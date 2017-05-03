Eagles' odds to win Super Bowl after draft and free agency

In the last couple of months, the Eagles have gone through free agency and the draft, adding several players they think will make the team better in 2017.
And Vegas doesn't care.
The Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl are still 50/1, according to Bovada. They have the same odds now that they had before free agency and before the draft.
Nine teams in the NFL have longer odds, including the 49ers and Browns, who both have the worst odds (200/1) of winning it all.
The Eagles are tied with Washington — whose odds haven't changed either — for the worst odds in the NFC East.
The Cowboys, once at 10/1, have longer odds after their draft haul. They're now at 12/1. And the Giants were once at 18/1 and are now at 20/1.
The Patriots drafted just four players, but their odds improved from 4/1 to 7/2. No surprise, but the Pats are the favorites to win it all, followed by the Falcons, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks, all at 12/1.
The Eagles added a young linebacker on Wednesday, claiming Steven Daniels off waivers from Washington.
Daniels, 24, was a seventh-round pick out of Boston College in 2016, but spent the entire season on injured reserve after tearing his labrum in training camp.
Washington waived Daniels on Tuesday. The young 'backer will now get a chance to prove he's moved on from his shoulder injury.
He might have some opportunity with the Eagles, who lack depth at the linebacker position.
Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks are the incumbent starters, but it seems possible Kendricks won't be with the team when the season starts.
After the starters, the team has last year's seventh-round pick Joe Walker, who is returning from an ACL tear, this year's fifth-round pick Nate Gerry, who is making the switch from safety. Then, the Eagles have Najee Goode, Don Cherry and Kamu Grugier-Hill still under contract.
The Eagles' roster sits at 83 players. The maximum for this time of year is 90. Expect more moves in the coming days as they will try to fit in several undrafted rookie free agents.
Carson Wentz's rookie season generated plenty of excitement in Philadelphia. And fans ran to stores to buy Wentz merchandise.
The Eagles' quarterback came in seventh on the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List for the 2016-17 season, tracked from March 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017.
The list includes all officially licensed NFL player merchandise, not just jersey sales. While Wentz was seventh overall, he finished first in bobblehead sales.
Wentz was the only Eagle on the overall list, although Alshon Jeffery, who played for the Bears in 2016, came in at No. 50.
Wentz was one of six quarterbacks in the top 10.
The top two spots on the list were taken by Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott took the top spot, followed by fellow rookie Dak Prescott. This was the first time a rookie took the top spot on the top 50 list. The Cowboys had three of the top four spots and the NFC East accounted for five of the top 10.
Here's a look at the top 10:
1. Ezekiel Elliott
2. Dak Prescott
3. Tom Brady
4. Dez Bryant
5. Odell Beckham Jr.
6. Russell Wilson
7. Carson Wentz
8. Aaron Rodgers
9. Rob Gronkowski
10. Cam Newton
And here's the complete list.