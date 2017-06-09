Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Watford, Ward in different stages of transition from QB to WR

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 09, 2017 10:45 AM

During his senior year at the University of Houston, Greg Ward would spend all practice throwing passes to his wide receivers. 

After practice, the roles reversed. 

While Ward was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback for the Cougars, he realized at his size, he wasn't going to have a future in the NFL as a QB. So after practices at Houston, he would run routes and catch passes from two of his favorite wideout targets, Linell Bonner and Steven Dunbar. 

That transition to becoming a wide receiver has continued in Philadelphia. Now nearly a month after signing as an undrafted free agent, he's already starting to settle in to his new position. 

"I don't want to say it's easy," he said Thursday after an OTA practice. "Nothing that you ever want to be good at is easy. But it's not as tough as I thought it would be, as far as running routes. I just have to keep working on concepts."

The good news for Ward is he's far from the first college quarterback to make the switch to receiver in the pros. In fact, he's not even the only guy on the 90-man roster who's done it. 

Last year, in a somewhat similar position, the Eagles signed undrafted prospect David Watford, who was a quarterback at Virginia and Hampton before going undrafted. He was a tryout player at the Eagles' rookie minicamp before the team signed him and eventually stashed him on the practice squad for the season. 

Both Ward and Watford are part of a crowded receiver room where there doesn't seem to be much of a chance to make the 53-man roster. So it seems possible they might end up battling each other for one of 10 practice squad spots. 

"These guys are smart guys. They're hard workers," head coach Doug Pederson said. "They're used to the ball in their hands from being a quarterback to now being a receiver. So they're used to carrying the ball and catching the ball. Both have a dynamic skill set that's been fun to watch this spring."

While Watford and Ward have one big thing in common — the conversion to receiver from quarterback — they're plenty different too. 

Ward is just 5-foot-11, 186 pounds and is certainly the shiftier of the two. In addition to passing for 8,704 yards, he also rushed for 2,381 in four years, including a 1,000-plus-yard season as a junior in 2015. 

Watford, meanwhile, is 6-2, 212, with some of the broadest shoulders of any receiver on the team. He passed for 4,681 collegiate yards, but rushed for a combined 437 yards in three years at Virginia and one at Hampton. 

And then there are their paths to playing receiver. 

Ward knew pretty early that he was going to make the conversion and actually played some receiver early during his career at Houston. Watford didn't decide to play receiver until a couple weeks before joining the Eagles at his tryout. He even went through his entire pro day at Hampton as a QB. Watford said he was ready to head north to the CFL to pursue a career as a quarterback, but after talking to his family and praying about it, decided to make a go of it in the NFL. 

"At the end of the day, that's what the goal was," Watford said about playing in the NFL. "It wasn't 'I want to play quarterback in the NFL.' It was 'I want to be in the NFL, no matter what it is.' At the end of the day, that's what I have an opportunity to do, to pursue that, and the rest is history." 

Unlike many receivers who enter the league, the biggest hurdle for these two isn't really the mental part of the game. As former quarterbacks, they generally have a pretty good grasp of the entire offense and even coverages from defenses. That all works in their advantage. 

The things they both need to work on are the details of being a receiver, like route running, body control, blocking and getting in and out of breaks. 

"These two guys, being former quarterbacks," Pederson said, "have the mindset, the skill set and the athletic ability to transition into a wide receiver position."

Ward is lucky in the sense that he has someone in the same locker room and position room that has already gone through the same type of metamorphosis. The biggest piece of advice Ward said he's gotten from Watford is to stay patient. Ward wants to be the type of player Watford has become.

"I talk to G every day or he'll come to me and pick my brain and just ask me little stuff," Watford said. "I just try to give him as much as I can and help him out as much as I can because G is super talented. He has great hands. He's naturally gifted. It's just getting the mental and the physical matched up to where it just shows on the field every day."

If Watford's rookie season was any indication, Ward has plenty of work ahead of him. 

On plenty of off-days last year, Watford would show up to the facility and work with assistant receivers coach Joe D'Orazio for hours. He said D'Orazio wouldn't let him leave until he got the plays down. 

"When I first got here," Watford said, "I felt like I was a quarterback playing receiver because I was like 'ahh! This is a lot.' But as I got around the guys and pulled me in and put me under their wing, it started to give me confidence. And I felt like I'm here for a reason. Don't stress about it, don't worry. That's when I started to feel like a receiver, feeling like one of the guys."

After getting beat, Lane Johnson impressed by rookie Derek Barnett

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 09, 2017 12:36 PM

Lane Johnson knows exactly what it means when an established veteran NFL tackle like himself gets beat a couple times by a rookie defensive end.

“If a rookie beats me, it's going to be all over Twitter and all that," Johnson said with a laugh. "People talking mess."

That's exactly what happened Thursday.

“Last period of the day wasn’t too good for me," Johnson said.

During OTA practice, with the Eagles' 2013 first-round pick facing their 2017 first-round pick, Derek Barnett beat Johnson on back-to-back snaps with Carson Wentz behind center.

Johnson, now starting his fifth NFL season, had high praise for Barnett after practice.

“He did good," Johnson said. "He got me a couple times today. I sat too flat on him."

Johnson explained that sitting flat means he used a 45 set instead of a vertical set. That's Howard Mudd terminology describing the angle an offensive linemen sets up at opposite a defender.

“Set up 45 set instead of setting vertical so if you do miss with your hands, it creates a shorter edge," Johnson said. "Usually if I get beat, it has to do with the technique or (not) setting right. But yeah, he got me a couple times."

Barnett wasn't at his locker Thursday during the 45 minutes the locker room was open to the media.

But Johnson was said he's been impressed with the rookie from Tennessee, who broke Reggie White's school single-season sack record a year ago.

"The thing about him, he has such a good bend, so if you miss with your hands (you're going to get beat)," Johnson said. "I think he’s going to have a great year for us. He’s got a great motor. Every play. That’s a good thing for us.

"I’d say he’s pretty similar to Brandon Graham, the body type. He’s not as strong yet but (he's similar) size-wise and dip and bend.

“I think he’s got a lot better (since OTAs started) just in timing. Snap and the rhythm of our offense, with what we’re doing."

"You’re not going to break the Reggie White sack record in college if you don’t have good traits."

Thursday's practice was a little chippy, with a lot of trash talking and a near-fight between Jason Kelce and Vinny Curry. And Johnson, who missed 10 games with a suspension last year, said the competition is healthy and a positive for the team.

"It's a good thing," Johnson said. "Doug's been stressing competition the whole time. Kelse got in a little scuffle. Defense was chattering, we were chattering.

"At the end of the day it's just going to make the team better and that's what we need.

"If I get beat, something's not going right and maybe (I need to) pay attention to it.

"It's the best I've seen the team look since I've been here. Not talking out my ass, I feel like we're in a good spot."

And Barnett?

“Take it with a grain of salt," Johnson said. "(When) pads go on it might make a little difference. Y’all can see what happens then."

Eagles ready to break up monotony with joint practices vs. Dolphins this summer

By Joe Bloss | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 09, 2017 11:20 AM

Terrence Brooks wasn’t an Eagle the last time another team came to Philadelphia for a joint practice. He and new Eagles wideout Torrey Smith were, instead, members of the visitings Ravens.

“It’s kind of ironic, kind of crazy,” Brooks, now an Eagles safety, said of the fact that he'll be in an Eagles uniform this time.  

Brooks and the rest of the Eagles will host the Dolphins for joint practices this summer, leading up to a Week 3 preseason matchup against the Dolphins on Aug. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field, the team announced on Thursday. The Eagles did not participate in joint practices during Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach.

Pederson’s reasoning for the joint practices this year: “Why not?”

“[Dolphins head coach Adam Gase] and I have had a good relationship over the last couple of years, and we actually were kind of thinking the same things, along the same lines. I think it’s good at that time of year, in training camp, specifically. [Your team has] been beating up on each other for a few weeks, and then you get a chance to practice against somebody else in a controlled environment.”

Eagles training camp begins July 24 and ends Aug. 15. Practice, obviously, will continue on after that. The team will face the Packers on Aug. 10 and the Bills on Aug. 17. But other than those preseason games, the Eagles will see a lot of midnight green jerseys this summer. And as visually appealing as the color might be, it can get old when it’s the only thing you’re facing day in and day out. Most players relish the opportunity to swap it out in for the aqua green the Dolphins will bring to town, simply because it’s something different.

“It's a good way to break up the monotony of camp,” safety Malcolm Jenkins, who's been a part of joint practices both with the Eagles and the Saints, said. “You get a different look, you work in different schemes. You get a little more competitive because you're not necessarily worried about hurting your own teammates.”

The idea of joint practices before a preseason game is nothing new. The Ravens came to Philadelphia two years ago. The Eagles had the Patriots practice in Philly in 2013 and went up to New England in 2014. For what it’s worth, which is probably very little, the Eagles beat the Ravens 40-17 in 2015, but lost to the Patriots in both 2014 and 2013 preseason games.

Consensus among the Eagles’ locker room was that the refreshment of lining up against another team will be a welcome shake-up. Chris Maragos said “it keeps you sharp from a mental aspect.” It’s a chance to gain exposure to new formations, techniques and even drills. But at the end of the week, they still have to play a game. For some, the week of joint preparation makes gameday a little different. 

“You get to see what their speeds are, see what type of tendencies they like to do, so it definitely gives you a bit of an advantage getting to pick up on what they're doing in a game,” Brooks said.

But for others, gameday is gameday and it’s hard to alter that. 

“For me, and I think for other guys on the team, you treat every day the same,” Maragos said. “Whether it's your own teammates or it's a different team that you're playing against practice or in the game, you treat every rep the same.”

Plus, these are still just preseason games. Teams don't show too much. As Jenkins said, everything stays pretty “vanilla.” There are 16 more contests that actually matter. 

That’s not to say there isn’t anything to gain in the long run. In facing the Dolphins, some of the Eagles’ offensive pieces see a challenge that can only help. As a team defense, the Dolphins don’t boast a stellar reputation. They ranked 29th in total defense last season, allowing an average of 382 yards per game. But on an an individual level, it’s a unit of some exceptional talents. Challenge accepted.

“I'm going to go against Cameron Wake,” tackle Lane Johnson said. “He's one of the best in the league.”

Wake, who turned 35 in January, had 11.5 sacks last year. But he’s not alone. Zach Ertz said facing Miami’s front seven will be like “three games during that week.”

“Cameron Wake, (Ndamukong) Suh, Kiko (Alonso) is obviously there, they signed Lawrence Timmons from the Steelers,” said Ertz, who missed the 2015 joint sessions with Baltimore because of hernia surgery. “It's going to be a great test for us. As an offense, it's something that we need.”

There are some name that ring a bell. Alonso and Byron Maxwell were traded to the Dolphins after one disappointing season with the Eagles in 2015, showing some of these unfamiliar faces are actually quite familiar.

