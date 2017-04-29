Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles select RB Donnel Pumphrey with 2nd 4th-round pick

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com April 29, 2017 1:25 PM

The Darren Sproles comparison is natural, and it's one Donnel Pumphrey is going to hear a lot after the Eagles took the San Diego State running back in the fourth round, 132nd overall.

So what similarities and differences are there between the two running backs?

"He's definitely bigger than me," Pumphrey (see bio) said with a laugh.

Considering Sproles is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, that is pretty funny.

"He's going to be a Hall of Famer," Pumphrey said. "I feel like we're (I'm) very versatile, do stuff out of the backfield, just like he does.

"(The comparison) means the world to me. I watched guys like him when he played for the Chargers.

"I look forward to building a relationship and looking up to him and getting different pointers on how I can get better each day. I'm excited."

Pumphrey? He stands 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but he did a lot of the same things on the college level that the electrifying Sproles has done in the NFL.
 
Pumphrey piled up an NCAA-record 6,405 rushing yards in four years at San Diego State, breaking the Division I rushing record of 6,397 yards set by Overbook High graduate Ron Dayne.

Pumphrey, 10th in the Heisman Trophy balloting this past year, surpassed 1,600 yards and 17 touchdown runs in each of his last three seasons, including a Division-I best 2,133 yards last year -- 10th-most in Division I history.

He averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his career to go with 99 catches for 1,039 yards and finished with 67 total TDs, including five receiving.

Pumphrey also finished his career ranked fifth in Division I history with 7,515 all-purpose yards, eighth with 67 touchdowns and ninth with 62 rushing touchdowns.

He's the only player in NCAA history with 5,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards.

Sproles has said the 2017 season, his 13th, will be his final NFL season. He's averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 525 receptions and nine return touchdowns in a brilliant career, including the last three with the Eagles.

The Eagles moved up seven spots in the fourth round to draft Pumphrey, shipping their second fourth-round pick, No. 139, and their seventh-round pick, No. 230, to move up to No. 132.

Despite his lack of size, Pumphrey has never been hurt and averaged 21 ½ touches per game for the duration of his college career.

"I just try to make guys miss, and when it's time to get down I get down," Pumphrey said.

"I don’t think about injuries or anything like that, I just play football to play it. I know injuries come with the game, but I just give my all every time I step on the field. I haven't gotten hurt, and it's been a blessing."

The Eagles are unsettled at running back, with Ryan Mathews in limbo and only 2016 fifth-round draft pick Wendell Smallwood and Sproles also in the mix.

In Pumphrey, the Eagles get a back who survived a staggering 1,158 touches in college.

During the last four years, he had more than 200 more carries than any running back in Division 1 -- 1,059. Justin Jackson of Northwestern was second with 855.

And he never missed a game.

"I've been running the ball since I was about 6 years old and it hasn't taken a toll on me," Pumphrey said.

"Offensive line does a great job getting me to the next level where I'm not able to really take on big hits. I'm just ready to be an Eagle and show everybody what I'm about."

Pumphrey is the first San Diego State player the Eagles have taken since linebacker Matt McCoy in the second round in 2005.

The fourth round is the highest the Eagles have taken a running back in seven years since they drafted all-time franchise rushing leader LeSean McCoy in 2009.

The last running back they selected in the fourth round was Correll Buckhalter out of Nebraska back in 2001.

Buckhalter's former teammate, Duce Staley, is now the Eagles' running backs coach and is a big fan of Pumphrey.

"I built a relationship with Duce Staley at the combine," he said. "He said he loves the way I played. I'm just excited to learn the different aspects of the game from him.

"I can't wait to … learn from guys like Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles and just learn from all the coaches and just doing what I have to do to get better each day," he said.

"I'm ready to do whatever it takes to show that I can earn a role on the team."

Eagles select WR Shelton Gibson with 5th-round pick

By Corin Pauls | CSNPhilly.com Contributor April 29, 2017 3:00 PM

The Eagles added speed on the outside Saturday by drafting West Virginia receiver Shelton Gibson in the fifth round (166 overall) of the NFL draft.

Gibson (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) could be a deep threat the Eagles desperately need. He totaled 80 catches and 1,838 yards (23.1 yards per catch average) in his last two seasons for the Mountaineers.

Before selecting Gibson, the Eagles traded back twice. First, they sent the 155th pick to the Titans for the 164th pick and the 214th pick. Next, as the Eagles were on the clock for the 164th pick, they traded back two spots with the Dolphins to obtain the 166th and 184th picks while giving away picks 164 and 194.

Gibson had a less than stellar performance at the combine in early March, running a 4.5 40 despite his deep threat reputation. He redeemed himself at his Pro Day, however, by reportedly running a 4.39.

Gibson also adds value on special teams, as he returned kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown during his sophomore year and racked up 633 return yards in his junior season.

Eagles draft WR Mack Hollins with 4th-round pick

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 29, 2017 12:50 PM

The Eagles finally drafted a weapon for Carson Wentz.

And it's one Wentz happens to already know. 

With their first of two fourth-round picks (No. 118 overall), the Eagles on Saturday afternoon selected North Carolina wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Hollins (6-4, 221 pounds) was actually one of the prospects Wentz worked out with while in California earlier this offseason. Hollins and Wentz share an agent, which is why they were together, but both seemed to enjoy their time. 

Hollins caught passes for one or two days from Wentz, who he called a "special" quarterback. 

"He's the type of quarterback where it's almost like you don't even need to catch the ball, he puts it where it needs to be," Hollins said on a conference call with Philly reporters after the pick. "Immediately, you can feel that connection with him."

During their brief time in California working together, Hollins said Wentz installed some of the Eagles' plays and began to teach him for their brief throwing sessions. When asked if he told Wentz to put in a good word for him, Hollins said he didn't and thought his play would speak for itself. 

Now, he's excited to get to work with Wentz again. 

"A lot of guys can throw the ball far, but he can throw it far and throw it accurately," Hollins said. "He's really special. I've thrown with a lot of quarterbacks but he's definitely at the top."

While Hollins and Wentz were put together because of their agency — Rep1 Sports — the Eagles said they would listen to any input their franchise quarterback had.  

"If he has insight because he worked out with a particular guy or knows a guy from college, then we want that information," Eagles VP of football operations Howie Roseman said to CSNPhilly last week.

It sounds like the Eagles liked what they heard from Wentz about Hollins. 

Hollins suffered a collarbone injury in October that needed surgery, but on Saturday said he's completely healed. He caught 16 passes for 309 yards in his abbreviated senior season. In 2014 and 2015, he caught 65 passes for 1,358 yards and 16 touchdowns. 

While Hollins is a big receiver, he still ran a 4.53 at the combine and proved to be a true deep threat in college. Hollins led the NCAA in yards per reception as a junior (24.8 average) and averaged 20.6 yards per catch during his career, which set a UNC record. 

"I don't think there's anybody who's a better deep threat than me," he said. 

He's raw as a receiver, but is a very skilled special teams player. Last season, the Eagles had a lack of receivers who could play on special teams. In college, Hollins was a huge special teams contributor and was on all four teams units. 

When Hollins took his pre-draft visit to Philly, he got a chance to meet with Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp and is looking forward to joining one of the better special teams units in the NFL. 

"I love special teams," Hollins said. "You have one opportunity, one play to make a difference and I take that play very seriously. I know a lot of college players let their pride get in the way, but I think special teams is either field position or it's points so I think it's as important as any offensive or defensive snap." 

