Philadelphia Eagles

Hard to screw this up: 5 good options for Eagles at 14

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 19, 2017 9:03 AM

It would be hard to screw this up too bad. 

Sure, the pessimist in you thinks "well, the Eagles will find a way." And maybe they will. Nothing is a guarantee in the NFL draft. 

But here's what we know: the No. 14 spot is a good place to be. 

Looking back at the last 10 picks at No. 14, four have made a Pro Bowl and three have been All-Pros. Furthermore, all of them have been starters. The only guy who could be considered a bust is Chris Williams, whom the Bears took at 14 in 2008. He's the only No. 14 pick of the last 10 years who was out of the league in 2016. 

It's still a little too early to judge the players taken in the last couple of drafts, but that's a pretty good track record. 

Because of that past success in the middle of the first round -- Howie Roseman has talked repeatedly about the success the Eagles have had inside the top 20 -- trading down, even in a deep draft, is a bigger gamble. And there's a chance there won't be many teams eager to jump up if the class is as deep as we've heard it is. 

This is a draft class with good depth and there will be plenty of viable choices at No. 14. 

We tried to be somewhat realistic with which players will be available. So here are five solid options, in alphabetical order, for the Eagles at 14: 

DE Derek Barnett, Tennessee, 6-3, 259 pounds
There's a really good shot Barnett will be the second edge rusher off the board and the Eagles could certainly use him. The thing that stands out about Barnett is his hand work. His hands are violent and his moves with them are lethal. 

CB Gareon Conley, Ohio State, 6-0, 195 pounds
For a long time, he was overshadowed by his teammate and fellow corner Marshon Lattimore, who will likely be long gone at 14. But recently, Conley's name has been coming up more and more and for good reason. He's not as good as Lattimore, but he's a solid player without the hamstring injuries. 

LB Reuben Foster, Alabama, 6-0, 229 pounds
Linebacker is an underrated need for the Eagles. The team has Jordan Hicks, but Mychal Kendricks is on the trading block and Nigel Bradham has one year left on his deal and is still facing a felony assault trial. Meanwhile, Foster is the best linebacker in this draft, often compared to Panthers star Luke Kuechly. He and Hicks have the ability to play inside and outside. Foster is probably gone by 14, but if he isn't, he'd be hard to pass up. 

WR John Ross, Washington, 5-11, 188 pounds
By 14, Mike Williams from Clemson is probably off the board. Ross would fit really well with the Eagles, offering them the type of speed they haven't had at receiver since DeSean Jackson was in the building. Ross ran a 4.22 at the combine, but he's more than just straight-line speed. He can play. He's a good receiver and is a dynamic threat in the return game. 

CB Tre'Davious White, LSU, 5-11, 192 pounds 
Definitely not the sexiest name on the list. For some reason, he's a player who keeps getting overlooked. Forget all the mocks that say this would be too early. White was a great corner at a program known for churning out great corners. He played in a system that will translate to what the Eagles do and he's the type of confident and aggressive corner Jim Schwartz loves. He would be a fine fit. 

You'll probably notice the lack of a running back on this list. I think there's a good chance Christian McCaffrey is already off the board and even if he isn't, I'm not convinced he would be the right pick at 14. 

But if you do believe McCaffrey -- or any of these running backs -- is worthy of the 14th pick, that just furthers the point. There are plenty of good options in the middle of the first round. It's not impossible to completely screw this up, but it would be awfully hard.

With healthy offseason, Jordan Hicks hopes to improve run defense

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com April 19, 2017 11:08 AM

After playing in all 16 games of the 2016 season, Jordan Hicks hopes he finally shed that injury-prone label. 

Now, he's reaping the benefits. 

Hicks entered his second NFL offseason in a very different place than his first. This time last year, Hicks was still rehabbing from a torn pectoral tendon and subsequent surgery. 

This year? 

Well, Hicks has been able to attack the offseason and focus on getting better instead of just getting healthy. 

"It's huge," Hicks said on Tuesday, a day after the Eagles' offseason program began. "It's huge to get a full year, really just that playing time. First and foremost, that's probably the biggest thing. And then going into the offseason and just being able to train and let your body heal from the season. 

"And then just pick up where you started and really build off of everything, not having to start off of square one and primarily focus on rehab. I've had that more times than not. It's really nice to be able to go into this thing confident. It does build your confidence just knowing that you've had that healthy season. You improved yourself in that area." 

Hicks won't turn 25 until June, but he has already put together two historic seasons for a linebacker. 

In his first two years in the league -- and in just 24 games -- Hicks has piled up seven interceptions (one returned for a TD), 14 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and two sacks. 

He's the fifth player in NFL history -- and the only linebacker -- with that many interceptions, fumble recoveries and forced fumbles in the first two seasons of his career. 

He's the first Eagle with seven interceptions in his first two seasons since Eric Allen in 1988-89. 

And there are only two members of the 2015 draft class who have seven interceptions: Hicks and Kansas City All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters (14). 

But Hicks entered his second offseason with the goal to get better, specifically against the run. While he has been dynamic in coverage, the young linebacker admitted toward the end of his second season that his run-stuffing ability needed to improve if his game was going to jump to the next level. 

Since he was rehabbing his left pec last offseason, Hicks wasn't able to strength-train as much as he would have liked. Obviously, building strength and becoming a better tackler/run-stuffer go hand in hand. 

"It's huge. It's huge," he said. "Because as a linebacker, especially in this defense, it's all taking on blocks, getting off blocks and making tackles. Defensive line is going to be disruptive but you're going to have to take on blocks to be able to get tackles. Being able to have that offseason and go into it healthy and not have to worry about rehabbing and starting off at square one is huge. Strength-wise and being able to punch and shed."

Hicks is about the same weight, he thinks, but is stronger now than he was last year. "I cut easy," he said. 

In addition to having a healthy offseason, there's another rare occurrence happening for Hicks. He's about to enter the second year playing in the same defense. Hicks played under four different defensive coordinators in five years at the University of Texas and has played under two in his first two years in the NFL. 

So Year 2 under Jim Schwartz, especially as a middle linebacker, is a big deal. 

"This time last year it was all questions," Hicks said. "You didn't know what to expect. You had seen press conference and had seen who he was through little snippets, but you didn't know him. Or I didn't know him, didn't have that type of relationship I have now. 

"You get a feel for the way he handles a game, the way he handles practice, his expectations going into certain situations and that communication and that ability to kind of read each other's mind and where we want to be and where we want this defense to be. We can only go up." 

On Tuesday, Hicks was asked about getting the recognition, a la postseason awards, and said he thinks that will come naturally with time. If he can improve upon his first two seasons in the NFL, those types of accolades won't be far. 

Minutes after the 2016 season finale, his veteran teammate Malcolm Jenkins was asked how much potential Hicks had yet to reach. 

"S---. I mean, from where I see it, he's trending to be one of the better linebackers in this league," Jenkins answered. 

"And there's a lot of good linebackers out there. But you look at the stats and the way he plays, you can compare him to anybody else."

Former Patriots star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

ap-aaron-hernandez.jpg
AP Images

By The Associated Press April 19, 2017 7:59 AM

BOSTON -- Hours before his former New England Patriots teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, prison officials say, Aaron Hernandez tied one end of his bedsheet to a window and the other around his neck and hanged himself.

In a maximum-security prison outside Boston, about an hour from the stadium where he played alongside stars such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, Hernandez jammed the door to his one-man cell lest guards try to stop him and put an early end to the life-without-parole sentence he received for a 2013 murder.

He was 27.

Gone was the college football national championship, his own trip to the Super Bowl in just his second NFL season, and the $40 million contract extension he received as a reward. Just days after Hernandez was acquitted in a separate murder case, his friends, family and his legal team were searching for an explanation.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible," said his attorney, Jose Baez. "Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."

Guards found Hernandez shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday at the state prison in Shirley, Correction Department spokesman Christopher Fallon said. The former tight end was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

Fallon said he was not aware of any suicide note and officials had no reason to believe Hernandez was suicidal. Otherwise, he would have been transferred to a mental health unit, Fallon said.

The Worcester County district attorney's office and the Correction Department are investigating.

The Patriots had no immediate comment. At the White House in the afternoon, President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champions but made no mention of Hernandez.

A star tight end for the University of Florida when it won the 2008 title, Hernandez dropped to the fourth round of the NFL draft because of trouble in college that included a failed drug test and a bar fight. His name had also come up in an investigation into a shooting.

Still, he was a productive tight end for the Patriots for three seasons. He had 79 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns in his second year to help the team reach the Super Bowl.

But the Patriots released him in 2013, shortly after he was arrested in the killing of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee. Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted in the 2012 drive-by shootings of two men in Boston. As the jury was deliberating, cameras spied Hernandez blowing kisses to the young daughter he fathered with fiancee Shayanna Jenkins.

Prosecutors claimed he gunned the two men down after one accidentally spilled a drink on him in a nightclub -- and then got a tattoo of a handgun and the words "God Forgives" to commemorate the crime.

Investigators suggested Hernandez shot Lloyd to keep him quiet about the two earlier killings. A lawyer who represents Lloyd's mother said she's moving forward with a wrongful-death lawsuit against Hernandez's estate.

In the Dorchester neighborhood where Lloyd grew up, a family friend of the victim wondered if Hernandez could no longer bear the weight of his crime and his squandered potential.

"I just think it got to him -- the guilt," Mixson Philip said. "Each man has to live with himself. You can put on an act like nothing happened, but you've got a soul. You've got a heart. You can't say you don't think about these things. There's no going around that."

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey said on Instagram that he spoke with his former college teammate a day earlier.

"Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined," he said. "I will forever miss you and love you bro."

Friends were also grieving in Connecticut, where Hernandez was raised.

"Especially after him getting acquitted of the double murder. That was a positive thing in our minds," said Alex Cugno, who grew up with Hernandez in Bristol. "I don't believe that he would have killed himself. It just doesn't add up. It's fishy. It makes you wonder what really went on behind those walls in prison."

