Philadelphia Eagles

Marcus Smith returns after skipping OTAs, expects to make roster

Marcus Smith returns after skipping OTAs, expects to make roster

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com June 13, 2017 1:22 PM

Marcus Smith had a pretty simple reason for skipping Eagles OTAs this spring:

They were voluntary. 

It's not a great reason, but that’s the story the former first-rounder stuck with Tuesday morning, coming off the field after the team's first practice of its three-day mandatory minicamp. 

"Well, it was my decision and my agent's decision," Smith said. "We just decided not to come. I trained at home."

Why did he make that decision? 

"Wasn't a reason. It was voluntary," he said. "I just stayed at home and trained."

There you have it. Sort of. 

Smith returned to the team this week, for the mandatory minicamp, avoiding a possible cumulative fine of over $80,000.

While Smith's reasoning for skipping OTAs was simple, it also doesn't seem to make a whole heckuva lot of sense, especially for a former first-rounder who has been an overwhelming disappointment since entering the NFL. 

Smith said neither he nor his agent has asked for his release, which would give him extra time to find a new team and perhaps a fresh start. 

"I'm expecting to be on the team," Smiths aid. "I'm expecting to play. I'm expecting to have a great year."

Smith actually attended the first couple of weeks of the team's voluntary workout schedule this spring but left the facility before the start of OTAs in May. 

During his time away, Smith was in Maryland working with renowned pass-rush guru Chuck Smith. Smith still had his team-issued iPad and was able to watch practice film from the OTA sessions he missed. 

"I don't feel like I missed anything. I knew the playbook," he said. "Knew the playbook well. I think when I went home I was just working on my pass rush, the same things I would be working on here."

Still, it's a little curious for a player seemingly on the fringe of the roster to take it upon himself to decide he didn't need to be at voluntary practices. For reference, the other players who skipped some voluntary practices were Fletcher Cox (one week), Jason Peters (more on his situation here) and Donnie Jones. Smith doesn’t have nearly the clout and résumé of those three. 

"I'm not concerned at all," Smith said about his standing with the team. "I leave it to God, keep my faith in him and just came up here and now it's minicamp and I'm doing what I'm doing." 

This offseason, the team signed veteran Chris Long and then drafted another defensive end (Derek Barnett) in the first round. So with those two moves, Smith's chances of making the roster seemingly dropped even more. 

Smith said he's not upset with the organization and understands why it did what it did. 

"It's the business side of it," Smith said. "It's the Eagles doing what's best for the organization. You just have to come in and compete every day. That's all you have to do and love on the guys that do come in, especially the first-rounder, especially Chris Long. I'm just trying to learn from him. I can take some things from Derek Barnett as well."

This season, Smith is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract. The team unsurprisingly elected to forgo exercising the fifth-year option on his contract, which Smith knew was coming. 

This year, Smith will make just under $900,000 with a cap hit of $2.48 million, but is reportedly due a roster bonus of nearly $600,000 early in training camp, which complicates matters further. 

"I don't deal with the money side," Smith said when asked about the roster bonus. "I just come to play."

As of Tuesday morning, when he hit the practice field, that was finally true. The 26-year-old still said he expects to make the team and still has one big goal: to become a starter. 

That seems … highly unlikely. 

"I still see myself having a future here," he said. "That's why I'm here at minicamp. That's why I want to be here. That's why I'm here with my teammates. That’s it."

Jason Peters looking for new contract, hopes to retire with Eagles

Jason Peters looking for new contract, hopes to retire with Eagles

By Andrew Kulp | The700Level June 13, 2017 1:18 PM

The Eagles weren't exactly insistent Jason Peters attend OTAs this offseason, but the nine-time Pro Bowl selection admitted Tuesday his absence was related to his contract situation as well.

Peters stressed he made the decision to stay away from OTAs primarily to give his 35-year-old body a break. Apparently, the Eagles were on board with the idea, too, and even gave the left tackle their blessing.

"It was kind of my call, like a 70/30-type deal," Peters said on the field after practice. "I just wanted to rest a little bit this year and come back refreshed."

While OTAs are voluntary, coaches generally prefer participation, so the Eagles' essentially excusing Peters is somewhat surprising — though it certainly makes sense at his age.

Then again, Peters may have chosen to skip regardless. With two years remaining on his contract, and only $1 million in guaranteed money in the final season, Peters acknowledged a lack of "reassurance" played a role in his decision.

"A little bit," Peters said. "I want to retire here. I don't want to go anywhere. Plus, I wanted to rest a little bit.

"I show up every year. I don't miss a day. I just wanted to rest a little bit this year."

Peters under his current deal will count for $11.7 million under the salary cap in 2017, and $11.25 million in '18. However, as it stands now, the Eagles could decide to move on next year with minimal consequence.

Furthermore, the Eagles reportedly asked Peters to take a pay cut during the offseason, perhaps foreshadowing the club's intentions — though he didn't seem to take the request personally.

"They're going to send you the lowest bid they can," Peters said. "Nothing against them and nothing against me — it's business."

Many players in his position would be lobbying the front office for an extension, possibly even threatening to hold out. Despite missing OTAs, Peters never considered sitting out minicamp or training camp when it opens in July.

"I was going to come to camp," Peters said. "Like I said, I want to retire here. I don't want to be year-to-year, doubting. 'Are they going to release me? Are they going to do this?' Taking pay cuts and all of that.

"I want to make sure I have the reassurance that I'm going to retire here, don't have to worry about it, show up and show out."

The two sides don't appear to be entirely on the same page, but the Eagles and Peters' agent remain in communication on contract matters.

"My guy is talking to Howie," Peters said. "I don't really know in depth, but I'll know something soon."

Peters is entering his 14th NFL season and ninth with the Eagles. He had a down year as recently as 2015, struggling with injuries and generally looking like the aging player that he is.

Some hesitance on the part of the organization to extend Peters' contract is to be expected.

Peters bounced back with a strong season in 2016, earning his fourth consecutive invitation to the Pro Bowl. He may not be the most dominant offensive lineman in the league like he once was, but Peters is still more than serviceable.

As far as for how long, Peters hasn't given the future much consideration.

"I take it one year at a time," Peters said. "I don't want to go anywhere. I want to be an Eagle, retire here, make this home, so I haven't thought past this year."

If and when he does slow down, there is a potential solution to squeeze a few more seasons out of Peters.

"If I felt like I was getting beat too much, I would just move inside," Peters said. "Whatever I can do to help the team.

"If I have to play guard, I'll play guard."

At this point, it wouldn't be shocking if Peters gets a new deal. An extension could work for both parties, lowering his cap number in '17 and possibly '18, while simultaneously giving him the guarantees — or reassurance — he desires.

The Eagles need Peters, and Peters still wants to stay with the Eagles. Figuring something out that's mutually beneficial is not out of the question.

With new weapons, Eagles committed to running game more in 2017

With new weapons, Eagles committed to running game more in 2017

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 13, 2017 12:13 PM

Carson Wentz threw 607 passes last year, most in Eagles history, second-most in NFL history by a rookie and a figure that only nine quarterbacks in NFL history have ever surpassed.

Everybody watching the Eagles last year thought it was too many.

And now apparently Doug Pederson agrees.

With the signing of LeGarrette Blount, the drafting of Donnel Pumphrey and the addition of premium undrafted free agent Corey Clement, it sure makes sense that the running game will be more of a focus in 2017.

Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley said Monday Pederson has assured him that the running attack will be more of a focus in the offense in 2017 than it was in 2016.

“He talked about running the ball, not bringing these guys in here to sit on the shelf," Staley said. "We want to run the ball and impose our will.”

The Eagles threw the ball on 58.2 percent of their plays last year compared to 41.8 percent running plays.

But there were plenty of games where that ratio was really out of whack. From Game 7 through Game 14, a stretch in which the Eagles went 1-7, that ratio was 65 to 35, with 388 called pass plays and just 198 running plays.

Staley was a fan favorite as a hard-nosed physical inside runner during his 10-year career, the first seven of which were with the Eagles.

And he wants this team to be the same way.

“It’s all about identity," he said. "We’ve got to see who we’re going to be. I want to run the ball and create that smash-mouth identity where the pass game comes off that, and we can do that with the backs that we have."

The oft-injured Ryan Mathews was the Eagles' lead running back last year. DeMarco Murray was the lead back the year before. So the Eagles really haven't had an authoritative running game since Chip Kelly traded LeSean McCoy to the Bills.

But Staley believes the Eagles making running back an offseason priority is a sign of an increasing commitment to the ground attack.

“I think it’s a sign, I think that’s a sign," Staley said. "Carson’s able to handle (600 pass attempts), without a doubt, but you want to be in a position where you can help Carson, and the guys that we have in the backfield can help him.

"We get back to pounding the ball a little bit and just imposing your will on these defenses and being able to get Blount out there in the secondary, I’m pretty sure those safeties will think twice about hitting him. You want to be able to help Carson and we’ve got the weapons around him now to help him."

Staley, now in his seventh season as an Eagles assistant under his third head coach, has a versatile array of running backs, with Blount coming over from New England, Darren Sproles back for his 13th NFL season, Wendell Smallwood back for his second year and rookies Pumphrey and Clement, as well as second-year pro Byron Marshall.

Mathews is still formally on the roster as well, but he's expected to be released once he recovers from a neck injury he suffered late last season.

How will it all fit together? Too early for Staley to speculate.

“You can draw up a lot of things on paper, that’s easy," he said. "I can draw all kinds of things on the board. But a lot of that stuff is determined in camp.

"When you’re out there on the gridiron on those hot, sweaty days and you see your offensive line coming off the ball and you can see your running backs hitting the hole … that’s when you start to study the team a little more and you come out of that thinking, 'OK, that’s who we’re going to be.’

“I’m a big pad guy. When we put the pads on I can tell you more. Run around in shorts, it is what it is. When it’s time to line ‘em up and see who’s a man, we’ll be having this conversation again."

Load more