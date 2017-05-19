Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Mailbag: Linebackers, Alshon Jeffery stats, possible trades

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 20, 2017 9:00 AM

The offseason is rolling right along. 

We're past the flurry of free agency and the draft, and OTAs start Tuesday. More on that during the week. 

For now, let's get to your questions: 

Well, let's start with the best linebacker on the roster, Jordan Hicks. I think Hicks is probably one of the most under-appreciated players on the team. He had a fantastic 2016 season, and perhaps more importantly, was able to play in all 16 games. He finished the year with 95 tackles and five interceptions. His five picks led the team. The area Hicks needs to improve — and he's admitted it — is against the run. But he actually had a pretty good excuse last year. After tearing his pec, he wasn't able to gain upper-body strength. His plan this offseason was to get bigger, which he thinks will help him improve as a run-stuffer. If he can, he's a Pro Bowl-caliber player. 

After Hicks, the linebacker position becomes a little murkier. 

The other two starters are Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks. Bradham actually had a really good season in 2016 but is entering the final year of the two-year deal he signed before 2016. While he was good on the field, he wasn't so good off it. He had two separate run-ins with the law, the more serious one being an incident in Miami that resulted in a felony assault charge. Bradham is set to go to court for that incident in July. 

Then, there's Kendricks, who is still on the team … for now. Unless the Eagles are able to trade him, Kendricks will continue to be a starter but will come off the field in nickel and dime situations. Not ideal, but he wasn't completely terrible in 2016. 

After that, there's not much depth. Najee Goode is a good special teamer and an OK backup. The team really liked 2016 seventh-rounder Joe Walker before he tore his ACL in the preseason. He's been recovering well and is the front-runner to be the team's top backup. And keep an eye on Steven Daniels. He was a seventh-rounder of Washington's last year out of Boston College but never got to play because of injury. 

Then, there's Nate Gerry. Don't know what to think of the rookie just yet. He's making the transition from college safety to NFL linebacker. 

Nope. That wouldn't be good enough. 

That would be better production than Jeffery has had in each of his last two seasons (and those would probably be around the right over/under numbers for him), but that's not the production the Eagles want out of him in 2017. They need him to return to his 2013-14 form. 

Jordan Matthews has had more productive seasons than 65 receptions and seven touchdowns. Jeffery ought to be able to put up better numbers. If he does, there's another payday in it for him. 

Ward doesn't have a real shot to make the Eagles' 53-man roster. Just too many guys ahead of him. 

But he is an intriguing prospect. For those who don't know, Ward was a dual-threat-type quarterback for the Houston Cougars, but he's transitioning into a receiver at the next level. He didn't run a great 40 time at his pro day (4.58) but he might have a future as a receiver/returner. The problem for him is that future isn't immediate. 

Last year, the Eagles kept David Watford, who was making the same transition, on the practice squad. Having a player like that around makes sense, especially if the team can find a way to use him for their scout team. The practice squad is always a good landing spot for projects like Ward, so he'll have a chance to earn a job there. 

Sure. The Eagles will be opportunistic if an opportunity presents itself. They really were planning on entering the season with Sam Bradford as the starter in 2016 until Teddy Bridgewater went down in Minnesota. 

I'm not sure how much value Kendricks has, but I'd image Kelce would be more in demand. Kelce isn't nearly as bad as some think he is and after a year with an awful O-line draft class, he'll have even more value. The Eagles have stockpiled talent on the interior of their line, so they could get by without him. If he's still on the team, though, Kelce will be the starter. 

Eagles mailbag: Doug Pederson's calls, Corey Clement, Carson Wentz's attempts

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 21, 2017 9:40 AM

I never know what to write at the top of these mailbags, so here it goes. 

I answered some of your questions yesterday (see story)

I'll answer more now:

I think Pederson will continue to be aggressive. I guess the real question is, how much? At times last season, Pederson pretty much admitted he was being so aggressive because the Eagles weren't really playing for much, so maybe he'll reel it in a little bit this season. But I think if Pederson really is aggressive by nature, he's going to continue that. 

It's funny you ask this now because I actually thought about some of those gutsy play calls when the team signed LeGarrette Blount last week. The Eagles weren't great in short-yardage situations in 2016, but Blount is very good in those same spots. Maybe Blount will be able to bail out his head coach this season. 

This is a tough question to answer because there are so many factors that go into it. For instance: If a team is down early in a game, the quarterback is gonna throw a ton of passes. And even though the Eagles signed Blount, will Pederson abandon his pass-run ratio? That seems unlikely. And how much of a difference-maker is Blount at this point in his career? Probably not enough to make the Eagles a run-first team. 

Let's start with the numbers. Last year, on his way to setting a rookie record for pass attempts, Wentz threw 40-plus passes in seven games. The same number of games as Matthew Stafford and Carson Palmer. Only Joe Flacco (11) and Drew Brews (10) had more. 

Guess what? I think that's just going to be Wentz's game under Pederson. Wentz is the Eagles' biggest weapon and they're going to live or die by his arm. He keeps airing it out in 2017. 

The Blount signing might have been good news for the Eagles, but it was terrible news for Corey Clement. The big back from Glassboro, New Jersey, might have actually had a chance to make the Eagles' 53-man roster, but that chance pretty much evaporated when Blount's pen hit paper. 

So, yeah, the practice squad would probably make sense. After all, Blount is on a one-year deal, so maybe Clement can be that big-bodied running back of the future. I'd say Clement has a pretty good shot of landing on the 10-man practice squad. 

As for the running backs on the roster, I'd expect four: Blount, Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles and Donnel Pumphrey. 

Well, I haven't even seen the team practice together in shorts yet, so this is a bit early. But I'll play along. 

I think there's a good shot the Eagles win anywhere from seven to 10 games. Is it possible they win fewer games than they did in 2016? Sure. But I think it's unlikely as Wentz and Pederson enter Year 2 with some actual weapons. 

For the most part, I think the Eagles have improved this offseason, but there are still notable question marks, starting with their corners. That's a huge worry. The offense should be better in 2016, but what about the defense? Even though Jim Schwartz's unit was actually the strength of the team during most of last season, that's where many of my question marks are. 

NFL Notes: No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs with Browns

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:34 PM

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett's first sack as a pro is filled with money.

The No. 1 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, Garrett signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, who gave the speedy defensive end an estimated $30.4 million package that includes a $20.3 million guaranteed signing bonus.

One week after displaying his dazzling skills at the team's rookie minicamp, Garrett got the business side of things out of the way by signing his deal Friday. The Browns posted a video on Twitter of the former Texas A&M All-American filling out the contract's paperwork while Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" played in the background.

The Browns are counting on Garrett, whose outside interests include writing poetry and paleontology, to energize their turnaround. Cleveland went 1-15 last season, has had just two winnings seasons since its 1999 expansion reboot and hasn't been to the playoffs in 15 years.

Blessed with a running back's burst, Garrett recorded 32 sacks in three seasons for the Aggies. He was limited by a sprained ankle last season but still played at a dominant level, and the Browns didn't pass up the chance to take him in a draft loaded with defensive talent.

Garrett was impressive during the club's rookie minicamp, showing off his ability to blow past blockers and pressure quarterbacks.

"Did you see that guy come off the edge that one time?" coach Hue Jackson said following a practice. "Holy smokes. Oh my gosh. The guy has flashed and shown exactly why he was drafted where he was drafted. What we have to do is continue to let him be who he is and play the way we think he can. It is exciting to see. I haven't been around a lot of guys like him. It is fun" (see full story).

Patriots: Brady’s agent denies QB had concussion last season
The agent for Tom Brady says the New England Patriots quarterback wasn't diagnosed with a concussion last year.

Don Yee made that statement to ESPN and added that "it's obviously a good thing that the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired Wednesday that the quarterback played through a concussion last year while leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl title.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms." McCarthy said league officials reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked Brady's games.

49ers: Carthon hired as director of pro personnel
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team's new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch's first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.

