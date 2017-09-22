Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Court sets hearing over NFL's blocked suspension of Ezekiel Elliott

uspresswire-cowboys-ezekiel-elliott.jpg
USA Today Images

NFL Notes: Court sets hearing over NFL's blocked suspension of Ezekiel Elliott

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 7:50 PM

FRISCO, Texas -- A federal appeals court has set oral arguments for Oct. 2 in the NFL's bid to reinstate Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over a domestic case in Ohio, meaning the star Dallas Cowboys running back will play at least two more games.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans posted the notice Friday, clearing the way for last year's NFL rushing leader to play Monday night at Arizona and at home Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The court is seeking briefs from both sides by Wednesday on the issue of U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant's jurisdiction. The Texas judge granted Elliott's request for an injunction that blocked the NFL's suspension.

The NFL sought an emergency stay of Mazzant's injunction, hoping to put the suspension back in place while Elliott's case is in the courts.

Giants: B.J. Goodson and Bobby Hart won't play against Eagles
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Middle linebacker B.J. Goodson and right tackle Bobby Hart are going to miss the New York Giants game Sunday against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Goodson is out for the second straight game with a shin injury. Hart sprained his right ankle in the opener against Dallas. He started against Detroit but re-injured it.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Friday that backup linebacker J.T. Thomas also is out with a groin injury.

Tight end Evan Engram (concussion) and cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) are questionable for the Giants (0-2).

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not mentioned on the injury report, which means that he will play. He missed the season opener with a sprained left ankle and was limited against the Lions.

Vikings: Sam Bradford ruled out against Bucs
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings say quarterback Sam Bradford will not play against Tampa Bay because of his ailing left knee.

Bradford was not at practice Friday after taking part in a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and reporting progress from the week before.

ESPN reported that Bradford was traveling to seek a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, the noted orthopedist who performed ligament reconstructions on the quarterback's knee in 2013 and 2014. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer declined to comment on the report.

Case Keenum will start Sunday against the Buccaneers, as he did last week at Pittsburgh when Bradford was ruled out right before the game. The Vikings lost 26-9 (see full story).

Titans: DeMarco Murray limited at practice, questionable against Seahawks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday's game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.

Murray was listed as questionable after being limited on Friday. He had missed two straight practices with the injury.

The running back who led the AFC in rushing last season has been off to a slow start this season with just 69 yards rushing in two games. He gave way in the second half to Derrick Henry, who had 92 yards and a touchdown in a 37-16 victory at Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey says the Titans are being careful with Murray. They already declared rookie receiver Corey Davis and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien out with hamstring injuries.

Murray declined to comment after practice (see full story).

Browns: Myles Garrett 'doubtful' to play Colts but nearing return
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett might be close to making his NFL debut.

The top overall pick in this year's draft has missed Cleveland's first two games because of a high right-ankle sprain. Coach Hue Jackson has not yet ruled him out of Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Garrett made significant progress this week after hurting his ankle during practice Sept. 6. Jackson said Friday the team will continue to be "cautious," but the fact that he remains a possibility to play against the Colts is encouraging. Garrett is listed as "doubtful" on the injury report.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has stressed he won't come back too early. He missed two games during his junior season at Texas A&M, pushed himself to return and then didn't play up to his standards.

Garrett had an impressive training camp and exhibition season (see full story).

Redskins: Norman, Reed game-time decisions against Raiders
ASHBURN, Va. -- Cornerback Josh Norman, tight end Jordan Reed and running back Rob Kelley are among five Washington Redskins players who will be game-time decisions Sunday night against the Oakland Raiders.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden says Friday that Norman, Reed, Kelley, linebacker Mason Foster and safety Montae Nicholson are all questionable for the game.

Norman, Foster and Nicholson have shoulder injuries, Reed has chest and rib problems, while Kelley is dealing with injured rib cartilage.

All five were hurt during last weekend's 27-20 victory at the Los Angeles Rams.

Gruden said there is a chance the Redskins (1-1) would have running back Mack Brown and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on the active roster against the Raiders (2-0) (see full story).

Eagles' Tim Jernigan fined for horse-collar tackle on Kareem Hunt

us-jernigan.jpg
USA Today Images

Eagles' Tim Jernigan fined for horse-collar tackle on Kareem Hunt

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 22, 2017 5:25 PM

Tim Jernigan somehow didn't get a penalty for the tackle last Sunday, but he couldn't escape punishment from the NFL. 

Jernigan was fined $18,231 for his horse-collar tackle on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt early in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.

On the play, Jernigan used his left hand to grab the back of Hunt's jersey, above his nameplate, and dragged him downward until he tossed him out of bounds like a rag doll following an 11-yard gain. It was a pretty clear horse-collar. 

Plenty of Hunt's teammates on the sideline called for a flag but it never came. Jernigan didn't argue back. He simply turned around and started walking back toward the Eagles' defensive huddle. 

While Jernigan's wallet will be a little lighter after the fine, the Eagles seem happy with the product he's put on the field during the first two weeks. Through two games, he has six combined tackles and 1½ sacks. 

"He's done good in the run game, he's been a factor in the pass game, and he plays tough," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said earlier this week. "He's a physical player. I like the temperament he plays with on the field, also."

How is Isaac Seumalo dealing with tough week, possible benching?

How is Isaac Seumalo dealing with tough week, possible benching?

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 22, 2017 3:47 PM

Earlier this week, a couple of his teammates expressed their concerns that Isaac Seumalo's confidence could be killed by his apparent benching. 

Seumalo isn't worried about that. 

"No," the second-year offensive lineman said Friday while facing the inside of his locker, exposing just the fluff of his afro.

It was the first time he spoke to reporters all week. 

"I'm preparing to play and regardless of what happens, whether I'm starting and playing or not," Seumalo said. "I'm going to be a great teammate. I'm a Philadelphia Eagle first and foremost."

Head coach Doug Pederson on Friday claimed he hadn't yet made a decision about his starting left guard (see story). Seumalo did his part too, saying he wasn't sure whether or not he would remain the starter this week. He went with the normal line, that he's preparing to start because he always prepares like a starter. 

But this week during portions of practice open to the media, Chance Warmack has been getting first-team reps at Seumalo's old position and several players in the locker room clearly indicated that there had been a switch. 

Warmack is in. Seumalo is out. 

If that is indeed the case, and Pederson benches last year's third-round pick just two games into his second season, is he worried about Seumalo's psyche? 

"No. I think if that's the decision, then no, I don't," Pederson said. "I think Isaac is a smart guy, and he's sharp, he understands, and we'll be fine."

Pederson might not be worried about ruining Seumalo's confidence but some of the guys with lockers next to the young lineman, namely Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson, don't seem to share the same sentiment

Players weren't aware of the apparent switch until they arrived to practice Wednesday morning. That's when Brooks found out, when Warmack lined up between Jason Kelce and Jason Peters. 

"It's just unfortunate, man, seeing a young guy like that after having a bad game," Brooks said Wednesday. "He's a young player, you don't just want to kill his confidence this early in his career. A bad game, for that to happen, I wish he could work through it. I just wish he had a chance to bounce back."

On Friday, Seumalo admitted this has been a tough week after struggling against Kansas City and giving up three of his team's six sacks in the loss. 

"Yeah, but I still don't have to worry about a meal, shelter over my head, clothes on my back," he said. "I always take perspective. I get to talk to my mom and dad. This is something correctable. It's not the end of my world." 

Talking with his veteran teammates this week has been helpful, he said, although he declined to divulge the specifics of those private conversations. The same goes for his talks with his football coach father. 

Seumalo also declined to explain his process to get over past struggles. He made it clear this isn't the first time he's been faced with adversity. He took particular umbrage with a question from a reporter, who asked if he's ever struggled in his career. 

"What did you ask?" Seumalo said. "Did you ask if a football player has ever struggled before?

"Bro, if you ask that to any football player, nobody's perfect, you know. But how you get back from those defeats and not playing well, that's what people will remember. I promise I'm going to get better. Like I told him, prepare like I'm going to play and know that I'm a really good player. That's about it."

This time, Seumalo — and his coaches, for that matter — are convinced his struggles are with technique. He'll have a chance to fix them during weeks of practice but it appears he won't get a chance to line up Sundays and prove he's still worthy to play in this league. 

On Friday, when asked, Seumalo praised Warmack, his likely replacement. He said Warmack is big and strong and there's a reason he was once a first-round pick. While all that is true, there's a reason Warmack was available on a one-year deal this offseason and there's a reason he has never lived up to his high draft status. 

Presumably, there was also a reason why the Eagles decided to get rid of Allen Barbre in the summer and name Seumalo the starting left guard without an open competition. That hasn't worked out so far. 

"Being in my second year, I've seen and heard about a lot of things. Nothing surprises me," Seumalo said. "Nothing's going to affect me. I'm going to get ready to play. If I play, I can't wait. If I don't, I can't wait to see how good Chance or [Stefen Wisniewski] or whoever's playing is going to play. There's no drop-off. Those guys are going to play great." 

Load more