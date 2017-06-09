Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Broncos' Zaire Anderson says temporary paralysis reinforced love for the game

By The Associated Press June 09, 2017 8:16 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Like any other NFL player, Zaire Anderson knew the game's risks but was skeptical he'd ever be the one not getting up off the field someday.

That changed on New Year's Day when the Denver Broncos linebacker dived while covering a punt against the Oakland Raiders and smacked his helmet into a teammate's hip, jamming his neck and getting knocked unconscious .

When he came to, he couldn't get up.

"It felt like gravity was just holding me down," Anderson said.

Fear swept over him. His heart raced and tears streamed.

As teammates and opponents knelt in prayer in the hushed stadium, Anderson was strapped to a backboard and gingerly loaded onto a cart.

As he approached the tunnel, the players, the coaches, the crowd watched for the telltale thumbs-up that would assuage everyone's fears.

He couldn't give anyone that assurance.

Anderson was loaded into an ambulance while the game resumed behind him.

The first sign he'd be OK came in the form of tingling in his hands, "but my legs were still numb," he recounted.

On the way to the hospital, his legs, too, began tingling. He could move. And walk.

At the emergency room, doctors told him his spinal cord has been compressed but that he'd escaped permanent damage. He didn't even have to spend the night in the hospital and the next day he joined his teammates for end-of-season meetings.

As he sat at his locker, teammate Corey Nelson leaned in and told him, "I was scared for you. I was so scared, bro."

Anderson said he was fortunate that the injury happened in the final game of the season. This allowed him to get his head right before having to lace up his pads and hit somebody again.

"It probably is good that it was the offseason because if it was during the season I don't know how I would be thinking or acting," Anderson said.

For a while the tingling in his shoulders and the soreness in his neck were constant reminders of how close he'd come to seeing his life changed.

"Everything else was normal," said Anderson, who was soon lifting again to gain weight and strength.

Instead of making him consider another line of work, however, Anderson said his temporary paralysis that afternoon only reinforced his love for the game.

"I feel like after it happened, it made me realize I just want to play football," said Anderson, a third-year pro from Nebraska. "It's something I've been doing my whole life and I just know stuff like that happens to players but I just never thought it would happen to me. It happened and I'm just trying to move forward."

49ers: 1st-round pick Foster signs rookie deal
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round pick Reuben Foster to a four-year deal.

The deal announced Friday gives San Francisco eight of its 10 draft picks under contract. No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas and quarterback C.J. Beathard, their third-round selection, remain unsigned.

San Francisco traded back into the first round to select Foster 31st overall to upgrade their linebackers. He was named first-team All-America by The Associated Press, SEC Championship Game MVP and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker last season for Alabama.

The Niners also signed offensive lineman Andrew Lauderdale to a two-year deal and waived safety Malik Golden to make room on the roster.

Giants: Team wraps up OTAs without Beckham, Vernon
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants wrapped up organized team activities the way they started -- with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon missing the voluntary workouts.

Coach Ben McAdoo declined Friday to discuss attendance. He has not talked about it since the first media availability, when he said he would coach those there.

McAdoo said he expects everyone to attend mandatory three-day minicamp, which starts Tuesday.

He refused to talk about the status of defensive end Owa Odighizuwa. The third-year player hinted that he wants some time away from football. He also has missed the OTAs.

One other issue that McAdoo sidestepped was the arrest last weekend of second-year receiver Roger Lewis Jr. on suspicion of driving while impaired in Ohio. The coach plans to let the legal process run its course.

"We are looking forward to minicamp next week, but we got a lot of teaching and learning done," said McAdoo, who led the Giants to an 11-6 record last season and their first playoff berth since 2011. "That is the goal and it looks like we have some chemistry going" (see full story).

Seahawks: Healthy Rawls ready for RB competition
RENTON, Wash. -- Thomas Rawls believes he's finally healthy enough to rediscover the form that made him a breakout star as a rookie two seasons ago for the Seattle Seahawks before injuries derailed his success.

It's a good thing Rawls is feeling that well, considering he will be in a full competition for the starting running back spot when training camp begins next month.

"I've always been in competition with myself," Rawls said Friday as the Seahawks wrapped up OTAs. "I just believe that this program, this whole organization has a mindset of competition. We believe that as long as people compete they will earn whatever they deserve. In the end, it'll work itself out."

Rawls and free agent signing Eddie Lacy are expected to compete for the bulk of the carries as Seattle intends to be a run-first team again. That will lead to opportunities for Lacy and Rawls to get their share of carries, but both want the chance to be the primary ball carrier.

Aside from the competition with Rawls, Lacy has a competition with himself because of incentives in his contract tied to his weight.

"As a competitor you want to be challenged," Lacy said last week. "It's a positive challenge. At the end of the day it helps me personally, too. So why not?"

Falcons: Team to honor Vick, White
ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are planning a retirement ceremony for two of the team's most prominent players -- Michael Vick and Roddy White.

The Falcons say Monday's ceremony at team owner Arthur Blank's offices will recognize the "contributions and impact" both made to the organization and city.

Last season, Vick back and other former players were invited to the final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

In six years as Atlanta's quarterback, Vick led the Falcons to two playoff appearances and one appearance in the NFC title game. He was sent to prison in 2007 for running a dogfighting operation. He returned to play five years for the Eagles and had backup stints with the Jets and Steelers. He did not play last season.

White played for the Falcons from 2005 to 2015, holding most of the team's receiving records. He had more than 1,000 yards receiving for six straight seasons.

After getting beat, Lane Johnson impressed by rookie Derek Barnett

By Reuben Frank | CSNPhilly.com June 09, 2017 12:36 PM

Lane Johnson knows exactly what it means when an established veteran NFL tackle like himself gets beat a couple times by a rookie defensive end.

“If a rookie beats me, it's going to be all over Twitter and all that," Johnson said with a laugh. "People talking mess."

That's exactly what happened Thursday.

“Last period of the day wasn’t too good for me," Johnson said.

During OTA practice, with the Eagles' 2013 first-round pick facing their 2017 first-round pick, Derek Barnett beat Johnson on back-to-back snaps with Carson Wentz behind center.

Johnson, now starting his fifth NFL season, had high praise for Barnett after practice.

“He did good," Johnson said. "He got me a couple times today. I sat too flat on him."

Johnson explained that sitting flat means he used a 45 set instead of a vertical set. That's Howard Mudd terminology describing the angle an offensive linemen sets up at opposite a defender.

“Set up 45 set instead of setting vertical so if you do miss with your hands, it creates a shorter edge," Johnson said. "Usually if I get beat, it has to do with the technique or (not) setting right. But yeah, he got me a couple times."

Barnett wasn't at his locker Thursday during the 45 minutes the locker room was open to the media.

But Johnson was said he's been impressed with the rookie from Tennessee, who broke Reggie White's school single-season sack record a year ago.

"The thing about him, he has such a good bend, so if you miss with your hands (you're going to get beat)," Johnson said. "I think he’s going to have a great year for us. He’s got a great motor. Every play. That’s a good thing for us.

"I’d say he’s pretty similar to Brandon Graham, the body type. He’s not as strong yet but (he's similar) size-wise and dip and bend.

“I think he’s got a lot better (since OTAs started) just in timing. Snap and the rhythm of our offense, with what we’re doing."

"You’re not going to break the Reggie White sack record in college if you don’t have good traits."

Thursday's practice was a little chippy, with a lot of trash talking and a near-fight between Jason Kelce and Vinny Curry. And Johnson, who missed 10 games with a suspension last year, said the competition is healthy and a positive for the team.

"It's a good thing," Johnson said. "Doug's been stressing competition the whole time. Kelse got in a little scuffle. Defense was chattering, we were chattering.

"At the end of the day it's just going to make the team better and that's what we need.

"If I get beat, something's not going right and maybe (I need to) pay attention to it.

"It's the best I've seen the team look since I've been here. Not talking out my ass, I feel like we're in a good spot."

And Barnett?

“Take it with a grain of salt," Johnson said. "(When) pads go on it might make a little difference. Y’all can see what happens then."

Eagles ready to break up monotony with joint practices vs. Dolphins this summer

Eagles ready to break up monotony with joint practices vs. Dolphins this summer

By Joe Bloss | CSNPhilly.com Contributor June 09, 2017 11:20 AM

Terrence Brooks wasn’t an Eagle the last time another team came to Philadelphia for a joint practice. He and new Eagles wideout Torrey Smith were, instead, members of the visitings Ravens.

“It’s kind of ironic, kind of crazy,” Brooks, now an Eagles safety, said of the fact that he'll be in an Eagles uniform this time.  

Brooks and the rest of the Eagles will host the Dolphins for joint practices this summer, leading up to a Week 3 preseason matchup against the Dolphins on Aug. 24 at Lincoln Financial Field, the team announced on Thursday. The Eagles did not participate in joint practices during Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach.

Pederson’s reasoning for the joint practices this year: “Why not?”

“[Dolphins head coach Adam Gase] and I have had a good relationship over the last couple of years, and we actually were kind of thinking the same things, along the same lines. I think it’s good at that time of year, in training camp, specifically. [Your team has] been beating up on each other for a few weeks, and then you get a chance to practice against somebody else in a controlled environment.”

Eagles training camp begins July 24 and ends Aug. 15. Practice, obviously, will continue on after that. The team will face the Packers on Aug. 10 and the Bills on Aug. 17. But other than those preseason games, the Eagles will see a lot of midnight green jerseys this summer. And as visually appealing as the color might be, it can get old when it’s the only thing you’re facing day in and day out. Most players relish the opportunity to swap it out in for the aqua green the Dolphins will bring to town, simply because it’s something different.

“It's a good way to break up the monotony of camp,” safety Malcolm Jenkins, who's been a part of joint practices both with the Eagles and the Saints, said. “You get a different look, you work in different schemes. You get a little more competitive because you're not necessarily worried about hurting your own teammates.”

The idea of joint practices before a preseason game is nothing new. The Ravens came to Philadelphia two years ago. The Eagles had the Patriots practice in Philly in 2013 and went up to New England in 2014. For what it’s worth, which is probably very little, the Eagles beat the Ravens 40-17 in 2015, but lost to the Patriots in both 2014 and 2013 preseason games.

Consensus among the Eagles’ locker room was that the refreshment of lining up against another team will be a welcome shake-up. Chris Maragos said “it keeps you sharp from a mental aspect.” It’s a chance to gain exposure to new formations, techniques and even drills. But at the end of the week, they still have to play a game. For some, the week of joint preparation makes gameday a little different. 

“You get to see what their speeds are, see what type of tendencies they like to do, so it definitely gives you a bit of an advantage getting to pick up on what they're doing in a game,” Brooks said.

But for others, gameday is gameday and it’s hard to alter that. 

“For me, and I think for other guys on the team, you treat every day the same,” Maragos said. “Whether it's your own teammates or it's a different team that you're playing against practice or in the game, you treat every rep the same.”

Plus, these are still just preseason games. Teams don't show too much. As Jenkins said, everything stays pretty “vanilla.” There are 16 more contests that actually matter. 

That’s not to say there isn’t anything to gain in the long run. In facing the Dolphins, some of the Eagles’ offensive pieces see a challenge that can only help. As a team defense, the Dolphins don’t boast a stellar reputation. They ranked 29th in total defense last season, allowing an average of 382 yards per game. But on an an individual level, it’s a unit of some exceptional talents. Challenge accepted.

“I'm going to go against Cameron Wake,” tackle Lane Johnson said. “He's one of the best in the league.”

Wake, who turned 35 in January, had 11.5 sacks last year. But he’s not alone. Zach Ertz said facing Miami’s front seven will be like “three games during that week.”

“Cameron Wake, (Ndamukong) Suh, Kiko (Alonso) is obviously there, they signed Lawrence Timmons from the Steelers,” said Ertz, who missed the 2015 joint sessions with Baltimore because of hernia surgery. “It's going to be a great test for us. As an offense, it's something that we need.”

There are some name that ring a bell. Alonso and Byron Maxwell were traded to the Dolphins after one disappointing season with the Eagles in 2015, showing some of these unfamiliar faces are actually quite familiar.

