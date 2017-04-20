Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles 2017 schedule: Games leaking before official release

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 2:40 PM

The Eagles will have a chance to spend a week out West in the upcoming season. They will also open the season at Washington.

Per ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Eagles open the season in Landover, Md. against the Redskins.

They will play in Seattle on Dec. 3 and then head to Los Angeles on Dec. 10, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The back-to-back contests on the same coast will allow the Eagles to avoid a trip back and forth by staying on that side of the country for a week of practice.

Head coach Doug Pederson at the owners meetings last month revealed the team was asking the NFL to accommodate their request to have back-to-back games out West. The Eagles will also need to return to face the Chargers in Los Angeles at a different time.

In addition to this West Coast trip, NJ.com is reporting the Eagles will host the Giants on Sept. 24 and face them on the road on Dec. 17. Crossing Broad reports they'll host the Raiders on Christmas night. 

The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m.

Here is the full list of their opponents for the 2017 season:

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers

Eagles 2017 schedule: Game-by-game breakdown

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 8:35 PM

The Eagles' 2017 schedule is out. With that, let's dive into a full breakdown of each matchup, including a two-week West Coast trip and multiple primetime starts.

Week 1
Eagles at Redskins
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10
FedExField
The Eagles have lost their last three games in Washington going back to a 33-27 win in 2013 and will be trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak ever in Landover, Maryland, and first at Washington since 1981 through 1984 at RFK Stadium. Before the current three-game losing streak, the Eagles won 11 of their previous 14 games at Washington. The Eagles also opened in Washington in 1986 and 1987 (losses) as well as 1996 and 2013 (wins). The Redskins lead the overall series 86-74-6 and have won the last five meetings overall. A win would give the Redskins a six-game winning streak over the Eagles, which would be their longest since a six-game streak from 1981 through 1984 and match the longest since a seven-game streak from 1971 through 1974.

Week 2
Eagles at Chiefs
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17
Arrowhead Stadium
The Eagles travel to Kansas City for the first time in 12 years. The Chiefs are 23-9 at home since Andy Reid took over in 2013. Last time the Eagles played at Arrowhead, they came back from a 24-6 second-quarter deficit to win, 37-31. T.O. had 171 receiving yards in that game, and Todd France kicked three field goals with David Akers injured. The Eagles are 4-3 all-time vs. the Chiefs and 3-1 in K.C.

Week 3
Giants at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24
Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles look for their fourth straight home win over the Giants, something they haven't done since a five-game home winning streak from 1976 through 1980. The Eagles have won three straight at the Linc over their division rivals by an average of 17 points. Overall, the Eagles are 45-38-1 at home against the Giants and 9-6 at the Linc. Overall, the Eagles have won five of the last six meetings with the Giants, and they're 14-4 in the last 18 matchups.

Week 4
Eagles at Chargers
4:05 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 1
StubHub Center
The Eagles make their first visit to Carson, California, to face the Chargers in their temporary home at the StubHub Center. The Eagles are 4-7 all-time vs. the Chargers and 1-5 on the road, with the only win coming in San Diego in 1974 when they picked off Dan Fouts four times, two of them by Bill Bergey. Their last visit was a 31-23 loss in 2009 despite a career-high 156 yards by Jason Avant.

Week 5
Cardinals at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 8
Lincoln Financial Field
This will be the eighth meeting in the last 10 years for the former division rivals. The Eagles are 55-59-5 all-time vs. the Cards, 28-28-3 in Philadelphia and 2-2 at the Linc. The Cards have won five of the last six meetings, a run that started with the 2008 NFC championship game. The Eagles' only win since the 2008 regular season was a 24-21 decision at the Linc in 2013, when Nick Foles threw three touchdowns.

Week 6
Eagles at Panthers
8:25 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 12
Bank of America Stadium
The Eagles travel to Charlotte for the second time in three years and the fifth time in franchise history. The Eagles are 6-4 overall against the Panthers and 2-2 on the road, including wins in 2003 and 2009 and losses in 1999 and 2015. In the Eagles' most recent win against the Panthers, in 2009, they intercepted Jake Delhomme and Matt Moore five times -- Sheldon Brown had two of them -- and scored a franchise-record 28 second-quarter points on the way to a 38-10 win.

Week 7
Redskins at Eagles
8:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23
Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles try to avoid a third straight home loss to the Redskins, something they haven't suffered since a seven-game home losing streak to the 'Skins from 1968 through 1974. The Redskins lead the all-time series in Philadelphia 42-38-3, and the series at the Linc is tied at 7-7. The Eagles' last win over Washington at the Linc came in 2014 by a 37-34 score on three Foles touchdown passes and 154 receiving yards by Jeremy Maclin. 

Week 8
49ers at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29
Lincoln Financial Field
In the Two Teams Trying to Recover from Chip Kelly Bowl, the Eagles try to avoid a third straight loss to the 49ers, who won at the Linc in 2011 and at Levi's Stadium in 2014. Overall, the Eagles are 12-19-1 against the 49ers and just 4-10-1 at home. Their last win came in 2010 in San Francisco and their last home win was in 2009 at the Linc.

Week 9
Broncos at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5
Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles haven't lost at home to the Broncos since 1986, when John Elway topped Ron Jaworski, 33-7. The Eagles are 5-1 all-time at home vs. the Broncos, including three straight wins. The Broncos won the last meeting, 52-20, in Denver in 2013, and the Eagles won the last meeting in Philly, 30-27, back in 2009, with Donovan McNabb beating Kyle Orton.

Week 10
-- Bye --

Week 11
Eagles at Cowboys
8:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19
AT&T Stadium
The Eagles make their 61st trip to North Texas to face the Cowboys and take a 23-37 record into Arlington, Texas, although they're 5-4 at AT&T Stadium. The last two Eagles-Cowboys games in Dallas went to overtime, with the Eagles winning on the first possession of OT in 2015 and the Cowboys winning on the first possession of OT last year. They are the only overtime games the Eagles and Cowboys have ever played in Dallas.

Week 12
Bears at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26
Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles are 13-30-1 all-time vs. the Bears but 9-5 since 1994 after starting out by winning only four of the first 30 meetings. The Eagles are 7-13-1 in Philly against the Bears and 1-2 at the Linc. The Eagles beat the Bears, 29-14, last September during their 3-0 start. The last meeting in Philly was in 2013, when LeSean McCoy and Bryce Brown both surpassed 100 rushing yards, Foles threw two TD passes and the Eagles won, 54-11 -- the fifth-most points in franchise history.

Week 13
Eagles at Seahawks
8:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3
CenturyLink Field
The Eagles play at CenturyLink Field for the second straight year and try to end a three-game overall losing streak to the Seahawks. The Eagles haven't beaten the Seahawks since a 26-7 win at Qwest Field (now CenturyLink) in 2008. They're 5-4 in Seattle but 1-5 in their last six overall meetings. Four of the last six seasons the Eagles beat the Seahawks, they went on to the NFC championship game (1980, 2001, 2002, 2008).

Week 14
Eagles at Rams
4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10
L.A. Coliseum
The Eagles will face the Rams in Los Angeles for the first time since 1990, when they won, 27-21, as Randall Cunningham outdueled Jim Everett and Anthony Toney had the second and final 100-yard rushing game of his career. The Eagles are 20-19-1 all-time vs. the Rams and 5-11-1 on the road, although they've won the last two road meetings -- in St. Louis in 2005 and 2011. Overall, the Eagles have won four straight over the Rams and 12 of the last 17.

Week 15
Eagles at Giants
1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17
MetLife Stadium
The Eagles play at the Giants for the 85th consecutive year and try to improve on a 37-48-1 all-time record in New York and East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles have won eight of the last 10 in East Rutherford, although they did lose, 28-23, last November. Since 2008, the Giants have won as many Super Bowls as home games against the Eagles (two).

Week 16
Raiders at Eagles
8:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 25
Lincoln Financial Field
The Raiders' Christmas night visit to Philly is their first since 2005, when McNabb threw TDs to Brian Westbrook and Owens. Westbrook finished with 140 receiving yards, the second most of his career. The Eagles are 6-6 all-time vs. the Raiders and 4-2 at home. Their last meeting was in 2013, when Foles tied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes in a game played in Oakland. The Eagles' only previous game on Christmas Day was a 23-7 win over the Cowboys in 2006, so this will be the first NFL Christmas Day game ever played in Philadelphia.

Week 17
Cowboys at Eagles
1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 31
Lincoln Financial Field
The Eagles ended a four-game home losing streak to the Cowboys on the final day of last season, beating a cast of Cowboys backups, 27-13, at the Linc. Overall, the Eagles and Cowboys are tied, 28-28, in games played in Philadelphia, although the Cowboys have an 8-6 edge at the Linc. The Eagles' last win over the Cowboys at home in a game that meant something came in 2011 by a 34-7 score on TD passes by Michael Vick to Brent Celek and Maclin. This will be the second straight year and sixth time in the last 10 years the Eagles will finish the regular season against the Cowboys.

Eagles schedule highlighted by West Coast trip, Christmas game

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 8:00 PM

The Eagles got their wish. Sort of. 

Last month at the NFL owners meetings, head coach Doug Pederson revealed that the team had asked the NFL to put two of their West Coast trips back-to-back. The best-case scenario would have been to have their games against the Rams and Chargers in back-to-back weeks. 

That didn't happen. 

But the Eagles will still have two weeks out west in early December. The NFL schedule, released on Thursday night, has the Eagles playing at Seattle against the Seahawks on Dec. 3 and then facing the Rams in Los Angeles on Dec. 10 (see schedule)

The back-to-back West Coast games will allow the Eagles to spend a week likely in L.A. instead of making an extra couple cross-country trips. The last time the Eagles spent a week away before a game was in 1995. The Eagles will still need to head to L.A. to face the Chargers in Week 2. The Eagles haven't played in the Los Angeles metropolitan area since 1990 against the Rams in Anaheim. 

While the NFL gave the Eagles a little gift, the league is also making them work on Christmas. 

The Eagles will host the Oakland Raiders at the Linc on Christmas night for a Monday Night Football matchup. The Eagles have played on Christmas Day only once before, back in 2006. The Eagles beat the Cowboys in North Texas, 23-7. 

Perhaps the Eagles deserve the Christmas game this year after the 2016 schedule. In 2016, the Eagles had a Thursday night game on Dec. 22 that gave them an extended break through the Christmas weekend, something many players in the locker room really enjoyed. Christmas Day was on a Sunday last year. 

The Christmas game is one of five primetime games for the Eagles in 2017. The others are Oct. 12 at Carolina (Thursday night), Oct. 23 vs. Washington (Monday night), Nov. 19 at Dallas (Sunday night), and Dec. 3 at Seattle (Sunday night). 

This is the third straight year the Eagles will face the Cowboys on the road in a Sunday Night Football contest. It's the fifth time since 2012 that's happened. 

Between Weeks 6 and 7, the Eagles will have an extremely long time to prepare to face Washington on Monday night (Oct. 23) after facing the Panthers on a Thursday night game the previous week (Oct. 12). It's almost like another bye week. 

After a Week 4 bye in 2016, the Eagles' bye in 2017 comes at Week 10. 

The Eagles will kick off their 2017 season on the road to face Washington on Sept. 10. The Eagles lost both games to Washington last season and have lost their last five contests against it. They haven't won at FedExField since the 2013 opener. Coincidentally, that was the last time the Eagles opened their season on the road against an NFC East team. 

Including the opener, the Eagles will be on the road for three of their first four games to start the season (see Roob's full breakdown).

The home opener is in Week 3, when the Eagles welcome the Giants to town. 

For the second straight year, the Eagles will host the Cowboys to finish off the season. 

The NFC East faces the AFC West in 2017, setting up a battle with Andy Reid's Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 2. The Eagles, who lost to Reid's Chiefs, 26-16, in 2013, will face Reid for the second time since his firing in 2012. The Birds went 1-3 vs. the AFC West that year, with their only win in the division coming courtesy of Nick Foles' seven-touchdown game vs. the Raiders. 

Also on the 2017 docket is the NFC West. The Eagles will again travel to Seattle, where they lost, 26-15, in 2016. The 49ers will come to the Linc in 2017. It's just too bad that Chip Kelly won't be with them. 

Six of the Eagles' 13 opponents had losing records in 2016 and those opponents had a .483 win percentage in 2016. But five of those 13 opponents were playoff teams in 2016. 

This year, the Eagles face off against the NFC West, the AFC West and the Panthers and Bears, who were both the last place finishers of their respective divisions, thus matching up with the Eagles, who finished last in the NFC East in 2016. 

Here's the full schedule: 

Week 1 -- at WAS on Sept. 10 (1 p.m.)
Week 2 -- at KC on Sept. 17 (1 p.m.) 
Week 3 -- vs. NYG on Sept. 24 (1 p.m.) 
Week 4 -- at LAC on Oct. 1 (4:05 p.m.)
Week 5 -- vs. ARZ on Oct. 8 (1 p.m.) 
Week 6 -- at CAR on Oct. 12 (8:25 p.m.)
Week 7 -- vs. WAS on Oct. 23 (8:30 p.m.)
Week 8 -- vs. SF on Oct. 29 (1 p.m.)
Week 9 -- vs. DEN on Nov. 5 (1 p.m.) 
Week 10 -- BYE
Week 11 -- at DAL on Nov. 19 (8:30 p.m.) 
Week 12 -- vs. CHI on Nov. 26 (1 p.m.)
Week 13 -- at SEA on Dec. 3 (8:30 p.m.)
Week 14 -- at LAR on Dec. 10 (4:25 p.m.)
Week 15 -- at NYG on Dec. 17 (1 p.m.)
Week 16 -- vs. OAK on Dec. 25 (8:30 p.m.)
Week 17 -- vs. DAL on Dec. 31 (1 p.m.)

