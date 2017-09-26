NFL Notes: Dolphins lift Lawrence Timmons' suspension

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins' vanishing linebacker is back.

Miami lifted the suspension of Lawrence Timmons after one week Tuesday, and he's eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with the 11th-year veteran, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter.

Coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of Timmons, who wasn't with the Dolphins at their opener and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 win. The game was the first Timmons has missed since 2010.

He wanted to rejoin the team last week, and several players said they would welcome him back. Linebacker is perhaps thinnest position for the Dolphins, who were again without Timmons when they lost Sunday at the New York Jets, 20-6.

Timmons signed a $12 million, two-year deal in March after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To make room for the reinstated Timmons, the Dolphins waived linebacker Justin March-Lillard.

Steelers: Fire chief resigns after calling Tomlin slur

PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur. Smith says he was upset that Tomlin had instructed his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors says on its website Tuesday that Smith "is no longer the volunteer fire chief."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Smith resigned. He tells the newspaper he's "not the racist the media portrays me as."

He adds he "posted in anger."

Dolphins: Prosecutors won’t file charges against Landry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry over allegations of domestic violence.

The Broward State Attorney's Office said an investigation determined there was "no reasonable likelihood" of a conviction. The case involved an April 1 encounter between Landry and Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of their daughter.

Cerqueira maintained Landry did not intent to touch her or strike her, but accidentally did so, according to a memorandum filed Monday by assistant state attorney Stefanie Newman. There were no witnesses to the encounter at Landry's residence, and video surveillance appeared to corroborate Cerqueira's account, the prosecutor said.

Cerqueira said in the statement in August that the couple had a "vocal disagreement," but that she never felt physically threatened and that nothing violent took place.

Packers: Injuries hammer away at O-line depth

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Injuries have hammered away at the offensive line depth of the Green Bay Packers.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and fellow starter at right tackle, Bryan Bulaga, haven't played a game together since the second week of the preseason, a trend that could continue Thursday night against the Chicago Bears .

Bakhtiari and Bulaga were limited Tuesday in practice, which was scaled back because of injuries and the short turnaround from the overtime win Sunday against Cincinnati .

That both players practiced was key to their prospects for facing the Bears.

"If an individual doesn't get into the limited practice category today, I think he'd be hard pressed to play in the game Thursday," coach Mike McCarthy said before practice. "That's about as good as I can give you based on the information that I have."