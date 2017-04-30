Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' plethora of wide receivers sets up 'great' competition to make roster

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com April 30, 2017 5:50 PM

The math is pretty interesting.

Five wide receivers who played last year are still on the roster. Two veteran free agents added. Two draft picks added. Four others acquired as street free agents.

Thirteen wide receivers on the roster. Five will survive. Maybe six.

The Eagles promised they would upgrade the wide receiver position, and it sure seems like they have.

"We're trying to build competition," executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said. "That's going to make everyone better."

The bar is not very high.

The Eagles last year had perhaps the worst group of wide receivers in franchise history and arguably one of the worst in NFL history.

All the wideouts combined finished with just seven catches for 30 or more yards, only two of them for touchdowns.

The Eagles were the only team in the NFL without a single wide receiver over 12.5 yards per catch.

Enter free agents Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and draft picks Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson.

A lot of bodies. Increased competition. More talent. It'll be fascinating to see how it all shakes out.

"We're not looking at numbers," Roseman said. "We're not worried about what's going to happen in August. A lot is going to happen between now and August. The best situation we could have is have a lot of good players at a particular position."

Out of the whole group, Jeffery is the only lock. Jordan Matthews has been unspectacular but steady but is due to become a free agent after the 2017 season, so it's not inconceivable the Eagles could trade him.

Nelson Agholor, the 2015 first-round pick, could be expendable, although he would count about $2 million more against the cap if the Eagles release him ($4.684 million) as opposed to keeping him ($2.557 million).

Dorial Green-Beckham, a second-round pick of the Titans just two years ago, failed to produce last year, and it's hard to imagine the Eagles finding him a roster spot.

Even without DGB, the once-thin wideout depth chart now includes Matthews, Jeffery, Agholor, Smith, Hollins and Gibson.

That's six. And most teams don't keep six.

Pederson said it will all sort itself out at training camp.

"Really the most important thing for me is I want guys that love football, No. 1," head coach Doug Pederson said. "Guys who want to come in here and compete and earn a spot and earn that jersey on Sundays.

"You know, when these two guys (Hollins and Gibson) were sitting right there for us, we all kind of got excited and just looking forward to working with them, getting them here in the building here in a couple weeks, get them in that first rookie camp and expose them to our offense and then see what they can do from there.

"This is going to be a different set of challenges for each one of them, competing now against NFL-caliber corners and safeties, so getting them in here and getting them to work is something that we're looking forward to here in a couple days."

This is only the fourth time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 that the Eagles have taken two wide receivers in the first five rounds of a draft.

In 1990, they took three — Mike Bellamy, Fred Barnett and Calvin Williams. In 2000, they selected Todd Pinkston and Gari Scott. And just three years ago they took Matthews and Josh Huff.

In Hollins, the Eagles got a receiver who led all of Division I with 24.8 yards per catch as a junior and averaged over 20 yards per catch for his career.

He was considered one of the finest special teamers available in the draft, but Roseman said Hollins is here to be a wide receiver first.

"He's 6-foot-4, he can run, a physical receiver, can go up and get the football," Roseman said. "For us, it was the receiving ability first. You're talking about a guy who's got tremendous size and tremendous speed. We feel like if he didn't have the collarbone (injury), he goes two rounds before that.

"Tremendous upside as a receiver, and he's got the intelligence and work ethic to work on whatever his deficiencies are. In the meantime, he has a role to fill (on special teams) and you can get him on the field on the 46-man roster.

"But we're not looking to draft special teams players in the fourth round. We're looking at a guy like that who's got the ability to be an eventual starter."

Gibson is another speedy wideout and averaged 22.1 yards per catch at West Virginia, with 17 touchdowns.

In fact, Gibson and Hollins ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in Division I over the past three years in yards-per-catch:

23.1 … Jalen Robinette (Air Force)
22.6 … Shelton Gibson (West Virginia)
22.0 … Chris Moore (Cincinnati)
20.9 … Breshard Perriman (Central Florida)
20.6 … Mack Hollins (North Carolina)

"Shelton Gibson is a guy who … can take the top off," Roseman said. "You can see he gets separation. He can get vertical, and for us, he was the best player on the board."

Matthews (67-872), Jeremy Maclin (56-773) and DeSean Jackson (62-912) all put up solid numbers as rookies, but Hollins and Gibson are Day 2 picks, and Pederson said the transition to the NFL for them could be a challenging one.

"You know, most receivers coming out of college don't have an extensive route tree like we will have, and so there's a learning curve there," he said.

"But both these guys are sharp guys. You see it on tape when you get a chance to visit with them. They understand offense. They understand coverage. They are going to be a little bit of a work in progress."

Last year, the Eagles finished the season with Matthews, Agholor, Bryce Treggs, Green-Beckham and Paul Turner on the roster.

The lack of talent at wideout really hampered rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, who nonetheless enjoyed a promising season.

With an upgraded group of wide receivers, Wentz should have more opportunities to shine. 

"I think it's great," Pederson said. "I stood up here last year and said 'competition at every position.'

"I'm excited to see these guys work. I'm excited to see who's going to rise to the top and who's going to be there at the end. It's just going to make us better."

Ray Didinger's 2017 Eagles draft evaluation

By Ray Didinger | CSNPhilly.com Contributor May 01, 2017 9:00 AM

Final thoughts and other odds and ends from a memorable draft weekend in Philadelphia …

The Eagles addressed their need at receiver in free agency with the signing of Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. They began the rebuild at cornerback with the drafting of Sidney Jones (torn Achilles and all) and Rasul Douglas.

But what about the running back position? Right now, it looks worrisome.

They added Donnel Pumphrey and he is a nice fourth-round pick up (more on him later), but they still don't have a legitimate lead back. They have Darren Sproles, a 33-year-old role player, and Wendell Smallwood, an unproven second-year man. Add to that, Pumphrey is a 5-foot-8 scatback who's essentially a younger version of Sproles.

There is an old saying in pro football: If you can't run it on 3rd-and-1, you don't have a running game. By that standard, I'm not sure the Eagles have a running game at the moment.

They still have Ryan Mathews on the roster, and while general manager Howie Roseman talked about him as an option going forward, it seems unlikely. Mathews will be 30 in October with a long history of injuries. He had neck surgery in January, so who really thinks the Eagles are counting on him? I don't.

There is so much talk about surrounding Carson Wentz with better weapons, well, that shouldn't stop at the receiver position. Running backs are important too. I do believe the Eagles had an interest in drafting Florida State's Dalvin Cook in the second round, but Minnesota traded up to get him two spots ahead of the Eagles.

Drafting Pumphrey and signing Wisconsin's Corey Clement as an undrafted free agent adds two rookies to the mix, but I think the Eagles have to sign a veteran back between now and training camp. Jamaal Charles is still unsigned, and it wouldn't shock me if the Eagles brought him in for a look. He had several great years in Kansas City playing under Doug Pederson, and even if he's not what he once was, he may still be a nice fit in a backfield by committee setup.

I give the Eagles' draft a B grade. I really liked the selection of defensive end Derek Barnett in the first round. He will be a starter from Day 1 and immediately upgrade the pass rush. I wasn't as enthused as some people with the decision to select Jones in Round 2 (see video). I had him rated as the No. 1 cornerback prior to his injury, but an Achilles tear is serious. I could not invest a second-round pick on a player with an Achilles injury.

I know the thinking that if Jones is fully healed by next season, it will be like adding another first-round pick. Well, what if he doesn't come back all the way? What if he loses a step or even half a step? Then, he isn't the same player you once had rated so highly. In the draft, especially the early rounds, I try to minimize risk and, to me, this was a risk.

I liked Douglas, the third-round pick, and NFL Network's Mike Mayock touted me on Mack Hollins, the receiver the Eagles selected in the fourth round. His tape is impressive. He has excellent size (6-4), and for a guy who is clocked at 4.53 in the 40, he catches a lot of long passes. He averaged more than 20 yards per reception at North Carolina.

While Pumphrey doesn't project as a lead back in the NFL, he should definitely contribute. He really is a lot like Sproles — very elusive with the ability to cut at full speed. He rushed for more yards (6,405) than any player in college football, which is remarkable. But he shouldn't be asked to carry the same kind of load (1,100 touches) in the pros. He will be a role player but a good one.

I think the Eagles also got a sleeper with their final pick: Elijah Qualls, a 6-foot, 313-pound defensive tackle from Washington. I had a fourth-round grade on him, so to get him in the sixth round was good value. He is a classic run-stuffer, who could wind up beating out Beau Allen for the third tackle spot behind Fletcher Cox and Timmy Jernigan.

Among the other teams, I gave A grades to Houston, Pittsburgh, and Arizona. The Cardinals hit on the first three picks with Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, Washington safety Budda Baker and Grambling receiver Chad Williams. T.J. Watt will start right away at outside linebacker for the Steelers, and Josh Dobbs of Tennessee comes in at the right time to learn his craft and wait for Ben Roethlisberger to hand over the reins.

The worst draft was Chicago. I have no idea what they were thinking with the trade up to No. 2 to acquire North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears have been trying to find a franchise QB since Sid Luckman in the 1940s (really, it has been that long), but this isn't the way to go about it.

Final thought: Congratulations to everyone involved in staging the draft weekend. It was a huge success. I can only imagine what Bert Bell, the Philly native and NFL commissioner who ran the first draft in his hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton, would have thought if he saw that crowd of people lining the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The NFL has surely come a long way since that first draft in 1936. It was a great weekend. I hope we get to do it again.

Bills fire GM Doug Whaley, scouting staff

By The Associated Press April 30, 2017 4:45 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Whether it was sitting together in a golf cart watching training camp or sharing dinner and drinks at a nearby restaurant, Bills owner Terry Pegula and general manager Doug Whaley were nearly inseparable last summer.

Some nine months later, their professional relationship soured to such an extent that Pegula fired Whaley and his entire scouting staff on Sunday.

The decision was reached shortly after the two met at 8 a.m., a day following the NFL draft, and it completed a front-office purge that began with coach Rex Ryan being fired in the final week of last season.

Pegula's voice cracked briefly with emotion when discussing the latest move, saying: "There were a few tears around the building, to be honest with you. He's a good guy."

But not good enough to keep his job, with Pegula saying he reached the conclusion following a lengthy offseason review.

It's a shake-up that further solidifies the influence rookie coach Sean McDermott has gained in the three months since being hired. The 42-year-old detail-oriented defensive specialist has become the voice of the franchise in discussing all team-related topics, including free agency and the draft.

Pegula said the timing coincided with the end of the draft, but he declined to detail the reasons why the overhaul was necessary. Nor would Pegula explain his reasoning for showing Whaley the door while praising the collaborative approach that took place between the GM and McDermott in the draft room.

"We have certain aspects we need to get a little better in," Pegula said. "(Whaley's) a smart man, but we made the decision. And the reasons remain private to us."

Pegula said "things change," when asked why he signed Whaley to a four-year contract extension in January 2016, and then backed him this January after Ryan was fired.

Pegula also took the emphasis off McDermott's authority by saying the decision to fire Whaley was made by him and his wife, Kim.

The Bills also dismissed player-personnel director Jim Monos and Kelvin Fisher, the team's former amateur scouting director who had previously been demoted to an advisory role.

Pegula will immediately begin a GM search and said it was too early to speculate on candidates. He said McDermott would have some input.

One possible candidate is Carolina Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane because of his ties to McDermott, who spent the previous six seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.

McDermott on Saturday praised Whaley's role in the draft process but sidestepped questions regarding the GM's job security.

The Bills made six picks and swung several trades in addressing immediate and long-term needs.

Buffalo opened by acquiring two selections, including a first-rounder next year, in a trade with Kansas City to move back 17 spots and select LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White at 27th.

The Bills have now gone through six general managers during their 17-year playoff drought -- the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. It's the first GM search for the Pegulas, who retained Whaley when they purchased the team in October 2014.

Whaley worked up the scouting ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before the Bills hired him as an assistant general manager in 2010. He was groomed to become the GM and took over the job in May 2013 when Buddy Nix stepped down.

The Bills' drafting history had been spotty this decade.

Of the 35 players Buffalo drafted from 2010-13, only defensive tackle Marcell Dareus and left tackle Cordy Glenn remain on the roster.

Whaley has been second-guessed on a number of selections, including the decision to trade two draft picks -- including Buffalo's 2015 first-round selection -- to Cleveland to move up five spots and pick receiver Sammy Watkins with the fourth selection in the 2014 draft.

It was considered a high price to pay in a draft that produced a bounty of top-flight receivers.

Whaley acknowledged he took a gamble and suggested his tenure in Buffalo might well be judged on that one move.

Both of Pegula's Buffalo-based sports franchises are hitting the reset button. Pegula fired Sabers GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma 10 days after the NHL season ended two weeks ago.

Without going into detail, Pegula said he is close to hiring a general manager.

Between the two teams, the Pegulas have now employed a combined seven coaches and three GMs since purchasing the Sabres in February 2011.

Pegula chalked up the rate of change as being common in sports, and disputed the notion it reflects poorly on him.

"We're going to try to make the best decision we can in the future," Pegula said. "We've made big decisions all our lives."

