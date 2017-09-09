Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles-Redskins thoughts: Matchup of QBs with something to prove

Eagles-Redskins thoughts: Matchup of QBs with something to prove

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level September 10, 2017 12:00 AM

1:00 p.m. on FOX
Eagles -1.5

The Eagles are set to kick off the 2017 NFL season in Landover, Maryland on Sunday, where they will attempt to snap a five-game losing streak to NFC East rival Washington.

It’s no secret the Eagles haven’t beaten Washington in nearly three full years. As right tackle Lane Johnson said earlier this week, “We need one against this team,” so there should be no shortage of urgency Week 1.

That’s just a sampling of one of the many storylines from the days leading up to the Eagles’ first game.

Injury report
The Eagles appear to be completely healthy heading into opening day, which head coach Doug Pederson described as, “a great thing.” Every player listed on the injury report practiced fully all week.

The same cannot be said in Washington, which lists three players as questionable for Sunday, including a pair of starters.

Early indications are both center Spencer Long (arthroscopic knee surgery) and slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hip flexor) will play. Rookie linebacker Ryan Anderson (neck stinger) is less certain, but likely to see only a limited number of snaps if he does suit up.

The injuries to Long and Crowder don’t seem like too big a deal, so it’s unclear whether the Eagles gain much of an advantage. For what it’s worth, Pederson doesn’t anticipate injuries being a factor.

“Most teams are usually 100 percent (for Week 1),” Pederson said. “I mean, guys are a little beat up, but for the most part, I think around the league, everybody's pretty healthy going into the first game.”

A chink in Washington’s armor
Washington’s defense will be anything but 100 percent.

The big news out of Washington this week was the abrupt departure of second-year safety Su’a Cravens. Cravens left the team last weekend, and is considering walking away from the game permanently. The 22-year-old has time to rethink his sudden retirement, but he will not be on the field Sunday.

Little-known Deshazor Everett takes Cravens’ place. Everett recorded his first career interception against the Eagles last season on a pass intended for Zach Ertz. It’s an incredibly small sample size, however, as Everett played just 78 defensive snaps his first two seasons in the league, according to Football Outsiders.

Even assuming Everett performs capably, he’s not Cravens, a 2016 second-round pick who is in the mold of the increasingly popular safety/linebacker hybrids. His absence threatens to not only weaken the secondary, but take the teeth right out of defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s aggressive scheme.

Key matchup: Malcolm Jenkins vs. Jordan Reed
Were it not for injuries, Jordan Reed might be one of the premier players in the league. Even still, he’s managed 153 receptions for 1,638 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Redskins coach Jay Gruden will flat out admit, “A lot of our offense revolves around 86, our tight end.”

Yet, interestingly enough, Reed hasn’t often been a factor vs. the Eagles. During their Week 16 contest in 2015, Reed racked up 9 receptions for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns. In five other meetings, he has 14 receptions for 102 yards total, with zero touchdowns.

Gruden credits safety Malcolm Jenkins for the Eagles’ success defending Reed. “It’s a great matchup, it always is, when he gets on the field with Malcolm Jenkins,” Gruden said. “Malcolm does one of the better jobs against him than anybody.”

Given the departures of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon in free agency, Reed’s role in Washington’s offense could be more vital than ever. But the Eagles have limited Reed in the past, thanks in large part to Jenkins, whose ability to shadow the 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end will go a long way toward dictating the outcome of this game.

How good is Kirk Cousins really?
We’re about to find out.

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 9,083 yards and 54 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He’ll earn a whopping $43.89 million between 2016 and ’17 alone. At this point, it’s sort of taken for granted that Cousins has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Is he? It’s certainly not a given Cousins will continue on as one most prolific passers in the league now that Garcon and especially Jackson are out of the equation. Even then, Washington’s record is only 17-15-1 record the last two seasons with Cousins at the helm, including a lopsided first-round playoff exit.

Cousins is headed for free agency next offseason and will make a lot of money regardless, but he still has plenty to prove. He’s had tremendous personnel, yet hasn’t won. I’m not ready to anoint this guy the best quarterback in the division, much less on the heels of losing two 1,000-yard receivers.

How good is Carson Wentz really?
Likewise, while there’s a ton of enthusiasm for the Eagles right now, we’re going to learn quite a bit about Carson Wentz this season. “We're in the second year of a potentially special, young quarterback,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “We don't even know that yet.”

Wentz is coming off a good-not-great rookie season. He threw for 3,782 yards – the fourth-highest finish in franchise history – and managed to win seven games without much of a supporting cast. He also had trouble pushing the ball down field and tossed 14 interceptions.

The Eagles rebuilt the offense around Wentz, and while the organization isn’t depending on him to become an overnight sensation, it sounds like “progress” is the key word around the NovaCare Complex this season.

“My expectation with Carson is he'll be better in Year 2 than Year 1, he’ll significantly be better in Year 3 than Year 2, and he’ll be significantly better in Year 4 than Year 3,” Lurie said.

If Wentz is the future of the franchise, as was hoped when he was taken No. 2 overall in the draft last year, we should see some growth this season. It starts on Sunday in Washington.

Eagles-Redskins predictions by our (cough) experts

Eagles-Redskins predictions by our (cough) experts

By CSNPhilly.com Staff September 09, 2017 7:20 PM

Ready for some football?

The Eagles kick off Year 2 under Carson Wentz when they visit the Redskins on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX).

How will the 2017 season start for Doug Pederson and company?

Our experts provide their Week 1 predictions:

Reuben Frank
Yeah, the Redskins have won five straight over the Eagles, but this is a different team.

DeSean Jackson is gone, Pierre Garcon is gone and the biggest advantage the Redskins had during that five-game winning streak was that outside speed against the Eagles' overmatched cornerbacks. The Redskins still have decent receivers and a quarterback in Kirk Cousins, who has the fifth-highest passer rating ever against the Eagles.

But they don't have that explosive speed, and the Eagles finally do have some speed at outside cornerback, although how that rebuilt secondary performs remains to be seen. Carson Wentz didn't play well in Washington last year — he completed only 11 passes — but I expect much more consistency in Year 2, especially on the road and especially early in games.

So Wentz throws for 278 yards, Wendell Smallwood has a combined 112 rushing and receiving yards, Derek Barnett begins his career with 1 1/2 sacks and the Eagles open the season with a win over the Redskins at FedEx Field.

Eagles 27, Redskins 20

Dave Zangaro
The Eagles have lost their last five games to Washington, and Washington hasn't won in an opener since Jay Gruden took over three years ago. 

So something has to give. 

And it's going to be the Eagles' five-game losing streak to their division rival. Simply put, the Eagles are just the better team. And they have been really good in openers, winning five of their last six and seven of their last nine. 

Even with the addition of Terrelle Pryor, I'm not sure Washington is going to be the same team without Jackson and Garcon. And the Eagles will have Lane Johnson back for this game after playing both against Washington last season without him. 

It's a big game for the Eagles and I think they start off with a win. 

Eagles 27, Redskins 19 

Derrick Gunn
So many unknown elements to figure into the equation. Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Pryor, Josh Doctson. How will they all fit into this divisional rivalry?

Gruden is beginning his fourth year as the Redskins' head coach, but he's 0-3 in season openers. How will Doug Pederson distribute the ball among his running backs?

Big things are expected from Wentz in Year 2. In five career games against the Eagles, Cousins has feasted on the Birds. He's averaged 315 yards and completed just under 64 percent of his passes against the Eagles with 12 touchdown passes to just three interceptions. He's been sacked just five times against the Eagles.

An improved Eagles defensive front cannot allow Cousins to get in a rhythm. Four of the last five meetings between the Eagles-'Skins have been decided by seven points or fewer. Washington has won the last five, but in this latest knockdown drag-out brawl, the Eagles flip the script.

Eagles 27, Redskins 26

Ray Didinger
The Redskins seem to have the Eagles' number. They won the last five meetings, the last four with Cousins at quarterback. Cousins picked the Eagles apart (65 percent completions, nine TDs, two interceptions) because they weren't able to pressure him. Give Cousins time in the pocket, let him throw in rhythm, he is very effective. Knock him around, he will make mistakes.

That's the key to beating the Redskins. They don't run the ball very much — or very well — so it is all about Cousins and the receivers. This will be a good test for the Eagles and their new pass rush with Tim Jernigan at tackle and Barnett and Chris Long on the edge. Will they finally be able to win the battle against Washington's stout offensive line? I think they will and that will be the difference.

Eagles 28, Redskins 24

Andrew Kulp
I'm not a big believer in Cousins. Take Jackson out of the equation, and watch Cousins regress. Malcolm Jenkins generally does a good job limiting Jordan Reed, too. Washington's offense simply doesn't scare me.

As long as Lane Johnson can prevent Ryan Kerrigan from running amok in the Eagles' backfield, I foresee big games from Zach Ertz and Smith while Jeffery is keeping Josh Norman occupied. Wentz looks like a different quarterback with all these weapons.

Eagles 20, Redskins 10

Corey Seidman
The Redskins look slightly worse on paper than they did in 2015 or '16. It's Week 1 of a new season, so there isn't much more than paper to go on. 

I think Jeffery makes his presence felt with a few impressive 1-on-1 catches against Norman, Ertz goes for 90 yards and a TD, and Pryor has an inauspicious Redskins debut. 

Eagles 27, Redskins 17

Andy Schwartz
As Corey pointed out in his fantasy outlook, Washington's front-seven isn't what it was last season. It still features Kerrigan, but he'll be facing Johnson, not Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who started for a suspended Johnson the last time the Eagles played at FedEx Field. 

Wentz will have more time to throw, and he'll have better guys to throw to. Ronald Darby will contain Pryor, and barring a miraculous return by John Riggins, the Eagles' D should handle the run.

Eagles 24, Redskins 20

Eagles notes, quotes and tidbits: Schwartz thinks defense is better ... on paper

usa-schwartz-pryor-eagles-redskins.png
USA Today Images

Eagles notes, quotes and tidbits: Schwartz thinks defense is better ... on paper

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 09, 2017 6:05 PM

The Eagles' defense did some good things last year, but the unit also struggled to find consistency.

On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was asked if he feels any extra pressure heading into the 2017 season after elevating the Eagles' to a top-15 unit in his first with the team. Schwartz's answer was pretty much what you'd expect, but it was good.

"There's always pressure," he said. "That goes along with this job. If you don't accept pressure, you're in the wrong business. Please don't put on my resume that I elevated this to a top 15 [defense]. I don't know that that -- that's participation trophy in my mind.

"And I don't want to split hairs or whatever. The stat that we care about the most is points allowed. I think we were 12th in there. That's still not as good as we can be. And I do agree with you: On paper we're better. We have added not only depth, but we've added some key components to the defense.

"It's our job as coaches and our job as players to be productive. I mean, this press conference doesn't matter. We can say all the right things. We can have the greatest plans. We have to execute, and the proof is in the pudding. And it's our job to do that over the course of a year.

"We're going to have good games. We're going to have bad games. When the season's over, we have to give our team consistently a chance to win the game. And the best way we can do that is points allowed. There's two things. First, is don't allow very many points, and number two is set the offense up to score."

Schwartz was right about the Eagles' being 12th in points allowed. They gave up 331 last season, an average of 20.7 per game. And he's also right about the turnovers. The Eagles were pretty good in that department. They forced 26 in 2016. That was good for 10th in the league, but the top number was 33 from the Chiefs.

It's not hard to find the key components the Eagles added to the defense this season. It starts with cornerback Ronald Darby, who was added during training camp in a trade with the Bills. He immediately becomes their top option at corner. The team also added Tim Jernigan to replace Bennie Logan, added Chris Long for defensive end depth and then drafted Derek Barnett in the first round. And then there was the addition of Patrick Robinson, the team's nickel corner, and veteran Corey Graham, who is now their third safety.

So on paper, the Eagles' defense should be better. But they don't play on paper.

Pryor interest
There was a funny moment on Wednesday during Terrelle Pryor's conference call with Philly reporters. Washington's new receiver was asked a pretty simple question: Where does his motivation come from?

Pryor didn't give a simple answer. It was a pretty funny moment though.

"My biggest fear in life is ... I don't like spiders," Pryor said. "And I don't like ... I'm scared of sharks but it's my favorite animal. What I'm getting to is another fear of mine is failure.

"You don't want to fail and you don't want to fail your teammates. That drives me. When they come to you for a play and you have to make that play, you don't have success on that play, you're letting your teammates down, you're letting yourself down, I'm letting my son down. I'm letting God giving me this ability to be great and perform down, my coaching staff down. I think that's what motivates me a little deeper and it means something to me."

Spiders, sharks and failure. Got it.

Like Alshon Jeffery, Pryor signed a one-year deal this offseason. He said he had four offers for long-term deals that would last for four or five years and pay him a lot of money. Ultimately, though, he said he decided Washington was the right spot for him, in large part because he wanted to play with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Pryor said the Eagles did show interest in him during the offseason but then "something happened in house" in Philly. Pryor didn't know exactly what happened or what changed. 

"That's all I heard from my agent," he said. "I'm sure my agent knows a lot more about the details of that. But it doesn't matter now. I'm here."

Snapping the streak?
The Eagles haven't been very good against Washington in recent seasons. In fact, they've lost their last five against the division opponent, including two last year, dating back to 2014.

"I'm not here to talk about losing," Fletcher Cox said earlier this week, when asked about the recent streak. "I'm here to talk about going down, preparing this week to go down there. I'm not here to talk about losing."

The worst loss of the five came in Philly on Dec. 16, 2015. The Eagles lost that one by a score of 38-24. But the other four losses have been pretty close. The Eagles have lost the other four by an average of 4.5 points per game.

The Eagles haven't beaten Washington since September of 2014.

The good news for the Eagles is that Washington hasn't fared very well recently in openers. In the three years with Jay Gruden as head coach, Washington has gone 0-3 in openers and has been outscored 72-32.

Something has to give on Sunday.

Load more