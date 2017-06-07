Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles TE Brent Celek still hungry for title with time running out on career

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level June 07, 2017 7:00 PM

Brent Celek is under no illusions about where he is at this stage of his NFL career. Heading into his 11th year with the Eagles at age 32, any season could be Celek’s last.

“You try not think about that type of stuff,” Celek said Monday at the NovaCare Complex. “All I’m focused on is today, and then when I wake up again tomorrow, just focus on that day. At the end, it will reveal itself.”

Celek continued to take a back seat in the Eagles’ offense last season, his least productive as a pro with 14 receptions for 155 yards and no touchdowns. Zach Ertz has clearly taken over as the starting tight end, while Trey Burton was on the field for only about 10 percent fewer snaps than Celek.

Yet despite his dwindling role in the offense and declining ability, Celek is still savoring every day he has left in the league – and still chasing a ring.

“You never know when it’s your time,” Celek said. “You have to take advantage of every opportunity you get and try to seize the moment.”

Celek wants to continue playing football. He also wants to win a Super Bowl. Most of all, Celek really wants to do both of those things as a member of the Eagles.

There is no questioning where loyalties are for the tight end. Celek reportedly accepted a pay cut during the offseason, and while it’s unclear whether the Eagles would have moved on if he hadn’t, as always, he was willing to do what it took to help the club.

After a decade with the Eagles – a period in which he’s missed just one game – Celek is second only to long snapper Jon Dorenbos for the most tenured player on the roster.

“I don’t take that for granted,” Celek said. “I love this place, I love this city, and I want to be here for a long time.”

The question for the Eagles is how much longer will Celek remain a viable option?

Celek has been deployed as a blocking tight end with increasing frequency since 2013, but looked more lumbering than ever as a receiver in the passing attack last season while battling a rib injury. Meanwhile, his efficiency as a blocker has dropped off a bit in recent years as well.

Declining performance is to be expected at his age, and even Celek admits it isn’t as easy staying in playing shape as it once was.

“The older you get, it definitely gets a little bit tougher,” Celek said. “I mean, you guys probably know. … It’s a little bit harder, but it’s good. It’s been good for me, just have to work a little bit more.”

Celek’s pursuit of a championship is a big part of what motivates him to continue. Unfortunately, the Eagles finished with a 7-9 record in 2016, missing the playoffs for the third season in a row. They haven’t won a playoff game since 2008, Celek’s second year in the league.

The Eagles aren’t exactly considered favorites to reach the Super Bowl this season, either, although Celek is keeping an open mind.

“There’s 32 good teams in the NFL,” Celek said. “Listen, you have to be great when it comes to playoff time. Our first focus is getting to the playoffs, but then you have to play well. We just have to be better than we have in years past.”

Celek also expressed optimism in the development of Carson Wentz and the rapport the quarterback is building with members of the offense entering his second NFL season.

“The more you work with somebody, you just get better together,” Celek said. “It’s him getting used to all the receivers, even some of the new guys and just becoming more comfortable with our offense.

“Carson, he picked it up pretty fast last year, but I think things are just going to continue getting better and better as time goes on.”

Time is luxury Celek may not have. He’s signed through 2018, and sounds very much on board with the Eagles for long haul, but even Celek acknowledges his career is nearing its end.

Celek isn’t going to quit. The Eagles can count on that. Whether he has enough left in the tank to see a rebuild through and help the team compete for a championship remains to be seen.

NFL Notes: Jets QB Christian Hackenberg ignores critics, focuses on progress

By The Associated Press June 07, 2017 7:30 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Christian Hackenberg has plenty of critics, many of whom think the New York Jets' second-year quarterback will never be an NFL starter.

And that's before the former Penn State starter has even played in a regular-season game.

"That's their opinions," Hackenberg said of the naysayers. "I can't really speak for them, whoever it is."

Hackenberg was drafted in the second round last year, a pick some thought was a reach because of his struggles with the Nittany Lions in his last two seasons following a fabulous freshman campaign. He was widely considered a project who needed work on his mechanics, footwork and overall approach.

It didn't help that Hackenberg went 17 of 47 for 159 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his two preseason appearances last summer. And, even as the quarterbacks carousel spun with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith and Bryce Petty taking turns under center during the regular season, Hackenberg never saw the field.

"I know what I can do," Hackenberg said. "And I know what my coaching staff feels I can do, so I'm just confident in my abilities. And when I get my opportunity to play, I'm going to do that."

Sounds like a guy who knows he has lots to prove -- to everyone other than himself.

"I'm confident that I can play at this level, and play at a high level," he said. "So, when I get my opportunity, I'm going to take advantage of that."

Ravens: Pitta released after 3rd hip injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have released tight end Dennis Pitta with an injury waiver after he hurt his right hip for a third time in practice last week.

The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday. Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-threatening.

That appears to be the case again following his release Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Pitta began his career with Baltimore in 2010 and caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl when the Ravens won the 2012 NFL title.

Pitta first injured his hip in 2013 and hurt it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

Last year, however, he returned to catch 86 passes, most by a tight end in franchise history.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said last week: "Dennis is one of the great Ravens, and he has done everything he can to make our team better."

Cardinals: QB Palmer disputes notion he’s over the hill
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The national perception seems to be that Carson Palmer's skills have eroded with age, that he's lost some zip off his fastball and therefore the Arizona Cardinals are doomed to another mediocre season.

Las Vegas oddsmakers peg the Cardinals for eight wins.

The 37-year-old Palmer said he doesn't read such summertime predictions. He acknowledged that aging affects every football player, but quarterbacks less so than others.

"I think it's easier to play the quarterback position later on in your career because of the repetition," he said Wednesday after the second day of the Cardinals' three-day minicamp.

"There have been a handful of quarterbacks that have had success early in their careers," he said, "but you just look at the history of the game. Guys can have success into their 30s just because you rely so much on experience, so much on `been there, done that' type of situations."

A prime example, of course, is Tom Brady, who turns 40 this summer.

They are two distinctly different style of quarterbacks, though. Brady rarely throws deep. Palmer made his reputation on his powerful right arm.

To preserve Palmer's arm strength, coach Bruce Arians started giving him Wednesdays off midway through last season. The difference was apparent and Palmer had the Arizona offense moving late in the season.

Now, for the first time in his career, Palmer didn't throw in the winter months this year or in the early OTAs.

NFL: Police investigating assault complaint against Rex Ryan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville police are investigating a misdemeanor assault complaint made by a man who says former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach Rex Ryan grabbed him by the neck.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said that Matthew Havel, a 30-year-old from Pueblo, Colorado, made the complaint Sunday night.

Havel told police that he saw the Ryan brothers -- Rex and former NFL defensive coordinator Rob Ryan -- at the Margaritaville restaurant in downtown Nashville near Bridgestone Arena. Aaron said Havel indicated he went up to the Ryans' table and was there for over an hour before Rex Ryan "reached across and grabbed at his neck."

Havel told police the incident was unprovoked.

Aaron said no arrests have been made and no charges are presently outstanding.

Rex Ryan is a longtime Nashville Predators ticket holder who has been seen at many of their playoff games, including one of their second-round road matchups in St. Louis. He also was shown Saturday smashing a Pittsburgh Penguins car for charity in front of Bridgestone Arena while Rob looked on before the Predators' Game 3 victory in the Stanley Cup Final.

Rex Ryan coached the Jets from 2009-14 and the Bills from 2015-16 before being fired in December. Rob Ryan has been a defensive coordinator for several NFL teams and was on his brother's staff in Buffalo last year.

Works in progress, rookie WRs Hollins, Gibson infuse Eagles with energy, speed, explosiveness

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 07, 2017 12:15 PM

They didn't have any speed. So they drafted speed.

They didn't have any big-play wide receivers. So they drafted two guys who made a ton of big plays in college.

They didn't have any young wideouts to get excited about. Now they have two.

Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson are hoping to help infuse what was a lifeless Eagles wide receiving corps with energy, speed and explosiveness.

This year's draft was only the fourth since 1960 that the Eagles drafted two wideouts in the first five rounds. And a few weeks into OTAs, Gibson and Hollins are doing their best to keep up with the heavy workload.

"Definitely nowhere near where I need to be," said Gibson, taken in the fifth round. "Need to stay in my books, take it one day at a time. It's a lot of plays. So every single day is different installs and then they’re throwing stuff in there from last week that you need to retain, so it's a lot to take in.

"I'm definitely hard on myself, but I don’t let it get to me. Just come in the next day and see if I can't do better than the day before."

The Eagles' receivers were just awful last year.

They were the only team in the NFL without a single wideout averaging over 12.5 yards per catch, and all the receivers on the roster combined caught just seven passes of 30 yards or more.

Hollins? He led all of NCAA Division I with 24.8 yards per catch as a junior at North Carolina and averaged over 20 yards per catch for his career.

Gibson? He averaged 22.1 yards per catch at West Virginia, with 17 touchdowns.

The two ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in Division I in yards per catch over the past three years.

Transferring that speed and big-play ability from college to the NFL is what both are working on right now at OTAs.

"I feel like I have a good handle on it so far," said Hollins, a fourth-round pick. "Obviously, the playbook is a little more complete than a college one, but I think I’ve been picking it up well.

"There's actually some similar stuff to what I did at Carolina, conceptually. Obviously, there’s more depth to it, but it’s starting to get easier. You break the huddle and know what you got instead of right before the ball's snapped, 'Ummmmm … Oh, I got this!'"

Both Gibson and Hollins said the mental side of the NFL has been a bigger challenge than the physical side.

Gibson said he's had some rough days at practice, but he said he's able to learn from them and not get down on himself.

"Just take a breath," he said with a laugh. "Taking a long, deep breath and just knowing that probably every rookie in the country is going through the exact same thing as I am.

"That's the biggest thing, just knowing that it's not going to be easy. When I get down on myself, I just remind myself, 'This is not easy,' and there's a reason I'm here.

"The first week, I wanted to come out and show my skill and everything like that, but learning the plays is the only way I'm going to be able to play fast.

"The coaches say just take it step by step, day by day, and the vets, they said, 'Hey, we didn't know everything right at the start either.' That makes you feel better. Just feel like I’m back in my freshman year of college, just that everybody is moving a whole lot faster."

With Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Matthews roster locks, Torrey Smith now in the picture and Nelson Agholor an unlikely roster cut because of his cap figure, there's a chance Hollins and Gibson will be competing against each other for a fifth wide receiver slot on the eventual 53-man roster.

"Really like the receivers we got," offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. "Obviously, Gibson, he's got the trait of speed that you just can't buy. That's shown up on the field some.

"Mack Hollins is kind of a build-the-speed guy with great length and tremendous ball skills. That's flashed already. He's got tremendous ball skills. Very smart, very good feet for a big man. Very excited about his development."

Hollins said he's been surprised to see that NFL players are mere mortals.

“I think I expected physically people to be these superhuman guys," he said. "But really everybody’s about the same. Obviously, there are some guys who are better physically ahead of everybody else but it’s really more of a mental game.

“I feel like I'm picking things up, but I don’t think in college I knew the offense second-nature until maybe my senior year. You don’t really know-it know it until you get a couple years in, and it’s gotta be on-the-field experience. You can study all you want. Until I know what the linemen are doing, until I know what every single person on the field is doing and when I know when the defense is doing as well, I won’t know it second-nature."

With Jeffery, Smith, Hollins and Gibson, the Eagles have added potentially four new weapons for Carson Wentz, who was pretty good last year without an elite receiving corps.

One of the most important storylines of this season will be how this new receiving group performs, and Hollins and Gibson will get every chance to show they belong.

“I hold myself to a really high standard," Hollins said. "A lot of the guys are like that. Where you can always do better, you can always learn the play quicker, you can always know more, you can always read defenses better.

"For me and the guys in this locker room, it's, 'What can I do better this time?' No patting yourself on the back. Everybody in here is great but how can you get better? How can you win a championship? What do you have to do? All the guys are always looking to be better."

