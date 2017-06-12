Philadelphia Eagles

John DeFilippo shows no bitterness after Eagles blocked him from leaving

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 11:51 AM

Doug Pederson hired John DeFilippo as quarterback coach after the 2015 season. Eagles owner Jeff Lurie made sure DeFilippo stayed here after the 2016 season.

NFL teams have the option to block assistant coaches who are under contract from interviewing with other teams unless they're interviewing for a head coaching job.

And when the Jets contacted the Eagles this past offseason looking to interview DeFilippo for their offensive coordinator vacancy after Chan Gailey retired, Lurie said no.

DeFilippo spent 2009 with the Jets as quarterbacks coach under Rex Ryan.

On Monday morning, the Eagles made all their position coaches available for interviews, and DeFilippo spoke for the first time about the lost opportunity.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Pederson about that when that was going down," he said in an interview with reporters in the Eagles' indoor practice bubble.

“Coach Pederson and I had an absolutely fantastic talk, and he came to me and said how important he thinks my role is here with the Philadelphia Eagles and I thanked him for that, I thanked him for that.

"I’ve been on both sides of that coin. I’ve been told to get out of the building at some places I’ve been when staffs have gotten let go. But I’ll tell you, when the coach and the general manager tell you how much they value you and the work you’ve done, it’s an honor."

The Jets ended up hiring John Morton as their offensive coordinator, and DeFilippo -- who was widely praised for his work last year with rookie quarterback Carson Wentz -- is about to begin his second year with the Eagles.

If he's bitter at all about being denied the chance at a promotion, it doesn't show.

"I’ve wanted to coach in this organization for a long, long time, having been from Philadelphia," said DeFilippo, who grew up in Radnor.

"Here’s my take on the whole thing. My goal this year is to be the best quarterbacks coach in the National Football League, improve our guys as much as I can, and then usually things have a way of taking care of themselves."

DeFilippo, 39, began his coaching career at Fordham in 2000 and has also had stints with Notre Dame, Columbia and San Jose State and in the NFL with the Giants, Raiders, Jets and Browns.

He was the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2015 under head coach Mike Pettine, a Doylestown native, and he made it clear he'd like to be a coordinator again.

“You never say never to anything," he said. "I’ve done the job before. Obviously in Cleveland we didn’t win enough games, but offensively we were the first (Browns) team since 1986 to throw for (4,100) yards and rush for 1,500 yards, so I think that the year I was there, we did some decent things on paper.

"So we all have goals, but like I said my goal this year is to be the best quarterback coach in the league."

Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens, but Eagles reportedly also in pursuit

By CSNPhilly.com/AP June 12, 2017 4:22 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat.

After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin last week visited LeSean McCoy and Buffalo before heading to Baltimore. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing on Monday.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the Eagles were a finalist for Maclin's services. 

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson had said last week the team, at the moment, wasn't interested in bringing back Maclin.

Maclin fulfills the Ravens' quest to provide another downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace returns, but Steve Smith won't be coming back after announcing his retirement.

Maclin broke into the NFL with the Eagles and spent the last two years with Kansas City. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin had 44 catches last year despite missing four games with a groin injury.

His 87 receptions in 2015 are a career high and set the Chiefs' single-season record by a wide receiver.

Maclin, who can return punts, has 46 career TDs.

Eagles DL coach impressed by Derek Barnett, but tempering expectations

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 12, 2017 1:20 PM

Chris Wilson has liked what he's seen out of Derek Barnett this offseason. 

He's just trying to not get too carried away. 

The Eagles' second-year defensive line coach has been very impressed by the team's first-round pick, and for good reason. Barnett has flashed throughout spring practices, showing why he was worthy of the 14th overall pick. Just last week, the young defensive end beat Lane Johnson on consecutive plays to get into the backfield. 

Still, Wilson is trying to temper his expectations. 

"We haven't put a pad on," Wilson said Monday morning when the team's position coaches met with reporters. "We haven't had to tackle anyone. You're just being cautiously optimistic about what he brings to the table. 

"The great part is what you saw on film and what we saw on film, is what we're seeing here, from a leadership standpoint, from a work-ethic standpoint. He doesn't expect anything to be easy. He doesn't look for anything outside of being coached. So I'm pleased with him. The key thing is to just keep developing him and be realistic about where he is at this point."

So what does Barnett need to work on? 

"Everything. He needs everything. He's a rookie," Wilson said. "He hasn't put any pads on. 

"What I do love about him is he's a thermostat, he's not a thermometer. He's not trying to gauge the temperature of the room. He comes in, he has the right mindset. Those have all been characteristics I like. The only way to learn it at this level is to play. Getting used to the speed of the game is a big part of his [job] right now. I've been pleasantly surprised, but again, he's a rook and he's got a lot of things to learn. What I am pleased with is his overall ability, his talent level is something that will bode well for him and for us." 

Barnett enters a defensive end group that already includes Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Chris Long. It's fair to wonder how Barnett will fit in. Throughout the spring, the team has been using mostly Graham and Curry as its starters, but there will be some sort of rotation during the season. 

Once training camp hits, Barnett will get to make his case for more playing time. 

In the spring, so far, so good. Barnett has shown off the end "ankle flexion" vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas raved about shortly after the Eagles drafted him. It was one of the traits that helped Barnett break Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee. And it was one of the things Wilson noticed when he watched film. 

"He was dominant in probably the best league in college football (SEC)," Wilson said. "He was dominant. He did it at a high level, he never missed a football game. Everyone you talk to in Tennessee's organization had the right things to say, the things that fit this organization, as far as his toughness, how he treats people, what kind of teammate he is. Never missing a game, breaking Reggie White's sack record. Those things are relevant. 

"And we didn't meet his representative. He is still the same guy he was."

