Eagles 2017 schedule: Games leaking before official release

The Eagles' 2017 schedule is out. With that, let's dive into a full breakdown of each matchup, including a two-week West Coast trip and multiple primetime starts.

Week 1

Eagles at Redskins

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10

FedExField

The Eagles have lost their last three games in Washington going back to a 33-27 win in 2013 and will be trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak ever in Landover, Maryland, and first at Washington since 1981 through 1984 at RFK Stadium. Before the current three-game losing streak, the Eagles won 11 of their previous 14 games at Washington. The Eagles also opened in Washington in 1986 and 1987 (losses) as well as 1996 and 2013 (wins). The Redskins lead the overall series 86-74-6 and have won the last five meetings overall. A win would give the Redskins a six-game winning streak over the Eagles, which would be their longest since a six-game streak from 1981 through 1984 and match the longest since a seven-game streak from 1971 through 1974.

Week 2

Eagles at Chiefs

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17

Arrowhead Stadium

The Eagles travel to Kansas City for the first time in 12 years. The Chiefs are 23-9 at home since Andy Reid took over in 2013. Last time the Eagles played at Arrowhead, they came back from a 24-6 second-quarter deficit to win, 37-31. T.O. had 171 receiving yards in that game, and Todd France kicked three field goals with David Akers injured. The Eagles are 4-3 all-time vs. the Chiefs and 3-1 in K.C.

Week 3

Giants at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24

Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles look for their fourth straight home win over the Giants, something they haven't done since a five-game home winning streak from 1976 through 1980. The Eagles have won three straight at the Linc over their division rivals by an average of 17 points. Overall, the Eagles are 45-38-1 at home against the Giants and 9-6 at the Linc. Overall, the Eagles have won five of the last six meetings with the Giants, and they're 14-4 in the last 18 matchups.

Week 4

Eagles at Chargers

4:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1

StubHub Center

The Eagles make their first visit to Carson, California, to face the Chargers in their temporary home at the StubHub Center. The Eagles are 4-7 all-time vs. the Chargers and 1-5 on the road, with the only win coming in San Diego in 1974 when they picked off Dan Fouts four times, two of them by Bill Bergey. Their last visit was a 31-23 loss in 2009 despite a career-high 156 yards by Jason Avant.

Week 5

Cardinals at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8

Lincoln Financial Field

This will be the eighth meeting in the last 10 years for the former division rivals. The Eagles are 55-59-5 all-time vs. the Cards, 28-28-3 in Philadelphia and 2-2 at the Linc. The Cards have won five of the last six meetings, a run that started with the 2008 NFC championship game. The Eagles' only win since the 2008 regular season was a 24-21 decision at the Linc in 2013, when Nick Foles threw three touchdowns.

Week 6

Eagles at Panthers

8:25 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12

Bank of America Stadium

The Eagles travel to Charlotte for the second time in three years and the fifth time in franchise history. The Eagles are 6-4 overall against the Panthers and 2-2 on the road, including wins in 2003 and 2009 and losses in 1999 and 2015. In the Eagles' most recent win against the Panthers, in 2009, they intercepted Jake Delhomme and Matt Moore five times -- Sheldon Brown had two of them -- and scored a franchise-record 28 second-quarter points on the way to a 38-10 win.

Week 7

Redskins at Eagles

8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23

Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles try to avoid a third straight home loss to the Redskins, something they haven't suffered since a seven-game home losing streak to the 'Skins from 1968 through 1974. The Redskins lead the all-time series in Philadelphia 42-38-3, and the series at the Linc is tied at 7-7. The Eagles' last win over Washington at the Linc came in 2014 by a 37-34 score on three Foles touchdown passes and 154 receiving yards by Jeremy Maclin.

Week 8

49ers at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29

Lincoln Financial Field

In the Two Teams Trying to Recover from Chip Kelly Bowl, the Eagles try to avoid a third straight loss to the 49ers, who won at the Linc in 2011 and at Levi's Stadium in 2014. Overall, the Eagles are 12-19-1 against the 49ers and just 4-10-1 at home. Their last win came in 2010 in San Francisco and their last home win was in 2009 at the Linc.

Week 9

Broncos at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5

Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles haven't lost at home to the Broncos since 1986, when John Elway topped Ron Jaworski, 33-7. The Eagles are 5-1 all-time at home vs. the Broncos, including three straight wins. The Broncos won the last meeting, 52-20, in Denver in 2013, and the Eagles won the last meeting in Philly, 30-27, back in 2009, with Donovan McNabb beating Kyle Orton.

Week 10

-- Bye --

Week 11

Eagles at Cowboys

8:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19

AT&T Stadium

The Eagles make their 61st trip to North Texas to face the Cowboys and take a 23-37 record into Arlington, Texas, although they're 5-4 at AT&T Stadium. The last two Eagles-Cowboys games in Dallas went to overtime, with the Eagles winning on the first possession of OT in 2015 and the Cowboys winning on the first possession of OT last year. They are the only overtime games the Eagles and Cowboys have ever played in Dallas.

Week 12

Bears at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26

Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are 13-30-1 all-time vs. the Bears but 9-5 since 1994 after starting out by winning only four of the first 30 meetings. The Eagles are 7-13-1 in Philly against the Bears and 1-2 at the Linc. The Eagles beat the Bears, 29-14, last September during their 3-0 start. The last meeting in Philly was in 2013, when LeSean McCoy and Bryce Brown both surpassed 100 rushing yards, Foles threw two TD passes and the Eagles won, 54-11 -- the fifth-most points in franchise history.

Week 13

Eagles at Seahawks

8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3

CenturyLink Field

The Eagles play at CenturyLink Field for the second straight year and try to end a three-game overall losing streak to the Seahawks. The Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks since a 26-7 win at Qwest Field (now CenturyLink) in 2008. They're 5-4 in Seattle but 1-5 in their last six overall meetings. Four of the last six seasons the Eagles beat the Seahawks, they went on to the NFC championship game (1980, 2001, 2002, 2008).

Week 14

Eagles at Rams

4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

L.A. Coliseum

The Eagles will face the Rams in Los Angeles for the first time since 1990, when they won, 27-21, as Randall Cunningham outdueled Jim Everett and Anthony Toney had the second and final 100-yard rushing game of his career. The Eagles are 20-19-1 all-time vs. the Rams and 5-11-1 on the road, although they've won the last two road meetings -- in St. Louis in 2005 and 2011. Overall, the Eagles have won four straight over the Rams and 12 of the last 17.

Week 15

Eagles at Giants

1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17

MetLife Stadium

The Eagles play at the Giants for the 85th consecutive year and try to improve on a 37-48-1 all-time record in New York and East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles have won eight of the last 10 in East Rutherford, although they did lose, 28-23, last November. Since 2008, the Giants have won as many Super Bowls as home games against the Eagles (two).

Week 16

Raiders at Eagles

8:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25

Lincoln Financial Field

The Raiders' Christmas night visit to Philly is their first since 2005, when McNabb threw TDs to Brian Westbrook and Owens. Westbrook finished with 140 receiving yards, the second most of his career. The Eagles are 6-6 all-time vs. the Raiders and 4-2 at home. Their last meeting was in 2013, when Foles tied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a game played in Oakland. The Eagles' only previous game on Christmas Day was a 23-7 win over the Cowboys in 2006, so this will be the first NFL Christmas Day game ever played in Philadelphia.

Week 17

Cowboys at Eagles

1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31

Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles ended a four-game home losing streak to the Cowboys on the final day of last season, beating a cast of Cowboys backups, 27-13, at the Linc. Overall, the Eagles and Cowboys are tied, 28-28, in games played in Philadelphia, although the Cowboys have an 8-6 edge at the Linc. The Eagles' last win over the Cowboys at home in a game that meant something came in 2011 by a 34-7 score on TD passes by Michael Vick to Brent Celek and Maclin. This will be the second straight year and sixth time in the last 10 years the Eagles will finish the regular season against the Cowboys.