Jalen Mills caps strong season opener with first interception

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 11, 2017 9:40 AM

LANDOVER, Md. — For all the bravado, for all the swagger, for all the finger wagging, there was still something missing for Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills.

He entered his second NFL season without an interception.

It finally came at a pretty good time on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field in the Eagles' 30-17 win over Washington.

"Very good timing," Mills agreed, nodding his green-haired head.  

"What a big play when we needed it," head coach Doug Pederson said.

Washington was driving down the field early in the fourth quarter and was already well into field-goal range down 19-17. But Kirk Cousins felt the pressure up the gut from a Jordan Hicks blitz and lofted a pass over the head of intended receiver Jamison Crowder.

Mills was at the goal line waiting for it.

After the game, Mills said he was confident he was going to pull in the pick.

"I knew the offense needed that, I knew the team needed that," said Mills, who was plugged in as a starter since the first practice in the spring. "And as a whole, as a defense, in the red zone, you want to be the firemen to put the fire out and give the ball back to the offense."

After Mills caught the errant pass from Cousins, he took off, returning the ball to the Eagles' 15-yard line.

But he had even more in mind.

"Man, I'm not even going to lie to you," Mills said, "once I caught that ball, I was just trying to get to the end zone."

While the interception was obviously the biggest play of the day for Mills, he had a good game before then, too (see Roob's 10 observations). Mills had two pass breakups, nine combined tackles and went toe-to-toe with Terrelle Pryor for much of the afternoon. Early in the game, it sure seemed like Cousins wanted to test Mills. And Mills passed. Sure, he gave up some catches, but he kept everything in front of him and minimized the damage.

In the second quarter, the Eagles lost Ronald Darby to a nasty-looking right ankle injury. And just like that, the Eagles lost their top cornerback. Once again, Mills is the Eagles' top dog.

It won't be easy to play without Darby for however long he's out, but the Eagles are confident they'll be able to survive. A big reason for that is because of how much confidence the team has in Mills. While the Eagles lost Darby, they didn't change anything about their game plan or personnel. The only difference is that Mills is now their top option at corner.

Many of his teammates expected the 2016 seventh-round pick to make a big jump in Year 2. So far, so good for Mills.

"I thought he had a good day," safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "Obviously with the interception, but before that, just his ability to challenge routes, understand scheme. He's a lot more comfortable over there. We're not looking to him, we're not leaning towards him. It's a level of comfort, even as a safety, to not have to worry about what's going on on his side of the field. Obviously had a big day for us. And he'll continue to have a big role for us this year."

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 11, 2017 9:00 AM

In his first NFL game, the Eagles already trust first-round pick Derek Barnett to be a third-down specialist of sorts. 

In Sunday afternoon's 30-17 win over Washington, Barnett played 26 of 63 possible snaps (41 percent), with a bulk of that work coming on third downs. There were many third downs when Jim Schwartz seemed happy to have Barnett and Chris Long at end with Brandon Graham sliding in at tackle. 

Barnett played a decent amount but struggled against All Pro Trent Williams (see story). Welcome to the NFL. 

Graham led the way in snaps for the Eagles' defensive ends, although several of his snaps came inside on third downs. He had 43 snaps (68 percent). Next up was Vinny Curry (37 snaps, 59 percent) and Long (26 snaps, 41 percent). The Eagles had four defensive ends up on Sunday; Steven Means was inactive. It's possible at some points in the season, the Eagles will go with a five-man rotation at DE. 

Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Jordan Hicks, Jalen Mills and Nigel Bradham played all 63 snaps on Sunday. That's nothing new for Jenkins; he's missed just eight snaps in three years with the Eagles and missed just one in 2016. 

Ronald Darby played only 18 snaps before leaving the game with a dislocated right ankle. That meant Patrick Robinson played 52 and Jaylen Watkins, safety in title only, got 15 snaps at corner. 

Mychal Kendricks played 23 snaps (37 percent). He's still the odd man out in the Eagles' nickel package. 

On offense, Nelson Agholor played just 42 snaps (62 percent) on Sunday, but he certainly made the most of it. He had career highs in catches (six) and yards (86) to go along with the longest touchdown of his career (58 yards). Most of last season, Agholor was relied on as a starter, playing for most of games and not producing at all. Big change for him as the team's third option. 

Alshon Jeffery (60 snaps of 68) barely left the field, while Torrey Smith played 48 snaps (71 percent). 

Carson Wentz and his offensive line, sans Jason Peters, played all 68 snaps. Peters played 31 snaps before shutting it down with a groin injury. Peters after the game said he's fine and doesn't expect to miss any more time. In his absence, Halapoulivaati Vaitai played 45 snaps (66 percent), although some of them came as an extra tackle/tight end while Peters was still in the game. After Peters exited, Big V took over at left tackle. 

Darren Sproles led the way for running backs with 33 snaps, followed by LeGarrette Blount (23) and Wendell Smallwood (15). None of them had much success on the ground and the Eagles had just 24 rushing attempts compared to 39 passes. Corey Clement played on special teams but didn't get on the field on offense. 

Rookie Mack Hollins played just five offensive snaps in his NFL debut. Marcus Johnson played seven. 

Here's a full look at Eagles snap counts from Sunday: 

Offense
Isaac Seumalo - 68 snaps (100 percent)
Brandon Brooks - 68 (100)
Lane Johnson - 68 (100)
Jason Kelce - 68 (100)
Carson Wentz - 68 (100)
Zach Ertz - 60 (88)
Alshon Jeffery - 60 (88)
Torrey Smith - 48 (71)
Halapoulivaati Vaitai - 45 (66)
Nelson Agholor - 42 (62)
Darren Sproles - 33 (49)
Jason Peters - 31 (46)
Brent Celek - 25 (37)
LeGarrette Blount - 23 (34)
Wendell Smallwood - 15 (22)
Trey Burton - 14 (21)
Marcus Johnson - 7 (10)
Mack Hollins - 5 (7)

Defense
Malcolm Jenkins - 63 snaps (100 percent)
Rodney McLeod - 63 (100)
Jordan Hicks - 63 (100)
Jalen Mills - 63 (100)
Nigel Bradham - 63 (100)
Patrick Robinson - 52 (83)
Brandon Graham - 43 (68)
Fletcher Cox - 43 (68)
Tim Jernigan - 40 (63)
Vinny Curry - 37 (59)
Derek Barnett - 26 (41)
Chris Long - 26 (41)
Beau Allen - 25 (40)
Mychal Kendricks - 23 (37)
Corey Graham - 18 (29)
Ronald Darby - 18 (29)
Jaylen Watkins - 15 (24)
Destiny Vaeao - 12 (19) 

Eric Rowe tracker
We'll keep an eye on Rowe in New England all season. If he plays more than 50 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps this season, that 2018 fourth-round pick the Eagles got in exchange for him will turn into a third-rounder. 

On Thursday night, Rowe played 37 of 69 defensive snaps — 54 percent. So far, so good. 

Eagles' offense 'just OK,' does most of damage on broken plays

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level September 11, 2017 9:00 AM

The new and improved Eagles offense didn't earn many style points in its regular-season debut Sunday. Actually, Carson Wentz and company didn't rack up many points at all.

Don't let the 30-17 final score fool you. The Eagles' offense crossed the goal line only twice during the team's win over Washington on Sunday (see breakdown). Caleb Sturgis kicked three field goals and Fletcher Cox returned a fumble for a touchdown.

So more than half of the Eagles' scoring was via defense and special teams. In a sense, that's great. Those units are important, too.

From the standpoint that the Eagles invested a lot of draft picks and money in the quarterback position and offense as a whole over the past two offseasons, this was not the desired result.

"We made some plays. A lot of them were broken plays," head coach Doug Pederson said after the game of the Eagles' offense. "Just OK."

There were encouraging signs, specifically in the passing game. Wentz completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns, including a 58-yard pass to Nelson Agholor — one of those broken plays Pederson mentioned.

Washington's defense also registered two sacks and nine hits on the quarterback, as Wentz was frequently under pressure or held on to the football too long. There was no ground attack to speak of, either, with Eagles running backs averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

The Eagles totaled 356 yards on offense, but too often, drives stalled or ended in a turnover.

"We have to look at the field and make the corrections," Pederson said. "It wasn't perfect. Too many breakdowns in some crucial situations, some drive killers, whether it be a penalty or a sack. Those are things we have to take a look at, but all in all, we had some opportunities.

"There were some opportunities down the field, which is exciting, and those are things moving forward that we'll try address and we'll try to fix."

Wentz certainly tried to get his new toys involved, targeting Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith a combined 10 times, many of those deep shots. Each time, the pass was underthrown, or overthrown, more often than not turning the wide receiver into the defender.

Jeffery finished with three receptions for 38 yards with a two-point conversion in his Eagles debut. Smith had one catch for 30 yards. They were fourth and fifth on the team, respectively, in both targets and production.

"It was part of the way (Washington) played it," Wentz said. "Their defense took some things away on the outside at times.

"It was just all part of the way the offense worked today. At the same time, I'm not worried about it. Alshon and Torrey will get theirs."

There was some reason for optimism here, too. Those plays were there to be made if Wentz throws the ball a little bit farther or a little bit shorter, or if Jeffery comes up with the highlight-reel grab he tends to make look easy.

Even the mere threat of going over the top — an ability the Eagles' offense sorely lacked the last couple of seasons — can dictate the way an opponent defends.

"Coming into each game, you want to be able to do that," Pederson said. "You don't want the defense to play eight and nine in the box all the time.

"We're going to continue to look at that and find ways to get the ball down the field. We just missed on a couple today that could've been big hitters for us."

While it wasn't a big day in the box score for Jeffery or Smith, defenses still have to respect their ability, Wentz says.

"It opens things up," Wentz said. "We missed the first play of the game to Torrey. I overthrew him on another one. Nonetheless, teams see that and it will open some things up underneath."

Wentz pointed to the performance of tight end Zach Ertz — who finished with a team-high eight receptions for 93 yards Sunday — as an example of Jeffery's and Smith's presence.

"Just having those elements will continue to open things up for (running back Darren Sproles), for Ertz, for Nelson in the slot and some different things. It's a big part of our game."

The missed opportunities down the field, though, were only one aspect of the Eagles' struggles. The offensive line and running game looked out of sync in preseason action as well, and Wentz's issues with accuracy and holding on to the ball too long go back to his rookie year.

One reasonable explanation for everything is the starters played little during the preseason, and the Eagles need time to build a chemistry. Left tackle Jason Peters also exited the game with a groin injury.

Then again, maybe there's no need to make excuses at all. After all, the Eagles did win.

"We made enough plays to win," Wentz said. "Are there things that we left on the field? Totally. We made some mistakes — the turnovers, some different things here and there.

"We have to get those fixed, but we made enough plays to win, so we're going to enjoy that."

Once Pederson gets a hold of the film, something tells me the Eagles won't be enjoying this one for too long.

