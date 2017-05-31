NFL Notes: Krishawn Hogan trying to go from janitor to living NFL dream

TEMPE, Ariz. -- There are no grades for floor mopping or toilet cleaning at the NFL combine.
But Krishawn Hogan has done them both, right there at the Indianapolis Convention Center, which connects with Lucas Oil Stadium, the place draft hopefuls gather each year to try to show they have what it takes to make it on the game's biggest stage.
Hogan was a long way away from that back in 2013, when he failed in a bid to make it at NCAA Division II Walsh University in Ohio. He came home to Indianapolis, his dream of playing football still flickering, and got a job as a janitor at the convention center, working the midnight to 8 a.m. shift.
During the day, he worked at an inflatable indoor playground.
The NFL was a long way away.
So when Hogan walked into the arena this year, the only player from an NAIA school invited to the combine, he couldn't help thinking of those hours pushing brooms.
"It was pretty surreal just walking through the buildings," he said. "I just felt blessed the whole time to be there."
Browns: Top pick Garrett still not practicing
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett wore a baseball cap at practice Wednesday instead of a helmet.
The No. 1 overall draft pick remains slowed by an injury the Browns insist is not serious but are choosing to keep secret.
Garrett stayed on the side and worked with a trainer while his Cleveland teammates continued their offseason workouts without the rookie defensive end. Browns coach Hue Jackson did not specify Garrett's injury or why he was kept out of practice.
"It's nothing major," Jackson said. "So I think we're right where we need to be."
Jackson said Garrett did practice on Tuesday, when the workout was closed to the media, but it's not known how much he participated.
"I know you guys want to see him in the worst way," Jackson told reporters. "He looked like Myles Garrett. Big, fast, tough. He's everything we think he is."
Last week, Garrett described the injury "as a little nick" and said the Browns were holding him out of practice as a precaution. He also said he expected to be "full tilt" for this week's workouts. The 6-foot-4, 272-pounder was slowed by an ankle injury during part of his junior season at Texas A&M, but Jackson said it's not related to his new ailment (see full story).
Vikings: Cook signs to put team’s entire class under contract
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed their second-round pick, running back Dalvin Cook, to put their entire rookie class under contract one month after the draft.
Cook's deal was done Wednesday. He was the last of the team's 11 draft picks to sign.
Cook was the 41st overall selection out of Florida State, the third running back off the board. He finished his career with the Seminoles as their all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns over three seasons.
Cook will compete with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon for carries. Speaking to reporters after practice, a few hours before he signed his contract, Cook said he's had his "rookie moment" in adjusting to the speed of the defense during organized practices with the full team, which began last week.
Texans: Report details Mumphery punishment at MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Police documents say Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled from a Michigan State graduate studies program last year for a sexual misconduct violation.
The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Mumphery was accused of sexually assaulting a student in March 2015. A campus police report says they agreed to meet in her dorm room, but contains conflicting accounts of what happened and whether it was consensual.
Prosecutors opted not to file charges and the woman didn't return contact.
Mumphery has played two seasons with the Texans. The Texans declined comment in a statement to The Associated Press beyond saying team officials are "gathering information." Mumphery's agent, Kennard McGuire, declined comment.
The incident is the third case of alleged sexual misconduct involving several current and former Michigan State players during the past three years. One player has been charged.