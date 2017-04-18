Philadelphia Eagles

Former Eagles LB Stephen Tulloch retiring from NFL

Former Eagles LB Stephen Tulloch retiring from NFL

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 18, 2017 6:50 PM

Stephen Tulloch won't be remembered as a Philadelphia Eagle, but he did spend his final season with the Birds. 

The 32-year-old linebacker is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. He'll hold a press conference in Detroit on Thursday. 

Tulloch joined the Eagles just before the 2016 season and was the Eagles' backup middle linebacker (behind a healthy Jordan Hicks) for the entire year. Despite being active all year, he played just seven percent of the Eagles' snaps because of the health in front of him. He started the season finale because of an injury to Mychal Kendricks. 

An ACL injury to rookie seventh-round pick Joe Walker during the preseason forced the Eagles to go out and sign Tulloch to a one-year deal. The linebacker had extensive experience under Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from their time together in Tennessee and Detroit. That familiarity made Tulloch's late arrival less of a worry. 

Tulloch was the Titans' fourth-round pick in 2006 and played his first five seasons in Tennessee. From there, he went to Detroit and played his next five seasons with the Lions. From 2010-2013, he didn't miss a game. 

He had been an unrestricted free agent since March 9, after his one-year deal with the Eagles ran out. 

Howie Roseman: 'Doesn't serve us any purpose' to say if Joe Mixon is on our draft board

Howie Roseman: 'Doesn't serve us any purpose' to say if Joe Mixon is on our draft board

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 3:15 PM

There was an interesting exchange about halfway through Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas' pre-draft media session Thursday morning.
 
Well after both had already been asked about how teams evaluate draft prospects with character concerns, Douglas was asked about Joe Mixon, taking the off-the-field concerns out of the picture.
 
Douglas, who doesn't ever seem to be very boisterous, lowered his tone to an almost whisper while talking about the prospect, who once punched a woman in the face. 
 
"A lot of people feel that he is one of the top backs in this draft, so if you take character out of the equation, physically, a very gifted player," Douglas said. "But … most teams aren't doing that."
 
That's when Roseman, the more seasoned of the two in dealing with the media, interjected with lavish praise for Mixon as a football player.
 
"Yeah, I think you talk about the things you look for in a three-down back, there's not much he can't do," Roseman said. "He's incredible with the ball in his hands, you can split him out, he's got really good hands, he can pass protect, he can make people miss. He's an extremely talented guy. But everyone we talk about, the total package comes into the equation."
 
So what does that brief exchange mean?
 
Well, we hear plenty of talk about "smokescreens" around this time of year and a press conference exactly a week before the start of the draft is a perfect example. It would be foolish to take everything the duo said Thursday on its face. After all, they certainly don't want to telegraph their thoughts to the rest of the league.

But how do we read into this exchange? One point of view is this: Roseman simply wants to continue to the conversation about Mixon's being a possibility for the Eagles. The other: Roseman wants to prepare folks for the possibility of Mixon's becoming an Eagle.
 
Both thought processes have some merit and, sorry to disappoint, there's no correct answer.
 
If you believe draft pundits, Mixon, it seems, will be drafted sometime in the second round next Friday. The Eagles hold the 11th pick in the second round (43rd overall).
 
For what it's worth (not a lot), Roseman was asked directly if Mixon is still on the Eagles' board.
 
"It doesn't serve us any purpose to talk about particular guys and whether they're on our board or not," he answered. 
 
The Eagles have said over and over that they judge each player on an individual basis. They don't have non-starters for things like domestic abuse that would take a player off their board at the onset. Some teams do. Instead, the Eagles choose to do their own research, getting to know the player and weighing the positives and negatives.
 
The most obvious example of the Eagles' bringing in a player despite character concerns came in 2009 when the team signed Mike Vick.
 
"I think Mike, where he was and where we were was unique," Roseman said. "And Mike had a tremendous support system, which is important to all these players we're talking about. Who's their support system? Who are they going to, to ask advice? When you met Mike and you saw how Mike dealt with people, he had an amazing ability to connect with people, not only on the field and off the field. He could tell his story and speak about his story and try to help others. I think that was a lot of the parts that attracted us to Mike, how much together he was and had learned from his past mistakes."
 
In addition to the situations with the two individuals -- Vick and Mixon -- being very different, there are also several differences between the state of the organization.
 
Back in 2009, the Eagles had an established head coach in Andy Reid and an established group of leaders, including a quarterback. The team had also made it to a conference championship the year before.
 
While Roseman praised the leadership of Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, they're still in their second years and the team is coming off a 7-9 season.
 
"Each case, you have to judge individually," Roseman said. "You gotta do your research, you gotta go through the whole process. We talked about having an unbelievable security team led by Dom (DiSandro). And so we get all the information and we make the decision."

Zach Ertz on Christian McCaffrey: 'He's kind of Darren Sproles 2.0'

Zach Ertz on Christian McCaffrey: 'He's kind of Darren Sproles 2.0'

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 20, 2017 2:42 PM

Zach Ertz and Christian McCaffrey were never teammates at Stanford. But the Eagles' tight end knows plenty about the dynamic running back.

"The guy is a stud," Ertz said Thursday.

McCaffrey is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, which begins next Thursday. And the versatile back, who put up huge numbers at Stanford in the last two years, could be a possibility for the Eagles at 14.

And with 2017 being Darren Sproles' last season in the NFL, McCaffrey could be a pretty good replacement.

"We kind of joke around, back in San Diego, that he's kind of Darren Sproles 2.0, just a little taller," Ertz said. "But he's so explosive. He's a great player and he's a great person as well."

Ertz said that during his early years in Philly he was still in touch with his younger teammates from Stanford and asked them about the team's outlook for the season. Those players and his former coaches kept talking about a dynamic freshman.

"They said, 'I think we're going to be pretty good, but there's this freshman you have to keep your eye on,'" Ertz said. "Even the coaches, I would talk to them and they would say there's this freshman you have to keep your eyes on. It turns out it was Christian.

"You go back there and they say this guy is one of the hardest workers they've ever had in the program. His production is obviously off the charts. He should have won the Heisman two years ago. But wherever he's going to get drafted in the NFL, I think he's going to be successful just because he's so versatile, his overall game, whether it be in the return game. And on offense, you can move him all over the place."

