing the game very similar. We’re both very high football IQ guys, so it’s easy to translate from the practice field or the meeting room to the game field.

"And just having the same quarterback for a second year, it’s huge for chemistry, especially when it’s someone as talented as him. I'm excited about it."

Ertz played with Nick Foles and Michael Vick as a rookie, Foles and Mark Sanchez in 2014, Sam Bradford in 2015 and Wentz last year.

This year, Wentz will become the Eagles' first quarterback to start consecutive openers since Vick in 2012 and 2013, and Ertz could be one of the greatest benefactors.

Wentz's comfort zone last year was Jordan Matthews and Ertz. With Matthews now in Buffalo, Ertz becomes Wentz's No. 1 target, and if the deep game blossoms the way it should, it's going to be difficult for defenses to account for both the Eagles' outside receivers and Ertz underneath.

We saw in the preseason game against the Dolphins Thursday night just how effortlessly Wentz and Ertz are connecting on the field. Wentz found Ertz for completions of 12, 14 and 18 yards in just one quarter of action.

“It kind of speaks to the length of time and amount of hours we’ve put into this thing together," Ertz said.

"Not only talking but the reps that we’ve put on the field at each an every practice. When we get five minutes off, we’re over there on a separate field trying to perfect things. Hopefully it shows up this year."

Ertz and Wentz are very close friends, and both believe that closeness off the field will lead to some big-time production on the field.

Ertz has the ninth-most catches by a tight end after four years -- one catch out of sixth place -- and if he stays healthy this year and just matches last year's production you're looking at about 90 receptions and over 900 yards.

But if that connection between Wentz and Ertz has grown as much as both say it has, it could be a historic season for Ertz. For both of them.

“I think the biggest thing is just the more reps on the field, but off the field we’re so close too," Wentz said. "There’s a natural connection there that people don’t always see.

"When you’re on the same page, you kind of build that. When we’re hanging out, sometimes we’ll sit there and talk about certain plays against certain coverages and different things.

"The more we’re friends off the field, the more it helps us on the field. Does it make or break it? No, but I think it definitely impacts the relationship we have on the field."

And then there's the Eagles' new-found outside speed, with Smith and Alshon Jeffery and possibly an expanded role for Nelson Agholor.

That's why Ertz was so excited after Smith's 50-yard catch Thursday night. The Eagles didn't have a single TD catch over 40 yards by a wide receiver last year, and without the threat of the deep ball, defenses were able to cheat low instead of playing the outside receivers honestly.

In fact, in the three years since DeSean Jackson was released, the Eagles have six total TD pass plays of 50 yards to wide receivers -- three by Jeremy Maclin in 2014 and one each by Matthews, Agholor and Riley Cooper in 2015

All of which makes the area of the field that Ertz roams more clogged.

Now?

“Now, they’ve got to back up," Ertz said. "You saw what happened when the safety played low (Thursady night). They kind of keyed on me on the corner route, and we were able to throw it over the top.

"Just having a guy like Torrey Smith, obviously an established speed guy in this league, they’re going to have to back up. So I’m excited about it. Our offense is going to be extremely versatile this year. We’ve got a lot of guys, so it’s going to be a good year."

And Wentz, who throws a sweet deep ball, now has a couple guys who can catch it.

“That will help tremendously," Wentz said. "It's just going to help everybody else.

"If they do want to sit, OK, we have speed out there. If not? the middle of the field is going to be open. I think it’ll definitely help open things up for Zach."

Beau Allen returns to Eagles practice, adds to defensive tackle depth

By Noah Levick | CSNPhilly.com Contributor August 27, 2017 2:40 PM

Beau Allen has been waiting for this day since April. After spending nearly five months on the Non-football Injury list with a pectoral tear, the Eagles' defensive tackle passed his physical on Friday and returned to practice on Sunday.

If all goes well over the next several days of practice, Allen should play in Thursday night’s final preseason game against the Jets at Metlife Stadium in the Meadowlands.

On the sidelines, Allen has been keeping busy. While he wants to take one practice at a time, he’s confident he’ll be prepared for action.

“I’ve been working with our D-line staff a lot, doing a lot of work, lot of cardio, so I think I’ll be ready,” he said.

Where exactly Allen will fit into the defensive line rotation is still a mystery. Given that second-year tackle Destiny Vaeao has played well in Allen’s absence, it might take some time for Allen to prove to the Eagles coaching staff that he is indeed fully healthy and deserves extra snaps. Regardless, Doug Pederson likes the look of a defensive tackle group that will feature Allen, Vaeao, Fletcher Cox, and Tim Jernigan.

“I feel great [about our depth] with the addition of Beau,” Pederson said. “I’m excited to watch him practice over the next few days. He hasn’t done anything physically for a while, and I want to take it slow with him. But I hope to get him some time Thursday night.”

When asked about where he thinks he fits among the defensive tackles, Allen was unconcerned.

“I’m just excited to be back on the practice field and back in the rotation,” he said. “We’ll kind of address all of that later; I’m not really worried about that.”

Instead, Allen is more worried about getting back on the field and playing in Week 1 on September 10 in Washington, a goal that he feels is realistic. While he enjoys the company of his teammates, he obviously prefers playing football with them compared to film study and rehab.

“It’s been a little frustrating,” Allen said. “It’s always tough when you’re injured and kind of on the outside looking in, but it’s been good. We have a great D-Line room, a lot of good rookies, young talent, and I’m really excited to be back with the boys and be a part of that group.”

Eagles Injury Update: Doug Pederson still not concerned with Nick Foles' elbow injury

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com August 27, 2017 12:17 PM

Nick Foles, who is still dealing with lingering elbow soreness, is among 11 Eagles who won't practice on Sunday.

Foles has practiced minimally throughout the summer and still hasn't played in a preseason game, but head coach Doug Pederson on Sunday again claimed he isn't worried about his backup quarterback.

Is Pederson able to trust Foles for the season?

"I am," he said. "These are obviously sensitive elbow issues, being on a throwing arm. Just want to make sure he's getting the proper amount of throws. That's why we're just going to ease him back in this week and get him ready for the regular season."

Foles actually returned for two practices, including one against the Dolphins, after missing most of the summer. He looked pretty good, but was then held out of the second practice against Miami for "precautionary" reasons and didn't play in the game against the Dolphins.

Pederson said he hasn't yet decided if Foles will play on Thursday on the road against the Jets.

"It's getting better, obviously," Pederson said of Foles' elbow. "He'll begin throwing again this week. Again, don't want to rush him back."

The decision to keep two or three quarterbacks on the roster won't be influenced by Foles' injury, Pederson said.

It addition to Foles, Ron Brooks, Brent Celek, Nate Gerry, Najee Goode, Brandon Graham, Jordan Hicks, Jalen Mills, Paul Turner, Destiny Vaeao and Sidney Jones will also miss Sunday's practice.

Pederson said all of 11 players sitting on Sunday will be ready for Week 1 except Jones, who is recovering from his Achilles tear.

The Eagles will get Beau Allen back at practice on Sunday. The veteran DT has been removed from the Non-football Injury list after tearing his pec in the spring. Pederson would like to get him into the game on Thursday.

There's also a chance new cornerback Dexter McDougle could play against the Jets. McDougle was acquired in a trade for Terrence Brooks on Sunday morning, but won't be at practice later in the day.

"It's still to be determined if he'll play Thursday," Pederson said. "But if he's ready to go, wouldn't mind letting him take a few snaps."

