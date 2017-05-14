Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles waive QB Jerod Evans, sign OT Victor Salako during rookie camp

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 1:28 PM

Undrafted quarterback Jerod Evans from Virginia Tech didn't last very long with the Eagles.

The team waived him with an injury designation (foot) Sunday, after the team's three-day rookie minicamp.

The Eagles have used his roster spot to sign offensive tackle Victor Salako, who was with the team on a tryout this weekend. Salako (6-6, 335) went undrafted out of Oklahoma State. He was one of 20 players on a tryout with the Eagles this weekend.

With Evans gone, the Eagles have three quarterbacks on the roster: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Matt McGloin. It's possible the team will add another before training camp in the summer.

The Eagles' roster is at the 90-man limit. The team will kick off its voluntary OTAs on May 23. 

Weston Steelhammer trying to make name with Eagles despite Air Force rules

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 14, 2017 9:37 AM

A couple weeks ago, Weston Steelhammer thought his chances to land with an NFL team were pretty solid. 

He was a three-year starter at safety for Air Force, and even if he didn't hear his name called during the seven-round draft, there was a really good chance he was going to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent. 

Then he heard the news. 

The Air Force announced it would no longer allow its graduates to defer service to join pro sports teams. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Defense revised its policy to allow athletes, on a case-by-case basis, to defer service to turn pro. That policy hasn't changed, but the Air Force isn't allowing any of its cadets to defer. 

So unless something changes, Steelhammer will need to serve two years in the Air Force before entering ready reserve status, which would allow him to join a team. 

"Things didn't work out how we thought or how we hoped, but everything happens for a reason," Steelhammer said. "I'll just try to make the most of it." 

This weekend, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety is with the Eagles as one of 20 players on tryouts at the team's rookie camp. 

Steelhammer wasn't told privately about the policy change. Instead, he found out like everyone else; he read it in a newspaper story. And he isn't sure if there will be any kind of out. 

What have the last couple of weeks been like? 

"Taking it all in," he said. "It all came at once like a fire hose."

He'll graduate from the academy later this month and then has the summer off before he needs to report to a base in San Antonio. So, theoretically, Steelhammer could spend training camp with an NFL team. But what NFL team is going to use a roster spot on a player who isn't available for two years? 

Perhaps Steelhammer's being with the Eagles is because they wanted to look at a good player, but it's also possible it's a favor. Head coach Doug Pederson's oldest son Drew grew up with Steelhammer in Louisiana. The two played football together through middle school until Doug Pederson took a job with the Eagles under Andy Reid and moved the family north. 

"Like Coach P says, he's looking for football players and that's what I pride myself in," Steelhammer said. "I know I'm not the biggest, not the fastest one out there. I just love the game, love playing it and try to go from there."

It wasn't just Steelhammer who was affected by this ruling from the Air Force. His teammate Jalen Robinette, the all-time leading receiver at Air Force, would have likely been drafted had it not been for the policy change. 

Robinette, in the same predicament as Steelhammer, is in Buffalo this weekend for a tryout of his own. 

"It wasn't how we expected the weekend to go, but we both have a shot, him being in Buffalo this week and me being in Philadelphia this week," Steelhammer said. "Just trying to make a name for ourselves."

While Steelhammer tries to make a name for himself, the name he already has stands out in a crowd. He might never make an NFL roster, but he's already a first-teamer on the all-time name squad. 

But Steelhammer doesn't know much about his surname other than "it came from great, great, greats out in Germany."

The jokes come pretty easy with a name like Steelhammer. He even said Saturday Night Live used his name for a porn star play, which didn't please his parents much. 

Unfortunately for Steelhammer, it might be impossible for his name to stay on the back of an NFL jersey. While he has kept a positive attitude through what seems to be an impossible situation, there doesn't appear to be an out. 

And unless one arises, he's going to have to serve for two years before even getting another shot at the NFL. He plans on prioritizing his time and keeping his body in football shape. 

But will teams still be interested in two years? 

"I hope," Steelhammer said. "I'm gonna do what I can do and let everything else fall into place. Got a chance this week to catch an eye or two, so going to try to do my best."

Drafting gifted playmakers forces Doug Pederson, Eagles to get creative

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 13, 2017 9:00 AM

Doug Pederson ran down the stairs on Christmas morning, looked under the tree, and there was Derek Barnett, a present for his little brother Jim Schwartz. And then two more presents — Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas — for his youngest brother Cory Undlin. 

Pederson had coal in his stocking.

Actually, that's probably not fair. After all, Pederson is the head coach of the Eagles, so taking three defensive players during the first two days of the draft isn't necessarily a bad thing. But it would stand to reason if Pederson, the overseer of the team's offense, was longing for a playmaker. 

He finally picked up three on Day 3 of the draft, when the team took Mack Hollins, Donnel Pumphrey and Shelton Gibson with consecutive picks in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Now, it's up to Pederson to utilize his newly unwrapped toys and find ways to incorporate them into an offense that already has Darren Sproles, Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Matthews, Torrey Smith and Zach Ertz.

There's only one football.

"Well, it's hard. It's hard to do," Pederson said as rookie camp kicked off Friday. "You've got one football and there are five skill positions to get the ball to and there are a lot of combinations to do that. 

"So as we go and we really understand our personnel in Year 2 as a coaching staff on offense, I think we'll come up with creative and unique ways to get guys the ball. It doesn't always have to be in the passing game. We're going to continue to explore that, obviously, now that we've got this new influx of young players who have that ability to touch the football. We're just going to continue to find ways to do that."

Perhaps Pederson's biggest weapon from this draft class comes in the smallest package. Pumphrey was prolific at San Diego State and he did it as an extremely undersized running back. 

On the Eagles' online roster, Pumphrey measures in at 5-foot-8, 169 pounds. At the combine, he was 5-8, 176. And on the roster handed out by the team at the start of rookie camp, he was 5-9, 180. By the time we get to training camp, Pumphrey might be listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds. But regardless of the (likely arbitrary) numbers the Eagles put next to his name, it was easy to see one thing on the practice field Friday: Pumphrey is tiny. 

Despite his small stature, Pumphrey said the most serious injury he suffered in college was turf toe. 

"I just try to get behind my linemen and once I get to the second level, it's usually going to be a 1-on-1 situation," he said, "and at that point in time I'm either going to try to make them miss or know when to go down."

Pumphrey has been compared to Sproles plenty over the last couple weeks, and while they aren't exactly carbon copies, they both possess the ability to do more than a typical running back.  

"I do want to expand, I think, and see some of the things that he can do as a receiver — as a guy that we can move in and out of the backfield," Pederson said. "We know what he can do in the backfield, much like Darren Sproles in a way, that we can utilize him as a receiver at times. So we're just going to see where it goes with him. But excited to work with him this weekend and just get him caught up and going with, not only this group but next week, as well."

After Pumphrey, the Eagles also added Hollins and Gibson, two receivers known for their deep-ball ability. It seems very likely that's exactly the skill for which the Eagles were desperately looking. 

Aside from being deep threats, both players also played special teams and the Eagles lacked receivers who played teams last year. Hollins and Gibson didn't just play teams in college, they have both said they love playing special teams.

Hollins, though, wants to prove he's more than just a special teams guy. 

"I never wanted to get slotted into one thing," he said. "Like college, I didn't want to get slotted as just a deep-ball guy. I can do more than that just like I can do more than play special teams." 

For now, special teams might be their best bets at getting on the field. They join a suddenly crowded receiver room that includes Jeffery, Smith and Matthews, who will all likely start training camp in August as the team's starters. 

"If I go out there and compete every day and don't give up, I feel like anything can happen," Gibson said. "That's how I feel."

