NFL Notes: Martavis Bryant conditionally reinstated

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has conditionally reinstated Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant from his yearlong suspension. The decision could give the team a big boost for the 2017 season.

Bryant was suspended in March 2016 for a second violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

The league said Tuesday that Bryant may work out at the team facility and participate in meetings. He will not be cleared for all preseason activities, including practices and games, until the league has confirmed Bryant has found "clinical resources" in Pittsburgh.

Bryant caught 76 passes for 1,314 yards during his first two seasons, in 2014 and 2015. His return could ease some of the pressure on All-Pro teammate Antonio Brown.

Saints: Peterson to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson says he has agreed to a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have not announced a deal, but Peterson told ESPN in a statement Tuesday that he's agreed to play in New Orleans.

"It goes without saying that the Saints are really solid behind Drew Brees. I feel like my skill set can make them even more dominant as a unit," Peterson said in his statement. "They have a great offensive line, which is something that stood out to me as well."

Peterson, 32, has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing in a season seven times and 2,000 yards once. His career-best 2,097-yard rushing season in 2012 came one season after he had reconstructive knee surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Peterson played in only three games last season before being sidelined by another knee injury, a meniscal tear that was surgically repaired. He also missed 15 games in 2014 because of a child abuse case in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault. The victim was his son, then 4 years old.

Peterson's last full season was in 2015, when he had 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing.

Now, Peterson joins a club for which he could wind up as a backup running back in an offense that passes the ball most of the time. Mark Ingram, who is coming off one of his best seasons, is New Orleans' incumbent starter at running back. Brees led the NFL in passing last season with 5,208 yards.

Yet, in his statement, Peterson did not seem concerned about how frequently he'd get to carry the ball in the Saints' system.

"I could tell from talking to head coach Sean Payton over the last two weeks that he did his due diligence in evaluating how I could contribute," Peterson said.

Titans: Lewan's option exercised

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have picked up the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan.

General manager Jon Robinson announced the move Tuesday.

The 11th pick overall in 2014, the 6-foot-7 Lewan helped anchor a much-improved offensive line last season. The Titans ranked third in the NFL in rushing offense and also tied for seventh-fewest sacks allowed with 28 a year after giving up a league-worst 54 sacks in 2015.

Robinson says he talked with Lewan on Tuesday morning and picking up the option was an easy decision. The general manager says they'll likely have discussions about a contract extension with someone who did a really nice job for them last season.

The Titans also announced cornerback Bennett Okotcha, who did not report for the offseason program, is retiring.