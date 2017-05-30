Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' options at nickel CB could push Malcolm Jenkins out of role

Eagles' options at nickel CB could push Malcolm Jenkins out of role

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level May 30, 2017 8:40 PM

Malcolm Jenkins has been a fixture in the slot for the Eagles the last two seasons, but not the first two weeks of practice in 2017.

Instead, the Eagles appear to be auditioning Jalen Mills for the job of nickel cornerback during phase three of OTAs – though Jenkins cautions it may be too early to read into the lineup.

“The plan every year – I usually don’t take many snaps in the slot during the offseason or preseason just because there’s an evaluation process that has to happen with a lot of these young guys,” Jenkins said.

A safety by trade, Jenkins initially took on the added responsibility as the de facto No. 3 corner for lack of a better option. The ninth-year veteran wound up thriving in the role, his success facilitating a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Still, bringing Jenkins down into the slot has always been viewed as something the Eagles were doing purely out of necessity. The move requires a substitution at safety, which is unconventional at the very least, and arguably an inconvenience.

“We’ll see as we approach the season though what our combination of best five (defensive backs) is,” Jenkins said. “That’s usually what it comes down to with our base, nickel (defenses) is who the best five guys are.”

Mills is currently penciled in as one of the starters at cornerback along with Patrick Robinson in base personnel. When the first-team defense goes into its nickel package, Rasul Douglas joins the duo on the field, kicking Mills inside.

The current arrangement still requires some juggling, but nothing out of the ordinary – not like somebody changing positions entirely. Whatever the Eagles ultimately decide is “normal” for this season, Jenkins may continue to see some work at corner.

“Obviously, once we get into the season, it’s all situational depending on the matchups and who matches up better in that slot.”

Only a handful of NFL players have spent more time in the slot than Jenkins over the last two seasons. The 29-year-old limited opposing receivers to 0.9 yards per coverage snap and recorded two of his five interceptions in the slot during that span, according to Pro Football Focus.

Playing closer to the line of scrimmage has also allowed Jenkins to make plays in the backfield, racking up 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in the same period.

While clearly comfortable with the role, Jenkins is willing to do whatever is in the best interests of the team.

“It’ll be an adjustment for me, but at the end of the day, whatever puts our best guys on the field is what I’m OK with,” Jenkins said.

Although the Eagles might prefer to go in a different direction, it remains to be seen whether they finally have the personnel at cornerback to proceed. There appear to be alternatives, as Mills, Robinson and Ron Brooks all have NFL experience in the slot. Those three along with Douglas appear to be competing for the top four spots.

Jenkins described the competition at cornerback as wide open and says it will be fun to watch that play out. He also acknowledged playing corner in this defense is not easy, and the Eagles may try to scheme to alleviate some of that pressure.

“Since I’ve been here, the last three years, we’ve asked a lot out of that corner position,” Jenkins said. “A lot of man-to-man, the talent of the receivers in the NFC East keeps getting better and better every year, so that’s a tough task.

“I think one of the things we’ll do this year is really try to relieve some of that stress with a few different coverages so that they’re not out on an island the entire game. But no doubt there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for us here to get out and play press man-to-man and have to win.”

No matter what the Eagles have in mind at nickel cornerback, they can go into the offseason program and training camp knowing they have a fine fallback option in Jenkins – maybe more.

Torrey Smith says Colin Kaepernick being mistreated amid Giants exec Mara's comments

Torrey Smith says Colin Kaepernick being mistreated amid Giants exec Mara's comments

By CSNPhilly.com Staff May 31, 2017 12:03 AM

Torrey Smith is no longer Colin Kaepernick's teammate, but he had the quarterback's back on Tuesday.

Smith wasn't too happy with comments made by Giants president and CEO John Mara regarding fan responses he's received stemming from Kaepernick's protesting last season.

Here's what Mara said to The MMQB:

All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue. 'If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.' It wasn't one or two letters. It was a lot. It's an emotional, emotional issue for a lot of people, moreso than any other issue I've run into.

Smith vented a bit on Twitter Monday morning.

He then talked further about the topic after Eagles OTAs on Tuesday. Smith brought up former Giants kicker Josh Brown, who had admitted to domestic violence against his wife in October 2016. Brown, now a free agent, was re-signed by New York later that summer.

In bulk, here's what Smith had to say, via ESPN's Tim McManus:

I heard he's one of the best owners in the league, so I don't want people to think I'm disrespecting this guy. I'm not. But it's just the fact that he commented about people, the fans, being mad about that but you just had a [kicker] on your team who you were trying to hold onto for dear life until it was too late.

People are accepting and willing to [forgive] people when they beat the hell out of women, sell drugs, do whatever and commit all kinds of crimes and you're able to forget that. I'm a believer in second chances. I believe in second chances for a guy like [Bengals rookie] Joe Mixon even though I'm an advocate against domestic violence.

But I think you have to be open-minded to know that [Kaepernick] did not commit a crime, he didn't hurt anybody, he didn't do anything. It was a protest, and now people are kind of locking him out or don't want to support anybody that's associated with him when you're willing to support people who beat women, do all kinds of other crazy things. It just doesn't make sense.

Smith played the past two seasons with Kaepernick in San Francisco. Smith signed with the Eagles this offseason, while Kaepernick remains a free agent.

Smith said Kaepernick's well-publicized protests during the national anthem last season were not a distraction for the 49ers.

"It's only a distraction when ya'll (the media) ask people about it," Smith said Tuesday, via CSNPhilly.com's Reuben Frank. "You've got to do your job, that's what you guys do, but it's understood. … First of all, [Kaepernick] did it quiet, no one even knew he did it. He had to address it once everyone knew and the media was there and he was like, 'This is what we're going to do.' 

"So it got to the point with us where it was like, alright, this is what he's going to do, you know it's going to be 90 seconds before every game or however long the anthem takes, this is what he's going to do. And then that's it. It's not like you're in the huddle, he's calling a play and you're like, 'Man, this dude just took a knee.' You're trying to win a ballgame. It wasn't a big deal at the end of the day."

NFL Notes: Raiders' Derek Carr sets deadline for contract negotiations

NFL Notes: Raiders' Derek Carr sets deadline for contract negotiations

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:17 PM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr is confident he will have a new contract extension before the Raiders report for training camp at the end of July.

If for some reason that doesn't happen, Carr said he would play out the final year of his rookie deal in 2017 rather than negotiate a new contract once camp has started and his focus is entirely on the upcoming season.

"I wouldn't even answer my phone," Carr said Tuesday. "The money isn't the thing that drives me. If it was, then I shouldn't be standing here. What drives me is making sure I'm giving everything I have with my abilities and making sure that we win. I don't want anything distracting my thought process at all. It's not a jab or anything like that. That's just me saying, `I'm not going to deal with anything that's not helping me just focus on winning.'"

Carr is in the final season of his bargain rookie deal that is slated to pay him just under $1 million in his fourth season. Because he was drafted in the second round, not the first, in 2014, the Raiders are unable to use a fifth-year option to retain Carr like they did earlier this offseason with star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

So Oakland must give Carr a long-term deal that would likely make him one of the top-paid players in the game after a successful three-year start to his career or be forced to use the franchise tag in 2018 to retain him.

Carr said there have been no substantive talks as of yet but he expects things to heat up soon between the Raiders and his agent, Tim Younger.

"Hopefully it will get done," he said. "Both sides keep saying it's going to get done. I'm not worried about it to let you know about it. Once camp hits, I don't want to be a distraction. I've made it very clear that I want to be a Raider my entire career. I don't want to play for anybody else. They know that. They've told me how bad they want me. We'll see."

Carr said it bothered him to watch Mack have to answer questions about Carr's contract recently in a television interview and he wants to avoid putting his teammates in that situation in the future.

Panthers: Stewart focused on championships, not carries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Panthers veteran running back Jonathan Stewart isn't concerned about losing carries to Christian McCaffrey, the team's first round draft pick.

In Stewart's eyes, the more talent on the Carolina roster the better.

"Who cares? We want to win Super Bowls, right?" Stewart said following OTAs on Tuesday. "That's the bottom line on why we drafted him. It's not about people getting carries, or people getting touches, or getting touchdowns. It's about what you what can contribute" to the team.

Stewart has always approached things with a team-first mentality, having spent the majority of his nine-year career splitting reps with DeAngelo Williams.

The Panthers still envision Stewart having a huge role in the offense after a solid season in which he ran for 824 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games. That's why they signed him to a one-year $8 million extension that will keep him under contract through the 2018 season.

The 5-foot-10, 240-pound Stewart is an entirely differently runner than the smaller McCaffrey.

Stewart is a power back who excels at breaking tackles, while McCaffrey is expected to bring more speed, quickness and versatility to the backfield as a pass receiver.

"It doesn't change Jonathan's role," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of the addition of McCaffrey. "We're going to do what we do. (McCaffrey) is a young man who can come in an supplant some of those reps. He's a dynamic player that can do some things Jonathan doesn't do."

Browns: Kirksey signs 4-year, $38 million extension
CLEVELAND -- When the Browns were sliding toward a winless 2016 season, Christian Kirksey stepped forward.

The linebacker boldly predicted a victory, which came a few weeks later.

On Tuesday, Cleveland locked up Kirksey for what the club hopes will be better seasons ahead.

Kirksey signed a four-year, $38 million extension with the Browns, who will have their leading tackler under contract through the 2021 season. The deal includes $20 million guaranteed.

"Christian Kirksey brings a lot to this football team," said Sashi Brown, the club's executive vice president of football operations. "He's another example of a young talented football player that we want to be part of our organization for the long term. Chris reflects the hard work and commitment we want in our locker room. He has done everything asked of him since he was drafted and has developed into an impact starter. We look forward to watching him continue to emerge as a leader of our team and establish a culture of winning here in Cleveland."

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder was one of the few positives last season when the Browns went 1-15. He led the team in tackles and finished third in the league with 148.

Kirksey, who made at least nine tackles in 10 games and played all but two defensive snaps last season, would have been eligible to be an unrestricted free agent in March (see full story).

Jets: Forte sees ‘a lot of versatility’ in offense
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Matt Forte is eager to be a bigger part of the New York Jets' offense.

That means running the ball, of course, but also catching more passes out of the backfield -- something he thinks new coordinator John Morton will allow him to do.

"A guy who catches the ball," Forte said Tuesday after practice, "should be involved in the offense on the receiving side of it."

There were times last season that Forte wondered what his role was under former coordinator Chan Gailey. He ran for a career-low 813 yards in his first year with the Jets, but also had just 30 receptions.

While Forte played through a torn meniscus in his right knee that eventually ended his season after 14 games, the dip in his production was also due in large part to Gailey's deployment of personnel.

Forte was mostly used on first and second downs, and then often replaced by Bilal Powell on third downs -- which is typically a passing situation. Forte told NJ Advance Media that the decision by Gailey, who retired after the season, to not use him more on third downs was "odd."

"Last year, I don't think I played really on third downs, which is, like I said, `odd,'" he said. "I went from catching like 100 balls to like 60 and last year, I caught like 30."

