Eagles scratching surface with Donnel Pumphrey in their offense

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 1:27 PM

They call it the Pony set. It's an apt name. 

It's the moniker of the Eagles' two-running back formation when 5-foot-8, 176-pound rookie Donnel Pumphrey and 5-foot-6, 190-pound veteran Darren Sproles share a backfield. 

"It creates a lot of mismatches because we have great wideouts on the field as well as Carson Wentz back there," Pumphrey said. 

"With both of us back there, we can just do crossing patterns and keep the linebackers all mixed up. Even when we motion out, it's going to most likely be a linebacker on us and it's a mismatch on its own." 

The Pumphrey-Sproles comparisons are unavoidable, yet understandable. While the two don't have identical body types, they're both small and it seems like Pumphrey will have a Sproles-like role with the Eagles. 

Sproles, 33, previously has talked about retiring after the 2017 season, so the fourth-round pick could be his heir apparent. Pumphrey has also been working on returning kicks and punts during OTAs, something he didn't do much of in game action in college — and he's looked comfortable doing it. It's yet another thing he can learn from Sproles. 

"It's honestly been unbelievable to play under his wing, learn different stuff, different aspects of the game with him," Pumphrey said. 

As the current round of OTAs began in the rain on Tuesday, the Pony set was scratched momentarily because Sproles was away for a family matter. It will return, but in the meantime, the Eagles have been showing the various ways they plan on using their new versatile weapon. 

That means, in addition to his duties as a running back, Pumphrey will be used out of the backfield as a receiver and in the slot. On Tuesday, the Eagles stacked him as the back end in a bunch formation, almost hiding him behind bigger receivers. 

"Pump is so laterally quick," Ertz said. "You see it out there. His change of direction is incredible. Obviously, the coaches are going to have unbelievable pieces to use in this offense between him, Sproles, myself, we added guys like Alshon (Jeffery) and Torrey (Smith). Hopefully the middle of the field will be a little more spaced out than in years past. So we're excited to use him in different ways. 

"I mean, you put Sproles and him on the field, how is a defense going to match up? Are they going to play base, will they play dime? Sproles has obviously shown he can run between the tackles, we'll see how much Pump can do in the run game. I think guys are excited to see especially when the pads go on, live bullets, to see that lateral quickness." 

Ertz said the Pony set will create problems for defenses similar to those occurring when he and Trey Burton come out in the Eagles' two-tight-end set. Which defense will teams choose to use? 

And then Ertz questioned what teams would do if the Eagles come out with 176-pound Pumphrey next to 250-pound LeGarrette Blount in the same backfield. If Pumphrey is a pony, Blount is a thoroughbred stallion; but each serves his own purpose in the offense. 

"We've got a lot of chess pieces, so it's up to Doug (Pederson) and Frank (Reich) and [QB coach John DeFilippo] to kind of make the most of this," Ertz said. "But that's the good thing, they've shown they can do it in the past and we trust them as offensive players that they'll put us in situations to be successful."

Jim Schwartz knows his pass rushers have to finish in 2017

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 9:30 AM

Brandon Graham walked through the Eagles' locker room, from the showers toward his stall, after a late-season win at home last December with a big smile on his face. Actually, it was more of a grimace. 

The Eagles' best defensive end was happy his team picked up a much-needed win, but couldn't help to think about another play he couldn't finish, another quarterback he let slip through his fingertips. 

"I should have had him!" Graham yelled. 

That scene played out plenty throughout the 2016 season and Graham, perhaps more than anyone, was the poster boy. The Eagles' defensive line got pressure throughout much of its first season under Jim Schwartz but had trouble sacking the quarterback. 

For the first time since the conclusion of the 7-9 campaign in 2016, the defensive coordinator fielded questions hurled at him from reporters on Tuesday before an OTA practice. 

"Well, I think our pass rush reflected our defense, and it also reflected our team," Schwartz said. "We started off hot and then we went into a slump. We went a bunch of games without being able to get any pressure on the quarterback. We started getting it back a little bit toward the end. I've always told our defense that the engine that runs our defense is our defensive line and our pass rush, and we need to be consistent from week to week."

By season's end, the Eagles ended up being an average team in terms of quarterback sacks. They had 34, tied for 16th in the league. 

But that's not the whole story. Because at times, sacks came in bunches, and at other times, they dried up completely. 

The season high came against Sam Bradford and the Vikings in Week 7, when the Eagles took their former teammate to the ground six times. Through six games, the Eagles had amassed 20 sacks and a 4-2 record. They had just 14 the rest of the way. 

And in their seven wins, the Eagles had 21 sacks (3 per game), compared to 13 in their nine losses (1.44). Chicken-or-egg this correlation all you want but it's pretty clear the Eagles' defense under Schwartz is simply better when that front four generates pressure. 

Schwartz said the Eagles did some studying of sacks this offseason. They looked at other teams and tried to determine the factors that lead to them. "Sacks go hand-in-hand with so many other things," he said. 

Specifically, Schwartz mentioned the score — when the Eagles were up, they obviously faced more passing downs and had a chance to pile up sacks — and the cornerbacks. When corners can't cover, it doesn't give the Eagles a ton of time to get after QBs. That part of it might not get any easier in 2017, as the team's noticeable weak spot is still at corner. 

But just as much as the secondary can help the front four, the front four can help the secondary. 

"It makes it really easy when you know you only have to cover for a certain amount of time before the quarterback’s getting hit, and it forces a lot of bad throws, opportunities to get turnovers," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "But we play a part in that as well. We have to give our rush time to get to the quarterback. We can’t allow quick throws to escape the rush, and so that coverage and pressure go hand-in-hand. The more productive our rush is, the more productive the secondary will be, and vice versa."

With a secondary that now includes Patrick Robinson, Jalen Mills and rookie Rasul Douglas at corner, the Eagles' veteran defensive line is hoping to help as much as it can. 

“When you got a bunch of young corners, pass rush is very important," Fletcher Cox said, "because we’re covering up those guys a lot by getting the quarterback on the ground, making the quarterback make quick decisions because the pass rush is already in his face. It’s never too early to think about pass rush."

Schwartz's defense is predicated on getting pressure from the front four. While he uses blitzes (mainly zone blitzes) at times, it would be foolish to expect him to, all of a sudden, start blitzing more. So the pressure needs to come from the defensive line. 

This season, the Eagles are without Connor Barwin, who was cut during the offseason, but they added veteran Chris Long and used their first-round pick on Derek Barnett out of Tennessee. 

Schwartz trumpeted Barnett's attributes — his bend, toughness and production in college — but also admitted he isn't sure how much the rookie will be able to give the Eagles this season. 

"How much he can contribute [and] how quickly he can be ready is up to him and coaches," Schwartz said. "It's our job to get him ready to be out there."

To start OTAs last week, the Eagles used Vinny Curry and Graham as their starting defensive ends and would have likely continued that Tuesday had Curry not been sick. 

While Graham was second on the team with  5 1/2 sacks last year (Cox had 6 1/2), Curry had just 2 1/2 after signing a $46 million contract last offseason. 

"You know, when we watched film a lot of times with Vinny, and I think you guys probably saw the same thing, his pressure numbers were high, but his sack numbers were low," Schwartz said. "I've had this conversation with Vinny, so I don't feel like I'm talking out of school with this. He didn't do as good a job finishing the rush as he did starting the rush."

Schwartz, as he often does, told a story to make his point. This one was about Kevin Carter, who played for him in Tennessee. Carter was traded to the Titans from the Rams after three straight double-digit-sack seasons. His first year in Tennessee, he had a career-low two sacks, but Schwartz said Carter got much more pressure than that. Carter had 10 sacks the next season. 

While Carter's situation isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, Schwartz is hoping Curry — and the rest of the D-line — will be able to convert those pressures into sacks in 2017. 

"Good players can make that transition — Kevin Carter did, had a good career," Schwartz said. "It was sort of a one-year blip. And that is the challenge for Vinny — proving last year was a one-year blip."

Really, it's a challenge for the entire unit. 

Fletcher Cox hopes weight loss helps him become more productive

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com May 31, 2017 9:10 AM

Fletcher Cox hopes less of him means more production.

Cox said Tuesday he plans to play this year about 10 pounds lighter than last year, when he was 320 pounds.

“I’m a little lighter," he said. "I slimmed up a whole lot. I did a few different things this offseason and kind of switched my body up a little bit. I got uncomfortable a little bit (with his diet), and it helped me.

"Last year I played at 320 and this year I want to play at 310, and this morning I tipped the scales at 312.

"I can move around a little bit more being a little bit lighter, but the big thing for me is can I stay as strong at 310 as I was at 320? That’s the main thing. I want to stay fast and obviously stay strong. I can be lighter and I can be where I was (strength-wise)."

Cox, the 12th player taken in the 2012 draft, signed a massive six-year, $102.6 million contract after his breakthrough 2015 season.

Cox had a good year last year but his level of play dropped from 2015, which may have motivated the weight loss.

He finished with 6 1/2 sacks, just three fewer than 2015. But during the eight-game stretch from the first Redskins game through the Bengals game he had no sacks and just 12 solo tackles. The Eagles went 2-6 during that stretch, falling out of the playoff hunt.

Cox still made the Pro Bowl, which made him the Eagles' first defensive player to make consecutive Pro Bowls since Asante Samuel in 2008 and 2009.

But for all his individual accolades, Cox has still played in just one playoff game in his five NFL seasons, a loss to the Saints after the 2013 season.

“I went to the Pro Bowl, so I don’t think that was a down year," he said. "I had a solid year. It could have been better and as a team we could have been better. That’s what we use this offseason for, to go out and get better.

"I like everything this organization is doing and I think this organization is moving forward. I love everybody (they acquired), especially Derek Barnett. I just go out and watch the kid. I have been here the whole offseason, and this kid has a lot of energy and he’s going to be a big help for us."

