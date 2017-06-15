Philadelphia Eagles

With Jason Peters re-signed, Lane Johnson again biding time at right tackle

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 15, 2017 10:47 AM

Lane Johnson figured he'd play a couple years, Jason Peters would retire, and he'd swing over from right tackle over to left tackle.

Now, Johnson is entering his fifth NFL season and that move seems no closer than when he got here.

"He may be 54 out there playing left tackle," Johnson said of Peters with a laugh. "He’s a different breed, man. He’s so big and strong, his body can do it. … 

"I might be over here my whole career, but I'm just going to make the best of it."

Peters probably won't play quite that long, but Johnson is an interesting position.

He was drafted as the Eagles' eventual left tackle, he believes he's a better left tackle than right tackle, and the contract extension he signed early last year pays him like a left tackle.

But Peters just won't retire.

Peters, 35, on Tuesday agreed to terms of a contract extension that shifts his future base salary into guaranteed money and makes it likely he'll be here for three more years (see story).

Johnson won't be 42 by 2019, but he will be 29 and going into his seventh season.

"I’m fine with it," Johnson said at his locker after minicamp practice on Wednesday. "Great player, been with the franchise a long time. I’ll probably end up right tackle this year, maybe one day he’ll end up going to guard, but he’ll play left tackle this year and I’ll play right. 

"But I’m just glad he’s here. Every day he’s here makes me a better player."

Head coach Doug Pederson suggested that the Eagles could move Peters to guard, presumably left guard, at some point in the future, and Peters said he's fine with that (see story).

Imagine Johnson at left tackle and Peters at left guard?

"Be like running behind a damn buffalo," Johnson said. "He’s just so big, man. So big and strong. Not many guys at 350 can run and move like he does."

But for now, Johnson is preparing for his fifth season at right tackle — he missed four games in 2014 and 10 games last year with NFL suspensions for a banned substance — and Peters is getting ready for his 14th NFL season and ninth with the Eagles.

Peters began his career as an undrafted tight end with the Bills before moving to tackle in his second season.

He's been to nine Pro Bowls and hasn't missed a Pro Bowl in a season he's played since 2006.

"I’ve got one of the best of all-time so I know if I can keep my play similar to his … I know I'm doing good," Johnson said. "From my first year to my second year is when I made the biggest jump as a player and it’s just knowledge. Stuff he’s experienced over the years. 

"He’s played a lot more players than I have. Gives me advice against guys I’m playing against. It’s just advice you don’t get anywhere else."

Johnson said he's happy playing right tackle, but he believes he's better suited to play left tackle.

"I think I’m better at left," Johnson said. "I’m a lot more fluid at left tackle. … I think I'm a better pass blocker on the left. I’ve gotten better on the right, but it’s just not as natural. I don’t know why. … Probably (because) having your strong hand inside so you’re able to be quick on your counter moves. I just feel quicker. I don’t know why.

“A lot of times they say the left tackle has great feet and the right tackle is less athletic. My deal was I got the best ever playing on left. One of the best ever. A Hall of Fame player. So I’ll bide my time till I’m over there. Just got stuck in a good situation for me."

Johnson is one positive test away from a two-year suspension, but he said his lawsuit against the NFL and the NFLPA to retroactively rescind the second suspension and re-guarantee contract money that became non-guaranteed upon his second suspension is still on course.

"It’s still ongoing, that’s all I can say," he said. "May be done sometime this year, but I really don’t know. Just kind of letting the lawyers do their thing and sit back and play football. 

"Sometimes these things take years. Hopefully, it gets solved before then but you really just don’t know. It’s just back and forth. Not much stuff has been resolved. Just going through paperwork."

Because of his suspensions, Johnson has missed 14 games — almost the equivalent of a full season.

He said his focus this year is playing 16 consistent games wherever he's lined up.

"I just want to go out there and show people what kind of tackle I am," he said. "I feel like I’m one of the best in the league and go out there and do a lot less talking and show people what I can do. 

"I want to be the best in the league this year. No ifs, ands or buts. … I’m not trying to get arrogant or anything, but you go watch the film. My deal is just stay on the field."

After signing 1-year extension, Jason Peters expects to retire as an Eagle

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 14, 2017 5:30 PM

As Jason Peters returned to the NovaCare Complex this week for mandatory minicamp, the future Hall of Famer expressed his desire to retire as an Eagle.

After signing a one-year extension, Peters is convinced that's going to happen. 

"Yes," Peters said just off the field Wednesday. "No doubt.

"I don't think I'm going to go that much longer. Three-year extension. I'm going to give them everything I've got."

Peters, 35, is coming off his ninth Pro Bowl season and seventh with the Eagles. In recent history, it's been very rare for great Eagles to end their careers in Philadelphia (see story), but now that Peters is locked up through 2019, he has a real chance. 

His one-year extension, which includes an $8 million signing bonus and is worth $32.5 million over three years with $15.5 million guaranteed, according to a league source, offers him more contract stability, something he admitted he wanted earlier this week.

Does Peters think he'll play out all three years on his deal? 

"I'm year-to-year. I feel good," he said. "I feel like I got more than three years. But it's just a three-year extension and I'm going to keep going, trying to chase a ring."

Last season, Peters was able to play all 16 games thanks to the way his health was managed by first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Peters estimated the coaching staff saved him from taking over 200 extra reps throughout the season. It led to a bounce-back year for the Pro Bowler. 

Peters arrived in Philadelphia in 2009 after five seasons in Buffalo. He entered the league as an undrafted tight end from Arkansas but has built an impressive Hall of Fame résumé as an offensive tackle. He's been a Pro Bowler in nine of the last 10 years, missing just 2012, when an Achilles injury forced him to miss the season. 

The personal success Peters has achieved in the NFL is undeniable, but team success hasn't followed. 

He never made it to the playoffs with the Bills and has been to the playoffs just three times with the Eagles, suffering wild-card losses in 2009, 2010 and 2013. Peters has never won a playoff game, but he's hoping Carson Wentz will be his ticket to get a ring. While he couldn't say if he'd want to stick around if Wentz hadn't arrived, having a franchise quarterback certainly provides some stability. 

What does he think about his chance to win a Super Bowl? 

"I think it's good," he said. "We've got a good team this year. Good quarterbacks, good skill position, good line, good defense. We got a good chance. We just got to put it in place Week 1."

Peters' signing an extension will obviously push back the date for when Lane Johnson ultimately takes over his post at left tackle. But Peters said he'd be willing to move to guard at some point if the team wanted him to and Pederson brought up that same possibility earlier in the day (see story)

For now, having Peters at left tackle and Johnson at right is their best bet. While the Cowboys' offensive line is considered to be the best unit in the league, Peters thinks his offensive line is close. 

"We're right there with them," Peters said. "We don't have a lot of first-round picks, but we're right there tit-for-tat with them."

Peters made sure to thank Eagles owner Jeff Lurie several times on Wednesday. He has an extremely close relationship with the billionaire owner, saying the two are "best friends." 

While Peters and Lurie could be cast on a TV remake of "The Odd Couple," Peters seems indebted to the man who brought him to Philly and pushed to make sure he stayed here. Peters said the two talk about football and life. 

Those conversations will get to continue at the facility for another few years. And maybe Peters really will get to retire as an Eagle. 

Why is he so loyal to Philadelphia? 

"The fans, the organization," Peters said. "The fans deserve a Super Bowl, playoffs, make the Linc rock, get home-field and go from there. Like I said, the city of Philly deserves it."

10 observations from Eagles minicamp: Carson Wentz on the money all day

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 14, 2017 4:55 PM

After Wednesday's practice, the Eagles have just one day left until their long break heading into training camp.

In that extended break, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he will have some skill position players up in his home state of North Dakota for some working out and bonding time.

If nothing else, it will be a little relief from the heat.

Wednesday was another hot one in South Philly, but at least some relative cloud cover made it manageable.

Here are 10 observations from practice:

1. Speaking of Wentz, he had his best day (of the days reporters have been able to watch) this spring. At times over the last few weeks, he has been up and down, but he was on the money Wednesday. Extremely accurate.

Throughout the entire practice, there were just three bad plays: a jump ball to Torrey Smith that landed incomplete, a miscommunication with Smith that was picked of by Rodney McLeod and an overthrow on the sideline.

Aside from those plays, Wentz was money. He connected on two deep balls (probably about 50 yards apiece) to Nelson Agholor.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that Wentz has been showing him enough consistency throughout the spring, but Wentz simply hasn't been that consistent. Wednesday was a big day for him.

2. When the offense got on the field going against air, it was practicing play-action passes and passes where Wentz was rolling out of the pocket. It seemed to really get him into a rhythm early. It's something we saw at times from him during his rookie season. When he's able to throw on the run, the other passes start falling easier. His ability to throw on the run is what might end up separating him from quarterbacks around the league; he's really good at it.

3. Let's talk about Agholor. If an alien landed his spaceship at the NovaCare Complex and was explained the rules of football and allowed to watch all of the Eagles' practices this spring, he would be convinced Agholor is the team's best receiver.

Because for the past few weeks, he has been.

That certainly has Eagles fans rolling their eyes, and rightfully so. Agholor has been a disaster once he gets in games and has come nowhere near living up to his draft status. And it's hard to believe he's turned a corner. But it's undeniable that he's looked good this spring, which might speak to the unimportance of these workouts as a whole.

4. Jordan Matthews (knee) was still not on the field Wednesday. Last week, Doug Pederson was unsure if Matthews would practice at all this week; now it looks unlikely. The team will give him an extended period of time to heal before training camp.

Elsewhere, Fletcher Cox left practice early with a neck strain, and Dorial Green-Beckham missed practice with a foot injury. Neither injury seems serious. 

Newcomer and veteran Gabe Wright took his first-team reps next to Tim Jernigan.

5. Rookie Shelton Gibson has had a really tough spring. No other way to put it. But the West Virginia product finally made a couple really nice plays. He made two contested catches in traffic -- one in 11-on-11 and one in 7-on-7. For a rookie who has been down on himself because of the struggles, those two plays might help to bring back some confidence.

Second-year player C.J. Smith, from North Dakota State, also had a good day of practice and even got some first-team reps over Rasul Douglas in 7-on-7s. Perhaps the play that pushed him into action with the ones was in 11-on-11s, when he played perfect coverage on Gibson and stepped in front of him for a pick. Smith still has a shot at the roster.

6. Allen Barbre and Isaac Seumalo continue to split first-team reps at left guard and Lane Johnson continues to get first-team reps at left tackle full-team drills. Jason Peters isn't participating in full-team drills yet after returning to the team this week.

Overall, the offensive line had a good day after giving up a few sacks on Tuesday. It gave Wentz plenty of time to throw.

Seumalo took a few reps at first-team center. The team makes sure he gets reps at center here and there.

7. Peters seemed happy about his one-year extension and the chance to finish his career with the Eagles. One of the underrated things Peters brings to the table is his ability to help younger players. While he's a quiet guy in the media, Peters is always around to help rookies and anyone who needs it. After practice on Wednesday, he was giving 1-on-1 instruction to Chance Warmack in the locker room. And Halapoulivaati Vaitai said during these practices when Peters isn't doing everything, he's giving the other tackles tips between plays.

8. Najee Goode is still a fringe roster guy, but he's been playing well. He made one diving pass breakup against Zach Ertz on Wednesday.

9. We all know Donnel Pumphrey is a quick and shifty player, but I saw something from him on Wednesday I haven't seen much of before. He took a handoff and busted through the line, pulling off the smoothest spin move I have seen in a while. It was impressive enough to leave a linebacker with armfuls of air.

10. Over the last couple days, when the Eagles go into two-running back sets, Pumphrey and Darren Sproles are on the field. When they go single-back, LeGarrette Blount gets the first shot, followed by second-year player Wendell Smallwood.

We still don't have a clear idea of what the running back rotation will look like during the season. Maybe that will start to come into focus during training camp.

Stupid Observation of the Day: When the offense was going against air (no defense), the referee patrolling the sideline ran with the receivers on every play when they caught a ball. One one play, Torrey Smith ran the entire length of the field and the referee stayed with him (kind of). When Smith crossed the goal line, the ref was down there to signal touchdown.

