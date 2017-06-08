Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Matthews says no reason to be concerned about knee injury

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 08, 2017 12:20 PM

Updated: 3:27 p.m.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who hasn't practiced during the three weeks of Eagles OTAs because of knee tendinitis, said there's no reason for fans to be concerned about his health.

"Not at all," he said. "I'm not concerned."

Matthews has not participated in any of the OTAs the last three weeks at the NovaCare Complex.

He spoke at his locker after Thursday's practice and said several times he couldn't talk about the injury beyond just saying there's no reason for fans to be concerned about his knee. 
 
Head coach Doug Pederson said Matthews would be practicing if this were the regular season but said the fourth-year wide receiver is working with trainer Chris Peduzzi and the team's medical staff to relieve the pain and discomfort in his knee.
 
“If this were the regular season, Jordan would be fine, he’d be able to go," Pederson said. "We’re not playing games. I understand what Jordan can do, his impact to the team, his relationship with Carson (Wentz), I get all that.
 
"I want our guys healthy for July and August and obviously September. I’m not concerned wth Jordan and where he’s at and just can’t wait to get him back out there."
 
Matthews, a second-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2014, has 225 receptions for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons.
 
His 225 catches are 10th-most in NFL history by a player in his first three seasons. He's also one of only five players in NFL history with at least 65 receptions and 800 yards in each of his first three seasons.
 
Matthews had never missed a game before missing the last two last year with an ankle injury.
 
“Physically, he’s fine," Pederson said. "We’re taking a one-day-at-a-time approach. We've still got a long way before we play games, and he’s doing everything in his power and working with Peduzzi and our doctors to get ready, and he’ll be fine heading into training camp."
 
Pederson didn't rule out Matthews participating in next week's mandatory minicamp, although that seems unlikely at this point.
 
"There’s a chance," he said. "We’ve just got to see where he is. Just understand I don’t want to push anybody and don’t want to rush anybody out there."

NFL Notes: Cardinals sign 1st-round pick, Temple product Haason Reddick

By The Associated Press June 08, 2017 4:18 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round draft pick Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.

The signing of the linebacker out of Temple leaves all of the Cardinals draft picks under contract.

Reddick has seen considerable time with the team's first unit in the absence of Deone Bucannon, who is recovering from ankle surgery.

Reddick was the 13th overall pick in the draft (see full story).

Titans: Murray wearing cast after 'procedure' on ring finger
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- DeMarco Murray was wearing a cast and wrap on his right hand at the Tennessee Titans' practice Thursday, but the running back and coach Mike Mularkey say the injury isn't serious.

Murray had a minor surgical procedure on his right ring finger last week to correct and issue that been bothering him since the second week of the 2016 season.

"It's nothing serious. Definitely, if there was a game, I could play," Murray said. "We just wanted to get a little jump on it and let it heal."

Murray is due to have the cast removed next week and he has asked Mularkey to allow him to participate in next week's mandatory minicamp -- a request the coach is considering.

"DeMarco had a little hand procedure," Mularkey said. "He should be ready to go. He wants to work next week. I'll see. He should be out of the cast Monday. If not, he'll be back for camp obviously, be ready for training camp."

While the timing of the procedure seems a bit odd, Mularkey said it was simply when the doctors could work the surgery in on Murray (see full story).

Saints: Physician advises Fairley to give up football
METAIRIE, La. -- Saints coach Sean Payton says defensive tackle Nick Fairley is seeing multiple heart specialists after one physician advised Fairley to stop playing football.

Payton says he hopes Fairley can return to the Saints, but not unless the 29-year-old defensive lineman has "full confidence" that continuing to play won't worsen a heart condition he's had throughout his six-year NFL career.

Fairley, a former Auburn star and 2011 first-round draft choice by Detroit, was one of New Orleans' top defensive performers last season. He was credited with 6 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and 22 quarterback hits in 2016.

This offseason, Fairley signed a four-year extension worth up to $28 million, but has not participated in any of the club's voluntary offseason work (see full story).

Bills: WR Walt Powell suspended 4 games
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills backup receiver Walt Powell for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Without revealing the substance, Powell issued a statement through the team saying he mistakenly used a product that led to the positive test. He apologized for what happened and says he accepts the league's decision.

Powell is entering his fourth NFL season and third with Buffalo. He had 14 catches for 142 yards in nine games before sustaining a season-ending injury to his left ankle in late November.

Buffalo is already thin at receiver behind starter Sammy Watkins after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency in March.

Powell is not eligible to return until Oct. 2.

10 observations from Eagles OTAs: Derek Barnett shines vs. Lane Johnson

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 08, 2017 2:00 PM

The Eagles were back on the practice field for another OTA practice open to the media Thursday and in a strange turn of events, it actually wasn't raining. 

Friday marks the last day of OTAs. 

Next week, the mandatory minicamp begins. Head coach Doug Pederson said he expects all of his players — including Marcus Smith, who has been MIA — to be back with the team next week. 

Here are 10 observations from Thursday: 

1. We'll start off with the guys who weren't there. Jordan Matthews (knee) is still being held out (see story). Nick Foles was missing; we know his pregnant wife was nearing her due date. LeGarrette Blount, who was sick Monday, was still not there Thursday. Mychal Kendricks, who was limited with a hamstring injury last week, has not been at either open practice this week. 

Smith, Donnie Jones and Jason Peters have missed all of the team's OTA practices. 

2. Toward the end of the team portion of practice, rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett really began to shine. On consecutive plays, he beat Lane Johnson, who has been playing left tackle. When the Eagles drafted Barnett, Joe Douglas raved about the draft pick's "ankle flexion." That was on display Thursday; when Barnett gets so low to the ground without losing speed, it's tough to get hands on him. 

Now, it's still just June and these practices are non-padded, which means no hitting. The pads won't go on until training camp, but so far, so good for Barnett. 

3. Timmy Jernigan, who hadn't practiced since spraining his ankle Monday, was back on the field Thursday. In fact, he skipped onto the practice field at the start. A little later, he beat Isaac Seumalo for a sack during the team portion of practice. 

4. While Seumalo began OTAs as the Eagles' starting left guard, it was important to know then that old veteran Allen Barbre had a calf injury and was limited. Now, the two have been rotating at the position and Barbre actually started the practice as the starter. We might have a real position battle on our hands. 

Late in the practice, Halapoulivaati Vaitai collided with Brandon Brooks and was seemingly hobbled by what looked like a back or hip injury. He came out a play later. Although the injury didn't look serious, it did give us an idea of the depth chart at tackle because Matt Tobin was the next guy in. 

5. This spring, the Eagles have been using a lot of bunch formations, rub routes and short crosses. That's different from last year but it makes a lot of sense. With Darren Sproles, Donnel Pumphrey and some other shifty players, getting them some free space should work. On short crosses, the deep receiver was actually instructed to reach out to touch the short receiver to make sure they were close enough. 

6. The offensive play of the day came from 2017 OTA MVP Nelson Agholor. (I know, I know.) On Thursday, he beat double coverage and caught a 50-yard bomb from Carson Wentz over his shoulder for a touchdown between Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod. And Dorial Green-Beckham actually made a great sideline catch and toe-tapped his way for a big gain. He hasn't been good this spring, but this was a great play. 

Overall, though, the defense won the day. They won way more battles than the offense, especially in the red zone. Good day for the guys in white jerseys. 

7. Patrick Robinson made a really nice play 1-on-1 against Alshon Jeffery on a ball that was a tad underthrown by Wentz. At the end of the play, Jeffery became the defender and dropped Robinson to the ground. 

Robinson might have been a little shaken up on the play because he didn't rejoin practice (he didn't leave the field either). Once Robinson exited, the nickel package included Jenkins in the slot. Normally, the nickel so far has included Robinson and Rasul Douglas outside, with Mills in the slot. It looks like the second option is kind of like what the Eagles did last year when they brought Jenkins in as the nickel corner and put Jaylen Watkins back at safety. It's important to note that Ron Brooks isn't yet back to being a full practice participant after his injury in 2016. 

8. We almost had a fight! Jason Kelce was fired up and had some not-so-nice words with new DT Gabe Wright. Kelce walked back to the sideline shouting some expletives. A little fire from the veteran.  

9. The Eagles don't have a fullback on the roster and it looks like they're going to keep it that way, which means getting other guys to fill that lead-blocker role. "Right now, it's just kind of by committee," Pederson said. 

On Thursday, the Eagles motioned Trey Burton from the line into the backfield as a fullback. It seems like he's the guy they really want in that role because they don't have to put him out there just for that. But can he really be the guy there? We'll see. 

10. Shelton Gibson continues to have a rough spring, dropping several more passes Thursday. During the individual portion, he was the last player to go and dropped an easy ball. He was visibly frustrated. New receivers coach Mike Groh yelled, "Get another one! That's why we practice this." 

Even on days when the team hasn't had a ton of energy, Groh brings it. He might be a big upgrade as a coach from Greg Lewis, who was fired after last season. 

Stupid Observation of the Day
Caleb Sturgis isn't bad at fielding punts. Actually, he's pretty good. When the rest of the team is on one field practicing, the specialists are on another field. Punter Cameron Johnston was booming punts and Sturgis had no trouble tracking and fielding them. It probably comes from all the practice he gets in those situations. Call Sturgis the super-duper emergency punt returner.

