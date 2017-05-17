Philadelphia Eagles

Despite what they say, Eagles are building to win now

Despite what they say, Eagles are building to win now

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 2:03 PM

What they're saying is not what they're doing.

They're saying patience. They're building for today.

They're saying grow through the draft. They're adding big-name free agents.

They're saying they have a long way to go. They're actually closer than you think.

"You feel like you're doing the right thing when you don't have a lot of Band-Aids," Howie Roseman said earlier this offseason.

Meaning build with young guys and not quick-fix free agents.

Then they go out and sign Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Chris Long and now LeGarrette Blount.

This is a team built for 2017. The Eagles just haven't admitted it yet.

They want you to be patient in case they don't win in 2017, but make no mistake about it. This is a football team that can win in 2017. That should win in 2017. That needs to win in 2017. 

If you really believe in building for 2018, 2019 and 2020, you go with Jordan Matthews, see what you can get out of Nelson Agholor and play the rookie receivers as much as possible. You don't sign Jeffery and Smith.

If you really believe that 2017 is a bridge year, you give Marcus Smith and whatever defensive end you draft — it turned out to be Derek Barnett — as much playing time as possible. You don't add 32-year-old Long.

If you really believe 2017 is a total rebuild, you give Wendell Smallwood 12 to 15 carries and see what Donnel Pumphrey and Corey Clement can give you. You don't sign Blount.

Not that I don't like the moves. I do like the moves. A lot.

The Eagles got better when they signed Jeffery, they got better when they signed Long, they got better when they signed Blount.

There's no question the Eagles should be dramatically improved in 2017. Their secondary will be better with a couple young, hungry corners instead of Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll. Their defensive line will be better with Barnett and Long. Their linebacking corps will be better just because those guys are now in their second year under Jim Schwartz.

They're obviously better at receiver and clearly better at running back with Blount replacing brittle Ryan Mathews. They'll be better on the offensive line just with Lane Johnson back for the season at right tackle (presumably) and somebody more athletic and talented than Allen Barbre at left guard.

And they're going to be drastically better at quarterback, as Carson Wentz enjoys a full offseason and preseason as the No. 1.

When I look at this roster, I see a team that should be fighting for a playoff spot, not a team that's mired in a rebuild.

The Eagles are actually one of the oldest teams in the NFL. They had the oldest roster in the NFL when 2016 ended, and they've added a number of veterans since (and shed several as well). 

This is not a three-year plan or a five-year plan. The Eagles are building for today, and with an elite young quarterback that is absolutely the correct way to go.

Surround Wentz with as much talent as possible and go win some football games.

Is this a finished product? Of course not. But it's a team headed in the right direction around a quarterback with superstar potential.

I give Roseman a lot of credit for this offseason. The Eagles went into it with very limited cap space, and he's managed to add several important pieces without having to shed the roster of anybody who really was going to play a part in the future (although in a perfect world you'd like to keep Bennie Logan).

The Eagles came out of 2016 with questions at receiver, running back, cornerback, pass rusher and offensive line, and they addressed every one of them either with draft picks or inexpensive free agents.

It's been nine years now since the Eagles' last playoff win and four years since their last winning record, and it's time for those droughts to end. 

The Eagles are building the right way with a roster that's nicely balanced with young homegrown players who should keep improving and veteran acquisitions who didn't break the bank who should contribute from Day 1.

That's a winning formula.

In fact, I agree with just about everything Howie's done. 

Just not everything he's said.

Brandon Graham laughed off report, but then got a little mad

Brandon Graham laughed off report, but then got a little mad

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 4:45 PM

Brandon Graham returned to the NovaCare Complex earlier this week with an Instagram video and a tweeted statement (see story).

The only reason this was noteworthy was because of a Philadelphia Inquirer report that said Graham was preparing to stay away from the Eagles' OTAs and possibly the mandatory minicamp because he was unhappy with his contract. 

Just after that report, a league source told CSNPhilly.com that there was "no contract dispute." 

While Graham was away from Philly last week (in his hometown of Detroit), he returned this week and said he will be at OTAs when they start on May 23. 

On Wednesday, he sat down with Michael Barkann on Philly Sports Talk to further address the report that he denies. 

"At first, I was just laughing at it because obviously, you know, you want to get more money and stuff like that, but I mean, this wasn't the time or place for it," Graham said. "I felt like once it got blown up, I kinda got a little mad, because I'm like, 'Man, you got all these fans attacking me and don't even know the real (story).' 

"I figured I'd spend my time with my family because that was the whole point of me going back and then I'll address it when I get back. That's why I was kind of off social media and stuff like that because it started to make me a little angry because of some of the fans coming at me, so I just kind of got off of it. And then when I got back, I addressed it. I'm happy to let people know I'm here." 

Graham, 29, has two years left on the contract extension he signed in 2015. He will be paid $6.5 million with $7.5 million cap hits in each of the next two years. 

Barkann sought further clarification about Graham's contract. 

Have he or his agent been pursuing a new deal? 

"No, not right now," Graham said. "I mean because obviously, I'm happy with what I got right now. I'm just trying to really win. Really be the leader. I've got too much on my plate right now, as far as being a vet and a lot of guys looking up to me, so I want to make sure I'm there and there for this team."

Graham, who talked earlier in the spring about his goal to become more of a leader, is one of the longest-tenured players on the team. And he can have a big role in the development of rookie Derek Barnett. 

The Eagles drafted Barnett with the 14th pick last month. When the report about Graham's possible holdout surfaced, many speculated that pick could have been a part of the problem. 

"I'm at the point now where, man, I'm welcoming whoever they bring in because I know we all have one goal and that's to win the championship," he said. "I've been here eight years, now going on eight years, and I just want to win, man. Because I want us to be able to ride up Broad Street and have some fun. And just bring something to this town and bring some real good energy into this town with a championship."

In addition to Graham and Barnett, the Eagles still have Vinny Curry and they also signed Chris Long during the offseason. Graham is convinced the team's depth along the line will be better this season and he's hoping to avoid any long team sack droughts. 

"I think with [Barnett], he's going to bring the pressure on the opposite edge and we're going to have some fun," Graham said. "He's definitely going to up the sacks for us this year and help us win."

Eagles, big RB LeGarrette Blount agree to 1-year deal

Eagles, big RB LeGarrette Blount agree to 1-year deal

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 17, 2017 10:20 AM

The Eagles have found their bruising running back. 

The team on Wednesday morning agreed to a one-year deal with 6-foot, 250-pound LeGarrette Blount. 

Blount, 30, became a free agent after the 2016 season with the Patriots. In 2016, he rushed for 1,168 yards and 18 touchdowns. Those 18 rushing touchdowns were a franchise record for the Patriots. It was also the highest number for any back since Adrian Peterson in 2009. 

To put those 18 rushing touchdowns into perspective, the entire Eagles roster had just 16 rushing touchdowns in 2016. 

Last season, the Eagles ran the ball 26 times on 3rd or 4th down with one or two yards to go and converted a first down just 16 times (61.5 percent); just eight teams were worse. Blount should help them in those situations. He was 13 for 19 with five touchdowns in those situations. 

“We’re always looking for complementary players when we go over our roster and positions,” Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said in a statement released by the team. “Obviously, LeGarrette had a tremendous amount of success with New England last year, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns and winning a Super Bowl. He sets the tempo for your team as a running back.

“He can run between the tackles and he can drag tacklers down the field. He can do everything you look for in the running game. He had runs of plus-20 yards (Blount had seven rushes of 20-plus yards last season, tied for sixth-most in the league) and he’s won two Super Bowls in the last four years. For us, people are going to see that his size is what jumps out at you, but he’s also got quick feet for a big man. He has a complementary skill set that works well in our backfield.”

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Blount's deal can be worth up to $2.8 million, which breaks up into a $1.25M base and $1.55M in incentives. The Eagles entered Wednesday with an NFL-low $2.55 million in salary cap space. 

Blount's 2016 was just the second 1,000-yard season of his career and his 1,161 yards were a career high. Blount does have a career yards-per-rush average of 4.4, although his average in 2016 was 3.9. 

The Eagles seemed to be in desperate need of a bigger running back to pair with Wendell Smallwood (5-10, 208), Darren Sproles (5-6, 190) and Donnel Pumphrey (5-8, 176), and it appears they've found their answer in Blount, a seven-year veteran. (Ryan Mathews is still technically on the roster but is likely to be cut once he's healthy.) 

The Eagles are trying to build long-term and signing a 30-year-old running back might not seem like the way to do that, but it's at least just a one-year deal for Blount, who will offer Carson Wentz another weapon as the franchise quarterback enters Year 2. 

Load more