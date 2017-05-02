Eagles waive/injured DT Aziz Shittu and WR Dom Williams

The Eagles cut two players on Tuesday afternoon, creating space for their incoming undrafted free agents.
DT Aziz Shittu (knee) and WR Dom Williams (Achilles) were both released with the waived/injured designation.
With the two cuts, the Eagles roster is at 82 (including draft picks) before the additions of updrafted free agents. While the Eagles haven't announced their UDFAs yet, reports have been leaking (see story). The maximum amount of players the Eagles are allowed at this point in the season is 90.
Shittu was an undrafted rookie last year out of Stanford. He spent the entire 2016 season on the Eagles' practice squad. Shittu might have had a shot to make the 2016 roster, but the quarters system at Stanford kept him away from the team and Destiny Vaeao (another undrafted rookie) made the team and earned some playing time throughout the year.
Williams was signed in January after the season ended. He spent the 2016 season on the Chargers' practice squad.
The Eagles begin their rookie camp on May 12 and it runs through that weekend.
Rookies and vets won't mingle on the field until May 23, when OTAs begin. The first mandatory practices aren't until June 13-15 at the last minicamp before the long break leading up to training camp.
In the last couple of months, the Eagles have gone through free agency and the draft, adding several players they think will make the team better in 2017.
And Vegas doesn't care.
The Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl are still 50/1, according to Bovada. They have the same odds now that they had before free agency and before the draft.
Nine teams in the NFL have longer odds, including the 49ers and Browns, who both have the worst odds (200/1) of winning it all.
The Eagles are tied with Washington — whose odds haven't changed either — for the worst odds in the NFC East.
The Cowboys, once at 10/1, have longer odds after their draft haul. They're now at 12/1. And the Giants were once at 18/1 and are now at 20/1.
The Patriots drafted just four players, but their odds improved from 4/1 to 7/2. No surprise, but the Pats are the favorites to win it all, followed by the Falcons, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders and Seahawks, all at 12/1.
Carson Wentz's rookie season generated plenty of excitement in Philadelphia. And fans ran to stores to buy Wentz merchandise.
The Eagles' quarterback came in seventh on the NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List for the 2016-17 season, tracked from March 1, 2016 through Feb. 28, 2017.
The list includes all officially licensed NFL player merchandise, not just jersey sales. While Wentz was seventh overall, he finished first in bobblehead sales.
Wentz was the only Eagle on the overall list, although Alshon Jeffery, who played for the Bears in 2016, came in at No. 50.
Wentz was one of six quarterbacks in the top 10.
The top two spots on the list were taken by Dallas Cowboys. Ezekiel Elliott took the top spot, followed by fellow rookie Dak Prescott. This was the first time a rookie took the top spot on the top 50 list. The Cowboys had three of the top four spots and the NFC East accounted for five of the top 10.
Here's a look at the top 10:
1. Ezekiel Elliott
2. Dak Prescott
3. Tom Brady
4. Dez Bryant
5. Odell Beckham Jr.
6. Russell Wilson
7. Carson Wentz
8. Aaron Rodgers
9. Rob Gronkowski
10. Cam Newton
And here's the complete list.