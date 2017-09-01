Corey Clement awaits phone call after doing all he could to make Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Corey Clement walked off the MetLife field Thursday night knowing he did everything he could do to win a job.
The rest is up to Howie Roseman.
"It's like a re-draft," Clement said. "You either get a good phone call or a bad phone call. I've got a great head on my shoulders, and I don't think I'm looking forward to any bad news."
Clement ran only four times for 16 yards in the Eagles' preseason finale against the Jets and finished the preseason with a modest 3.8 per-carry average.
But over the last three games, he averaged 4.4 yards a pop and gradually was added to more and more special teams units, which is always a good sign for a young player.
Donnel Pumphrey was a fourth-round pick and Clement undrafted, but if the roster is based on merit, there'll be a roster spot for the Glassboro native and former Wisconsin Badger.
"I feel great," Clement said. "I feel like I'm in a positive spot. I didn't get as many carries as I expected, but I utilized everything on special teams. ... I had a great time out there actually getting more time on special teams, showing (special teams) coach (Dave) Fipp that I can utilize my skills more. It just shows growth. From day one to now, to the end of camp.
"I think I left it all out there on the field for the last game, and hopefully I made it as hard as possible for them (to cut me)."
Pumphrey averaged just 1.9 yards on 26 carries in the preseason, and his longest carry went five yards. It's hard to imagine the Eagles keeping five running backs — LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood are the top three — so unless the Eagles find a convenient injury for Pumphrey, they'll likely have to choose between Clement and Pumphrey, the record-setting back from San Diego State.
The Eagles haven't released a rookie fourth-round pick in 20 years, since Iowa safety Damien Robinson in 1997. Before that, it was Cal quarterback Dave Barr in 1995.
For the record, Robinson resurfaced with the Buccaneers and in 2000 ranked seventh in the NFL with six interceptions.
Another member of that 1997 draft class, Duce Staley, is now Clement's position coach.
"Duce opened up the doors for me," Clement said. "He's allowed me to get within my comfort zone and play as fast as possible. Everything started within the coaching room.
"The running backs beside me — Sproles, LeGarrette, Smallwood, Pumphrey and (Byron) Marshall — those guys stuck around me. We all competed and competition brings out the best in us."
NFL rosters must be reduced to the regular-season limit by 4 p.m. Saturday. Clement is going to get a call one way or another. His NFL fate will be on the other end of the line.
"I never know what they're thinking," he said. "I always want to avoid complacency. Just wanted to go out there and have fun and hopefully get some good news."
Bottom line: Do you think you'll make the 53?
"Yes, I do," Clement said. "You've always got to show confidence. If I said no, then I'm in the wrong sport. You've got to have confidence within yourself.
"I look forward to some great news and a smile from my parents and the (people in the) town of Glassboro, N.J., and Philadelphia as well. ...
"I just ... want to thank the coaching staff so much for giving me the opportunity from being an undrafted rookie free agent to possibly making this team."