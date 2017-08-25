Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles spice things up with tempo, but will it be mainstay of offense?

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com August 25, 2017 12:40 AM

It's a tremendous weapon as a change of pace. It's definitely not a tremendous weapon as an offensive philosophy.

The Eagles went tempo on the fourth drive of their preseason game against the Dolphins Thursday night at the Linc, and the result was a nine-play, 93-yard drive that took 3½ minutes.

If you're having flashbacks of Chip Kelly … don't worry.

Ertz promised tempo in Doug Pederson's offense will always be the exception to keep an opposing defense off balance and never this team's standard offense.

“We’ve been there in the past and it didn’t work out too well for us," said Ertz, one of four offensive starters left who played for Kelly.

"I think the tough thing about going tempo is you kind of get away from your game plan sometimes, so it’s going to be something to spice things [up] every now and then. Whenever we need to jump-start things, we’ll jump to it."

On that 93-yard drive, Carson Wentz was 3 for 4 for 47 yards, and LeGarrette Blount and Wendell Smallwood combined for 31 yards on five runs and 15 more yards came on a facemask penalty.

It was the best rhythm the offense showed this preseason, and it wound up being the last drive for the first-team offense this preseason (see 10 observations).

Instead of the usual 2½ quarters, Pederson pulled the starters after that 93-yard drive.

“When we’re able to go fast like that, it puts the defense in a predicament," Ertz said. "Especially with our offensive line and what they’re able to do, not just in the passing game but in the running game as well.

"And then the caliber of players we have, it kind of puts a defense on its heels and that’s what we saw tonight."

The Eagles went on to win, 38-31, in the third of four preseason games (see Instant Replay). The backups are expected to play next Thursday night against the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Redskins in Landover, Maryland.

Once the regular season starts, expect tempo to be a significant part of the Eagles' offense.

Just not the only part.

The hurry-up as a base offense worked for Kelly at first. But now he's out of the league, along with his gadget scheme.

Is the no-huddle a more effective weapon when used sparingly?

“Yeah. I mean, obviously," Ertz said with a chuckle. "When you’re able to do both things, I think it’s great.”

Eagles WRs Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith show glimpse of explosiveness

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com August 25, 2017 12:25 AM

Thursday night was kind of like Christmas morning. 

Carson Wentz finally got to unwrap his new toys and take them for a spin. 

Wentz threw two touchdowns on Thursday night in the Eagles' 38-31 win over the Dolphins in the third preseason game (see Instant Replay). One went to Torrey Smith. The other went to Alshon Jeffery. 

As the regular season approaches, the Eagles' franchise quarterback looks to be on the same page as his two new weapons. 

"It was great to do it here, do it in front of the fans," Wentz said. "The fans get real excited about that. That's really cool. I've said it all along. I've felt really confident in our chemistry with [Smith and Jeffery], going back to even the spring. But to finally do it in a game-like situation, it's really good to see."

Wentz connected with Smith on a 50-yard deep ball in the first quarter to kick off the scoring in the game. On that play, safety Reshad Jones bluffed his coverage, but was left standing flat-footed. 

"And with a guy like Torrey, if they sit flat-footed, he's going to run right by them," Wentz said. "Just gave him a chance and he did the rest."

That was just the first catch for Smith this preseason. Heck, it was the first time he had been targeted. With the starters likely to sit out the entire fourth preseason game, Smith's preseason stat line will read: One target, one catch, 50 yards, one touchdown. 

But that touchdown might be a sign of things to come. 

The Eagles were second to last in the NFL last season in 30-yard passing plays with 11. They were second to last in the league in 40-yard passes with six. And they were third to last in 50-yard passes with three. 

The Eagles’ receivers had just two catches of 50-plus yards in 2016. Jordan Matthews and Bryce Treggs each had one. 

That might change this season.

"I think that can definitely be a big part of the offense," Wentz said of the deep balls. "I think a guy like Torrey that can run like that is going to open up some things. Whether we actually are completing deep balls or he's just stretching the defense for some underneath stuff to help out guys in the slot like (Zach) Ertz, (Darren) Sproles, you name it. I think that's just a big part of the offense we're going to see expanded out a little more."

From the moment Smith arrived this spring, he has been working on Wentz on those deep passes. It seemed like this summer, Wentz was dropping them in all over the field.  

Smith has a chance to change the dynamic of the offense. 

"I think you have to have balance," Smith said. "We have to be able to run the ball. We have to be able to execute in the quick game as well. But I think that we'll take our shots when we have the chance and Carson's definitely not afraid to take his chances when he sees them." 

After the Eagles' opening drive resulted in that long touchdown bomb, they sputtered on the next two drives. Punt. Tipped-ball interception. 

But then Wentz and the Birds got the ball back on their own 7-yard line and drove 93 yards on five plays with the help of a little hurry-up. The touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Wentz to the other receiver he found under his tree during free agency. 

On that play, Jeffery caught a 15-yard slant, ran into and out of the end zone before giving the ball to a fan in the first row. 

"It felt great, but at the same time, man, it's just a play," Jeffery said. "Score points, that's what you're supposed to do."

Thursday night was the last time Wentz and his two biggest targets will be in a game together until the opener in Washington on Sept. 10. Jeffery isn't concerned about the lack of time he's had with Wentz because the two will have more practice time and "practice carries over into the game." 

What does he want to see out of the offense heading into the regular season?  

"Whatever it takes for us to win the game, man," Jeffery said. "That's what I want to see because at the end of the day, I want to be holding up the trophy. So that's what I want to see."

That would make Smith and Jeffery gifts that keep on giving.

Eagles-Dolphins: Roob's 10 observations

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com August 24, 2017 10:50 PM

The final 2017 preseason tune-up was much shorter than anticipated for the Eagles' starters. They usually go 2½ quarters in the third preseason game. This time, they went one quarter.

The final verdict with 2½ weeks to go before opening day?

Some good, some not so good. More good than bad but enough bad for concern.

So here are Thursday's 10 instant observations off the Eagles' 38-31 preseason win over the Dolphins at the Linc (see Instant Replay).

1. Very interesting for Doug Pederson to yank Carson Wentz after only four possessions and one quarter. Almost always, the first offense and the starting quarterback play not only the first half but into the second half. Well into the second half. But I'm OK with it. Wentz engineered two TD drives, he connected with Torrey Smith for the first time on a big play, he hit Alshon Jeffery for completions of 15 and 20 yards, he found Zach Ertz three times for 12, 14 and 18 yards, he got the ball in the end zone a couple times, and he did it all behind an offensive line that still looks shaky. Ideally, you'd like to see Wentz out there a little longer building chemistry with his new weapons. He threw only 23 passes in the entire preseason, but I saw enough. More importantly, Pederson saw enough. He's ready. The No. 1 goal of this preseason was to get Wentz to FedExField healthy on Sept. 10. Goal accomplished. Let's get the Jets out of the way and head down to Landover!

2. Speaking of that offensive line … the inconsistency is troubling. There are plays in which these guys are destroying people. Opening up nice running lanes and giving Wentz time to chuck the ball down the field. Then there are plays in which they just look disjointed and they get overwhelmed. That's going to be the nature of the preseason, but by the third preseason game, you expect a higher measure of consistency, especially from a group that other than left guard has been together for a couple years now. I really got the sense that one of the reasons Pederson gave Wentz the early hook was because he just doesn't want to get him hurt. But in 2½ weeks, he won't have that luxury. I really thought the O-line was going to be a strength of this team, but right now, it's more of a concern than anything.

3. On the list of positives to come out of this game, seeing Smith run under a deep ball from Wentz and reel it in for a 50-yard touchdown is pretty darn high up. Why is that so notable? For starters, because Smith hadn't caught a pass — or even been targeted — in the first two preseason games. And, really, nobody quite knows what to expect from Smith, whose numbers have dropped steadily the last few years. But most importantly, because Smith — whose 17.0 career yards per catch figure is second highest among active receivers (behind DeSean Jackson) — gives Wentz and this offense a dimension that was so lacking a year ago. Speed. The last time the Eagles had a 50-yard TD play to a wideout in a real game? It was thrown by Sam Bradford and caught by Jordan Matthews. The longest TD catch an Eagles wideout had last year was Nelson Agholor's 40-yarder against the Giants. You can't play football that way, trying to drive 80 yards in 12 plays all the time. Wentz throws a beautiful deep ball. And if Smith can be the player he looked like on that first drive Thursday night, he'll finally have somebody to catch them.

4. To those who believed Wendell Smallwood was on the roster bubble, this is why he never was. He's a solid back. Smallwood is faster, fitter and smarter than last year, when he averaged 4.1 yards per carry and had big games in wins against two pretty good opponents — the Steelers and Falcons. Corey Clement is a nice story, Donnel Pumphrey may one day blossom and Darren Sproles is explosive but on a pitch count. Smallwood is a complete back and while he's not the best blocker in the world, he'll give you an honest effort. I wish he had gotten more than four carries against the Dolphins, but he turned them into 28 yards. He ran hard and looked fast in his first preseason action of the summer. LeGarrette Blount may still be the Eagles' lead back, but I think when all is said and done, Smallwood will be right there in terms of snaps, touches and production.

5. Ronald Darby came back down to earth a little bit, giving up that 72-yard pass from Jay Cutler to DeVante Parker and then committing a 42-yard pass interference penalty on the bomb to Kenny Stills in the end zone. Darby had good coverage on Parker but just mistimed his jump against a guy four inches taller. He didn't have bad coverage on Stills either but just clobbered him early in the end zone when he probably didn't have to. Darby isn't as good as he looked last week against the Bills, his former team, and he's not as bad as he looked Thursday night against the Dolphins, another team that knows him well. Hopefully for the Eagles, we see a lot more of last week's Darby than this week's Darby.

6. Mychal Kendricks. OK, I'm not trading him unless I'm getting at least a second-round pick back. Kendricks is playing great football right now, the kind we haven't seen him play in a few years. Is it a fluke? If this was a rookie playing against third-stringers, you'd take it with a grain of salt. But this is what we saw from Kendricks his first couple years — an athletic playmaker — and what we've always known he was capable of doing if healthy. The Eagles have so little depth at linebacker, they just can't afford to give Kendricks away. I know he's got that price tag — $4.85 million base salary this year, $6.6 million cap hit — but the way I see it, he earned himself a job with his play this preseason. I want him here.

7. I've been saying since January that Ertz is going to have a big year and I'm sticking with my prediction — 96 catches for the fifth-year tight end. Ertz caught 78 last year in 14 games, and that's 5.5 catches per game. Just by projecting that over 16 games, you're looking at 89. And factor in the increase in accuracy I expect from Wentz — let's say 62.4 percent to 65.4 percent — and I really think Ertz will be in the mid-90s. He and Wentz really have a strong connection, and you saw it Thursday night in the brief time they were on the field together. Ertz and Matthews were Wentz's comfort zone last year, and Matthews is gone. If he stays healthy — and he's missed only three games in four years — Ertz is going to put up monster numbers this year.  

8. For those who think the Eagles are going to cut Pumphrey, ain't happening. This is a rookie fourth-round pick and the plan was never to give him a major role in the offense this year. So certainly a couple ineffective preseason games in his rookie year aren't going to change the Eagles' feelings about the all-time college football rushing leader. Pumphrey looked a little better Thursday night with 37 yards on 12 carries (and a nice gain wiped out by a Mack Hollins hold) and five catches for 37 yards. Hey, that's an upgrade from the first two games in which he gained two yards on seven carries. Pumphrey is a guy people need to be patient with. Remember, LeSean McCoy averaged 3.3 yards per carry in his rookie preseason back in 2009. I don't know if Pumphrey will ever be a special player, but I do know it's too early to determine a month into his first preseason that he's not.

9. Some thoughts on the first defense. I think it's going to be really fun to watch. It played Thursday night without Brandon Graham and Jordan Hicks, two of its most talented players, but still looked fast, physical and aggressive. It did give up 14 points in that first quarter but the one drive was just a two-yarder after a turnover. The big play from Cutler to Parker to set up the other TD wasn't good, but overall I see a lot more positives than negatives from this group. Heck, even Vinny Curry got a sack Thursday night. Right now, this is a group that's forcing turnovers, getting to the quarterback, just playing well together. The question mark is always going to be the deep secondary, especially in this division. And that's a question this group still must answer. But overall, I like what I see. 

10. Final thought on defensive end Steven Means. If I'm putting together a 53-man roster, I'm finding a spot on there for Means. I just like the way he gets after it. Means is in his fifth NFL season and has played 20 games for three teams, including eight for the Eagles last year. Remember his sack and forced fumble on Bradford in the win over the Vikings? I like that Means — at 6-3, 265 pounds — can play outside or swing inside and allow Fletcher Cox to move outside. Means isn't a guy who's going to ever start, but I feel like he can be productive with 10 to 12 snaps a game behind Graham, Derek Barnett, Curry and Chris Long and lots of special teams work. I just like the way he plays. 

