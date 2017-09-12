Philadelphia Eagles

Monday Night Football: Vikings cruise, Broncos survive on MNF

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 1:49 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sam Bradford started his second season with Minnesota in style, passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings beat New Orleans 29-19 on Monday night and spoil Adrian Peterson's first game with the Saints.

Stefon Diggs had seven receptions for 93 yards, two for scores, and Adam Thielen racked up 157 yards on nine catches as Bradford carved up a Saints defense that looked again like one of the worst in the league despite a major renovation. Rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards in the formal takeover from Peterson.

Peterson was an afterthought once the Saints fell behind. Drew Brees was quiet, too, with 291 yards on 27-for-37 passing padded by the late push to catch up. Coby Fleener caught the only touchdown toss, after the 2-minute warning. Will Lutz made four field goals, three under 25 yards.

Brees and Bradford are both in the final year of their contracts, with the same agent, Tom Condon, who is sure to cash in on both clients. Brees has by far the better resume, nine seasons further into his career, but Bradford stole the show on this prime-time stage.

Behind mostly clean pockets created by a remade offensive line, Bradford completed 27 of 32 passes without a turnover. With three rookies and three free agents in the starting lineup, the Saints tried hard to better a defense that has held Brees and company back since the Super Bowl title eight years ago. The first performance left a lot to be desired, with Diggs and Thielen consistently finding favorable matchups underneath.

There were three unnecessary roughness calls in the first half by the Saints. Two of the personal fouls aided a drive that ended with one of three field goals by Kai Forbath, who missed one extra point. The other 15-yarder was on safety Kenny Vaccaro for head-hunting Diggs during an acrobatic catch in the closing seconds of the first half. Diggs came right back with another highlight-reel grab to give the Vikings a 16-6 lead at the break.

Cameron Jordan and A.J. Klein each had their hands on a tipped pass in the end zone that fluttered off Cook's hands, missing a critical opportunity to thwart that drive and keep the deficit at four points (see full recap).

Broncos hold off Chargers’ late rally with FG block
DENVER -- Shelby Harris got a hand on Younghoe Koo's 44-yard field goal attempt with a second left, and the Broncos began the Vance Joseph era with a 24-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Moments earlier, Koo had nailed the kick, but Joseph called a timeout to ice the kicker.

On the re-do, Harris -- who made the team because of a rash of injuries along the D-line -- sliced through and got his right hand on the kick.

It was reminiscent of last year's opener, when the Broncos escaped with a 21-20 win over the Carolina Panthers when Graham Gano missed a 50-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

Denver took a 24-7 lead into the fourth quarter but had two turnovers that were converted into touchdowns, a missed field goal and a punt.

Before those fourth-quarter foibles, Trevor Siemian threw two TD passes to Bennie Fowler and ran for another score.

The Broncos held Philip Rivers to 115 yards passing through three quarters but let him engineer a comeback when Siemian threw an interception and Jamaal Charles fumbled on plays that were upheld despite video evidence that had the crowd of 76,324 convinced they should have been overturned (see full recap).

Rob's Rants: Finding stuff to rant about after a big Eagles win

By Rob Ellis | Comcast SportsNet September 11, 2017 10:15 PM

Keep in mind, there was a lot of good to take away from the Eagles' season-opening win on the road at Washington. Division victories on the road are never easy and rarely pretty. This was neither. Who cares?

Carson Wentz showed you why he will be a franchise quarterback. Think about how many QBs in the NFL can make the Houdini play he made on the Nelson Agholor touchdown. Less than 10? He wasn’t perfect and showed his youth at times, but he is legit.

My key to the Eagles' season was the defensive line, and it delivered. Four sacks, three turnovers, 64 rushing yards allowed and a direct hand in 10 of the Birds' 30 points.  

Wentz. The D. Agholor. Zach Ertz. There was a lot of good.

But this is not Rob’s Rhapsody’s. ... It’s rant time.

Balancing act
Thirty-nine passes to 24 called runs. That includes Wentz's four rushes/scrambles. This was a fear going into the season after Wentz threw the ball a rookie-record 607 times last year despite having a woeful receiving corps. Early on, I thought the Eagles did a nice job mixing things up. But as our Reuben Frank pointed out (see story), that ratio was 36 passes to 13 runs in the final three quarters. Two to one in favor of the pass is far too predictable. It’s not like the Eagles were trailing big and had to throw to get back in it. Blaming the backs and the line is valid. But the head coach has to stay committed to the run and avoid predictability.
  
Come on, Alshon 
Alshon Jeffery is being paid far too handsomely to not make plays on contested balls. It’s one game and they were not easy catches by any stretch, but one of his greatest attributes is winning 50-50 balls. And he did not win them Sunday. 
 
Just say no, Doug
Repeat after me, Doug: No more wide receiver screens. Once again, no more wide receivers screens. The Birds have a lot of more weapons this year. And by the look of Pederson’s chart, there are plenty of other options on the voluminous menu. Use them. 

Upon further review
The last thing I need in my life is more officials. Check that, the last thing I need in my life is more Dean Blandino. You remember good ole Dean, the former NFL vice president of officiating. As well as the chief Jerry Jones Dallas party bus guy and part-time Twitter troll. The Deaner is now one of FOX Sports' rules analysts along with Mike Pereira. 

So we now get to have Blandino shoved down our throats during game broadcasts. Lucky us. I’m sure he will be completely objective when it comes to reviewable plays during Cowboys games. The national media needed another Dallas sympathizer because Troy, Tony, Deion, Moose, Michael, Jimmy, Woodson, Keyshawn, etc., weren’t quite enough.       

NFL Notes: David Johnson has dislocated wrist, likely needs surgery

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 4:20 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says star running back David Johnson has a dislocated wrist that probably will require surgery.

Arians says Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn't give a timetable for Johnson, Arians says Logan is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

Arians says the injury occurred late in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-23 loss at Detroit, when Johnson was hit hard after a catch at the Lions' 3-yard line. The next and final time Johnson touched the ball, he fumbled at the Cardinals' 10-yard line.

The news was a little better on starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, out one to two weeks with a strained knee.

Bears: Kevin White out for season ... again
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Wide receiver Kevin White suffered a broken collarbone against the Atlanta Falcons and will go on injured reserve for the third straight season.

The seventh pick of the 2015 draft, White was injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday's season-opening loss and came off the field immediately, favoring the shoulder slightly. The team confirmed the severity of the injury Monday.

White went on injured reserve last year after suffering a spiral fracture to his left fibula in the fourth game. White missed all of 2015 with a stress fracture to his left tibia.

In three seasons, White has played five games and has 21 receptions for 193 yards without a touchdown.

The Bears are now without both of the starting receivers they started with at camp. Cameron Meredith suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in the third preseason game against Tennessee.

Broncos: Kicker Brandon McManus extended
DENVER — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus, who set an NFL record by making all 10 of his field goal attempts in the playoffs two years ago.

"Brandon's made a lot of big kicks & is an important weapon for our team," general manager John Elway tweeted Monday ahead of the Broncos' opener against the Chargers.

McManus was the last restricted free agent in the league to sign his tender this summer. He made $600,000 last year and will earn $2.75 million this season. The new contract adds three years and is worth $11.25 million with $6 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.

McManus is a fourth-year pro whose 84.8 percent conversion rate on field goals is tops in team history. He made 29 of 34 field goals last year.

His teammates named McManus their special teams captain last week.

Titans: Safety Cyprien out a few weeks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says starting safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss a "few" weeks with an injured hamstring.

Mularkey updated Cyprien's status Monday shortly after the safety told reporters in the locker room that he was fine when asked about his health.

Cyprien, who had seven tackles, was hurt with about 7 minutes left in Tennessee's 26-16 loss to Oakland on an incomplete pass to Amari Cooper. The veteran safety was signed in March as the Titans revamped their secondary.

Da'Norris Searcy, who started 14 games at safety last season, is expected to replace Cyprien. Mularkey says the Titans have some depth at that position with Curtis Riley and Brynden Trawick.

