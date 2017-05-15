NFL Notes: Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes unharmed in robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rookie Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped injury after being robbed outside a Texas home after attending a college baseball game, authorities said Monday in describing the holdup as random.

Mahomes and the three other people were stepping from a vehicle on a home's driveway outside Tyler on Friday night when a suspect approached, gestured he had a handgun in his waistband and took unspecified items from the victims before speeding away, the Smith County (Texas) Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies later arrested two suspects in the reported getaway car and recovered items taken during the holdup. Michael Pinkerton, 34, was charged with aggravated robbery, while Billy Ray Johnson, 58, was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and with tampering with evidence involving one of the items taken during the holdup, sheriff's Sgt. Darrell Coslin said.

It was not immediately clear Monday whether Pinkerton or Johnson had an attorney.

Coslin said Pinkerton "has a long criminal history and is known to us" and randomly robbed Mahomes and the others as the four returned to a residence after attending a baseball game at the University of Texas-Tyler.

"We have no reason to believe (Mahomes) was being targeted," Coslin told The Associated Press. "This appears to have been a crime of opportunity" (see full story).

Seahawks: Kaepernick, RGIII possible backup QB options

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with KIRO-AM, Carroll was asked specifically about the pair of veteran quarterbacks who would seem to fit the style Seattle desires in Wilson's backup.

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said. "We've been tracking everything that is going on and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're trying to make sure we manage properly but quite frankly, yes, we're looking at all those guys."

Trevone Boykin served as Wilson's backup last season but has run into off-field issues during the offseason. Carroll often praised Kaepernick when he was with San Francisco.

Patriots: Hernandez’s fiancee doesn’t think death was suicide

BOSTON -- The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez said in an interview that she didn't initially believe he had died in his prison cell and doesn't think his death was a suicide.

The first part of a two-part interview with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez aired Monday on the "Dr. Phil " show. The second part is set to air Tuesday.

Jenkins-Hernandez told host Dr. Phillip McGraw she doesn't think the former New England Patriots tight end's death April 19 was a suicide, as authorities have ruled. She said he was upbeat in their last telephone conversation before he was found hanged and there was no indication he was suicidal.

"He was very positive," she said.

She said she thought the news of Hernandez's death was a "hoax" and some cruel person was playing a trick on her. She didn't offer an explanation for Hernandez's death if it wasn't a suicide and said she had no reason to believe anyone would want to kill him.

The death of Hernandez, who grew up in Bristol, Connecticut, and played football at the University of Florida, came days after he was acquitted in a 2012 Boston double slaying. He was serving a life sentence in a 2013 killing. A judge recently erased the 2013 murder conviction against him because he died while he was appealing.

Jenkins-Hernandez expressed doubts about the investigation into Hernandez's death, saying the findings didn't seem "believable" (see full story).

Cowboys: McFadden files suit against company over management of finances

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has filed a second lawsuit in Arkansas over the management of his finances.

The former University of Arkansas football standout initially filed a lawsuit in June against Michael Vick, a family friend who served as McFadden's business manager and financial adviser. McFadden alleges Vick misappropriated millions of dollars and mishandled his duties.

Vick isn't the former NFL player of the same name incarcerated for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

McFadden filed a lawsuit Friday in Little Rock against Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., the company Vick worked for when he managed McFadden's finances, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The suit alleges the company was negligent and actively concealed Vick's actions as he "manipulated" McFadden at a young age to seize control over his professional income, assets and retirement savings.

Vick has denied all allegations. The first lawsuit is scheduled for trial in April 2018 (see full story).