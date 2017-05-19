Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Notes: No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett signs with Browns

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 7:34 PM

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett's first sack as a pro is filled with money.

The No. 1 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, Garrett signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns, who gave the speedy defensive end an estimated $30.4 million package that includes a $20.3 million guaranteed signing bonus.

One week after displaying his dazzling skills at the team's rookie minicamp, Garrett got the business side of things out of the way by signing his deal Friday. The Browns posted a video on Twitter of the former Texas A&M All-American filling out the contract's paperwork while Seal's "Kiss From A Rose" played in the background.

The Browns are counting on Garrett, whose outside interests include writing poetry and paleontology, to energize their turnaround. Cleveland went 1-15 last season, has had just two winnings seasons since its 1999 expansion reboot and hasn't been to the playoffs in 15 years.

Blessed with a running back's burst, Garrett recorded 32 sacks in three seasons for the Aggies. He was limited by a sprained ankle last season but still played at a dominant level, and the Browns didn't pass up the chance to take him in a draft loaded with defensive talent.

Garrett was impressive during the club's rookie minicamp, showing off his ability to blow past blockers and pressure quarterbacks.

"Did you see that guy come off the edge that one time?" coach Hue Jackson said following a practice. "Holy smokes. Oh my gosh. The guy has flashed and shown exactly why he was drafted where he was drafted. What we have to do is continue to let him be who he is and play the way we think he can. It is exciting to see. I haven't been around a lot of guys like him. It is fun" (see full story).

Patriots: Brady’s agent denies QB had concussion last season
The agent for Tom Brady says the New England Patriots quarterback wasn't diagnosed with a concussion last year.

Don Yee made that statement to ESPN and added that "it's obviously a good thing that the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired Wednesday that the quarterback played through a concussion last year while leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl title.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said "there are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms." McCarthy said league officials reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked Brady's games.

49ers: Carthon hired as director of pro personnel
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have hired former Rams executive Ran Carthon as the team's new director of pro personnel.

General manager John Lynch announced the addition of Carthon on Friday. He joins vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and senior personnel executive Martin Mayhew as hires in Lynch's first offseason in charge of the team.

Carthon will manage the coordination and day-to-day operations of the pro personnel department for the 49ers, including assistance with the coordination of free agency, the evaluation of the unrestricted free agent market and oversight of the evaluations of NFL players.

Carthon spent the past five seasons as director of pro personnel with the Rams. The son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon previously had spent four seasons as a pro scout for Atlanta.

Bills sign 2nd-round pick, Temple product Dion Dawkins

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 6:38 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills have signed offensive lineman Dion Dawkins, the second of Buffalo's two second-round draft picks.

The 23-year-old out of Temple is listed at 6-foot-4 and 314 pounds and was selected 63rd overall. Dawkins was a three-year starter mostly at left tackle, but has experience to play various positions.

He started 40 games in college and last season helped the Owls to a 10-4 finish and win the AAC title.

The Bills will give Dawkins a chance to compete for a starting job at right tackle on a line that helped Buffalo lead the NFL in yards rushing in each of the past two seasons.

Buffalo has now signed five of its six draft selections, leaving fifth-round pick, quarterback Nathan Peterman, not yet under contract.

Buccaneers OC challenges DeSean Jackson to live up to contract

By Andy Schwartz | CSNPhilly.com May 19, 2017 12:22 PM

DeSean Jackson said he signed with Tampa to play with Jameis Winston.

Jackson, a California native, said he signed with Tampa so he could take advantage of the nice weather.

Buccaneers offensive coordinator/receivers coach Todd Monken doesn't want to hear any of that.

Tampa showed DeSean the money — a three-year, $33.5 million deal with $20 million guaranteed — and that, Monken insists, is why Jackson signed with the Bucs.

And he's made sure Jackson knows it.

“You came here because of the money," Monken told the Tampa Bay Times. "Don’t give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis. No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. He gets that. He’s smart enough to understand that.’’ 

More importantly, however, Monken points out that this contract wasn't a reward for past performance. 

“I’ve told him that, ‘we have paid you a hell of a lot of money to be a damn good player. We’re not paying you a lot of money, this is a contract where we’re paying you for what you’ve done for us … we’re not paying like (Derek) Jeter the last three years … we don’t have any old street cred that we’re paying you. No. We need you to be a great player now. OK? That’s why we gave you the money.’’
 
Of course it came down to money. But for the 30-year-old Jackson, the chance to play with a pair of young stars in Winston and receiver Mike Evans shouldn't be dismissed.

Plus, Jackson, who now will be joined by highly-touted tight end O.J. Howard, the Bucs' first-round pick, says he's prepared to be more than just a great player on the field. He's ready to serve the same mentor role a few Eagles legends played for him while he grew up in Philadelphia. 

“I remember being in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb and Brian Westbrook and Brian Dawkins and kind of picking their brains and leaning on them and then going to Washington and being that guy that’s a little older and (that’s) expecting other players to be at their best and expecting to get the best out of (them),’’ Jackson told ESPN in March (via Floridafootballinsiders.com). “It’s really just a mentality that you have to have to where you accept nothing but greatness, because we’ll put in the work and hopefully it will pay off.’’

