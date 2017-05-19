NFL Notes: No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs with Browns

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett's first sack as a pro is filled with money.

The No. 1 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, Garrett signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, who gave the speedy defensive end an estimated $30.4 million package that includes a $20.3 million guaranteed signing bonus.

One week after displaying his dazzling skills at the team's rookie minicamp, Garrett got the business side of things out of the way by signing his deal Friday. The Browns posted a video on Twitter of the former Texas A&M All-American filling out the contract's paperwork while Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" played in the background.

The Browns are counting on Garrett, whose outside interests include writing poetry and paleontology, to energize their turnaround. Cleveland went 1-15 last season, has had just two winnings seasons since its 1999 expansion reboot and hasn't been to the playoffs in 15 years.

Blessed with a running back's burst, Garrett recorded 32 sacks in three seasons for the Aggies. He was limited by a sprained ankle last season but still played at a dominant level, and the Browns didn't pass up the chance to take him in a draft loaded with defensive talent.

Garrett was impressive during the club's rookie minicamp, showing off his ability to blow past blockers and pressure quarterbacks.

"Did you see that guy come off the edge that one time?" coach Hue Jackson said following a practice. "Holy smokes. Oh my gosh. The guy has flashed and shown exactly why he was drafted where he was drafted. What we have to do is continue to let him be who he is and play the way we think he can. It is exciting to see. I haven't been around a lot of guys like him. It is fun" (see full story).

Patriots: Brady’s agent denies QB had concussion last season

The agent for Tom Brady says the New England Patriots quarterback wasn't diagnosed with a concussion last year.

Don Yee made that statement to ESPN and added that "it's obviously a good thing that the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired Wednesday that the quarterback played through a concussion last year while leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl title.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms." McCarthy said league officials reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked Brady's games.

49ers: Carthon hired as director of pro personnel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team's new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch's first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.