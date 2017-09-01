Philadelphia Eagles

Corey Clement awaits phone call after doing all he could to make Eagles

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com September 01, 2017 9:20 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.— Corey Clement walked off the MetLife field Thursday night knowing he did everything he could do to win a job.
 
The rest is up to Howie Roseman.
 
"It's like a re-draft," Clement said. "You either get a good phone call or a bad phone call. I've got a great head on my shoulders, and I don't think I'm looking forward to any bad news."
 
Clement ran only four times for 16 yards in the Eagles' preseason finale against the Jets and finished the preseason with a modest 3.8 per-carry average.
 
But over the last three games, he averaged 4.4 yards a pop and gradually was added to more and more special teams units, which is always a good sign for a young player.
 
Donnel Pumphrey was a fourth-round pick and Clement undrafted, but if the roster is based on merit, there'll be a roster spot for the Glassboro native and former Wisconsin Badger.
 
"I feel great," Clement said. "I feel like I'm in a positive spot. I didn't get as many carries as I expected, but I utilized everything on special teams. ... I had a great time out there actually getting more time on special teams, showing (special teams) coach (Dave) Fipp that I can utilize my skills more. It just shows growth. From day one to now, to the end of camp.
 
"I think I left it all out there on the field for the last game, and hopefully I made it as hard as possible for them (to cut me)."
 
Pumphrey averaged just 1.9 yards on 26 carries in the preseason, and his longest carry went five yards. It's hard to imagine the Eagles keeping five running backs — LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood are the top three — so unless the Eagles find a convenient injury for Pumphrey, they'll likely have to choose between Clement and Pumphrey, the record-setting back from San Diego State.
 
The Eagles haven't released a rookie fourth-round pick in 20 years, since Iowa safety Damien Robinson in 1997. Before that, it was Cal quarterback Dave Barr in 1995.

For the record, Robinson resurfaced with the Buccaneers and in 2000 ranked seventh in the NFL with six interceptions.

Another member of that 1997 draft class, Duce Staley, is now Clement's position coach.
 
"Duce opened up the doors for me," Clement said. "He's allowed me to get within my comfort zone and play as fast as possible. Everything started within the coaching room.
 
"The running backs beside me — Sproles, LeGarrette, Smallwood, Pumphrey and (Byron) Marshall — those guys stuck around me. We all competed and competition brings out the best in us."
 
NFL rosters must be reduced to the regular-season limit by 4 p.m. Saturday. Clement is going to get a call one way or another. His NFL fate will be on the other end of the line.
 
"I never know what they're thinking," he said. "I always want to avoid complacency. Just wanted to go out there and have fun and hopefully get some good news."
 
Bottom line: Do you think you'll make the 53?
 
"Yes, I do," Clement said. "You've always got to show confidence. If I said no, then I'm in the wrong sport. You've got to have confidence within yourself.
 
"I look forward to some great news and a smile from my parents and the (people in the) town of Glassboro, N.J., and Philadelphia as well. ...
 
"I just ... want to thank the coaching staff so much for giving me the opportunity from being an undrafted rookie free agent to possibly making this team."

Eagles cuts tracker to 53: Last year's fan favorite is gone

By CSNPhilly.com Staff September 01, 2017 11:19 AM

The fourth preseason game is out of the way, but there's plenty of work to do. 

Namely, the Eagles have to cut their roster down from 86 players to 53 by Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline. There will be a lot of players cut from around the league thanks to doing away with the initial cut to 75. 

Follow along here: 

Paul Turner - The Eagles waived/injured the receiver, who was last year's camp darling, a league source told CSNPhilly.com's Dave Zangaro. Turner suffered a fractured scapula this year and couldn't get on the field. The source said he also reached an injury settlement, so Turner will become a free agent once he clears waivers. 

With fate in balance, Elijah Qualls waits it out with Storm the husky

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 01, 2017 10:48 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As Elijah Qualls waits for that very important phone call this weekend, the Eagles defensive tackle will be hanging with his Huskies and his husky. 

Qualls is heading to Piscataway on Friday night to watch his Washington Huskies take on Rutgers at High Point Solutions Stadium. Then the rest of his weekend will be much more relaxed. He plans on waiting for the call while watching Netflix with his 3-year-old dog Storm. 

"That's my baby," Qualls said. 

Growing up, Qualls always wanted to get a husky but it got a little too warm in California where he lived. But when he went to Washington, that's when he got her. The two of them came east, although Storm later, when Qualls was taken in the sixth round this spring. 

Now, as Saturday's 4 p.m. cut down deadline approaches, Qualls is hoping they don't have to move again. 

"It is (a little nerve-wracking) but I'm going to try not to think about it," he said. "I've done all I can, I've played as hard as I could. I tried to perfect the technique as much as I could, understand the scheme. I feel like I don't really have any regrets. I feel like I did everything I could. The rest is up to them. I can't really control anything at this point."

Qualls had another good game on Thursday night in the Eagles' preseason finale. With most of the established guys out of the way, he played 46 snaps and had five tackles, a half sack and a tackle for loss. He was downright disruptive. 

That might be a little surprising given the last several months. Qualls was forced to miss all of OTAs because of the antiquated NCAA graduation rule for schools on quarters systems. And then, early on during training camp, Qualls tweaked his groin, which led to a bizarre scene where position coach Chris Wilson berated him while Qualls was still on the ground in pain. 

But Qualls caught up from missing the OTAs by hitting his playbook hard. And he didn't mind the daily tongue-lashings from Wilson. He knew that meant he cared. And missing time with the groin injury? Well, that just allowed him to take a step back and learn while watching practice. In hindsight, he actually thinks the injury helped him. 

"Honestly, my whole life has been adversity," Qualls said. "It's just something I've expected at this point. I always expect something to come up. If everything's right, then something's about to go wrong. You gotta prepare yourself for that. You have to prepare yourself to grind through something, whether it's an injury, whether it's something in life, some kind of complications or difficulty. I kind of expect those things to happen, but it is what it is. I've been put in pressure my whole life and it's done pretty well for me so far. I don't mind it at all actually." 

Coming from Washington's two-gapping defense, Jim Schwartz's aggressive front has taken some getting used to, but Qualls loves it. He thinks it's the best possible defense for a lineman who wants to make plays. 

"If I had my choice, I'd play this defense my entire career," he said. 

Unfortunately for Qualls, it's out of his hands. His future will be decided by the decision-makers. All Qualls can do is wait with Storm, two Huskies eager to learn their fate. 

