Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

NFL Notes: Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:00 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed outside a Texas home after attending a college baseball game, authorities said Monday in describing the holdup as random.

Mahomes and the three other people were stepping from a vehicle on a home's driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached, gestured he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the victims before speeding away, the Smith County (Texas) Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies later arrested two suspects in the reported getaway car and recovered items taken during the holdup. Michael Pinkerton, 34, was charged with aggravated robbery, while Billy Ray Johnson, 58, was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and with tampering with evidence involving one of the items taken during the holdup, sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Coslin said.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether Pinkerton or Johnson had an attorney.

Coslin said Pinkerton "has a long criminal history and is known to us" and randomly robbed Mahomes and the others as the four returned to a residence after attending a baseball game at the University of Texas-Tyler.

"We have no reason to believe (Mahomes) was being targeted," Coslin told The Associated Press. "This appears to have been a crime of opportunity" (see full story).

Seahawks: Kaepernick, RGIII possible backup QB options
RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with KIRO-AM, Carroll was asked specifically about the pair of veteran quarterbacks who would seem to fit the style Seattle desires in Wilson's backup.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said. "We've been tracking everything that is going on and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're trying to make sure we manage properly but quite frankly, yes, we're looking at all those guys."

Trevone Boykin served as Wilson's backup last season but has run into off-field issues during the offseason. Carroll often praised Kaepernick when he was with San Francisco.

Patriots: Hernandez’s fiancee doesn’t think death was suicide
BOSTON -- The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez said in an interview that she didn't initially believe he had died in his prison cell and doesn't think his death was a suicide.

The first part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Monday on the "Dr. Phil " show. The second part is set to air Tuesday.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end's death April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled. She said he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

"He was very positive," she said.

She said she thought the news of Hernandez's death was a "hoax" and some cruel person was playing a trick on her. She didn't offer an explanation for Hernandez's death if it wasn't a suicide and said she had no reason to believe anyone would want to kill him.

The death of Hernandez, who grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and played football at the University of Florida, came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing. A judge recently erased the 2013 murder conviction against him because he died while he was appealing.

Jenkins-Hernandez expressed doubts about the investigation into Hernandez's death, saying the findings didn't seem "believable" (see full story).

Cowboys: McFadden files suit against company over management of finances
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has filed a second lawsuit in Arkansas over the management of his finances.

The former University of Arkansas football standout initially filed a lawsuit in June against Michael Vick, a family friend who served as McFadden's business manager and financial adviser. McFadden alleges Vick misappropriated millions of dollars and mishandled his duties.

Vick isn't the former NFL player of the same name incarcerated for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

McFadden filed a lawsuit Friday in Little Rock against Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., the company Vick worked for when he managed McFadden's finances, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The suit alleges the company was negligent and actively concealed Vick's actions as he "manipulated" McFadden at a young age to seize control over his professional income, assets and retirement savings.

Vick has denied all allegations. The first lawsuit is scheduled for trial in April 2018 (see full story).

Budding friendship could help Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones become Lito and Sheldon

Budding friendship could help Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones become Lito and Sheldon

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 9:00 AM

It's likely no accident that when Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas walked into the Eagles' locker room for the first time last week, their stalls were right next to each other. 

The Eagles hope they're together for a really long time. 

"We want to build a defense and build a team that can stick together over a period of time," Eagles vice president of football operations Howie Roseman said during the draft, "and hopefully this is a first step toward doing that."

Jones, the Eagles' second-round pick, and Douglas, their third, first met in Indianapolis in early March. Both were coming off good 2016 seasons and were considered two of the top cornerback prospects in a draft class full of them. 

They hit it off instantly, chatting between on-field drills. They took turns asking each other how they looked in backpedals and asking each other if they looked smooth during the drills. They met, traded tips and then went their separate ways. 

It was just over a week later when the next event in a series of events that reunited them happened. Jones, considered by some to be the very best corner in the draft, tore his left Achilles tendon at Washington's pro day. The injury dropped him out of the first round and into the Eagles' lap at pick 43 of the second round. 

Fifty-six picks later, the Eagles took Douglas out of West Virginia. And for the first time since 2002, the Eagles had picked two cornerbacks in the first three rounds of the draft. 

Now, they just hope Jones and Douglas will become as productive as Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown once were. 

And it might start with having that same type of close relationship. 

Upon their arrival to Philadelphia for rookie minicamp last week, Jones and Douglas picked up where they left off, growing their relationship. Obviously, Jones has been relegated to a spectator, but that just means they have different roles for now. 

Their budding friendship might end up being important for the growth of each individual. 

"We're just going to help each other out throughout this whole process," Jones said Friday. "If I miss something, he's going to help me. I've asked him a whole bunch of questions already. 

"And he's asking me to watch him on the field and see what he can get better on and I'm trying to critique him. It's just a good process for both of us to learn from each other." 

Jones admitted he's not a patient person and it burned him inside a little bit having to watch practice Friday (see story). He won't get the walking boot on his left leg removed until May 21, and even after that, it's a long road to recovery. 

With Jones out, and with minimal depth at the position, Douglas seemingly has a really good shot of earning playing time and perhaps even becoming a starter as a rookie (see story). So he'll take any tips he can get, especially from Jones. 

"We were just talking," Douglas said Friday, sitting at his locker as Jones sat next to him, staring at his phone, but also likely listening.

"I was asking him what he was seeing on the sideline from me. And how was I on top of the routes and stuff? And he was telling me what he saw. Pretty sure we'll watch film together. I'll catch him up on some of the tips that Coach gave us today at practice while he was at rehab."

The Eagles think Jones and Douglas have complementary skill sets — Jones is the speedier, quicker guy and Douglas is bigger and longer — that could make them a strong duo for the next several years.  

"And when you talk about the receivers in our division, in our conference, (you want) guys who can cover the quicker-twitch receivers and the guys who can take the big strong receivers that we face," Roseman said. 

It's going to take some time before Jones and Douglas are on the field together. There's no timetable for Jones' recovery and it seems possible this will end up being a redshirt season for the 20-year-old. 

But drafting two corners in the first three rounds wasn't about a quick fix. It was about growing the defense behind two talented corners who can help each other become the answer to the biggest question mark position that has stumped the Eagles for years. 

"He's a terrific player," Jones said of Douglas. "Me and him have been kind of close in this short amount of time, getting to know each other. That's going to be my guy for the next four years and more."

Corey Clement disappointed by not being drafted, but glad to be with Eagles

Corey Clement disappointed by not being drafted, but glad to be with Eagles

By Paul Hudrick | CSNPhilly.com May 15, 2017 9:00 AM

An undrafted running back having success in the NFL is far from unprecedented.

Priest Holmes was a three-time All-Pro with the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the league in rushing in 2001 and in rushing touchdowns in 2002 and 2003. Arian Foster was also an All-Pro with the Texans in 2010, the year he led the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.

The expectations may not be quite that high for Glassboro, N.J. native Corey Clement, but the Eagles thought enough of the Wisconsin product to sign him to a deal.

"Being able to play home," Clement said when asked what was appealing about the Eagles. "Growing up near Philadelphia and being able to represent my family and friends in the right manner. There was no hesitation where I wanted to go."

The Eagles' running back situation is murky. Second-year player Wendell Smallwood flashed at times during his rookie season, but the jury is still out on his ability to be an every-down back. They also have veteran Darren Sproles and fourth-round pick Donnel Pumphrey. Both backs bring talent but lack size.

Enter Clement, the 220-pounder who ran for 1,375 yards during his senior season with the Badgers. If the Eagles choose to carry four backs, Clement would make sense as a back that can run between the tackles and be used in short-yardage situations.

The Eagles' need for a running back with size and Clement's familiarity inside the Eagles' organization made for a perfect match. 

"Obviously, he's a bigger back," head coach Doug Pederson said. "He's physical. He's a guy that we know obviously, being from the area. It's exciting to get guys like that in here who we kind of have a little history with.

"So it's great to have those connections to know those guys and to get him in here and get him going and get him working just to see where he's at. (Clement's) someone that could hopefully potentially fill [a spot] and create some competition for us."

This year's running back draft class was incredibly deep. Thirty running backs were taken, but Clement was not one of them. After a successful senior season in the Big Ten — including big games against Ohio State and Penn State — Clement seemed destined to have his name called by the middle rounds, at worst.

But 253 names were called right across the bridge and Clement was left to ponder why his name wasn't. He certainly was disappointed but is now focusing on what he can to help the team that's giving him a shot.

"I wish I knew," Clement said when asked why he wasn't drafted. "I sat through the draft in confusion and shock as to why I didn't get picked up by a team. But I think God put me on this team for a reason. I think I can make the most of my ability here. Play right at home and use that humbleness and use this chip to step out onto the field every day."

Clement wasn't the only one who thought he would be drafted. 

"The thing is it was such a deep draft of running backs," Pederson said. "We had a draftable grade on him. He's somebody that as the draft winds down you look for guys that either slip through the cracks or guys that have potential opportunities. He's one of the guys we felt (we should) give him a chance."

There's been speculation the Eagles could trade for a proven back in a logjam like the Saints' Mark Ingram or the Bengals' Jeremy Hill. Both players would certainly fit the need for a bigger back, but their respective teams aren't going to just give them away. They could also wait until later in the offseason and see if an intriguing veteran back gets released. 

Clement has a long way to go to emulate Holmes or Foster, but he hopes he can impress the Eagles enough to end the speculation and earn a spot in their running back committee.

"Very realistic," Clement said when asked about his chances of making the team. "If I was to think otherwise, I shouldn't be on this team. I have to have some kind of confidence in making a name for myself. Nothing's going to be handed to me. I have to come out here every day, show what kind of true character I have, approach everything with a smile and just know that you've got to work for everything."

Load more