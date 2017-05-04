Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles release 3 players; roster with 10 spots for UDFAs

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 04, 2017 3:11 PM

The Eagles made three more roster moves to create space for incoming undrafted free agents. 

On Thursday afternoon, the team waived running back Terrell Watson and fullback Andrew Bonnet and also cut guard Josh LeRibeus. Watson and Bonnet are subject to the NFL's waiver system, while LeRibeus, a veteran, is now a free agent. 

The Eagles' roster sits at 80 before adding undrafted free agents. The maximum number allowed at this time of year is 90. 

After the conclusion of the draft, Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said the team would have to weigh the value of players on the roster vs. undrafted players they could sign. 

"I think, for us, what we're going to do is we're going to weigh the value of some of the undrafted free agents versus some of the guys on the roster," Roseman said. "If there's an opportunity to improve our football team, we've got to take that opportunity to do that."

Watson, a 6-1, 240-pound running back from Azusa Pacific, played in one game with the Eagles last season. He had nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. 

Bonnet, Carson Wentz's teammate at North Dakota State, spent some time with the Eagles' practice squad last year, but never made it to the 53-man roster. He was the only fullback listed on the roster. 

LeRibeus signed with the team on a futures contract in January. He played in 28 games (with 12 starts) with Washington from 2012-15. 

Eagles Mailbag: A redshirt year, Pumphrey as a rookie, Gibson

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 06, 2017 9:00 AM

In the first draft headed by both Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas, the Eagles picked up eight new players last week — five defensive, three offensive. 

The team is well into its offseason schedule, but the first minicamp of any kind doesn't start until May 12, when the rookies get together at the NovaCare Complex for three days by themselves. 

The first time vets and rookies will be together is on May 23, the start of the first round of OTAs. The only mandatory portion of the offseason comes on June 13-15. 

So … we have some time. Let's answer your questions: 

Because Sidney Jones has the chance to be a true No. 1 cornerback. 

Sure, there's plenty of risk involved. And if there are people who think that risk outweighs the reward, there's not really much to argue about. That's a fair thought. And maybe you'll end up being right. 

For me, the potential reward is great enough. Before he went down, Jones was the top cornerback in the draft and had the potential to become a star in the NFL. There is not much fans can do other than trust the Eagles' medical staff, which believes Jones will make a full recovery. 

And as far as taking a different corner, that's a valid question. Quincy Wilson, Teez Tabor and Chidobe Awuzie were still on the board. But none of those players has the same potential as Jones. He has a better chance of being truly great — Achilles injury and all — than those other players. 

It really shouldn't be much of a surprise the Eagles made this pick. Everything they've talked about this offseason is about building through the draft for the future. So what if that future gets delayed a little bit? Howie Roseman said the team aims to be 13-3, not 10-6. The way teams get there is with great players. Jones has the potential to be one of them and without a second-round pick in 2018, they gambled. 

And I'm down with the gamble. 

Warrick Dunn is perhaps the best example of a Donnel Pumphrey-sized running back having a lengthy career in the NFL. 

Pumphrey and Dunn both measured in at 5-foot-8, 176 pounds at their respective combines, Dunn in 1997 and Pumphrey this year. 

The Bucs weren't scared by Dunn's size, drafting him 12th overall. And then they put him to work as a dual threat. Dunn was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1997. 

In '97, Dunn had 224 carries for 978 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 462 yards and three more scores. He also returned some punts and kicks. 

Pumphrey isn't going to have that same kind of season this year, but look for the Eagles to use him as a dual threat. I'd actually lean toward the team using him more like they have Darren Sproles over the last few years than Dunn early in his career. 

But if you're looking for proof that a small running back can have a good career, Dunn's the right name. 

I don't think Gibson is going to be a starter, but that doesn't mean he won't have a chance to have a big role with the team. 

The thing the Eagles desperately needed last year was a deep threat. The Eagles had just 20-plus-yard passing plays in 2016; three teams had fewer. And they had just six 40-yard plays; four teams had fewer. They were the only team in the league that didn't have a receiver average over 12.5 yards per reception (see story)

So they went out and brought in two receivers among the college football leaders in yards per reception in Gibson and Mack Hollins. That's not a coincidence. 

Will Gibson earn more reps than Hollins or Torrey Smith? That remains to be seen. But he has a chance and Carson Wentz is the one who will benefit the most. 

Riley Cooper with Bucs on a tryout this weekend at rookie camp

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 05, 2017 12:41 PM

A little over three years ago, Riley Cooper signed a mega five-year contract with the Eagles

Now, he's a 29-year-old trying to get noticed at a rookie camp. 

The former Eagles receiver will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend on a tryout during the team's rookie minicamp. This is the first known tryout Cooper has had with another team since the Eagles released him in February 2016. 

More than his impact on the football field, in July 2013, Cooper was known for shouting a racial slur at a Kenny Chesney concert in a video that went viral and made him a polarizing figure in Philadelphia and in the Eagles' locker room. 

Not only did Chip Kelly and the Eagles keep him on the roster, but the Eagles also handed him a five-year, $22.5 million contract following his career season in 2013. In 2013, he caught 47 passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns. 

Cooper's production dropped in each of the next two seasons, and he was released after the new coaching staff was brought into Philly. 

Until now, there haven't been any teams even reportedly sniffing around his name and Cooper was out of the league in 2016. 

With the Bucs this weekend, Cooper will wear No. 17. His old No. 14 will be sported by Levi Copelin, a wide receiver from Pittsburg State, who is also on a tryout. 

