Philadelphia Eagles

David Akers on years with Eagles: 'The fans changed my life'

ap-david-akers.jpg
AP Images

David Akers on years with Eagles: 'The fans changed my life'

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com August 31, 2017 2:55 PM

When you talk about David Akers, you pretty much have to talk about opening day 2000.
 
It wasn’t just the hottest game in NFL history and one of the Eagles' greatest wins over the Cowboys, it was the start of an 11-year run in which the Eagles went to the playoffs nine times, reached five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl and averaged 10½ wins per year.
 
And when Akers talks about memories of his 12 years with the Eagles, he has to start on that blazing hot afternoon, Sept. 3, 2000, at Texas Stadium.
 
"It was my first game, first year as a full-time kicker, my first kickoff as a full-time kicker," Akers recalled. "And Andy Reid comes in before the game and says if we lose the coin toss, we're opening the game with an onside kick.
 
"I was like, 'You're kidding, right?' I was really worried about not doing well and now we're starting the game with an onside kick? I had already been cut by three teams, and I was like, 'Man, if I screw this up, I might as well just pack up and leave.' "
 
As we all know, Akers' onside kick was perfect, Dameane Douglas recovered, and just a few minutes later Donovan McNabb's TD pass to Stanley Pritchett had the Eagles on their way to a historic 41-14 win over the Cowboys in what came to be known as the Pickle Juice Game.
 
Before he was finished with the Eagles, Akers scored a franchise-record 1,323 points and played a franchise-record 188 games. Along with Jon Runyan, Tra Thomas and Brian Dawkins, he became one of four players in franchise history to play in 10 postseason wins.
 
On Wednesday evening, Akers learned that this fall he'll become the 50th inductee in the Eagles Hall of Fame.
 
Akers is scheduled to be inducted Oct. 23 at halftime of the Eagles-Redskins game at the Linc.
 
“I loved my time in Philly," said Akers, who kicked here from 1999 through 2010. "The fans changed my life. People talk about the billboard we left (when he left Philly), but honestly, it was a true bottom-of-the-heart thank you from my family.
 
"I hope when the fans look at everything, they know I tried the best I could. I always did it for the team, the organization, the fans, and the reality is that none of us are perfect and obviously I would like to have some field goals back in my career, but if I rewrote how things went down, I probably wouldn’t change very much. And I wouldn’t change where I played my 12 years."
 
After getting cut by the Panthers, Redskins and Falcons as an undrafted kicker out of Louisville, Akers found a home in Philadelphia. And even though he finished his career with brief stops in San Francisco and Detroit — it was with the 49ers that he tied the then-NFL record with a 63-yard field goal — it was in Philly that he put up historic numbers and made five of his six Pro Bowls.
 
In NFL history, only three kickers have played in more postseason wins with the same team than Akers — Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots has played in 15, Adam Vinatieri played in 13 for the Patriots and Roy Gerela of the 1970s Steelers played in 11.
 
"The one thing about Philly fans, they’re so passionate, and it was an honor to play for them as long as I did," Akers said. "They go to the games when we're not doing well. They let you hear it but they're always going to be there. And when you're doing well? This is the greatest city to be around when you're playing well, and guys who don’t get a chance to experience that, it’s a shame."
 
Akers ranks 12th in NFL history with 1,721 points and 11th in history with 386 total field goals. He's the No. 2 scorer in NFL postseason history with 175 points, 59 fewer than Vinatieri.
 
He's also 12th in NFL history with 27 field goals over 50 yards.
 
And now he joins five former teammates — Dawkins, McNabb, Jeremiah Trotter, Brian Westbrook and Troy Vincent — along with Jim Johnson as the seventh representative of the Andy Reid Eagles in the team's Hall of Fame.
 
“When Mr. Lurie (owner Jeffrey Lurie) called me, I have to say that I was shocked but humbled just because I have so much gratitude for what the Eagles did for me," Akers said.
 
"They gave me the opportunity when the Redskins and Panthers and Falcons had not been successful for me. My first kickoff in the NFL went 90 yards for a touchdown the opposite way, and I missed a 49-yarder, then got cut two days later.
 
"It's unbelievable how quickly those 12 years went with the Eagles. Such great runs with so many wonderful players and great coaches, a lot of who were very successful after moving on from the Eagles."
 
Akers learned he had been selected to the Hall of Fame Wednesday night during the Taking Flight for Autism fundraiser at the Linc.
 
"Obviously the one thing that sticks with me is the last time I played in an Eagles uniform is not a day I'd like to remember (2010 playoff loss to the Packers)," he said.
 
"So it was a little surreal being back on the stage at the Linc where a lot of other positive memories happened. Looking back on my career, just overwhelmed with gratitude, to be honest with you."

Wendell Smallwood expects larger workload in year 2

Wendell Smallwood expects larger workload in year 2

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com August 31, 2017 9:20 AM

Eagles second-year running back Wendell Smallwood sat down Tuesday after practice with Derrick Gunn and Reuben Frank to talk about his goals for 2017, how he learned from his rookie season, what he loves about running backs coach Duce Staley and much, much more.

When you hurt your hamstring a couple weeks ago, did you have flashbacks to your injury-plagued 2016 training camp with the Eagles?
That’s exactly what I said to myself. Getting hurt in camp last year around the same time and having to miss those days, I knew how it affected me and I knew how much it hurt me last year. But this year, I took it as you gotta lock in now, you gotta be dialed into everything. I think when I missed camp last year I got away from the game a little bit and by the time I got back, I was rusty and I wasn’t in tune with the game as much. This year, I didn’t let it get to me as much as far as missing time out there. I had the playbook, I had the plays we were running every day in practice, I was in the film room even more, I got to meet with Duce (Staley, running backs coach) even more, because I had more time on my hands, so I definitely think I took advantage of it and by the time I got back, I don’t think I missed a step.

You got off to a real good start last year, with big games against the Steelers and Falcons. But you faded late in the year and then got hurt. What happened and what lessons did you learn from it?
I think I just kind of got out of it. It’s a long season and I wasn’t used to it. And I believe I hit that wall, man. I was doing all I could to rest and train but mentally I think I just wasn’t there. I wasn’t prepared to go through the season, how taxing it was on my body and on my mind. I don’t think I was in tune and I didn’t expect it and I definitely was not prepared as far as the way I attacked the offseason, the way I came into camp and the way I was supposed to sustain that and get through the season. But I think this year, this go-round, is totally different for me. I knew what to expect and I knew what I was going to have to put in, and I think I took this past offseason to a different level, and I think I’ll be able to surpass what I did last year.

Last year, you were the young, hungry rookie trying to win a roster spot, and now Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement are in that spot. How is your situation different? 
You look behind you and there’s a whole new class behind you, younger, eager and want to get better and want to get that spot, as hungry as I was last year. But that did nothing but step up my game. (Eagles head coach) Doug (Pederson) likes to bring around competition to this team, and that’s what he preaches about. He thinks he’s going to elevate us, and I think that’s all it did for me. It helped me elevate my game, helped me stay in tune, and I think when you got somebody chasing you, you run faster. Somebody who’s not worried about anything is just relaxed. I don’t ever want to get too comfortable, especially in this league, so I’m glad we got that.

You grew up nearby in Wilmington and still have a lot of friends and family in Delaware. Is it a burden playing so close to home or do you enjoy it? 
I love being close to home. When it originally happened, I thought, 'Man, I’m going to have to deal with a lot, I’m going to have a lot of people around me,' but I just tune it out. For all I know I could be in Texas right now or California right now. I tune it out and I don’t deal with certain things I don’t have to deal with. I know my family loves me, I know they want me to succeed. They know I’m working hard, so as much as they want to be around me, I just have to balance it out, and I don’t think it’s been a factor at all. I haven’t let it factor into my field of play.

Last year, you ran 77 times for 312 yards with one touchdown and a 4.1-yard average. Do you see your stats increasing dramatically this year?
Yeah, they definitely could. I believe this year the coaches have a lot of confidence in me, the coordinator (Frank Reich), Duce and the offensive line. I know this team definitely is expecting a lot out of me this year and I think this year I’m more prepared to get more carries than that. Way more carries. Two times that. So I’m definitely ready to take on that burden. I want to be a force as far as running the ball and catching the ball, and I want to be the force to this offense as far as running the ball and catching the ball. I want to do what they believe I can do and they’ve definitely given me that confidence since Day 1, when I got back from this offseason, that, 'You’re our guy, we want you to work, we want you to run the ball hard and keep doing what you’re doing,' and that confidence just took off from there. Just someone else believing in me and not seeing sometimes what I think I see or might not see, they see it. I know I have it in me.

You only had six catches last year. Why do you think you weren't part of the passing game last year?
I think last year going into the game plan, they weren't all the way right with my pass protection. Around here, hey, you’ve got to pass protect, then we have a route. So most of the time I was in the game I was getting the ball [on a run]. I think this year, being that I can do it all and I’m more comfortable with things, I can get out there, I can go empty, and I can run some routes, and I can run routes out of the backfield. So I definitely think I added more to my playbook seeing that I could handle it more than last year, when they thought they might not have been able to put that on my plate, me going out there and running routes, pass protecting, things like that. But I definitely think this go-around they think I’m the guy for it and I can do it. 

Let's talk about your position coach, Duce Staley. What's he like as a coach? Does he keep things light?
Our meeting room, it’s fun at times. There’s a lot of jokes going on in there. It’s amazing how serious he is but also how much he laughs. I’ll be listening to other [meeting] rooms, because we can hear Stout (offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland), we can hear other rooms, and no group laughs as much as we laugh. We might make a mistake and Duce might make fun of you for five minutes. He’ll turn the film off and turn the light on and just laugh at you. He definitely brings that fun to the running back room. He can get serious, he can get deep on us real quick, but he also knows there’s a time and a place and we have a lot of fun in that room.

But knowing Duce, I'm guessing he also drives you guys really hard as well?
He’s great for me. I wouldn’t have rather gone anywhere else or been with any other coach than Duce Staley. Just knowing how I gravitate toward him and watching him play and seeing what he’s done, he knows how to get it done and what to get out of a game, so I think having him in the room has just been amazing for me. He drives me every day, he pushes me hard, even when I think I’ve been pushed to my limit, he tells me, 'Hey, I’m expecting so much more out of you, I see so much in you.' Just that fire. Him lighting that fire under me, it drives everyone in that room. He creates competition, he tells us exactly what we’re doing and how we’re doing and he’s never sugarcoated anything for us. He’s never going to downplay it and he always says if he gets to that point, he’ll leave football.

Give us three goals for this year.
My first goal is to stay on the field, stay healthy. I want to play every single game during the season and in the playoffs, championship, where we may go, and I want to be a force in this offense. I want to get us going, be that spark, be that guy they can count on to carry the load and do whatever they need me to do, offense, defense, special teams. I want to get everything done to help this team win. And my third goal, hey, be a Pro Bowler. I want to do it. If I’m on the field enough to do it and I take advantage of my opportunities, it can happen.

Do your teammates even know where Delaware is? 
Shoot. Maybe like two, and that's because I took them there. Nobody. Brandon Brooks always asks me, 'Let's go to Delaware, man. What's out there?' They act, man, like it's a different country. I gotta get the guys out there one day, all of them. Delaware, 302 (area code), all the time they make fun of me. So I'm going to have to let them see that it's an actual place and there's people there!

Finally, this. One of the most popular guys on the team, Jon Dorenbos, was traded Monday. What did Jon mean to you and to this locker room?
He meant everything. As far as me personally, just coming in my rookie year, he kind of got a spark to me. He made me happy out there when I was starting special teams. I was starting punts. He always just brought that fun. We could be out there drenched in sweat, he just came out to practice and he's fresh, he'd crack a joke and he'd settle us down. It was amazing. Then off the field, just hanging out with him and seeing him around a bunch of people doing the things he does. He's an amazing guy and just how in tune he was to this team, trying to teach us things as far as being a magician and being a great football player and telling us what he got out of this game and how he's worked for everything he has. So he's definitely been inspiring to me and he's been inspiring to everyone in the locker room. He amazes us every day, shows us new things every day. I think we definitely kind of felt that one.

When you see a Jordan Matthews get traded and then Dorenbos gets traded, is it a reminder that as much as you guys love playing, it really is still a business?
We love everything about it, but it's the business part and a lot of us don't like it, that it's a business. Doug told us after practice [Tuesday] he hates that it's a business. It's about football but it's business and tough decisions have to be made. Everyone's been there, everyone's eventually going to get there. If you play in this league long enough, you'll experience it first-hand, and you've just got to take the good with the bad.

Analyzing every cornerback on Eagles' roster, one by one

Analyzing every cornerback on Eagles' roster, one by one

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com August 31, 2017 9:10 AM

The Eagles have 85 players on their roster heading into Thursday's preseason finale and nine of them are listed as cornerbacks (see 10 players to watch)

Obviously, cornerback has been one of the biggest worries of the team all offseason. The Eagles used two of their first three picks in the spring on the position and then went out and traded their most consistent receiver over the past few years to bring in Ronald Darby from Buffalo. 

Does that mean the position is settled?

Not quite. 

The Eagles went ahead and cut two corners — Ron Brooks and Mitchell White — on Wednesday (see story). But there's still plenty more to figure out. 

Here's a player-by-player look (in numerical order by jersey number) at every cornerback on the roster and one safety who has moved there as well. 

Patrick Robinson
The 29-year-old veteran is the oldest player on this list. He was brought in on a one-year, prove-it deal after a disappointing and injury-plagued season in Indianapolis last year. The year before, the former Saints first-round pick was much better in San Diego. 

"I would say that was the most consistent season," Robinson said about 2015 in San Diego. "Just playing great football. I was way more consistent." 

Robinson came into the spring as the starter opposite Jalen Mills and stayed there until relatively recently when Darby was brought in. Since the Darby trade, Robinson has been getting most of his work in the slot as the Eagles' third cornerback. It's a position he's played plenty in the past and a place where he's had a moderate level of success. Once Robinson moved into the slot, he bumped Ron Brooks out. 

Robinson was awful at the beginning of this training camp when he was still an outside corner. The move to put him in the slot might be a way to find a realistic way to use him in 2017. The Eagles can use Robinson against shiftier slot receivers like Cole Beasley, but can still use Malcolm Jenkins against bigger receivers and tight ends thanks to the addition of Corey Graham, the third safety. 

Sidney Jones
Jones would have been a first-round pick in the spring had he not torn his Achilles at Washington's pro day. He was such a hot prospect that there's a good chance he wasn't even going to be available when the Eagles were on the clock at 14. But thanks to the injury, Jones was available with the 43rd pick and the Eagles saw enough value to take him. That doesn't mean Jones will play this season. That's still to be determined. 

While Jones can't practice yet and will miss at least the first half of his rookie season, he has been involved with the team both on the field and in the meeting room (see story). Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has been impressed with how well Jones is handling the entire situation. The Eagles hope Jones is eventually a long-term solution at a position that has flummoxed them. We just won't know for a while.  

Jaylen Watkins
Watkins is the only player on this list of 10 who isn't labeled as a cornerback. But based on recent weeks in practice, he's no longer a safety. Watkins has been back at cornerback and working in the slot role. Watkins, of course, was a fourth-round pick in 2014, drafted as a cornerback by the Eagles out of Florida. But the team cut him in 2015, he spent a few months on the Bills' practice squad and then returned to the Eagles as a safety. He played all of 2016 as their third safety and the results were mixed. This training camp, he had been playing safety until he was moved to corner and slot in recent weeks. 

"You don't see it often in the NFL, guys do it successfully," Watkins said of playing all three positions. "Obviously, someone upstairs (in the front office) liked the way I handle both positions. I take it as a positive." 

Jomal Wiltz 
Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State, Wiltz has been with the team since just after the draft. It appears he's a long shot to make the team. 

Jalen Mills
It's safe to say Schwartz absolutely loves Mills. The Eagles used a seventh-round pick to take Mills out of LSU last season, but he clearly had more talent than that. Off-the-field concerns probably allowed Mills to drop, but he has been zero trouble for the Eagles. In fact, he's been a pretty positive influence in the building. Schwartz loved Mills from the second he arrived because of his competitiveness, which, yes, comes with a little cockiness. There are many finger wags. 

Mills certainly had his ups and downs as a rookie, but there's a reason the Eagles didn't hesitate to make him a starter all the way back in the spring and there's a reason he hasn't budged from that spot. That's how much they like him and how much they think he's improved from last year. 

What's the long-term plan for Mills? That remains to be seen. The Eagles have a lot of young cornerback talent that seems to fit on the outside. Eventually, Mills' role might be in the slot. But to start the 2017 season, he's a starter outside. 

Rasul Douglas
Douglas is one of the more interesting cases on the team. After the Eagles drafted an injured Jones in the second round, they came back with the 99th pick (third round) to take Douglas out of West Virginia. Last season in college, Douglas led the nation with eight interceptions.

The Eagles had the 99th pick after they moved down 25 spots in the Tim Jernigan trade with Baltimore, and they claim that Douglas was one of the players they would have targeted at No. 74, but we'll never really know. 

Douglas looked pretty good when it was just the rookies on the field in the spring, but when the vets showed up, things changed. Douglas began to struggle and just as he started to look better, spring was over and pads went on in training camp. He struggled again. Had Douglas looked really good in camp, it seems likely the Eagles would have never made the move for Darby. It's not clear what Douglas' role will be with the team in the long term. He's one of many talented young corners on the roster. They do like his length, size and competitiveness. 

Ronald Darby 
Darby might not be a savior but he's certainly an upgrade. The Eagles had to part ways with Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to bring in Darby, but they were pretty desperate. They needed help at cornerback and Darby is exactly what they were missing. He's aggressive — a necessary trait to play corner for Schwartz — but he actually has the speed to recover if things go wrong. 

Because of how aggressive Darby is, he's going to get beat from time to time. We saw it in the third preseason game against the Dolphins, although he had tight coverage even when he gave up big plays. In his rookie season, Darby was much better than his sophomore year. He thinks he just didn't finish plays in 2016. 

In his two years in Buffalo, Darby stayed on the left side because Stephon Gilmore played on the right. That also meant neither guy traveled to face other team's top receiver. Maybe we see the Eagles travel Darby in 2017 when they face players like Odell Beckham Jr.

Dexter McDougle
The newcomer on a team with a lot of newcomers. McDougle was added on Sunday morning in a trade with the Jets for safety Terrence Brooks. McDougle was a third-round pick by New York in 2014 but has never lived up to his potential. He missed his rookie season after an ACL tear and has played minimally since. So maybe a change of scenery will help. 

But he won't have a ton of time to learn the Eagles’ defense and then prove that he's worthy of a roster spot. After all, he's competing with players who have been here for months or even over a year. 

"I mean, that's a good, valid point," Schwartz said. "You do have a better body of work for guys that have been here. But, that's just part of this business. There may come times during the season that we bring guys in on a Tuesday and they got to start due to injuries or something like that. It’s nothing new for coaches.

"It probably does add a different dynamic to scouting. But (vice president of player personnel) Joe (Douglas) and (executive vice president of football operations) Howie (Roseman) can handle that kind of stuff."

C.J. Smith
Smith was once known as the other guy the Eagles got from North Dakota State. But in his year-plus with the team, Smith has really come along. He started 2016 on the practice squad but was added to the active roster in October. He got just one defensive snap in 2016 but did play on special teams. 

He was having a really solid camp before the Darby move. There even seemed to be a possibility he would beat out Robinson to earn a starting job on the outside. But now he's fighting for a roster spot.

Aaron Grymes
Grymes came to the Eagles last offseason and had a really good camp. He had a good shot of making the initial 53-man roster but hurt his shoulder in the final preseason game against the Jets. The Eagles told him to stay close, though, and brought him back to the practice squad in October. Eventually, he found his way onto the 53-man roster for a brief time. The team really seems to like him in the slot; that's where he got some first-team reps this summer. 

