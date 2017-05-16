Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Bengals' Adam Jones pleads guilty to charge from altercation

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:00 PM

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation earlier this year, the latest in a history of off-the-field legal issues for the NFL veteran.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor's request after a plea agreement. He sentenced Jones to time already served -- two days -- on the obstructing official business count. Police said he kicked and used head-butting as he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a downtown hotel employee in January.

Jones, who has twice had lengthy suspensions in his career, still faces potential NFL discipline.

"We have been monitoring developments in this matter, which continues to be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via email. "We have no timetable on any potential discipline."

Jones, 33, apologized in court for his behavior and specifically to Cincinnati police Sgt. Jarrod Cotton. Police video released earlier showed Jones in the back of a police cruiser making profane comments and telling the officer: "I hope you die tomorrow" (see full story).

Falcons: Freeman hoping for extension
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Two straight seasons as a 1,000-yard rusher have made Devonta Freeman a bargain as he enters the last year of his rookie contract.

For a player, that's a bad place to be. It's why Freeman is looking for an extension to his deal before the 2017 season.

Freeman said Tuesday he's confident the new deal will come. He said he will remain patient rather than consider holding out of training camp as a negotiating ploy.

"I just always wanted to be that guy that never wanted to hold out and leave my guys out there working," Freeman said. "I understand it's a business, 100 percent, but I know what I signed up for."

Freeman's current contract calls for him to earn $1,797,000 this season, the last year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract he signed as a rookie.

The Falcons, attempting to regroup after their Super Bowl loss to New England, already have re-signed cornerback Desmond Trufant to a five-year extension worth $68.75 million this offseason. They also had all their draft picks signed before last week's rookie minicamp.

Might Freeman and his agent, Kristin Campbell, could be next at the Falcons' bargaining table. Freeman said he sought advice from receiver Julio Jones on how to handle himself this offseason (see full story).

Cardinals: Bucannon has ankle surgery
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals starting inside linebacker Deone Bucannon has undergone ankle surgery to repair a lingering problem.

Coach Bruce Arians said after Tuesday's first OTA session that "if everything goes perfect," Bucannon could be ready for the season opener Sept. 10 at Detroit. But Arians said there's always a chance he won't.

Bucannon was selected as a safety in the first round out of Washington State in 2014. The Cardinals soon moved him to inside linebacker because of a need at that position and he's been there since.

Bucannon led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons. He had 127 two seasons ago and 100 last year.

In Bucannon's absence, first-round draft pick Haason Reddick moves into a starting role.

Brandon Graham returns to Eagles' offseason workouts, releases statement

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 16, 2017 9:27 AM

Looks like that Brandon Graham holdout isn't coming anytime soon. 

The Eagles' defensive end returned to Philly and the Eagles' voluntary workout program this week. He even posted a video on Instagram stories to announce his return and another one later of him in what looked to be a special teams meeting. 

Then a few hours later, Graham tweeted a full statement: 

The only reason this is noteworthy is because of a Philadelphia Inquirer report that surfaced last week, saying Graham was set to stay away from Eagles OTAs and possibly mandatory minicamp because he was unhappy with his contract. On Tuesday, Graham told 94WIP's Howard Eskin that the report was "fake news." 

Last week, a league source told CSNPhilly.com there was "no contract dispute" and Graham was in his hometown of Detroit, spending time with his family. That source was unable to say if Graham would be at the Eagles' OTAs when they kick off on May 23. 

But now it looks pretty likely he will be there. 

Graham, 29, is coming off the best year of his career and is set to make $6.5 million in 2017 and 2018, with cap hits of $7.5 million in both seasons, after signing a contract extension in 2015. 

Last week, head coach Doug Pederson said he was "not worried about [Graham] at all." 

"[Graham] and I have had a conversation as I do with a lot of the players," Pederson said. "Again, the expectation is, would I like him here? Yeah. Voluntary, I got it. That's the hardest part as a coach when you're working on that type of schedule. It's hard. At the same time, he's a guy who is a veteran player, understands his role, understands his assignment and expect big things from him this season."

While Graham will make $13 million over the next two years, he has outplayed underperforming Vinny Curry, who received a big contract last offseason and the Eagles also brought in Chris Long and drafted Derek Barnett this offseason. 

The first mandatory practices of the spring don't come until the minicamp June 12-15. 

NFL Notes: Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:00 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed outside a Texas home after attending a college baseball game, authorities said Monday in describing the holdup as random.

Mahomes and the three other people were stepping from a vehicle on a home's driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached, gestured he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the victims before speeding away, the Smith County (Texas) Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies later arrested two suspects in the reported getaway car and recovered items taken during the holdup. Michael Pinkerton, 34, was charged with aggravated robbery, while Billy Ray Johnson, 58, was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and with tampering with evidence involving one of the items taken during the holdup, sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Coslin said.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether Pinkerton or Johnson had an attorney.

Coslin said Pinkerton "has a long criminal history and is known to us" and randomly robbed Mahomes and the others as the four returned to a residence after attending a baseball game at the University of Texas-Tyler.

"We have no reason to believe (Mahomes) was being targeted," Coslin told The Associated Press. "This appears to have been a crime of opportunity" (see full story).

Seahawks: Kaepernick, RGIII possible backup QB options
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with KIRO-AM, Carroll was asked specifically about the pair of veteran quarterbacks who would seem to fit the style Seattle desires in Wilson's backup.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said. "We've been tracking everything that is going on and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're trying to make sure we manage properly but quite frankly, yes, we're looking at all those guys."

Trevone Boykin served as Wilson's backup last season but has run into off-field issues during the offseason. Carroll often praised Kaepernick when he was with San Francisco.

Patriots: Hernandez’s fiancee doesn’t think death was suicide
BOSTON -- The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez said in an interview that she didn't initially believe he had died in his prison cell and doesn't think his death was a suicide.

The first part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Monday on the "Dr. Phil " show. The second part is set to air Tuesday.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end's death April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled. She said he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

"He was very positive," she said.

She said she thought the news of Hernandez's death was a "hoax" and some cruel person was playing a trick on her. She didn't offer an explanation for Hernandez's death if it wasn't a suicide and said she had no reason to believe anyone would want to kill him.

The death of Hernandez, who grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and played football at the University of Florida, came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing. A judge recently erased the 2013 murder conviction against him because he died while he was appealing.

Jenkins-Hernandez expressed doubts about the investigation into Hernandez's death, saying the findings didn't seem "believable" (see full story).

Cowboys: McFadden files suit against company over management of finances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has filed a second lawsuit in Arkansas over the management of his finances.

The former University of Arkansas football standout initially filed a lawsuit in June against Michael Vick, a family friend who served as McFadden's business manager and financial adviser. McFadden alleges Vick misappropriated millions of dollars and mishandled his duties.

Vick isn't the former NFL player of the same name incarcerated for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

McFadden filed a lawsuit Friday in Little Rock against Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., the company Vick worked for when he managed McFadden's finances, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The suit alleges the company was negligent and actively concealed Vick's actions as he "manipulated" McFadden at a young age to seize control over his professional income, assets and retirement savings.

Vick has denied all allegations. The first lawsuit is scheduled for trial in April 2018 (see full story).

