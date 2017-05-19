Philadelphia Eagles

LeGarrette Blount thinks Carson Wentz can be 'special'

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 11:24 AM

It has sort of become a rite of passage. Become a Philadelphia Eagle and praise Carson Wentz. 

It's become as much of a ritual as Wentz's welcoming said new player to the team via Twitter. 

So as LeGarrette Blount was introduced to Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, he of course, had nothing but glowing reviews about the Eagles' young quarterback. 

But if anyone knows something about great quarterback play, it ought to be Blount, who has won two Super Bowl titles taking handoffs from Tom Brady. No, Blount didn't compare Wentz to Brady; that would be a little much. But he does think Wentz has a bright future. 

"Obviously, he's one of the better quarterbacks of his draft class and his generation," Blount said. "I think he has the potential to be a really special player. He has all the tools that is needed and the grind that is needed and the mindset to maximize his abilities if he just continues to work hard."

In Year 2, Wentz already has way more weapons than he had as a rookie. First, the team added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency, then drafted Mack Hollins, Shelton Gibson and Donnel Pumphrey. 

Now, the team added Blount, who should fit the role of the big back the Eagles seemed to be missing. 

As a rookie, Wentz threw for 3,782 yards, the fourth-most in team history, with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In his second year, with more weapons, it's realistic to expect a big jump from the franchise quarterback. 

"Physically, he's ideal," Blount said to CSN's Derrick Gunn. "That's exactly the size of a quarterback you would want (Wentz is 6-5, 237). He's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he's mobile and he can throw the ball. And he's a smart guy; he's really smart. He doesn't turn the ball over a lot, so up and coming is right. I feel like he's probably the best quarterback in his draft class, so the Eagles got one of the better guys in the draft with him." 

Buccaneers OC challenges DeSean Jackson to live up to contract

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 12:22 PM

DeSean Jackson said he signed with Tampa to play with Jameis Winston.

Jackson, a California native, said he signed with Tampa so he could take advantage of the nice weather.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator/receivers coach Todd Monken doesn't want to hear any of that.

Tampa showed DeSean the money — a three-year, $33.5 million deal with $20 million guaranteed — and that, Monken insists, is why Jackson signed with the Bucs.

And he's made sure Jackson knows it.

“You came here because of the money," Monken told the Tampa Bay Times. "Don’t give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis. No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. He gets that. He’s smart enough to understand that.’’ 

More importantly, however, Monken points out that this contract wasn't a reward for past performance. 

“I’ve told him that, ‘we have paid you a hell of a lot of money to be a damn good player. We’re not paying you a lot of money, this is a contract where we’re paying you for what you’ve done for us … we’re not paying like (Derek) Jeter the last three years … we don’t have any old street cred that we’re paying you. No. We need you to be a great player now. OK? That’s why we gave you the money.’’
 
Of course it came down to money. But for the 30-year-old Jackson, the chance to play with a pair of young stars in Winston and receiver Mike Evans shouldn't be dismissed.

Plus, Jackson, who now will be joined by highly-touted tight end O.J. Howard, the Bucs' first-round pick, says he's prepared to be more than just a great player on the field. He's ready to serve the same mentor role a few Eagles legends played for him while he grew up in Philadelphia. 

“I remember being in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins and kind of picking their brains and leaning on them and then going to Washington and being that guy that’s a little older and (that’s) expecting other players to be at their best and expecting to get the best out of (them),’’ Jackson told ESPN in March (via Floridafootballinsiders.com). “It’s really just a mentality that you have to have to where you accept nothing but greatness, because we’ll put in the work and hopefully it will pay off.’’

NFL Notes: Stadium for Rams, Chargers delayed until 2020 by rain

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:24 PM

LOS ANGELES -- The opening of the $2.6 billion football stadium under construction in Inglewood, California, has been pushed back one year to 2020 because of construction delays caused by Los Angeles' uncommonly wet winter.

Los Angeles Rams spokesman Artis Twyman confirmed the delay Thursday for the 70,000-seat stadium, which will be shared by the NFL's Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. The massive project also includes a 300-acre entertainment district.

The stadium was scheduled to open shortly before the 2019 NFL season but is now slated to open in the summer of 2020, the developers said in a statement.

Super Bowl LV already has been awarded to the stadium for Feb. 7, 2021, although the NFL now would have to waive a rule that prohibits a Super Bowl being played at a stadium before it has hosted two full regular seasons. The NFL hasn't yet decided how it will react to the just-announced delay.

The delay shouldn't disrupt the Los Angeles teams' current playing arrangements: The Rams plan to stay downtown in the Coliseum for the 2019 season, while the Chargers confirmed they will stay at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in suburban Carson. The Rams moved to the Coliseum in 2016, while the Chargers are moving north from San Diego for the upcoming season.

According to the Rams, who are financing the new stadium, developers blame the delays on record rains in the Los Angeles area over the past several months. After ground was broken in November, the rainfall hindered the extensive excavation necessary to complete the project, forcing the crews to halt work for most of January and February (see full story).

Raiders: Board OKs conditional lease for Vegas stadium
LAS VEGAS -- The public board that oversees the proposed stadium where the Raiders want to start playing in 2020 on Thursday unanimously approved a conditional lease agreement for the facility after months of negotiations that were affected by the sudden exit of an instrumental financial backer of the $1.9 billion project.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was running up against a deadline to approve the lease to avoid delaying the team's relocation by a year, as NFL owners gathering next week in Chicago plan to take up the document. It addresses various aspects related to the 65,000-seat stadium, including insurance, repairs, maintenance, naming rights and a rent-free provision.

"We got to the finish line in time, but we didn't start real well, and obviously, that kind of set off some events," board chairman Steve Hill said after the meeting. "We lost six weeks in the process, but we made up for it, the raiders made up for it, and we are here today where we need to be."

The six weeks were lost after casino mogul Sheldon Adelson withdrew his multimillion-dollar pledge from the project just days after the first draft of the lease agreement, which included a $1 annual rent, was unveiled in January. The billionaire's move sent the team searching for $650 million to fill the financial gap he created.

The team ended up securing a loan from Bank of America. Guests of hotels and other lodging facilities in the Las Vegas area are contributing $750 million through a room tax increase, while the Raiders and the NFL all along have been expected to contribute $500 million.

Steelers: Green, Warren released after failed physicals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Ladarius Green and long snapper Greg Warren on Thursday after both failed physicals.

While Warren's departure became imminent after the Steelers made the unusual move of selecting long snapper Colin Holba from Louisville in last month's draft, cutting Green came as a surprise.

Pittsburgh made a rare splurge in free agency when it signed Green to a four-year, $20 million deal in March 2016, pegging him the big red-zone threat the team needed at the position following Heath Miller's retirement.

Green struggled to get healthy following offseason ankle surgery and spent the first half of last season on the physically unable to perform list. He ended up catching 18 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown before leaving a December victory over Cincinnati with a concussion. He did not dress the rest of the year as the Steelers reached the AFC championship game before falling to New England.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said before the draft that the team had no update on Green's status, adding that it would not affect the organization's plans. Pittsburgh did not select a tight end with any of its eight draft choices. The Steelers relied heavily on Jesse James and Xavier Grimble to fill in for Green last season, and both remain on the roster.

The 35-year-old Warren signed with the Steelers in 2005 as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 181 regular-season and 15 postseason games with the team while helping the Steelers win two Super Bowls and appear in another.

"Greg has been a big part of our past success and we would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him nothing but the best," general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

