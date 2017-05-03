Eagles' odds to win Super Bowl after draft and free agency

In the last couple of months, the Eagles have gone through free agency and the draft, adding several players they think will make the team better in 2017.

And Vegas doesn't care.

The Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl are still 50/1, according to Bovada. They have the same odds now that they had before free agency and before the draft.

Nine teams in the NFL have longer odds, including the 49ers and Browns, who both have the worst odds (200/1) of winning it all.

The Eagles are tied with Washington — whose odds haven't changed either — for the worst odds in the NFC East.

The Cowboys, once at 10/1, have longer odds after their draft haul. They're now at 12/1. And the Giants were once at 18/1 and are now at 20/1.

The Patriots drafted just four players, but their odds improved from 4/1 to 7/2. No surprise, but the Pats are the favorites to win it all, followed by the Falcons, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks, all at 12/1.