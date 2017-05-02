Eagles waive/injured DT Aziz Shittu and WR Dom Williams

The Eagles cut two players on Tuesday afternoon, creating space for their incoming undrafted free agents.

DT Aziz Shittu (knee) and WR Dom Williams (Achilles) were both released with the waived/injured designation.

With the two cuts, the Eagles roster is at 82 (including draft picks) before the additions of updrafted free agents. While the Eagles haven't announced their UDFAs yet, reports have been leaking (see story). The maximum amount of players the Eagles are allowed at this point in the season is 90.

Shittu was an undrafted rookie last year out of Stanford. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Eagles' practice squad. Shittu might have had a shot to make the 2016 roster, but the quarters system at Stanford kept him away from the team and Destiny Vaeao (another undrafted rookie) made the team and earned some playing time throughout the year.

Williams was signed in January after the season ended. He spent the 2016 season on the Chargers' practice squad.

The Eagles begin their rookie camp on May 12 and it runs through that weekend.

Rookies and vets won't mingle on the field until May 23, when OTAs begin. The first mandatory practices aren't until June 13-15 at the last minicamp before the long break leading up to training camp.