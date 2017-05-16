NFL Notes: Bengals' Adam Jones pleads guilty to charge from altercation

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation earlier this year, the latest in a history of off-the-field legal issues for the NFL veteran.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor's request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served -- two days -- on the obstructing official business count. Police said he kicked and used head-butting as he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a downtown hotel employee in January.

Jones, who has twice had lengthy suspensions in his career, still faces potential NFL discipline.

"We have been monitoring developments in this matter, which continues to be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email. "We have no timetable on any potential discipline."

Jones, 33, apologized in court for his behavior and specifically to Cincinnati police Sgt. Jarrod Cotton. Police video released earlier showed Jones in the back of a police cruiser making profane comments and telling the officer: "I hope you die tomorrow" (see full story).

Falcons: Freeman hoping for extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Two straight seasons as a 1,000-yard rusher have made Devonta Freeman a bargain as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

For a player, that's a bad place to be. It's why Freeman is looking for an extension to his deal before the 2017 season.

Freeman said Tuesday he's confident the new deal will come. He said he will remain patient rather than consider holding out of training camp as a negotiating ploy.

"I just always wanted to be that guy that never wanted to hold out and leave my guys out there working," Freeman said. "I understand it's a business, 100 percent, but I know what I signed up for."

Freeman's current contract calls for him to earn $1,797,000 this season, the last year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract he signed as a rookie.

The Falcons, attempting to regroup after their Super Bowl loss to New England, already have re-signed cornerback Desmond Trufant to a five-year extension worth $68.75 million this offseason. They also had all their draft picks signed before last week's rookie minicamp.

Might Freeman and his agent, Kristin Campbell, could be next at the Falcons' bargaining table. Freeman said he sought advice from receiver Julio Jones on how to handle himself this offseason (see full story).

Cardinals: Bucannon has ankle surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals starting inside linebacker Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery to repair a lingering problem.

Coach Bruce Arians said after Tuesday's first OTA session that "if everything goes perfect," Bucannon could be ready for the season opener Sept. 10 at Detroit. But Arians said there's always a chance he won't.

Bucannon was selected as a safety in the first round out of Washington State in 2014. The Cardinals soon moved him to inside linebacker because of a need at that position and he's been there since.

Bucannon led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons. He had 127 two seasons ago and 100 last year.

In Bucannon's absence, first-round draft pick Haason Reddick moves into a starting role.