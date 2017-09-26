Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: Dolphins lift Lawrence Timmons' suspension

By The Associated Press September 26, 2017 9:40 PM

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins' vanishing linebacker is back.

Miami lifted the suspension of Lawrence Timmons after one week Tuesday, and he's eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins filed a missing person report before making contact with the 11th-year veteran, who apparently was dealing with a personal matter.

Coach Adam Gase was angered by the disappearance of Timmons, who wasn't with the Dolphins at their opener and didn't fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami's 19-17 win. The game was the first Timmons has missed since 2010.

He wanted to rejoin the team last week, and several players said they would welcome him back. Linebacker is perhaps thinnest position for the Dolphins, who were again without Timmons when they lost Sunday at the New York Jets, 20-6.

Timmons signed a $12 million, two-year deal in March after 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To make room for the reinstated Timmons, the Dolphins waived linebacker Justin March-Lillard.

Steelers: Fire chief resigns after calling Tomlin slur
PITTSBURGH -- A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief has lost his post after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Paul Smith of the Muse fire company in Cecil Township wrote on Facebook that he added Tomlin to a list of "no-good" people he describes with the slur. Smith says he was upset that Tomlin had instructed his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the national anthem ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Cecil Township Board of Supervisors says on its website Tuesday that Smith "is no longer the volunteer fire chief."

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Smith resigned. He tells the newspaper he's "not the racist the media portrays me as."

He adds he "posted in anger."

Dolphins: Prosecutors won’t file charges against Landry
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Prosecutors have decided not to file charges against Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry over allegations of domestic violence.

The Broward State Attorney's Office said an investigation determined there was "no reasonable likelihood" of a conviction. The case involved an April 1 encounter between Landry and Estrella Cerqueira, the mother of their daughter.

Cerqueira maintained Landry did not intent to touch her or strike her, but accidentally did so, according to a memorandum filed Monday by assistant state attorney Stefanie Newman. There were no witnesses to the encounter at Landry's residence, and video surveillance appeared to corroborate Cerqueira's account, the prosecutor said.

Cerqueira said in the statement in August that the couple had a "vocal disagreement," but that she never felt physically threatened and that nothing violent took place.

Packers: Injuries hammer away at O-line depth
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Injuries have hammered away at the offensive line depth of the Green Bay Packers.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari and fellow starter at right tackle, Bryan Bulaga, haven't played a game together since the second week of the preseason, a trend that could continue Thursday night against the Chicago Bears .

Bakhtiari and Bulaga were limited Tuesday in practice, which was scaled back because of injuries and the short turnaround from the overtime win Sunday against Cincinnati .

That both players practiced was key to their prospects for facing the Bears.

"If an individual doesn't get into the limited practice category today, I think he'd be hard pressed to play in the game Thursday," coach Mike McCarthy said before practice. "That's about as good as I can give you based on the information that I have."

Eagles bring back RB Kenjon Barner on a 1-year deal

By Dave Zangaro | CSNPhilly.com September 26, 2017 6:18 PM

A familiar face is back in town.

The Eagles on Tuesday night signed Kenjon Barner to a one-year deal. The Eagles were in need of a running back after Darren Sproles was lost for the season. 

Barner, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Eagles after he was acquired in a trade with the Panthers. He signed with the Chargers as a free agent after the 2016 season but didn't make the team's 53-man roster. 

During his two seasons in Philadelphia, Barner carried the ball 55 times for 253 yards (4.6 per attempt) and two touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 64 yards. 

In addition to his work on offense, Barner returned 10 kickoffs and three punts during his time in Philly. While Wendell Smallwood is the team's kick returner, the Eagles lost their top punt returner when Sproles went down. It's very likely punt returner will be Barner's role. 

The Eagles actually started with five running backs on their initial 53-man roster but were down to three — Smallwood, LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement — after the first three weeks. Donnel Pumphrey also landed on IR. 

With Barner signed, the Eagles have all 53 spots on their roster filled. 

After signing Barner, the Eagles have brought in a player with knowledge of their next opponent three times already this season. They signed QB Nate Sudfeld to the practice squad before the Washington game, CB De'Vante Bausby to the practice squad before the Chiefs game and now Barner before the Chargers game. 

Rob's Rants: Keep running, Doug; Embiid's status; OBJ's celebration

By Rob Ellis | Comcast SportsNet September 26, 2017 5:00 PM

Here's the latest edition of Rob's Rants ... 

Run Doug, run
The Eagles' running backs carried the ball 33 times for 171 yards against the Giants. They averaged more than five yards per carry. That’s the balance many of us have been seeking. The ability to establish and stay with the run served them very well on a day when Carson Wentz was just OK. He did not commit a turnover, a huge step in his development. He also delivered a clutch throw to Alshon Jeffery with one second left in regulation that put the Eagles in position for Jake Elliott’s improbable 61-yard cannon shot of a game winner. Wentz averaged just 5.7 yards per completion. He also missed some big plays down the field. It was not one of his better games. It’s going to happen. The other guys get paid too, and he’s played only 19 NFL games. 

What’s incumbent upon Doug Pederson is to stay committed to the run and take some of the heat off of his young quarterback. He cannot lose himself in the moment or whatever seems to happen when he falls into these wildly imbalanced games like the 56-to-13, no-carries-for-LeGarrette-Blount Chiefs mess. His mentor, Andy Reid, despite a lot of success here, would do the same thing. He would have one or a stretch of those games where the Birds would lose, he’d ignore the run, and Donovan McNabb’s arm would be hanging off. Then he’d remember he had a guy like Duce Staley or Brian Westbrook in the backfield and he’d proceed to hand them the ball and get back on the winning track.      

Learn from your Yoda’s ways, Doug. By the way, the Chargers, the Eagles' next opponent, are the second worst team in the NFL against the run, allowing 146.7 yards per game on the ground. 

JoJo a no go?
So six months after having meniscus surgery, Joel Embiid is still not ready for 5-on-5 action?  The Sixers' big man has a long and varied injury history. But this a meniscus here we’re talking about. Here was Embiid at Sixers media day Monday on his status:

“I think the timetable, we’ve been focusing on the first game of the season. We’ve got a couple preseason games, might play in those. But if I’m not 100 percent, they’re not going to put me out there. It’s not just about rehabbing. It’s also about being in the best shape possible, which I’m not yet at that level.” 

I get everyone’s healing process is different. I understand he needs to get into basketball shape. And as long as he’s ready to go on Oct. 18 in Washington when it counts as he said, that’s ultimately all that matters. But it is troubling he can’t go full bore now. 

This is what Sixers special advisor, Jerry Colangelo told SiriusXM Radio, via Liberty Ballers, in April after Embiid’s surgery:

"It was much more minor than it could've been. And so, you know, the anticipation is that he will go through the normal healing process and we're hopeful that he will be at full bore going into next year's training camp."

Is this just the Sixers organization following the tradition of being incredibly overcautious? Or is there something more? Stay tuned … 

Not buying it, dog
A.J. Willingham, a CNN Trend and Franchise Editor, put this tweet out Monday regarding Odell Beckham, Jr’s dog/relief act he performed after scoring his first touchdown Sunday against the Eagles. 

Here was Beckham’s response.

To put things into context, if that’s possible, Beckham’s action could have been in response to President Trump's calling NFL players who protest the national anthem a “son of a bitch.” But I’m not buying it. If that was his intent or reasoning for the canine/shower, he would have copped to it when asked after the game. Rather than just saying this (via New York Post):

“I was in the end zone, I scored a touchdown — I’m a dog, so I acted like a dog.”

I’m pro celebrating and allowing these guys to have fun and I was thrilled when the league came to their senses and lightened up on penalizing their players for expressing themselves. But Beckham’s actions, statement or not, were classless. Period. 

